First cohort graduates in Louisville, KY supported by Woodforest National Bank’s Woodforest Foundry and Louisville Central Community Centers, Inc.

The cohort is a curriculum-based, learning model, and part of the Woodforest Foundry, which is powered by Sustainable Startups. It helps aspiring entrepreneurs who want to take action, create and test their ideas in a collaborative and nurturing environment of like-minded peers and local, successful small business owners within their own community.

Other local organizations involved in this community revitalization effort included: MEMStim LLC, Metro United Way, Vogt Invention Innovation Fund, Community Foundation of Louisville and Louisville Forward.

"The Woodforest Foundry program has been (and will be) a great asset to the prosperity of entrepreneurs in Louisville. The foundation of the city's economic success is based on small business growth and the Woodforest Foundry provides aspiring small business owners with the tools they need to make sure their business models will be sustainable. I look forward to growing the entrepreneur ecosystem through the Foundry in Louisville, which in turn, elevates the community economically and socially; and makes it a desirable destination for all," said Kevin Fields, Sr., President and CEO, LCCC.

Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President, CRA Executive Director, commented, "We are proud to work with these organizations in Louisville who represent the assets and resources that exist locally. Working together, we can all activate entrepreneurship and help revitalize our communities."

About Woodforest Foundry

The Woodforest Foundry is an award-winning program and recipient of the Consumer Bankers Association's 2019 Joe Belew Award, for the most innovative and impactful small business initiative. The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find a community of mentors and trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest's bankers and community partners. For more information about the Woodforest Foundry, please contact Doug Schaeffer, EVP and CRA Executive Director at dschaeffer@woodforest.com.

About LCCC

LCCC is the widely recognized leader committed to employing self-reliance practices to ensure that children blossom, adults achieve, and neighborhoods thrive. LCCC is a 501(c)(3), private, non-profit community-based organization. We offer a variety of programs and services in support of children and families. Early childhood education, youth development, arts education and other after school programs, entrepreneurial and job readiness training for adults, money management, and homeownership education are just some of the services provided.

The Woodforest Foundry is an entrepreneur activation program by Woodforest National Bank®, Member FDIC.

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank