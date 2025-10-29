First Citizens Names Erin McCaskill as New Wealth Leader in Atlanta

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Wealth today announced the appointment of Erin McCaskill as Director and Atlanta Market Leader. Based in Atlanta, she reports to Ethan Van Eck, Senior Director of Regional Wealth, and will lead a First Citizens team of wealth consultants.

Erin McCaskill

McCaskill is responsible for growing a high-caliber team serving the needs of high-net-worth individuals and families; businesses and corporations; entrepreneurs, founders, investors and nonprofits in the metro Atlanta area. Under her leadership, First Citizens Wealth will further enhance the delivery of the bank's full range of capabilities, including wealth planning, investment services, trust and fiduciary services, banking and lending.

"Erin's appointment underscores our continued efforts to expand our business nationally while strengthening our existing presence in the Southeast," said Marc Horgan, Executive Director of Wealth Sales. "In this role, she will accelerate our growth in Atlanta and bolster the advisory services we offer to our clients in the area."

McCaskill has over 20 years of financial services experience serving high net worth individuals and families, having joined First Citizens Bank in 2009. She began her career in Columbia, SC, and has served in a variety of wealth management roles and most recently serving as a Wealth Consultant for the South Carolina market.

"Atlanta continues to distinguish itself as a center of entrepreneurial growth and economic diversity and resilience," said Ethan Van Eck, Senior Director of Regional Wealth, Florida and Georgia. "Individuals and business owners in the region are driving a dynamic economy, and we look forward to partnering with our clients to help translate that success into long-term, sustainable wealth creation."

Erin is a graduate of University of Virginia with a degree in financial economics and an MBA graduate of University of South Carolina. Erin holds a Certified Financial Planner designation and is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.

First Citizens Wealth has been serving clients in the region since 2020 from several locations throughout the Atlanta area. First Citizens today has roughly 400 associates and 29 branch locations across Georgia, along with an active middle market and commercial banking practice statewide.

About First Citizens Wealth

First Citizens Wealth offers a full range of financial planning, asset management, private banking, brokerage, investment advisory, insurance and trust services to individuals and institutional clients. Learn more at https://www.firstcitizens.com/wealth.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Disclosures

First Citizens Wealth™ (FCW) is a marketing brand of First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a bank holding company. The following affiliates of First Citizens BancShares are the entities through which FCW products are offered. Brokerage products and services are offered through First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. ("FCIS") , a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through FCIS, First Citizens Asset Management, Inc. and SVB Wealth LLC, all SEC registered investment advisers. Insurance products and insurance are offered through FCIS, a licensed insurance agency. Banking, lending, trust products and services, and certain insurance products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender and SVB, a division of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company.

All loans provided by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and SVB are subject to underwriting, credit, and collateral approval. Financing availability may vary by state. Restrictions may apply. All information contained herein is for informational purposes only and no guarantee is expressed or implied. Rates, terms, programs, and underwriting policies are subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend. Terms and conditions apply. NMLSR ID 503941

Consulting services including overseeing plan design, investment fiduciary services, investment selection and monitoring, and continuous benchmarking are offered through First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. First Citizens Wealth is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

