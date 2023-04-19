First Community Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for First Quarter 2023

Net income of $3.463 million

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $4.496 million

Diluted EPS of $0.45 per common share

per common share Deposit growth of $34.8 million during the quarter, a 10.0% annualized growth rate

during the quarter, a 10.0% annualized growth rate Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $30.9 million during the quarter, a 9.15% annualized growth rate

during the quarter, a 9.15% annualized growth rate Total loan growth of $11.9 million during the quarter, a 4.9% annualized growth rate

during the quarter, a 4.9% annualized growth rate Key credit quality metrics continued to be strong during the quarter with net loan recoveries of $15 thousand , non-performing assets ratio of 0.29%, and past due loans of 0.02%

, non-performing assets ratio of 0.29%, and past due loans of 0.02% Investment advisory revenue of $1.1 million . Assets under management of $621.1 million at March 31, 2023

. Assets under management of at Cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, the 85th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, announced earnings and discussed the results of operations and the company's activities during the first quarter of 2023.

First Community reported net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $3.463 million with diluted earnings per common share of $0.45. This compares to net income and diluted earnings per common share of $3.489 million and $0.46, respectively, year-over-year and $4.043 million and $0.53, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings during the first quarter of 2023 were $4.496 million. This compares to pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $5.184 million for fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.153 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.14 per common share. This dividend is payable on May 16, 2023 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of May 2, 2023. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 85th consecutive quarter."

As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the company's 7,587,763 shares outstanding on March 31, 2023. Under the repurchase plan, the company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At March 31, 2023, the bank's regulatory capital ratios, Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based, were 8.68%, 13.55%, and 14.63%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of March 31, 2022 of 8.43%, 13.89%, and 15.03%, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.55% compared to 13.89% at March 31, 2022. The bank's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (TCE ratio) was 6.29% at March 31, 2023 compared to 6.21% at December 31, 2022 and 6.71% as of March 31, 2022. The TCE ratio, excluding the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL), was 7.87% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.01% as of December 31, 2022 and 7.56% at March 31, 2022.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter to $14.26 per share at March 31, 2023, from $13.59 per share as of December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCL, TBV per share increased in the quarter to $18.15 per share at March 31, 2023 from $17.86 per share as of December 31, 2022.

Loan Portfolio Quality/Allowance for Loan Losses

The company's asset quality metrics as of March 31, 2023 remained sound. The non-performing asset ratio was 0.29% of total assets with $5.1 million in non-performing assets, which compares to 0.35% and $5.8 million as of December 31, 2022. One loan relationship represented $3.9 million of this balance and in early April of 2023 work continues toward the resolution of this matter. Loans past due 30 days or more represented 0.02% of the loan portfolio with $149 thousand in past due loans. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO is 3.92% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter, the bank had net loan recoveries of $15 thousand.

As a community bank focused on local businesses, professionals, organizations, and individuals, the bank has no individual or industry concentrations. The table below highlights key metrics of our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2023.

Collateral Outstanding % of Loan

Portfolio Average Loan Size Weighted

Avg LTV

of Top 10

Loans Owner

Occupied

CRE % by $ Office Building $190,848,570 19.2 % $468,915 67 % 54 % Warehouse & Industrial $109,841,577 11.1 % $520,576 62 % 52 % Retail $92,741,133 9.3 % $792,659 56 % 16 % Hotel $54,099,864 5.4 % $3,005,548 66 % 0 % Religious Organization $42,849,728 4.3 % $612,139 47 % 100 %

Balance Sheet

Total deposits were $1.42 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $34.8 million, a 10.0% annualized growth rate. During March of 2023, total deposits increased $23.4 million. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $22.6 million during the first quarter of 2023, to $1.30 billion at March 31, 2023, a 7.10% annualized growth rate. Non-interest bearing accounts were stable during the quarter at 32.3% of total deposits. The bank had no brokered deposits and no listing services deposits at March 31, 2023. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $77.0 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $8.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 47.9%. Costs of deposits increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.58% in the first quarter of 2023 from 0.25% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cost of funds also increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.92% in the first quarter of 2023 from 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cumulative cycle deposit beta for cost of deposits is 14.11% and for cost of funds is 20.21%. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be the value of our deposit franchise. In the first quarter of 2023, we continued to experience pressure on interest rates for interest bearing deposits as a result of the rapidly rising rate environment, and thus we saw increases in our cost of deposits and cost of funds. Notably, while the banking industry experienced some turmoil in March of 2023, we actually saw some nice deposit growth."

As of March 31, 2023, the bank had uninsured deposits of $434.4 million, or 30.59%, of total bank deposits. Of those uninsured deposits, $74.7 million, or 5.26%, of total bank deposits were deposits of states or political subdivisions in the U.S. which are secured or collateralized. Total uninsured deposits, excluding these deposits that are secured or collateralized, were $359.7 million, or 25.3%, of total deposits at March 31, 2023. The average balance of all customer deposit accounts as of March 31, 2023 was $29,393. The average balance for consumer accounts was $16,247 and for non-consumer accounts was $65,074.

The bank has other short-term investments, primarily interest bearing cash at the Federal Reserve Bank, of $60.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $12.9 million at December 31, 2022. Further, the bank has additional sources of liquidity in the form of federal funds purchased lines of credit in the total amount of $65 million with three financial institutions and $10 million through the Federal Reserve Discount Window. There were no borrowings against the above lines of credit as of March 31, 2023.

The bank also has substantial borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta with an approved line of credit of up to 25% of assets. As of March 31, 2023, the bank had FHLB advances of $85 million. Therefore, having remaining credit availability under this facility in excess of $330 million, subject to collateral requirements.

Combined, the company has total remaining credit availability in excess of $405 million as compared to uninsured deposits of $359.7 million as noted above.

The investment portfolio was relatively unchanged at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 at $565 million. The yield increased to 3.18% during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The modified duration of the Available-For-Sale portfolio is relatively low at 3.39. Notably, AOCL improved to ($29.5) million at March 31, 2023 from ($32.4) million at December 31, 2022, as we benefitted from a decline in interest rates in the middle of the yield curve.

Total loans increased by $11.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, a 4.9% annualized growth rate. Ted Nissen, First Community Bank President and Chief Banking Officer, noted, "We are pleased with our loan activity during the first quarter with production of $25.7 million. While the pipeline for new loan production is not as strong as in recent years, it does remain stable and we have unfunded commercial construction loans available for draws of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023."

The balance sheet changes discussed above resulted in additional liquidity and are summarized below:

Sources of funds

Deposits $35 million Customer Cash Management $8 million Borrowings $13 million Capital $5 million Total $61 million

Uses of funds

Cash / Overnight Investments $49 million Investment Securities $1 million Loans (includes held-for-sale) $11 million Total $61 million

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.91% in the first quarter of 2022.

Mr. Crapps noted, "The contraction in net interest margin was obviously driven by the increased cost of deposits and cost of funds. After being able to hold deposit and funding costs to 0.25% and 0.43%, respectively in the fourth quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023 represented the impact of some catching up."

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Total production in the mortgage line of business in the first quarter of 2023 was $23.09 million which was comprised of $5.21 million in secondary market loans, $5.38 million in adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and $12.5 million in construction loans. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans was $155 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.97%. This compares to production year-over-year of $32.34 million which was comprised of $29.99 million in secondary market loans and $2.35 million in construction loans with no ARM loans made during the first quarter of 2022. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans in the first quarter of 2022 was $839 thousand with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.80%. The headwinds of low housing inventories and a higher interest rate market have continued to negatively impact mortgage production. To offset this impact, the bank has increased emphasis on its adjustable rate mortgage and construction loan products and hired additional mortgage lenders.

Revenue from the financial planning and investment advisory line of business was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Assets Under Management (AUM) were $621.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $558.8 million at December 31, 2022 and $632.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $258 thousand on a linked quarter basis to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and Benefits expense was down $359 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to an adjustment in incentive accruals and lower mortgage commissions which were partially offset by merit pay increases and normal annual adjustments for benefit expenses. Other Real Estate Expense was down $346 thousand due primarily to the payment of real estate taxes by the borrower on a non-performing asset loan which was expensed by the bank in the fourth quarter of 2022, and further the bank had no write-downs in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $50 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense was up $105 thousand during the first quarter of 2023 due to expense related to additional leased space for the bank's operations functions, higher maintenance expenses, and increased utilities and taxes. Other Expense was up $231 thousand due to higher professional and legal fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased ATM/Debit Card and data processing expense.

Other

On January 1, 2023, the company adopted the CECL accounting standard, which resulted in a day one reduction of $14.3 thousand to the allowance for credit losses on loans offset by increases of $397.9 thousand to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments and $43.5 thousand to the allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments. Furthermore, deferred tax assets increased $89.7 thousand and retained earnings declined $337.4 thousand. Compared to the day one CECL results, the allowance for credit losses on loans increased $98.3 thousand to $11.4 million at March 31, 2023 from $11.3 million at January 1, 2023; the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments declined $16.0 thousand to $381.9 thousand at March 31, 2023 from $397.9 thousand at January 1, 2023; and the allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments declined $1.4 thousand to $42.0 thousand at March 31, 2023 from $43.5 thousand at January 1, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the combined allowance for credit losses for loans, unfunded commitments, and investments was $11.8 million compared to $11.8 million at January 1, 2023 and $11.3 million at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans held-for- investment was 1.15% at March 31, 2023, 1.15% at January 1, 2023, and 1.16% at December 31, 2022.

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our customers and to our business; (9) any increases in FDIC assessment which will increase our cost of doing business; (10) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation; and (11) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















As of



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2023 2022 2022 2022 2022













Total Assets

$1,735,398 $ 1,672,946 $ 1,651,829 $1,684,824 $1,652,279 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

60,597 12,937 17,244 76,918 68,169 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

223,137 228,701 233,301 233,730 - Investments Available-for-Sale

336,457 331,862 338,350 337,254 577,820 Other Investments at Cost

5,768 4,191 1,929 1,929 1,879 Total Investment Securities

565,362 564,754 573,580 572,913 579,699 Loans Held for Sale

1,312 1,779 1,758 4,533 12,095 Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

200 219 238 250 269 Non-PPP Loans

992,520 980,638 949,972 916,082 875,528 Total Loans

992,720 980,857 950,210 916,332 875,797 Allowance for Credit Losses - Investments

42 - - - - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

11,420 11,336 11,315 11,220 11,063 Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments

382 - - - - Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

722 761 801 840 879 Total Deposits

1,420,157 1,385,382 1,436,256 1,468,975 1,430,748 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

76,975 68,743 73,659 71,800 68,060 Federal Funds Purchased

- 22,000 - - - Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

85,000 50,000 - - - Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Shareholders' Equity

123,581 118,361 114,145 117,592 125,380













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 16.29 $ 15.62 $ 15.07 $ 15.54 $ 16.59 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 14.26 $ 13.59 $ 13.03 $ 13.50 $ 14.53 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other $ 18.15 $ 17.86 $ 17.43 $ 17.00 $ 16.52 Comprehensive Income (Loss)











Equity to Assets

7.12 % 7.08 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 7.59 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) 6.29 % 6.21 % 6.03 % 6.12 % 6.71 % TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 7.87 % 8.01 % 7.90 % 7.59 % 7.56 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

69.99 % 70.93 % 66.28 % 62.69 % 62.06 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

69.90 % 70.80 % 66.16 % 62.38 % 61.21 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans/Loans

1.15 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.26 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.68 % 8.63 % 8.53 % 8.34 % 8.43 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.55 % 13.49 % 13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % Total Capital Ratio

14.63 % 14.54 % 14.49 % 14.57 % 15.03 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.55 % 13.49 % 13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 147,877 $ 145,578 $ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 159,721 $ 156,914 $ 153,620 $ 149,130 $ 146,618 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 147,877 $ 145,578 $ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits





















Average Balances:

Three months ended





March 31, December 31, March 31,





2023 2022 2022

















Average Total Assets

$1,695,654 $ 1,677,109 $ 1,622,265



Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

986,500 969,015 876,349



Average Investment Securities

565,116 568,833 571,831



Average Short-term Investments and CDs

30,136 24,869 67,194



Average Earning Assets

1,581,752 1,562,717 1,515,374



Average Deposits

1,381,708 1,416,915 1,374,813



Average Other Borrowings

179,528 131,470 97,517



Average Shareholders' Equity

120,056 115,480 137,245

















Asset Quality:

As of



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 646 $ 557 $ 596 $ 684 $ 1,668 Substandard

5,306 6,082 6,539 6,710 7,849 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

986,768 974,218 943,075 908,938 866,280



$ 992,720 $ 980,857 $ 950,210 $ 916,332 $ 875,797 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 4,126 $ 4,895 $ 4,875 $ 4,351 $ 148 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

934 934 984 984 1,146 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

- 2 30 - 174 Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 5,060 $ 5,831 $ 5,889 $ 5,335 $ 1,468 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$ 86 $ 88 $ 91 $ 125 $ 1,393

















Three months ended





March 31, December 31, March 31,





2023 2022 2022



Loans Charged-off

$ 2 $ - $ 1



Overdrafts Charged-off

7 21 14



Loan Recoveries

(17) (13) (20)



Overdraft Recoveries

(7) (4) (3)



Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ (15) $ 4 $ (8)



Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

(0.01 %) 0.00 % (0.00 %)



2 Annualized













FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION







INCOME STATEMENT DATA









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three months ended





March 31, December 31, March 31,





2023 2022 2022













Interest income

$ 15,890 $ 15,057 $ 11,195

Interest expense

3,533 1,692 462

Net interest income

12,357 13,365 10,733

Provision for (release of) credit losses

70 25 (125)

Net interest income after provision

12,287 13,340 10,858

Non-interest income









Deposit service charges

232 190 265

Mortgage banking income

155 290 839

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 1,067 1,033 1,198

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- (74) -

Other non-recurring income

- (2) 4

Other

1,121 1,076 1,068

Total non-interest income

2,575 2,513 3,374

Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

6,331 6,690 6,119

Occupancy

830 725 705

Equipment

336 351 332

Marketing and public relations

346 289 361

FDIC assessment

182 112 130

Other real estate expenses

(133) 213 47

Amortization of intangibles

39 40 39

Other

2,505 2,274 2,221

Total non-interest expense

10,436 10,694 9,954

Income before taxes

4,426 5,159 4,278

Income tax expense

963 1,116 789

Net income

$ 3,463 $ 4,043 $ 3,489













Per share data









Net income, basic

$ 0.46 $ 0.54 $ 0.46

Net income, diluted

$ 0.45 $ 0.53 $ 0.46













Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,555,080 7,537,227 7,518,375

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,644,440 7,619,524 7,594,840

Shares outstanding period end

7,587,763 7,577,912 7,559,760













Return on average assets

0.83 % 0.96 % 0.87 %

Return on average common equity

11.70 % 13.89 % 10.31 %

Return on average tangible common equity 13.42 % 16.03 % 11.63 %

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.17 % 3.39 % 2.87 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.19 % 3.42 % 2.91 %

Efficiency ratio1

69.43 % 66.53 % 69.93 %

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended March 31, 2022



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 209 $ 1 1.94 %

$ 609 $ 45 29.97 %

Non-PPP loans 986,291 11,158 4.59 %

875,740 8,958 4.15 %

Total loans 986,500 11,159 4.59 %

876,349 9,003 4.17 %

Non-taxable securities 51,563 375 2.95 %

52,644 380 2.93 %

Taxable securities 513,553 4,061 3.21 %

519,187 1,779 1.39 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 30,010 294 3.97 %

67,179 33 0.20 %

Fed funds sold 126 1 3.22 %

15 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,581,752 15,890 4.07 %

1,515,374 11,195 3.00 %

Cash and due from banks 26,012





28,511





Premises and equipment 31,375





32,722





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,378





15,536





Other assets 52,551





41,348





Allowance for credit losses - investments (43)





-





Allowance for credit losses - loans (11,371)





(11,226)





Total assets $ 1,695,654





$ 1,622,265























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 320,487 $ 223 0.28 %

$ 331,772 $ 45 0.06 %

Money market accounts 311,383 1,328 1.73 %

295,536 112 0.15 %

Savings deposits 152,989 60 0.16 %

145,340 20 0.06 %

Time deposits 138,229 382 1.12 %

152,884 156 0.41 %

Fed funds purchased 2,655 30 4.58 %

- - NA

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 86,476 356 1.67 %

82,553 25 0.12 %

Other short-term debt 75,433 883 4.75 %

- - NA

Other long-term debt 14,964 271 7.34 %

14,964 104 2.82 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,102,616 3,533 1.30 %

1,023,049 462 0.18 %

Demand deposits 458,620





449,281





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 398





-





Other liabilities 13,964





12,690





Shareholders' equity 120,056





137,245





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,695,654





$ 1,622,265























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.58 %





0.10 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.92 %





0.13 %

Net interest spread



2.77 %





2.82 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 12,357 3.17 %



$ 10,733 2.87 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 12,455 3.19 %



$ 10,864 2.91 %



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:









































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 14.26

$ 13.59

$ 13.03

$ 13.50

$ 14.53

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.03



2.03



2.04



2.04



2.06

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 16.29

$ 15.62

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



6.29 %

6.21 %

6.03 %

6.12 %

6.71 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.83 %

0.87 %

0.88 %

0.86 %

0.88 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.12 %

7.08 %

6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %









































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Tangible common equity per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (non‑GAAP)

$ 18.15

$ 17.86

$ 17.43

$ 17.00

$ 16.52

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1.86)



(2.24)



(2.36)



(1.46)



0.07

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 16.29

$ 15.62

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)































Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (non‑GAAP)



7.87 %

8.01 %

7.90 %

7.59 %

7.56 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(0.75) %

(0.93) %

(0.99) %

(0.61) %

0.03 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.12 %

7.08 %

6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %



Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Return on average tangible common equity

2023



2022



2022 Return on average tangible common equity (non‑GAAP)

13.42 %



16.03 %



11.63 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(1.72) %



(2.14) %



(1.32) % Return on average common equity (GAAP)

11.70 %



13.89 %



10.31 %



Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2023



2022



2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP) $ 4,496

$ 5,184

$ 4,153 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,033)



(1,141)



(664) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,463

$ 4,043

$ 3,489



Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans

2023



2022



2022 Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

3.17 %



3.39 %



2.86 % Effect to adjust for PPP Loans

0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.17 %



3.39 %



2.87 %



Three months ended

March 31,

December 31, March 31, Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans

2023



2022



2022 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

3.19 %



3.42 %



2.90 % Effect to adjust for PPP Loans

0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (GAAP)

3.19 %



3.42 %



2.91 %



































March 31,



December 31,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2023



2022



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 992,520

$ 980,638

$ 11,882



4.9 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0



0



0 % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 992,520

$ 980,638

$ 11,882



4.9 % PPP Loans



200



219



(19)



(35.2) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 992,720

$ 980,857

$ 11,863



4.9 %

































































March 31,



March 31,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2023



2022



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 992,520

$ 875,528

$ 116,992



13.4 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0



0



0 % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 992,520

$ 875,528

$ 116,992



13.4 % PPP Loans



200



269



(69)



(25.7) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 992,720

$ 875,797

$ 116,923



13.4 %































Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

"Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.

"Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

