First Citizens Provides $30 Million in Financing for Amavida Living Community in Florida

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

17 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Healthcare Finance group, part of the CIT division, provided $30 million to refinance the Amavida Living Community in Fort Myers, Florida.

Amavida is a 387-unit senior housing community consisting of 251 independent-living units, 113 assisted-living units and 23 memory care units. The community is owned by an affiliate of Quadrum Global.

"Amavida is a beautiful facility with a bright future," said Jared White, Senior Vice President, Quadrum Global. "We couldn't be more pleased with how the CIT Healthcare team executed this transaction. They were diligent, professional and got it done. We look forward to working with them again."

"We were pleased to assist Quadrum with recapitalization financing for Amavida, one of the premier senior living communities in the Greater Fort Myers area," said William Douglass, managing director and group head for CIT Healthcare Finance.

"It was a pleasure to work with the Quadrum team to get this done. They put their faith and trust in us that we would execute on their behalf," said Michael Coiley, a managing director in Healthcare Finance. 

Healthcare Finance, part of First Citizens' CIT division, provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. By using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for capital.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Provides $16 Million in Financing to FitLife Brands, Inc.

First Citizens Bank Provides $48 Million for Acquisition of Florida Apartment Community

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.