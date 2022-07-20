First Community Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

First Community Corporation

Highlights for Second Quarter of 2022

  • Net income of $3.1 million.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.41 per common share for the quarter and $0.87 year-to-date through June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans increased during the second quarter by $40.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 18.6% on a linked quarter basis. 
  • Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $46.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 13.4% on a linked quarter basis.
  • Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.2 million.
  • Cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which is the 82nd consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq:  FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $3.130 million as compared to $3.543 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.489 million in the first quarter of 2022.  Diluted earnings per common share were $0.41 for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2021 and $0.46 in the first quarter of 2022.  As a note, during the second quarter of 2021, the bank recognized $611 thousand in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $1 thousand in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date through June 30, 2022, net income was $6.619 million compared to $6.798 million during the first six months of 2021.  Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2022 were $0.87, compared to $0.90 during the same time period in 2021.  As a note, during the first six months of 2021, the bank recognized $1.153 million in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $44 thousand in the first six months of 2022.    

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022.  The company will pay a $0.13 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock.  This dividend is payable August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2022.  First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 82nd consecutive quarter." 

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,566,633 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.   Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time.  No shares have been repurchased under this plan. 

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute.  At June 30, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.34%, 13.47%, and 14.57%, respectively.  This compares to the same ratios as of June 30, 2021 of 8.48%, 13.52%, and 14.66%, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.47% compared to 13.52% at June 30, 2021.   The Company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio (TCE ratio) was 6.12% at June 30, 2022, compared to 6.71% at March 31, 2022.  This is primarily due to growth in the Company's balance sheet and an increase in the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL) which has a temporary negative impact on the fair value of our investments and capital.  Excluding this, the Company's TCE ratio was 7.59% and the Tangible Book Value per share was $17.00 at June 30, 2022.  During the quarter, the Company reclassified $224.6 million in investments to Held-to-Maturity (HTM) from Available-for-Sale (AFS).  With the addition of other purchased investments during the second quarter, the HTM portfolio was $233.7 million at June 30, 2022.  The remaining AFS portfolio has a modified duration of 2.84.

Asset Quality

The non-performing assets ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 0.58% and the total past dues ratio was 0.24%.  Troubled debt restructuring (TDRs) still accruing interest were reduced to $125 thousand at June 30, 2022.  Non-accrual loans increased $4.2 million during the quarter to $4.4 million at June 30, 2022, the result of one large loan relationship representing almost the entire increase amount that was moved to non-accrual status.  Next steps have been taken on this well collateralized loan to move this toward a successful resolution.  Net loan recoveries for the quarter were $242 thousand and year-to-date through June 30, 2022 were $261 thousand.  The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.12% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of June 30, 2022. 

Balance Sheet             

Total loans increased during the second quarter by $40.5 million, which is an annualized growth rate of 18.6%.  Commercial loan production was $80.3 million during the second quarter compared to $55.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.  While there are likely some headwinds related to potential loan payoffs and paydowns, momentum going into the third quarter of the year remains strong. 

Total deposits were $1.469 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.431 billion at March 31, 2022.  Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits and including customer cash management accounts, increased $46.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 13.4%, to $1.421 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.375 billion at March 31, 2022.  Cost of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022 from 0.10% in the first quarter of the year.  Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.12% in the second quarter of 2022 from 0.13% in the first quarter of the year. 

First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "We are extremely excited about the success in the growth of our loan portfolio during the second quarter.  This is reflective of the hard work of our team and the high quality of our customers and markets.  Additionally, our success in gathering low cost deposits continues to be a strength for our company.  We expect this trend of declining cost of deposits and cost of funds to reverse given the current interest rate environment."   

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $11.051 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter net interest income of $10.733 million and $11.092 million for the second quarter of 2021.  Second quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 2.93% compared to 2.91% in the first quarter of the year. 

During the quarter, there were two events that negatively impacted net interest income and net interest margin.  Interest income on variable rate collateralized mortgage obligations, primarily consisting of GNMA home equity conversion mortgages, declined $284 thousand to ($202) thousand during the second quarter of 2022, from $82 thousand during the first quarter of 2022.  This decline, which caused a 20 basis points reduction in the yield on investments and a seven basis points reduction in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022, was due to an increase in prepayments, which resulted in accelerated amortization of the premium on these investments.  Also during the second quarter of 2022, a $4.1 million loan was moved to non-accrual status, which resulted in a $51 thousand reversal to interest income, a two basis points reduction to the yield on loans, and a one basis point reduction to net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.009 million, compared to $3.374 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $3.418 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Revenues in the mortgage line of business were $481 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $839 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.143 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Revenue in the investment advisory line of business were $1.195 million in the second quarter of 2022, basically flat on a linked quarter and up 24.9% from $957 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.  Assets under management (AUM) were $524.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $632.8 million at March 31, 2022 and $650.9 million at December 31, 2021. Mr. Crapps commented, "Revenue in the mortgage line of business has been impacted by the headwinds of rising mortgage rates and low housing inventory.  To help offset this impact, during the second quarter, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans.  As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue.  While revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business remained constant on a linked quarter, we have seen AUM affected by the stock market performance in the first six months of the year." 

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.188 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.954 million in the first quarter of the year.  Expenses in the Occupancy and Marketing/Public Relations were up $81 thousand and $85 thousand respectively.  The increase in Occupancy expense was related to some major maintenance projects competed during the quarter.  Marketing/Public Relations expense was up due to larger media schedules in the second quarter including activity in the bank's new York County, SC market.   Salaries and benefits increased $56 thousand on a linked quarter due to the full quarter impact of the new York County, SC loan production team and annual increases for exempt employees which were effective on March 1, 2022, which were partially offset by lower mortgage loan commissions and higher vacancy rates during the quarter. 

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina.  First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers.  First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia.  For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





BALANCE SHEET DATA





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021







  Total Assets

$1,684,824

$1,652,279

$  1,584,508

$    1,560,326

$1,514,973

  Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

76,918

68,169

47,049

55,259

52,316

  Investment Securities





     Investments Held-to-Maturity

233,730

-

-

-

-

     Investments Available-for-Sale

337,254

577,820

564,839

513,500

468,951

     Other Investments at Cost

1,929

1,879

1,785

1,760

1,718

   Total Investment Securities

572,913

579,699

566,624

515,260

470,669

  Loans Held for Sale

4,533

12,095

7,120

6,213

11,416

  Loans





     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

250

269

1,467

9,109

47,229

     Non-PPP Loans

916,082

875,528

862,235

872,411

831,089

  Total Loans

916,332

875,797

863,702

881,520

878,318

  Allowance for Loan Losses

11,220

11,063

11,179

11,025

10,638

  Goodwill

14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

  Other Intangibles

840

879

919

959

1,011

  Total Deposits

1,468,975

1,430,748

1,361,291

1,333,568

1,289,883

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

71,800

68,060

54,216

59,821

60,487

  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

-

-

-

-

-

  Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

  Shareholders' Equity

117,592

125,380

140,998

139,113

137,927







  Book Value Per Common Share

$      15.54

$      16.59

$         18.68

$          18.44

$      18.29

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 

$      13.50

$      14.53

$         16.62

$          16.37

$      16.22

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other 

$      17.00

$      16.52

$         16.18

$          15.76

$      15.23

     Comprehensive Income (Loss)





  Equity to Assets

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %

8.92 %

9.10 %

  Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio)

6.12 %

6.71 %

8.00 %

8.00 %

8.16 %

  TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

7.59 %

7.56 %

7.80 %

7.72 %

7.70 %

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

62.69 %

62.06 %

63.97 %

66.57 %

68.98 %

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

62.38 %

61.21 %

63.45 %

66.10 %

68.09 %

  Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

1.22 %

1.26 %

1.29 %

1.25 %

1.21 %







Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):





  Leverage Ratio

8.34 %

8.43 %

8.45 %

8.56 %

8.48 %

  Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.47 %

13.89 %

13.97 %

13.58 %

13.52 %

  Total Capital Ratio

14.57 %

15.03 %

15.15 %

14.74 %

14.66 %

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.47 %

13.89 %

13.97 %

13.58 %

13.52 %

  Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$   137,910

$   135,555

$     132,918

$      129,741

$   125,732

  Total Regulatory Capital

$   149,130

$   146,618

$     144,097

$      140,766

$   136,370

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$   137,910

$   135,555

$     132,918

$      129,741

$   125,732







1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits











Average Balances:

Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021







  Average Total Assets

$1,643,908

$1,507,708

$    1,633,146

$1,471,684

  Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

896,619

895,612

886,540

891,021

  Average Investment Securities

560,417

430,865

566,092

402,261

  Average Short-term Investments and CDs

72,816

77,759

70,020

78,543

  Average Earning Assets

1,529,852

1,404,236

1,522,652

1,371,825

  Average Deposits

1,427,975

1,285,101

1,401,540

1,246,804

  Average Other Borrowings

87,084

75,434

92,272

76,842

  Average Shareholders' Equity

116,067

135,223

126,598

135,401







Asset Quality:

 As of 


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)





  Special Mention

$         684

$      1,668

$         1,626

$          2,851

$      3,085

  Substandard

6,710

7,849

7,872

7,992

11,707

  Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

  Pass

908,938

866,280

854,204

870,677

863,526


$   916,332

$   875,797

$     863,702

$      881,520

$   878,318

Nonperforming Assets





  Non-accrual Loans

$      4,351

$         148

$           250

$             359

$      3,986

  Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

984

1,146

1,165

1,165

1,182

  Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

-

174

-

-

4,165

Total Nonperforming Assets

$      5,335

$      1,468

$         1,415

$          1,524

$      9,333

Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$         125

$      1,393

$         1,444

$          1,474

$      1,510









 Three months ended 

 Six months ended 


June 30,

June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

  Loans Charged-off

$             2

$         111

$                3

$         127

  Overdrafts Charged-off

16

10

30

19

  Loan Recoveries

(244)

(24)

(264)

(32)

  Overdraft Recoveries

(1)

(4)

(5)

(19)

     Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$        (227)

$           93

$            (236)

$           95

Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

(0.10 %)

0.04 %

(0.05 %)

0.02 %

2 Annualized





FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION








INCOME STATEMENT DATA









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021











  Interest income

$   11,513

$   11,664

$   11,195

$   11,218

$   22,708

$   22,882

  Interest expense

462

572

462

651

924

1,223

  Net interest income

11,051

11,092

10,733

10,567

21,784

21,659

  Provision for (release of) loan losses

(70)

168

(125)

177

(195)

345

  Net interest income after provision

11,121

10,924

10,858

10,390

21,979

21,314

  Non-interest income









    Deposit service charges

262

212

265

246

527

458

    Mortgage banking income

481

1,143

839

990

1,320

2,133

    Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,195

957

1,198

877

2,393

1,834

    Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

(45)

-

-

77

(45)

77

    Other non-recurring income

5

-

4

100

9

100

    Other

1,111

1,106

1,068

1,006

2,179

2,112

  Total non-interest income

3,009

3,418

3,374

3,296

6,383

6,714

  Non-interest expense









    Salaries and employee benefits

6,175

5,948

6,119

5,964

12,294

11,912

    Occupancy

786

734

705

730

1,491

1,464

    Equipment

329

338

332

275

661

613

    Marketing and public relations

446

313

361

396

807

709

    FDIC assessment 

105

146

130

169

235

315

    Other real estate expenses

29

55

47

29

76

84

    Amortization of intangibles

40

52

39

57

79

109

    Other

2,278

2,292

2,221

1,920

4,499

4,212

  Total non-interest expense

10,188

9,878

9,954

9,540

20,142

19,418

  Income before taxes

3,942

4,464

4,278

4,146

8,220

8,610

  Income tax expense

812

921

789

891

1,601

1,812

  Net income

$     3,130

$     3,543

$     3,489

$     3,255

$     6,619

$     6,798











  Per share data









     Net income, basic 

$      0.42

$      0.47

$      0.46

$      0.44

$      0.88

$      0.91

     Net income, diluted 

$      0.41

$      0.47

$      0.46

$      0.43

$      0.87

$      0.90











  Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,526,284

7,485,625

7,518,375

7,475,522

7,522,034

7,477,678

  Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,607,349

7,537,179

7,594,840

7,522,568

7,605,381

7,527,829

  Shares outstanding period end

7,566,633

7,539,587

7,559,760

7,524,944

7,566,633

7,539,587











  Return on average assets

0.76 %

0.94 %

0.87 %

0.92 %

0.82 %

0.93 %

  Return on average common equity

10.82 %

10.51 %

10.31 %

9.74 %

10.54 %

10.12 %

  Return on average common tangible equity

12.48 %

11.89 %

11.63 %

11.01 %

12.02 %

11.45 %

  Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 

2.90 %

3.17 %

2.87 %

3.20 %

2.89 %

3.18 %

  Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

2.93 %

3.20 %

2.91 %

3.23 %

2.92 %

3.22 %

  Efficiency ratio1

71.60 %

67.50 %

69.93 %

69.16 %

70.77 %

68.31 %

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities










Three months ended June 30, 2022

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Assets







Earning assets







  Loans







     PPP loans

$           256

$             1

1.57 %

$      55,599

$         756

5.45 %

     Non-PPP loans

896,363

9,303

4.16 %

840,013

8,985

4.29 %

  Total loans

896,619

9,304

4.16 %

895,612

9,741

4.36 %

  Non-taxable securities

52,064

375

2.89 %

54,791

387

2.83 %

  Taxable securities

508,353

1,674

1.32 %

376,074

1,507

1.61 %

  Int bearing deposits in other banks

72,813

160

0.88 %

76,242

29

0.15 %

  Fed funds sold

3

-

0.00 %

1,517

-

0.00 %

Total earning assets

1,529,852

11,513

3.02 %

1,404,236

11,664

3.33 %

Cash and due from banks

28,379


25,128


Premises and equipment

32,442


34,105


Goodwill and other intangibles

15,496


15,674


Other assets

48,950


39,235


Allowance for loan losses

(11,211)


(10,670)


Total assets

$ 1,643,908


$ 1,507,708











Liabilities







Interest-bearing liabilities







  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$    342,289

$           45

0.05 %

$    305,393

$           51

0.07 %

  Money market accounts

313,141

117

0.15 %

267,788

109

0.16 %

  Savings deposits

154,687

22

0.06 %

132,429

19

0.06 %

  Time deposits

151,549

125

0.33 %

159,133

269

0.68 %

  Fed funds purchased

-

-

NA

2

-

0.00 %

  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

72,120

22

0.12 %

60,468

19

0.13 %

  Other short-term debt

-

-

NA

-

-

NA

  Other long-term debt

14,964

131

3.51 %

14,964

105

2.81 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,048,750

462

0.18 %

940,177

572

0.24 %

Demand deposits

466,309


420,358


Other liabilities

12,782


11,950


Shareholders' equity

116,067


135,223


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,643,908


$ 1,507,708











Cost of deposits, including demand deposits

0.09 %


0.14 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits

0.12 %


0.17 %

Net interest spread 

2.84 %


3.09 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$    11,050

2.90 %

$    10,336

3.07 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$    11,051

2.90 %

$    11,092

3.17 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$    11,179

2.93 %

$    10,459

3.11 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$    11,180

2.93 %

$    11,215

3.20 %

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities










Six months ended June 30, 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Assets







Earning assets







  Loans







     PPP loans

$           432

$           46

21.47 %

$      55,570

$      1,440

5.23 %

     Non-PPP loans

886,108

18,261

4.16 %

835,451

17,751

4.28 %

  Total loans

886,540

18,307

4.16 %

891,021

19,191

4.34 %

  Non-taxable securities

52,352

755

2.91 %

55,033

776

2.84 %

  Taxable securities

513,740

3,453

1.36 %

347,228

2,852

1.66 %

  Int bearing deposits in other banks

70,011

193

0.56 %

77,412

63

0.16 %

  Fed funds sold

9

-

0.00 %

1,131

-

0.00 %

Total earning assets

1,522,652

22,708

3.01 %

1,371,825

22,882

3.36 %

Cash and due from banks

28,444


21,797


Premises and equipment

32,581


34,227


Goodwill and other intangibles

15,516


15,700


Other assets

45,171


38,683


Allowance for loan losses

(11,218)


(10,548)


Total assets

$ 1,633,146


$ 1,471,684











Liabilities







Interest-bearing liabilities







  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$    337,059

$           90

0.05 %

$    291,511

$         109

0.08 %

  Money market accounts

304,387

228

0.15 %

261,137

250

0.19 %

  Savings deposits

150,039

42

0.06 %

129,223

38

0.06 %

  Time deposits

152,213

282

0.37 %

159,724

570

0.72 %

  Fed funds purchased

-

-

NA

-

-

NA

  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

77,308

47

0.12 %

61,878

47

0.15 %

  Other short-term debt

-

-

NA

-

-

NA

  Other long-term debt

14,964

235

3.17 %

14,964

209

2.82 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,035,970

924

0.18 %

918,437

1,223

0.27 %

Demand deposits

457,842


405,209


Other liabilities

12,736


12,637


Shareholders' equity

126,598


135,401


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,633,146


$ 1,471,684











Cost of deposits, including demand deposits

0.09 %


0.16 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits

0.12 %


0.19 %

Net interest spread 

2.83 %


3.09 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$    21,738

2.88 %

$    20,219

3.10 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$    21,784

2.89 %

$    21,659

3.18 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$    21,998

2.91 %

$    20,450

3.13 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$    22,044

2.92 %

$    21,890

3.22 %

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:


















 

June

 30,

 

March

 31,

December

 31,



September

 30,



June

 30,


Tangible book value per common share

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Tangible common equity per common share (nonGAAP)

$

13.50

$

14.53

$

16.62

$

16.37

$

16.22

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

2.04

2.06

2.06

2.07

2.07

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

15.54

$

16.59

$

18.68

$

18.44

$

18.29

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (nonGAAP)

6.12

%

6.71

%

8.00

%

8.00

%

8.18

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

0.86

%

0.88

%

0.90

%

0.92

%

0.94

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)

6.98

%

7.59

%

8.90

%

8.92

%

9.10

%




















 

June

 30,

 

March

 31,

December

 31,



September

 30,



June

 30,


Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Tangible common equity per common share (nonGAAP)

$

17.00

$

16.52

$

16.18

$

15.76

$

15.23

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1.46)

0.07

2.50

2.68

3.06

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

15.54

$

16.59

$

18.68

$

18.44

$

18.29

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (nonGAAP)

7.59

%

7.56

%

7.80

%

7.72

%

7.70

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(0.61)

%

0.03

%

1.10

%

1.20

%

1.40

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)

6.98

%

7.59

%

8.90

%

8.92

%

9.10

%

Return on average tangible common equity

Three months ended

June 30,

Three months
ended March 31,

Six months ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

 

12.48

 

%

11.89

%

11.63

%

11.01

%

12.02

%

11.45

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

 

(1.66)

%

 

(1.38)

%

(1.32)

%

(1.27)

%

(1.48)

%

(1.33)

%

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.82

 

%

 

10.51

%

10.31

%

9.74

%

10.54

%

10.12

%

Three months ended

 Six months ended

June

30,

March

31,

June

30,

 

June 30,

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP)

$

3,872

$

4,153

$

4,632

$

8,025

$

8,955

Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(742)

(664)

(1,089)

(1,406)

(2,157)

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,130

$

3,489

$

3,543

$

6,619

$

6,798





 Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans

2022

2021


2022

2021

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

2.90 %

3.07 %


2.88 %

3.10 %

Effect to adjust for PPP loans

0.00

0.10


0.01

0.08

Net interest margin (GAAP)

2.90 %

3.17 %


2.89 %

3.18 %

















 


 Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans

2022

2021


2022

2021

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

2.93 %

3.11 %


2.91 %

3.13 %

Effect to adjust for PPP loans

0.00

0.09


0.01

0.09

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)

2.93 %

3.20 %


2.92 %

3.22 %
































 

June 30,

March 31,



Growth

Annualized
Growth

Loans and loan growth

2022

2022

Dollars

Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$

916,082

875,528

40,554

18.6

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities

0

0

0

0

%

Non-PPP Loans (nonGAAP)

$

916,082

$

875,528

$

40,554

18.6

%

PPP Loans

250

269

(19)

(28.3)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)

$

916,332

$

875,797

$

40,535

18.6

%
































 

June 30,

June 30,



Growth

Annualized
Growth

Loans and loan growth

2022

2021

Dollars

Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$

916,082

829,086

86,996

10.5

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities

0

2,003

(2,003)

(100.0)

%

Non-PPP Loans (nonGAAP)

$

916,082

$

831,089

$

84,993

10.2

%

PPP Loans

250

47,229

(46,979)

(99.5)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)

$

916,332

$

878,318

$

38,014

4.3

%















Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

  • "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
  • "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).
  • "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
  • "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
  • "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities.  "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
  • "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans.  "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance. 

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

SOURCE First Community Corporation