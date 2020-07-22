First Community Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for Second Quarter of 2020

Net income of $2.217 million .

. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $3.999 million , up 9.2% year-over year and 20.9% linked quarter.

, up 9.2% year-over year and 20.9% linked quarter. Diluted EPS of $0.30 per common share for the quarter and $0.54 year-to-date through June 30, 2020

per common share for the quarter and year-to-date through Total loans increased during the second quarter by $67.843 million , an annualized growth rate of 36.4%. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans, loan growth was $19.978 million , a 10.7% annualized growth rate.

, an annualized growth rate of 36.4%. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans, loan growth was , a 10.7% annualized growth rate. Facilitated PPP loans (combined direct and external channels) for 896 customers totaling $80.7 million as of July 17, 2020 .

as of . Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management, of $133.5 million , an annualized growth rate of 59.9%.

, an annualized growth rate of 59.9%. Record quarter for mortgage line of business with revenue growth of 27.0% year-over-year.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.38%, including PPP loans and 3.40% excluding PPP loans.

Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) of 0.25%, past due ratio of 0.04% and net loan charge-offs excluding overdrafts of $4.7 thousand , with a year-to-date through June 30, 2020 net recovery of $3.6 thousand .

, with a year-to-date through net recovery of . Cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, which is the 74th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $2.217 million as compared to $2.881 million in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.30 for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.37 for the second quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 23.6% from $1.794 million in the first quarter of 2020 and diluted earnings per common share increased 25.0% from $0.24. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings or PTPPE in the second quarter of 2020 were $3.999 million compared to second quarter of 2019 PTPPE of $3.662 million and first quarter 2020 PTPPE of $3.307 million, an increase of 9.2% and 20.9% respectively.

Year-to-date through June 30, 2020 net income was $4.011 million compared to $5.376 million during the first six months of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2020 were $0.54, compared to $0.70 during the same time period in 2019. Year-to-date through June 30, 2020 PTPPE were $7.306 million compared to $6.868 million during the first half of 2019, an increase of 6.4%. Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with growth in our core earnings even during these unprecedented times. Our ability to quickly launch a platform to process PPP loans along with the revenue diversification with our three lines of business helped to support our performance in the second quarter. While our credit metrics remain strong, again this quarter we increased the provision for loan losses in anticipation of potential future impact from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020. The company will pay a $0.12 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 74th consecutive quarter."

During the second quarter, no share repurchases have been made under our existing share repurchase plan approved during the third quarter of 2019. Our existing repurchase plan provides the company with some flexibility in managing capital going forward.

In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At June 30, 2020, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 9.31%, 13.02%, and 14.03%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of June 30, 2019 of 10.20%, 13.47%, and 14.25%, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.02% compared to 13.47% at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality / Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

Asset quality metrics remained strong as of June 30, 2020. The non-performing assets ratio for the second quarter was 0.25% of total assets and total past dues (ratio) was 0.04%. Net loan charge-offs excluding overdrafts for the quarter were $4.7 thousand and the year-to-date through June 30, 2020 net recovery is $3.6 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.41% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of June 30, 2020.

Mr. Crapps indicated, "As a way to serve our many local businesses and individuals during the past few challenging months, we proactively offered payment deferrals for up to 90 days to our loan customers." The company reported that at its peak, there were payment deferments on loans totaling approximately $206.9 million (26.9% of the non-PPP loan portfolio). Loans in which payments have been deferred decreased to $175.0 million (22.7% of the non-PPP loan portfolio) at June 30, 2020 and $110.6 million (14.4% of the non-PPP loan portfolio) at July 16, 2020. This is primarily the result of payments being restarted at the conclusion of their payment deferral period. It is also noteworthy that the percentage of loans, in certain identified industries deemed to be "high risk" due to the pandemic, is largely unchanged from prior disclosures.

Even with strong credit quality metrics, due to the uncertainty of future credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on local businesses, the bank funded $1.250 million to the provision for loan losses in the second quarter compared to $9 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Year-to-date through June 30, 2020, the bank has funded $2.325 million in provision for loan losses compared to $114 thousand during the first six months of 2019. During the first six months of 2020, the ratio of the Allowance for Loan Loss to total loans has increased from 0.90% as of December 31, 2019 to 1.09% as of June 30, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our credit metrics continue to indicate the current strong quality of our loan portfolio. This combined with the significant reduction in loans with payments deferred is good news for our company. At the same time, there is much unknown about the economic impact of the pandemic; therefore, we continue to prepare our balance sheet and our resources for an uncertain future."

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the second quarter by $67.843 million, which is an annualized growth rate of 36.4%. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased during the second quarter by $19.978 million which is an annualized growth rate of 10.7%. Non-PPP loan growth during the quarter was the result of increased production and lower payoffs/paydowns on a linked quarter. Commercial loan production was $39.3 million during the second quarter compared to $33.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Early payoffs were less impactful, as evidenced by the ratio of loan portfolio growth to loan production at 50.8% compared to 37.3% on the linked quarter and the average of 31.8% in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to the strong non-PPP loan growth during the quarter, through July 17, 2020 the bank has helped facilitate $80.7 million in PPP loans to 896 customers through a combination of direct loans and referrals to an SBA partner. As of June 30, 2020, the bank had $47.9 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet. As of July 17, 2020, PPP loans on the balance sheet had increased to $49.7 million. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we are pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding."

Total deposits were $1.119 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $986.6 million at March 31, 2020. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $133.8 million or 15.7% to $983.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $850.0 million at March 31, 2020. This increase in deposits was partially due to the proceeds of PPP loans that were made during the quarter and stimulus funds. The bank had no brokered deposits and no listing services deposits at June 30, 2020. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were relatively flat at $45.7 million at June 30, 2020 compared to 46.0 million at March 31, 2020. Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.28% in the second quarter of 2020 from 0.42 in the first quarter of the year. Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.33% in the second quarter of 2020 from 0.50 in the first quarter of the year.

Mr. Crapps commented, "Our low cost deposits; our ability to borrow against approved lines of credit (federal funds purchased) from correspondent banks; and our ability to obtain advances secured by certain securities and loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank provide ample liquidity as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $326 thousand or 3.5% to $9.743 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter net interest income of $9.417 million. Year-over-year, net interest income increased $627 thousand or 6.9% from $9.116 million in the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.38% compared to net interest margin of 3.55% in the first quarter. Second quarter net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was 3.40%. The net interest margin has declined as a result of multiple factors, including the Federal Reserve reducing the target range for federal funds to near zero with two rate reductions in March of this year totaling 150 basis points; the modest yield earned on the PPP loans; and the excess liquidity on the bank's balance sheet.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased 15.7% on a linked quarter basis to $3.387 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase from $2.928 million in the first quarter of this year. Year-over-year, non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses, increased 12.1% from $3.022 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenues in the mortgage line of business increased 27.0% year-over-year to $1.572 million compared to $1.238 million in the second quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, mortgage revenue increased 60.1% from $982 thousand in the first quarter. Mortgage loan production increased 46.1% year-over-year from $36.89 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $53.89 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 5.8% on a linked quarter basis to $671 thousand in the second quarter of 2020 from $634 thousand in the first quarter and year-over-year increased 37.2% from $489 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. It is noteworthy that the assets under management (AUM), which was $369.7 million at December 31, 2019, declined to $319.7 million at March 31, 2020, bounced back to $390.7 million at June 30, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business. Our mortgage line of business had a record quarter and revenues in our investment advisory line of business continue to grow. We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.131 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.038 million in the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense increased $187 thousand which was mainly related to increased commissions paid on higher production in the mortgage line of business and temporary help and overtime pay in the mortgage support areas.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipated', "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which may have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the "CARES Act"; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









As of







June 30, December 31, June 30,







2020 2019 2019















Total Assets



$1,324,800 $ 1,170,279 $ 1,115,968

Other Short-term Investments1

77,666 32,741 24,898

Investment Securities

297,972 288,792 252,302

Loans Held for Sale

33,496 11,155 8,730

Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 47,865 - -

Non-PPP Loans



769,507 737,028 726,707

Total Loans



817,372 737,028 726,707

Allowance for Loan Losses 8,936 6,627 6,362

Goodwill



14,637 14,637 14,637

Other Intangibles



1,283 1,483 1,742

Total Deposits



1,118,872 988,201 937,391

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 45,651 33,296 33,889

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances - 211 221

Junior Subordinated Debt 14,964 14,964 14,964

Shareholders' Equity



130,801 120,194 117,489















Book Value Per Common Share $ 17.47 $ 16.16 $ 15.64

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.35 $ 13.99 $ 13.46

Equity to Assets



9.87% 10.27% 10.53%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.78% 9.02% 9.20%

Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale) 76.05% 75.71% 78.46%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans 1.09% 0.90% 0.88%















Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):







Leverage Ratio 9.31% 9.97% 10.20%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.02% 13.47% 13.47%

Total Capital Ratio

14.03% 14.26% 14.25%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.02% 13.47% 13.47%

Tier 1 Regulatory Capital $ 115,788 $ 112,754 $ 110,756

Total Regulatory Capital $ 124,724 $ 119,381 $ 117,118

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 115,788 $ 112,754 $ 110,756















1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits















Average Balances:

Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020 2019

2020 2019













Average Total Assets $1,269,244 $1,103,347

$ 1,222,797 $ 1,096,371 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale) 824,842 728,711

789,250 726,398 Average Earning Assets 1,171,183 1,005,402

1,124,213 999,464 Average Deposits 1,060,087 924,200

1,014,732 916,513 Average Other Borrowings 68,913 50,012

69,623 53,290 Average Shareholders' Equity 126,916 117,255

125,190 115,529













Asset Quality:



As of







June 30, March 31, December 31,







2020 2020 2019

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)







Special Mention



$ 2,849 $ 3,950 $ 4,936

Substandard



5,300 4,467 4,691

Doubtful



- - -

Pass



809,223 741,112 727,401







$ 817,372 $ 749,529 $ 737,028

Nonperforming Assets









Non-accrual Loans

$ 1,806 $ 1,739 $ 2,329

Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets 1,449 1,481 1,410

Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More - 168 -

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,255 $ 3,388 $ 3,739

Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings $ 1,613 $ 1,635 $ 1,669



















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020 2019

2020 2019 Loans Charged-off $ 16 $ 13

$ 17 $ 23 Overdrafts Charged-off 9 30

31 53 Loan Recoveries (11) (32)

(20) (44) Overdraft Recoveries (6) (10)

(12) (17) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 8 $ 1

$ 16 $ 15 Net Charge-offs to Average Loans2 0.00% 0.00%

0.00% 0.00% 2 Annualized













FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











INCOME STATEMENT DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,





2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019























Interest income

$ 10,666 $ 10,606

$ 10,710 $ 10,374

$ 21,376 $ 20,980

Interest expense

923 1,490

1,293 1,354

2,216 2,844

Net interest income

9,743 9,116

9,417 9,020

19,160 18,136

Provision for loan losses

1,250 9

1,075 105

2,325 114

Net interest income after provision

8,493 9,107

8,342 8,915

16,835 18,022

Non-interest income



















Deposit service charges

210 380

399 411

609 791

Mortgage banking income

1,572 1,238

982 844

2,554 2,082

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 671 489

634 438

1,305 927

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

- 164

- (29)

- 135

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- (3)

6 -

6 (3)

Other

934 918

907 845

1,841 1,763

Total non-interest income

3,387 3,186

2,928 2,509

6,315 5,695

Non-interest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,840 5,210

5,653 5,170

11,493 10,380

Occupancy

679 647

643 655

1,322 1,302

Equipment

298 389

318 386

616 775

Marketing and public relations

247 430

354 175

601 605

FDIC assessment

88 71

42 74

130 145

Other real estate expenses

40 18

35 29

75 47

Amortization of intangibles

95 132

105 132

200 264

Other

1,844 1,743

1,888 1,702

3,732 3,445

Total non-interest expense

9,131 8,640

9,038 8,323

18,169 16,963

Income before taxes

2,749 3,653

2,232 3,101

4,981 6,754

Income tax expense

532 772

438 606

970 1,378

Net income

$ 2,217 $ 2,881

$ 1,794 $ 2,495

$ 4,011 $ 5,376























Per share data



















Net income, basic

$ 0.30 $ 0.38

$ 0.24 $ 0.33

$ 0.54 $ 0.70

Net income, diluted

$ 0.30 $ 0.37

$ 0.24 $ 0.32

$ 0.54 $ 0.70























Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,435,933 7,626,559

7,427,257 7,633,908

7,431,595 7,628,868

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,465,212 7,704,221

7,472,956 7,724,780

7,467,755 7,708,267

Shares outstanding period end

7,486,151 7,511,164

7,462,247 7,664,967

7,486,151 7,511,164























Return on average assets

0.70% 1.05%

0.61% 0.93%

0.66% 0.99%

Return on average common equity

7.03% 9.86%

5.84% 8.89%

6.44% 9.38%

Return on average common tangible equity 8.04% 11.46%

6.72% 10.41%

7.39% 10.95%

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.35% 3.64%

3.52% 3.68%

3.43% 3.66%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.38% 3.67%

3.55% 3.73%

3.46% 3.70%

Efficiency ratio1

69.00% 70.62%

72.79% 71.31%

70.83% 70.95%

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities and other assets.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities















Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2019

Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans











PPP loans $ 31,816 $ 217 2.74% $ - $ - NA Non-PPP loans 793,026 8,801 4.46% 728,711 8,792 4.84% Total loans 824,842 9,018 4.40% 728,711 8,792 4.84% Securities 294,915 1,611 2.20% 250,316 1,658 2.66% Other short-term investments 51,426 37 0.29% 26,375 156 2.37% Total earning assets 1,171,183 10,666 3.66% 1,005,402 10,606 4.23% Cash and due from banks 14,820



13,998



Premises and equipment 34,837



35,765



Goodwill and other intangibles 15,967



16,443



Other assets 40,489



38,094



Allowance for loan losses (8,052)



(6,355)



Total Assets $1,269,244



$1,103,347

















Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 232,611 $ 59 0.10% $ 202,096 $ 135 0.27% Money market accounts 203,641 179 0.35% 177,039 481 1.09% Savings deposits 108,608 17 0.06% 107,638 36 0.13% Time deposits 165,995 481 1.17% 176,715 528 1.20% Other borrowings 68,913 187 1.09% 50,012 310 2.49% Total interest-bearing liabilities 779,768 923 0.48% 713,500 1,490 0.84% Demand deposits 349,232



260,712



Other liabilities 13,328



11,880



Shareholders' equity 126,916



117,255



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,269,244



$1,103,347

















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.28%



0.51% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.33%



0.61% Net interest spread



3.18%



3.39% Net interest income margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 9,526 3.36%

$ 9,116 3.64% Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 9,743 3.35%

$ 9,116 3.64% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 9,629 3.40%

$ 9,210 3.67% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 9,846 3.38%

$ 9,210 3.67%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities















Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019

Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans











PPP loans $ 15,908 $ 217 2.74% $ - $ - NA Non-PPP loans 773,342 17,628 4.58% 726,398 17,401 4.83% Total loans 789,250 17,845 4.55% 726,398 17,401 4.83% Securities 290,624 3,337 2.31% 251,114 3,315 2.66% Other short-term investments 44,339 194 0.88% 21,952 264 2.43% Total earning assets 1,124,213 21,376 3.82% 999,464 20,980 4.23% Cash and due from banks 14,926



13,680



Premises and equipment 34,920



35,645



Goodwill and other intangibles 16,015



16,509



Other assets 40,089



37,407



Allowance for loan losses (7,366)



(6,334)



Total assets $1,222,797



$1,096,371

















Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 224,405 162 0.15% $ 198,270 284 0.29% Money market accounts 200,967 528 0.53% 178,201 822 0.93% Savings deposits 106,191 46 0.09% 107,779 71 0.13% Time deposits 167,696 1,019 1.22% 178,424 1,005 1.14% Other borrowings 69,623 461 1.33% 53,290 662 2.51% Total interest-bearing liabilities 768,882 2,216 0.58% 715,964 2,844 0.80% Demand deposits 315,473



253,839



Other liabilities 13,252



11,039



Shareholders' equity 125,190



115,529



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,222,797



$1,096,371

















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.35%



0.48% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.41%



0.59% Net interest spread



3.24%



3.43% Net interest income margin - excluding PPP loans $ 18,943 3.44%

$ 18,136 3.66% Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans 19,160 3.43%

18,136 3.66% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 19,124 3.47%

$ 18,344 3.70% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 19,341 3.46%

$ 18,344 3.70%

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:







June 30,



December 31,



June 30,

Tangible book value per common share



2020



2019



2019

Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)

$ 15.35

$ 13.99

$ 13.46

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.12



2.17



2.18

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 17.47

$ 16.16

$ 15.64

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)



8.78 %

9.02 %

9.20 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.09 %

1.25 %

1.33 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



9.87 %

10.27 %

10.53 %

Return on average tangible common equity Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

March 31,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019

2020 2019 Return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP) 8.04 % 11.46 % 6.72 % 10.41 % 7.39 % 10.95 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets (1.01) % (1.60) % (0.88) % (1.52) % (0.95)% (1.57)% Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.03 % 9.86 % 5.84 % 8.89 % 6.44 % 9.38 %



Three months ended Six months ended



June 30, March 31,

June 30,

June 30, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2020 2020

2019

2020 2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP) $ 3,999 3,307 $ 3,662 $ 7,306 6,686 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,782) (1,513)

(781)

(3,295) (1,310) Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,217 1,794 $ 2,881 $ 4,011 5,376



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans 2020

2019

2020 2019 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 3.36%

3.64%

3.44% 3.66% Effect to adjust for PPP loans (0.01)

N/A

(0.01) N/A Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.35%

3.64%

3.43% 3.66%



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30, Net Interest Margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 3.40% 3.67%

3.47% 3.70% Effect to adjust for PPP loans (0.02) N/A

(0.01) N/A Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP) 3.38% 3.67%

3.46% 3.70%







June 30,



March 31,



Growth Rate

Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2020



2020



Dollars

Rate Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)

$ 769,507

$ 749,529

$ 19,978

10.7 % PPP Loans



47,865



-



47,865

N/A % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 817,372

$ 749,529

$ 67,843

36.4 %

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "tangible book value at period end," "tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans.", and "Non-PPP Loans," "Tangible book value at period end" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. "Return on average tangible common equity is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets". "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense. "Net interest margin excluding PPP loans" and "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans" are calculated by determining the interest income divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP loans. "Non-PPP Loan growth - dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – annualized growth rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

SOURCE First Community Corporation

Related Links

https://www.firstcommunitysc.com

