Happy Birthday Stamps to You!

Using symbols that recall the joy of a special cake celebrating one's natal day, the new stamp is perfect for sending a card to friends and loved ones far and near and will also work on thoughtful letters and packages. This first birthday stamp issued in five years was released in Providence, RI, at a Perfect Pairing Pop-Up Party — an event pairing cards and stamps that was hosted by the Greeting Card Association.

Stamp Artwork

The stamp was designed by Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, using artwork by Lisa Congdon and is intended to evoke carefree childhood fun. "My hope for the stamp was that it would have a bold and colorful impact," Breeding said. "Lisa's work is most always both and her hand-drawn lettering is fun and inventive."

The stamp features an oversize birthday cake with bright and colorful candles and bold, hand-drawn lettering, offering an additional touch of fun and good cheer. Nine alternating orange, pink, white and red lighted candles top a white birthday cake. Below the candles is a pink decorative scalloped edge. Three lines of text spell out HAPPY BIRTHDAY! in blue, pink, orange and red. The cake is surrounded by selvage rendered in a rich blue. Below the cake, the words "FOREVER USA" appear in white.

Everyone's Annual Day to Celebrate!

Birthdays have been celebrated for thousands of years. Originally, birthdays in the United States were celebrated by the wealthy or for a national hero, such as George Washington. It was not until the late 19th century that everyday American children began celebrating birthdays as well, largely a result of increased disposable income and changes in parenting philosophies.

This is the fifth birthday stamp issued by USPS. The first Happy Birthday stamp was issued in 1987, featuring a slice of cake with a lighted candle. In 1988, a second Special Occasions booklet included a Happy Birthday stamp depicting a colorful row of candles. Birthdays reappeared as a subject on U.S. postage in 2002 with a stamp featuring the words "Happy Birthday" amid a smattering of festive confetti. In 2021, a stamp inspired by a childhood birthday party featured a piñata, birthday hat, cake, candles and balloons.

Stamp Availability

The new Happy Birthday stamp continues a long tradition of providing stamps for special occasions on U.S. stamps. While four previous birthday stamps have been issued, other stamps have been designed for use with thank-you or special occasion cards, anniversaries and of course, the Postal Service's annual holiday season offerings.

This newest Happy Birthday stamp is available as a single design in a sheet of 20 stamps. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate.

Customers may purchase Happy Birthday (2026), other stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: Marti Johnson

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Local contact: Judy Ferriera

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service