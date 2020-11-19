First CNC Cloud App MachiningCloud Launches E-Commerce

"... MachiningCloud fulfills that role as an established digital platform that helps our customers..." - Mike Bjerke, MMUS Tweet this

The beta implementation was a success, and product selection continues to expand as vendors sign on approaching the official launch date of November 23rd. To date, MachiningCloud has distribution agreements with the following cutting tool and tooling manufacturers, representing more than half a million part numbers:

Garr Tool

Gorilla Mill

GWS Tool Group

M.A. Ford

MasterCut

Mitsubishi Materials

OSG

PCT

Robb Jack

TapExtension

This initial group of companies will soon be joined by ISCAR, Kurt, Allied Machine, ProMax Premium, SGS Tools, Lyndex-Nikken, with many more to come.

The response has been quite positive. In a recent press release, OSG USA vice president Tak Aoyama noted that the company is excited about the partnership. "MachiningCloud has created an effective and efficient application that allows OSG's cutting tool data to be easily shared with our customer base. Their cloud-based application provides essential up-to-date details to help identify the right OSG cutting tool for every type of job," he said.

Gorilla Mill president Kevin Cranker is equally enthusiastic, noting that the partnership supports one of the drill and end mill manufacturer's corporate-wide sales initiatives. "We here at Gorilla Mill are super-excited about partnering with Machining Cloud."

So is Mike Bjerke, vice president and national sales manager for cutting tools at Mitsubishi Materials USA. "As we look to the future of our industry, it will become increasingly important for our customers to have a digital resource where they can select, configure, and review product data, then transact with a trusted company that is focused on the cutting tool industry," he said. "MachiningCloud fulfills that role as an established digital platform that helps our customers do just that. Industry 4.0 has arrived."

For its part, MachiningCloud and its employees are looking forward to the November 19th Go Live date, knowing that it represents the next step forward in e-commerce. "The MachiningCloud team is quite pleased with our direction," said CEO Dan Frayssinet. "As I noted last summer, shops of all sizes are eagerly embracing digital manufacturing practices, and these new capabilities build on that concept with a robust product offering that can be quickly and easily ordered directly from our website. I welcome additional partnerships as we continue to roll out this unique service and illustrate its value to the manufacturing community."

For more information on MachiningCloud's e-commerce capabilities, feel free to contact your company representative or email [email protected].



