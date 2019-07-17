First Community Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for Second Quarter of 2019

Net income of $2.881 million .

. Diluted EPS of $0.37 per common share.

per common share. Loan growth of $8.3 million , a 4.61% annualized growth rate.

, a 4.61% annualized growth rate. Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management, of $23.4 million , an 11.7% annualized growth rate.

, an 11.7% annualized growth rate. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.67%

Excellent credit quality with non-performing assets (NPAs) of 0.37%, past dues of 0.16% and a year-to-date net recovery of $21,754

Cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, which is the 70 th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

per common share, which is the 70 consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders. Opening of banking office in Evans, Georgia .

. Share repurchase plan implemented.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $2.881 million as compared to $3.001 million in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $0.39 for the second quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 15.2% from $2.500 million in the first quarter of 2019 and diluted earnings per common share increased 15.6% from $0.32.

Year-to-date 2019 net income was $5.376 million compared to $5.710 million during the first six months of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2019 were $0.70, compared to $0.74 during the same time period in 2018. Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with growth in pure deposits during quarter while loan growth continues to be impacted by high loan payoffs and paydowns. We continue to benefit from excellent credit quality."

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019. The company will pay an $0.11 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable August 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2019. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 70th consecutive quarter."

During the second quarter, the company announced the intention to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of company's outstanding common stock. As of June 30, 2019, a total of 185,361 shares had been repurchased at a cost of $3,412,773 with an average price per share of $18.41. Crapps noted, "Given the current stock price, our Board felt that a share repurchase would be a good use of our excess capital to enhance shareholder value and we are pleased with how quickly we have been able to execute this strategy."

In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At June 30, 2019, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 10.19%, 13.47%, and 14.24%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of June 30, 2018 of 9.77%, 13.17%, and 13.95%, respectively. As of June 30, 2019, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.47% compared to 13.17% at June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong. Non-performing assets were 0.37% of total assets and total past dues were 0.16%. There was a net loan recovery for the quarter of $19,546 and the year-to-date net recovery is $21,754. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.63% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of June 30, 2019. Additionally, as a result of continued excellent credit quality and ongoing year-to-date net recoveries, expense related to the provision for loan losses was only $9 thousand for the quarter.

Balance Sheet

(Numbers in millions)



Quarter

Ended 6/30/19 Quarter

Ended 3/31/19 Quarter

Ended 12/31/18 Year

To Date $ Variance Year

To Date % Variance Assets









Investments $252.3 $248.9 $256.0 ($3.7) (1.4%) Loans 726.7 718.4 718.5 8.2 1.1%











Liabilities









Total Pure Deposits $791.6 $770.1 $777.2 $14.4 1.9% Certificates of Deposit 145.8 149.7 148.4 (2.6) (1.8%) Total Deposits $937.4 $919.8 $925.6 11.8 1.3%











Customer Cash Management $33.9 $32.0 $28.0 $5.9 21.1% FHLB Advances 0.2 2.2 0.2 0 0.0%











Total Funding $971.5 $954.0 $953.8 $17.7 1.9% Cost of Funds (including demand deposits) 0.61% 0.57% 0.49%

12bps Cost of Deposits 0.51% 0.45% 0.39%

12bps

Mr. Crapps commented, "Commercial loan production was improved in the second quarter, up significantly from the first quarter, but loan payoffs and paydowns again negatively impacted the net growth in the portfolio. After a slow start in the first quarter, momentum in pure deposit growth was strong going into the second quarter which saw growth in pure deposits, including customer cash management accounts, of $23.4 million, an 11.7% annualized growth rate."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin



Net interest income was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to first quarter net interest income of $9.0 million. Second quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.67% compared to net interest margin of 3.73% in the first quarter. Mr. Crapps noted, "Given the current rate environment and competition for loans and deposits, margin continues to be a point of focus. Prior to this quarter, we had experienced margin expansion in 10 of the past 11 quarters."

Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses increased 19.1% on a linked quarter basis to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $2.5 million in the first quarter of this year. Revenues in the mortgage line of business increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, mortgage revenue increased 46.7% from $844 thousand in the first quarter. Mortgage loan production increased 9.4% year-over-year from $33.71 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $36.89 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 11.6% on a linked quarter basis to $489 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 up from $438 thousand in the first quarter and year-over-year increased 21.9% from $401 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business. We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher expenses in planned marketing and public relations activities to support the bank's new downtown Greenville banking office accounted for the majority of the increase.

Other

In June, the bank opened its newest full-service banking office with a location in Evans, Georgia. This follows the opening of a new office in downtown Greenville during the first quarter of 2019 and the opening of a downtown Augusta office in the first quarter of 2018. Crapps noted, "We have opened three new banking offices within the past 15 months, which demonstrates our commitment to building out our business franchise in the Augusta, Georgia and Upstate, South Carolina markets. We are excited about our expansion in these two markets and the opportunity to serve the businesses and professionals in these areas. While this expansion will have a negative impact on earnings in the short term, we see this as an investment in the future growth of our company and are excited about the long-term business potential."

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION







BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, December 31, June 30,







2019 2018 2018















Total Assets



$ 1,115,968 $ 1,091,595 $ 1,092,149

Other short-term investments (1)



24,898 17,940 28,798

Investment Securities



252,302 256,022 273,730

Loans held for sale



8,730 3,223 6,969

Loans



726,707 718,462 684,333

Allowance for Loan Losses



6,362 6,263 6,087

Goodwill



14,637 14,637 14,562

Other Intangibles



1,742 2,006 2,284

Total Deposits



937,391 925,523 933,368

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 33,889 28,022 28,203

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

221 231 241

Junior Subordinated Debt



14,964 14,964 14,964

Shareholders' equity



117,489 112,497 106,997















Book Value Per Common Share



$ 15.64 $ 14.74 $ 14.07

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 13.46 $ 12.56 $ 11.85

Equity to Assets



10.53% 10.31% 9.80%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.20% 8.92% 8.38%

Loan to Deposit Ratio (excludes held for sale)

77.52% 77.98% 73.32%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans



0.88% 0.87% 0.89%

Regulatory Ratios (Bank)











Leverage Ratios:



10.19% 9.98% 9.77%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio



13.47% 13.19% 13.17%

Total Capital Ratio



14.24% 13.96% 13.95%

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio



13.47% 13.19% 13.17%

Tier 1 Regulatory Capital



$ 110,697 $ 107,806 $ 103,508

Total Regulatory Capital



$ 117,059 $ 114,069 $ 109,595

Common Equity Capital



$ 110,697 $ 107,806 $ 103,508

(1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreements to resell and interest-bearing deposits

Average Balances:

Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018













Average Total Assets

$1,103,346 $ 1,073,299

$ 1,096,371 $ 1,063,954 Average Loans

728,709 677,524

726,398 667,929 Average Earning Assets

1,005,401 977,993

999,463 968,031 Average Deposits

924,199 921,187

916,512 906,317 Average Other Borrowings

50,012 38,510

53,290 44,267 Average Shareholders' Equity

117,255 106,032

115,529 105,813













Asset Quality:



June 30, March 31, December 31,







2019 2019 2018

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)









Special Mention



$ 5,704 $ 5,871 $ 7,230

Substandard



5,307 5,322 4,326

Doubtful



- - -

Pass



715,696 707,227 706,906







$ 726,707 $ 718,420 $ 718,462

















June 30, March 31, December 31,







2019 2019 2018















Nonperforming Assets:











Non-accrual loans



$ 2,691 $ 2,641 $ 2,546

Other real estate owned



1,412 1,460 1,460

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

- 22 31

Total nonperforming assets



$ 4,103 $ 4,123 $ 4,037

Accruing trouble debt restructurings



$ 1,953 $ 1,991 $ 1,835

































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018 Loans charged-off

$ 13 $ 1

$ 23 $ 9 Overdrafts charged-off

30 37

53 77 Loan recoveries

(32) (99)

(44) (127) Overdraft recoveries

(10) (11)

(17) (18) Net Charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1 $ (72)

$ 15 $ (59) Net charge-offs to average loans

N/A N/A

N/A N/A















FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

















INCOME STATEMENT DATA



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,





2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018























Interest Income

$ 10,606 $ 9,819

$ 10,374 $ 9,331

$ 20,980 $ 19,150

Interest Expense

1,490 880

1,354 797

2,844 1,677

Net Interest Income

9,116 8,939

9,020 8,534

18,136 17,473

Provision for Loan Losses

9 29

105 202

114 231

Net Interest Income After Provision

9,107 8,910

8,915 8,332

18,022 17,242

Non-interest Income:



















Deposit service charges

380 423

411 463

791 886

Mortgage banking income

1,238 1,016

844 951

2,082 1,967

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 489 401

438 383

927 784

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

164 94

(29) (104)

135 (10)

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

(3) 22

- 15

(3) 37

Other

918 955

845 923

1,763 1,878

Total non-interest income

3,186 2,911

2,509 2,631

5,695 5,542

Non-interest Expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,210 4,881

5,170 4,577

10,380 9,458

Occupancy

647 583

655 614

1,302 1,197

Equipment

389 398

386 381

775 779

Marketing and public relations

430 194

175 89

605 283

FDIC assessment

71 83

74 81

145 164

Other real estate expenses

18 31

29 18

47 49

Amortization of intangibles

132 143

132 142

264 285

Other

1,743 1,912

1,702 1,692

3,445 3,604

Total non-interest expense

8,640 8,225

8,323 7,594

16,963 15,819

Income before taxes

3,653 3,596

3,101 3,369

6,754 6,965

Income tax expense

772 595

606 660

1,378 1,255

Net Income

$ 2,881 $ 3,001

$ 2,495 $ 2,709

$ 5,376 $ 5,710























Per share data:



















Net income, basic

$ 0.38 $ 0.40

$ 0.33 $ 0.36

$ 0.70 $ 0.75

Net income, diluted

$ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.32 $ 0.35

$ 0.70 $ 0.74























Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,626,559 7,573,252

7,633,908 7,569,038

7,628,868 7,575,656

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,704,221 7,726,479

7,724,780 7,712,534

7,708,267 7,725,535

Shares outstanding period end

7,511,164 7,605,053

7,664,967 7,600,690

7,511,164 7,605,053





- -







- -

Return on average assets

1.05% 1.12%

0.93% 1.04%

0.99% 1.08%

Return on average common equity

9.86% 11.35%

8.89% 10.40%

9.38% 10.88%

Return on average common tangible equity 11.46% 13.51%

10.41% 12.41%

10.95% 12.97%

Net Interest Margin

3.64% 3.67%

3.68% 3.61%

3.66% 3.64%

Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent)

3.67% 3.71%

3.73% 3.66%

3.70% 3.69%

Efficiency ratio

71.18% 69.96%

72.01% 67.39%

71.59% 68.70%



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities















Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018

Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans $ 728,709 $ 8,792 4.84% $ 677,524 $ 8,080 4.78% Securities: 250,316 1,659 2.66% 275,714 1,629 2.37% Federal funds sold and securities purchased 26,376 155 2.36% 24,803 110 1.78% Total earning assets 1,005,401 10,606 4.23% 978,041 9,819 4.03% Cash and due from banks 13,998



13,336



Premises and equipment 35,765



34,784



Intangibles 16,442



16,941



Other assets 38,095



36,241



Allowance for loan losses (6,355)



(6,044)





$ 1,103,346



$ 1,073,299



Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 202,095 $ 134 0.27% $ 194,514 $ 72 0.15% Money market accounts 177,039 481 1.09% 185,922 194 0.42% Savings deposits 107,638 36 0.13% 106,523 34 0.13% Time deposits 176,715 530 1.20% 193,635 338 0.70% Other borrowings 50,012 309 2.48% 38,510 242 2.52% Total interest-bearing liabilities 713,499 1,490 0.84% 719,104 880 0.49% Demand deposits 260,712



240,594



Other liabilities 11,880



7,569



Shareholders' equity 117,255



106,032



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,103,346



$ 1,073,299

















Cost of funds including demand deposits



0.61%



0.37% Net interest spread



3.39%



3.54% Net interest income/margin

$ 9,116 3.64%

$ 8,939 3.67% Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 9,211 3.67%

$ 9,052 3.71%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities















Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018

Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans $ 726,398 $ 17,401 4.83% $ 667,929 $ 15,697 4.74% Securities: 251,114 3,315 2.66% 277,182 3,272 2.38% Federal funds sold and securities purchased











under agreements to resell 21,951 264 2.43% 22,921 181 1.59% Total earning assets 999,463 20,980 4.23% 968,032 19,150 3.99% Cash and due from banks 13,680



13,503



Premises and equipment 35,645



35,173



Intangibles 16,511



17,011



Other assets 37,406



36,192



Allowance for loan losses (6,334)



(5,957)



Total assets $ 1,096,371



$ 1,063,954



Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 198,270 283 0.29% $ 190,302 139 0.15% Money market accounts 178,201 822 0.93% 181,830 338 0.37% Savings deposits 107,778 72 0.13% 106,532 73 0.14% Time deposits 178,424 1,005 1.14% 193,429 634 0.66% Other borrowings 53,290 662 2.51% 44,267 493 2.25% Total interest-bearing liabilities 715,963 2,844 0.80% 716,360 1,677 0.47% Demand deposits 253,839



234,225



Other liabilities 11,040



7,556



Shareholders' equity 115,529



105,813



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,096,371



$ 1,063,954

















Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.59%



0.36% Net interest spread



3.43%



3.52% Net interest income/margin

$ 18,136 3.66%

$ 17,473 3.64% Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 18,344 3.70%

$ 17,704 3.69%

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:







June 30,



December

31,



June 30,

Tangible book value per common share



2019



2018



2018

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 13.46

$ 12.56

$ 11.85

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.18



2.18



2.22

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 15.64

$ 14.74

$ 14.07

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



9.20 %

8.92 %

8.38 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.33 %

1.39 %

1.42 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



10.53 %

10.31 %

9.80 %

Return on average

tangible common equity Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

March 31, Six months ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average common

tangible equity (non-

GAAP) 11.46 % 13.51 % 10.41 % 12.41 % 10.95 % 12.97 % Effect to adjust for

intangible assets (1.60) % (2.16) % (1.52) % (2.01) % (1.57) % (2.09) % Return on average common

equity (GAAP) 9.86 % 11.35 % 8.89 % 10.40 % 9.38 % 10.88 %

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "tangible book value at period end," "return on average tangible common equity" and "tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets." "Tangible book value at period end" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

