First-Class Mail Delivers Salty, Sunny and Sandy Vibes

For millions of Americans, the beach is the ultimate escape — no matter how you spend your time by the shore, the memories last long after you've shaken the sand from your shoes.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with original art by Gregory Manchess. The stamp designs were inspired by Noyes' annual summer trips to beaches in New England.

A Day at the Beach stamps are being issued in booklets of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: Leisha Palmore-Drummond

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Kristina Uppal

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service