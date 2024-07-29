First Citizens Expands Middle Market Banking to Serve Northeastern U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Middle Market Banking group is expanding in the Northeastern U.S., leveraging its deep middle market expertise to provide a full-suite of financial solutions to midsize businesses across the region.

Since its launch in 2022, First Citizens Middle Market Banking has been on a continuous growth trajectory and has cultivated a high-performing team of banking experts positioned to serve clients in a wide range of industries nationwide.

The group's Northeast expansion is bolstered by recent hirings of Boston-based Northeast Market Executive Nate Pusey and Managing Director John Tyson, as well as New York-based Managing Director Marc Einerman.

"We're pleased to expand our Middle Market Banking business to support clients in the Northeast," said Brendan Chambers, who leads First Citizens Middle Market Banking. "Through a relationship-based approach, deep industry knowledge and unparalleled product expertise, our focused team of middle market bankers is ready to serve clients with tailored financing solutions at all stages of their business journey."

The Northeast expansion adds to earlier geographic expansions in the Midwest and South Central U.S., which augmented existing strengths in the Carolinas and adjoining regions.

"This latest expansion demonstrates the valuable services we provide and the talented bankers we have serving clients across our footprint," continued Chambers. "We're excited by our business' continued growth and look forward to helping middle market companies in the Northeast achieve their business goals and thrive."

First Citizens Middle Market Banking has extensive experience providing financial guidance to companies ranging in revenues from $75 million to $1 billion. The group serves a variety of industries and provides offerings that include senior secured loans, cash-flow loans, capital markets services, foreign exchange capabilities, asset-based lending and treasury and payment services.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

