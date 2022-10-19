First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2022

Net income of $3.951 million , an increase of 26.2% on a linked quarter basis.

, an increase of 26.2% on a linked quarter basis. Diluted EPS of $0.52 per common share for the quarter and $1.39 year-to-date through September 30, 2022 .

per common share for the quarter and year-to-date through . Total loans increased during the third quarter by $33.9 million , an annualized growth rate of 14.7%.

, an annualized growth rate of 14.7%. Cost of deposits were unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 0.09% for the third quarter of 2022.

Margin expansion of 0.36% during the third quarter with net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.29%.

Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.053 million

Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.36%, past due ratio of 0.04% and net loan recovery excluding overdrafts of $88 thousand during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of $349 thousand .

during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of . Cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which is the 83 rd consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

per common share, which is the 83 consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders. Regulatory approval received for full-service office in Rock Hill, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $3.951 million as compared to $3.130 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.748 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.52 for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.63 for the third quarter of 2021. As a note, during the third quarter of 2021, the bank recognized $1.561 million in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $729 in the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date through September 30, 2022 net income was $10.570 million compared to $11.546 million during the first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 were $1.39, compared to $1.53 during the same time period in 2021. As a note, during the first nine months of 2021, the bank recognized $2.714 million in non-recurring PPP related fee income compared to $45 thousand in the first nine months of 2022.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022. The company will pay a $0.13 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2022. Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 83rd consecutive quarter."

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,572,517 shares outstanding on September 30, 2022. Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.53%, 13.42%, and 14.49%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2021 of 8.56%, 13.58%, and 14.74%, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.42% compared to 13.58% at September 30, 2021. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.03% as of September 30, 2022 compared to 8.00% as of September 30, 2021. It should be noted that while the TCE ratio declined during the third quarter by 9 basis points from 6.12% as of June 30, 2022 to this level of 6.03%, excluding the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL), the ratio increased in the quarter from 7.59% as of June 30, 2022 to 7.90% as of September 30, 2022.

Further, while the Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share declined during the quarter from $13.50 per share as of June 30, 2022 to $13.03 per share as of September 30, 2022, excluding AOCL, TBV per share increased in the quarter from $17.00 per share as of June 30, 2022 to $17.43 per share as of September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remained strong as of September 30, 2022. The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.36% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.04%. Net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts for the quarter were $88 thousand and the year-to-date through September 30, 2022 net recovery was $349 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 4.9% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the third quarter by $33.9 million which is an annualized growth rate of 14.7%. Commercial loan production was $70.5 million during the third quarter of 2022. First Community Bank President Ted Nissen noted, "The strong loan growth that we have experienced in 2022 continued through the third quarter. Year-to-date through September 30, 2022, we have experienced $86.5 million in loan growth which is a 13.4% annualized growth rate."

Total deposits were $1.436 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.469 billion at June 30, 2022. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, were $1.326 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.349 billion at June 30, 2022. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $73.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $71.8 million at June 30, 2021. Costs of deposits were unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 0.09% in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of funds increased slightly on a linked quarter basis to 0.14% in the third quarter of 2022 from 0.12% in the second quarter of the year. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low-cost deposit base. We have been able to continue to manage our cost of deposits and costs of funds in the rapidly rising rate environment. During the third quarter, we did experience a slight contraction in our deposit base."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $1.743 million or 15.8% to $12.794 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to second quarter net interest income of $11.051 million. Year-over-year, net interest income increased $338 thousand or 2.7% from $12.456 million in the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized PPP fee income of $1.561 million. Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.29% compared to net interest margin of 2.93% in the second quarter of the year. Margin expansion was primarily due to higher yields in the loan and investment portfolios and the lag in the increase in interest rates paid on interest bearing deposit accounts. In addition, interest income on variable rate collateralized mortgage obligations, primarily consisting of GNMA home equity conversion mortgages improved $449 thousand on a linked quarter basis from ($202) thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $247 thousand in the third quarter of the year. There was an improvement and stabilization in prepayments and an increase in the coupons on these bonds due to higher market interest rates.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income, excluding other non-recurring income, was $2.673 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.004 million in the second quarter of the year and $3.517 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower production and revenue in the bank's mortgage line of business.

Gain on sale revenues in the mortgage line of business were $290 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $481 thousand in the second quarter of the year and $1.147 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenues in the investment advisory line of business were $1.053 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.195 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.040 million in the third quarter of 2021. Assets under management (AUM) were $529.5 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $524.3 million at June 30, 2022 and $650.9 million at December 31, 2021. Mr. Crapps commented, "Revenue in the mortgage line of business has been impacted by the headwinds of rising mortgage rates and low housing inventory. To help offset this impact, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans in the second quarter. As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue. During the third quarter, we have also increased focus on construction lending where demand has remained more constant. Although still strong, revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business and related AUM have been affected by the stock market performance in the first nine months of the year."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.417 million in the third quarter of 2022, up $229 thousand over the second quarter of 2022. Other expense was $307 thousand higher in the third quarter of the year due to higher legal, professional, recruiting and consulting fees. Salaries and Benefits expense was $198 thousand higher due to expenses related to the acquisition of additional mortgage lenders in the third quarter, increased compensation levels for banking office employees implemented at the beginning of the third quarter and lower vacancy rates during the quarter. Marketing and Public Relations expenses were down $283 thousand in the third quarter due to a planned lighter media schedule during the summer months.

Other

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company received regulatory approval to open a full service banking office in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Earlier this year, the Company entered this market with the launch of a Loan Production Office. The full-service office is scheduled to open on October 20, 2022.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2022 2022 2022 2021 2021













Total Assets

$ 1,651,829 $ 1,684,824 $ 1,652,279 $ 1,584,508 $ 1,560,326 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

17,244 76,918 68,169 47,049 55,259 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

233,301 233,730 - - - Investments Available-for-Sale

338,350 337,254 577,820 564,839 513,500 Other Investments at Cost

1,929 1,929 1,879 1,785 1,760 Total Investment Securities

573,580 572,913 579,699 566,624 515,260 Loans Held for Sale

1,758 4,533 12,095 7,120 6,213 Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

238 250 269 1,467 9,109 Non-PPP Loans

949,972 916,082 875,528 862,235 872,411 Total Loans

950,210 916,332 875,797 863,702 881,520 Allowance for Loan Losses

11,315 11,220 11,063 11,179 11,025 Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

801 840 879 919 959 Total Deposits

1,436,256 1,468,975 1,430,748 1,361,291 1,333,568 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

73,659 71,800 68,060 54,216 59,821 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

- - - - - Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Shareholders' Equity

114,145 117,592 125,380 140,998 139,113













Book Value Per Common Share

15.07 $ 15.54 $ 16.59 $ 18.68 $ 18.44 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

13.03 $ 13.50 $ 14.53 $ 16.62 $ 16.37 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other 17.43 $ 17.00 $ 16.52 $ 16.18 $ 15.76 Comprehensive Income (Loss)











Equity to Assets

6.91 % 6.98 % 7.59 % 8.90 % 8.92 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) 6.03 % 6.12 % 6.71 % 8.00 % 8.00 % TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 7.90 % 7.59 % 7.56 % 7.80 % 7.72 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

66.28 % 62.69 % 62.06 % 63.97 % 66.57 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

66.16 % 62.38 % 61.21 % 63.45 % 66.10 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

1.19 % 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.25 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.53 % 8.34 % 8.43 % 8.45 % 8.56 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % 13.58 % Total Capital Ratio

14.49 % 14.57 % 15.03 % 15.15 % 14.74 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.42 % 13.47 % 13.89 % 13.97 % 13.58 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918 $ 129,741 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 153,620 $ 149,130 $ 146,618 $ 144,097 $ 140,766 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 142,305 $ 137,910 $ 135,555 $ 132,918 $ 129,741













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits























Average Balances:

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022 2021

2022 2021













Average Total Assets

$ 1,667,737 $ 1,542,820

$ 1,644,803 $ 1,495,657 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

938,318 893,888

903,989 891,987 Average Investment Securities

581,044 488,526

571,131 431,332 Average Short-term Investments and CDs

37,529 58,547

59,071 71,804 Average Earning Assets

1,556,891 1,440,961

1,534,191 1,395,123 Average Deposits

1,449,951 1,312,565

1,417,855 1,268,965 Average Other Borrowings

86,602 77,840

90,361 77,179 Average Shareholders' Equity

119,001 140,404

124,038 137,087













Asset Quality:

As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 596 $ 684 $ 1,668 $ 1,626 $ 2,851 Substandard

6,539 6,710 7,849 7,872 7,992 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

943,075 908,938 866,280 854,204 870,677



$ 950,210 $ 916,332 $ 875,797 $ 863,702 $ 881,520 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 4,875 $ 4,351 $ 148 $ 250 $ 359 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

984 984 1,146 1,165 1,165 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

30 - 174 - - Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 5,889 $ 5,335 $ 1,468 $ 1,415 $ 1,524 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$ 91 $ 125 $ 1,393 $ 1,444 $ 1,474

















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022 2021

2022 2021 Loans Charged-off

$ 1 $ -

$ 4 $ 127 Overdrafts Charged-off

13 21

43 40 Loan Recoveries

(89) (355)

(352) (386) Overdraft Recoveries

(2) (4)

(8) (23) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ (77) $ (338)

$ (313) $ (242) Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

(0.03 %) (0.15 %)

(0.05 %) (0.04 %) 2 Annualized







































FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION INCOME STATEMENT DATA

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,





2022 2021

2022 2021

2022 2021

2022 2021





























Interest income

$ 13,352 $ 12,982

$ 11,513 $ 11,664

$ 11,195 $ 11,218

$ 36,060 $ 35,864

Interest expense

558 526

462 572

462 651

1,482 1,749

Net interest income

12,794 12,456

11,051 11,092

10,733 10,567

34,578 34,115

Provision for (release of) loan losses

18 49

(70) 168

(125) 177

(177) 394

Net interest income after provision

12,776 12,407

11,121 10,924

10,858 10,390

34,755 33,721

Non-interest income

























Deposit service charges

243 257

262 212

265 246

770 715

Mortgage banking income

290 1,147

481 1,143

839 990

1,610 3,280

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 1,053 1,040

1,195 957

1,198 877

3,446 2,874

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- 13

(45) -

- 77

(45) 90

Other non-recurring income

- 47

5 -

4 100

9 147

Other

1,087 1,060

1,111 1,106

1,068 1,006

3,266 3,172

Total non-interest income

2,673 3,564

3,009 3,418

3,374 3,296

9,056 10,278

Non-interest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits

6,373 6,394

6,175 5,948

6,119 5,964

18,667 18,306

Occupancy

786 743

786 734

705 730

2,277 2,207

Equipment

331 336

329 338

332 275

992 949

Marketing and public relations

163 140

446 313

361 396

970 849

FDIC assessment

121 189

105 146

130 169

356 504

Other real estate expenses

19 58

29 55

47 29

95 142

Amortization of intangibles

39 52

40 52

39 57

118 161

Other

2,585 1,993

2,278 2,292

2,221 1,920

7,084 6,205

Total non-interest expense

10,417 9,905

10,188 9,878

9,954 9,540

30,559 29,323

Income before taxes

5,032 6,066

3,942 4,464

4,278 4,146

13,252 14,676

Income tax expense

1,081 1,318

812 921

789 891

2,682 3,130

Net income

$ 3,951 $ 4,748

$ 3,130 $ 3,543

$ 3,489 $ 3,255

$ 10,570 $ 11,546





























Per share data

























Net income, basic

$ 0.52 $ 0.63

$ 0.42 $ 0.47

$ 0.46 $ 0.44

$ 1.40 $ 1.54

Net income, diluted

$ 0.52 $ 0.63

$ 0.41 $ 0.47

$ 0.46 $ 0.43

$ 1.39 $ 1.53





























Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,531,104 7,498,832

7,526,284 7,485,625

7,518,375 7,475,522

7,523,792 7,486,746

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,607,909 7,555,998

7,607,349 7,537,179

7,594,840 7,522,568

7,605,540 7,540,332

Shares outstanding period end

7,572,517 7,544,374

7,566,633 7,539,587

7,559,760 7,524,944

7,572,517 7,544,374





























Return on average assets

0.94 % 1.22 %

0.76 % 0.94 %

0.87 % 0.92 %

0.86 % 1.03 %

Return on average common equity

13.17 % 13.42 %

10.82 % 10.51 %

10.31 % 9.74 %

11.39 % 11.26 %

Return on average common tangible equity 15.14 % 15.10 %

12.48 % 11.89 %

11.63 % 11.01 %

13.02 % 12.71 %

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.26 % 3.43 %

2.90 % 3.17 %

2.87 % 3.20 %

3.01 % 3.27 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.29 % 3.47 %

2.93 % 3.20 %

2.91 % 3.23 %

3.05 % 3.30 %

Efficiency ratio1

66.78 % 61.56 %

71.60 % 67.50 %

69.93 % 69.16 %

69.36 % 65.87 %

1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Three months ended September 30, 2022

Three months ended September 30, 2021



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 244 $ 1 1.63 %

$ 31,936 $ 1,646 20.45 %

Non-PPP loans 938,074 10,099 4.27 %

861,952 9,310 4.29 %

Total loans 938,318 10,100 4.27 %

893,888 10,956 4.86 %

Non-taxable securities 52,732 385 2.90 %

54,626 388 2.82 %

Taxable securities 528,312 2,673 2.01 %

433,900 1,607 1.47 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 37,486 194 2.05 %

58,541 31 0.21 %

Fed funds sold 43 - 0.00 %

6 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,556,891 13,352 3.40 %

1,440,961 12,982 3.57 %

Cash and due from banks 25,033





24,903





Premises and equipment 32,016





33,747





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,457





15,621





Other assets 49,587





38,376





Allowance for loan losses (11,247)





(10,788)





Total assets $ 1,667,737





$ 1,542,820























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 335,648 $ 48 0.06 %

$ 306,108 $ 43 0.06 %

Money market accounts 320,202 156 0.19 %

278,958 109 0.16 %

Savings deposits 167,302 23 0.05 %

139,540 20 0.06 %

Time deposits 144,338 105 0.29 %

157,485 231 0.58 %

Fed funds purchased 262 3 4.54 %

- - NA

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 71,376 32 0.18 %

62,876 19 0.12 %

Other short-term debt - - NA

- - NA

Other long-term debt 14,964 191 5.06 %

14,964 104 2.76 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,054,092 558 0.21 %

959,931 526 0.22 %

Demand deposits 482,461





430,474





Other liabilities 12,183





12,011





Shareholders' equity 119,001





140,404





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,667,737





$ 1,542,820























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.09 %





0.12 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.14 %





0.15 %

Net interest spread



3.19 %





3.35 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 12,793 3.26 %



$ 10,810 3.04 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 12,794 3.26 %



$ 12,456 3.43 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 12,924 3.29 %



$ 10,939 3.08 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 12,925 3.29 %



$ 12,585 3.47 %



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 368 $ 48 17.44 %

$ 47,605 $ 3,086 8.67 %

Non-PPP loans 903,621 28,359 4.20 %

844,382 27,061 4.28 %

Total loans 903,989 28,407 4.20 %

891,987 30,147 4.52 %

Non-taxable securities 52,480 1,140 2.90 %

54,896 1,164 2.83 %

Taxable securities 518,651 6,126 1.58 %

376,436 4,459 1.58 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 59,050 387 0.88 %

71,052 94 0.18 %

Fed funds sold 21 - 0.00 %

752 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,534,191 36,060 3.14 %

1,395,123 35,864 3.44 %

Cash and due from banks 27,295





22,844





Premises and equipment 32,391





34,065





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,496





15,673





Other assets 46,658





38,581





Allowance for loan losses (11,228)





(10,629)





Total assets $ 1,644,803





$ 1,495,657























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 336,584 $ 138 0.05 %

$ 296,430 $ 152 0.07 %

Money market accounts 309,717 384 0.17 %

267,143 359 0.18 %

Savings deposits 155,856 65 0.06 %

132,700 58 0.06 %

Time deposits 149,559 387 0.35 %

158,969 801 0.67 %

Fed funds purchased 88 3 4.56 %

1 - 0.00 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75,309 79 0.14 %

62,214 66 0.14 %

Other short-term debt - - NA

- - NA

Other long-term debt 14,964 426 3.81 %

14,964 313 2.80 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,042,077 1,482 0.19 %

932,421 1,749 0.25 %

Demand deposits 466,139





413,723





Other liabilities 12,549





12,426





Shareholders' equity 124,038





137,087





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,644,803





$ 1,495,657























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.09 %





0.14 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.13 %





0.17 %

Net interest spread



2.95 %





3.19 %

Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$ 34,530 3.01 %



$ 31,029 3.08 %

Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

$ 34,578 3.01 %



$ 34,115 3.27 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans $ 34,921 3.04 %



$ 31,389 3.11 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans $ 34,969 3.05 %



$ 34,475 3.30 %



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:









































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Tangible book value per common share



2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 13.03

$ 13.50

$ 14.53

$ 16.62

$ 16.37

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.04



2.04



2.06



2.06



2.07

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

$ 18.68

$ 18.44

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



6.03 %

6.12 %

6.71 %

8.00 %

8.00 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.88 %

0.86 %

0.88 %

0.90 %

0.92 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %

8.92 %









































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Tangible book value per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Tangible common equity per common share excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(non‑GAAP)

$ 17.43

$ 17.00

$ 16.52

$ 16.18

$ 15.76

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss)



(2.36)



(1.46)



0.07



2.50



2.68

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 15.07

$ 15.54

$ 16.59

$ 18.68

$ 18.44

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)































Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(non‑GAAP)



7.90 %

7.59 %

7.56 %

7.80 %

7.72 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss)



(0.99) %

(0.61) %

0.03 %

1.10 %

1.20 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %

8.92 %

Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on average tangible

common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 % 15.10 % 12.48 % 11.89 % 11.63 % 11.01 % 13.02 % 12.71 % Effect to adjust for intangible

assets (1.97) % (1.68) % (1.66) % (1.38) % (1.32) % (1.27) % (1.63) % (1.45) % Return on average common

equity (GAAP) 13.17 % 13.42 % 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.31 % 9.74 % 11.39 % 11.26 %



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30, September 30, September 30, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2022



2022



2021

2022

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP) $ 5,050

$ 3,872

$ 6,115 $ 13,075 $ 15,070 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,099)



(742)



(1,367)

(2,505)

(3,524) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,951

$ 3,130

$ 4,748 $ 10,570 $ 11,546











Three months ended Nine months ended





September 30, September 30, Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans



2022



2021





2022 2021 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.26 %



3.04 %





3.01 % 3.08 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.39





0.00 0.19 Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.26 %



3.43 %





3.01 % 3.27 %







































Three months ended Nine months ended





September 30, September 30, Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP Loans



2022



2021





2022 2021 Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding

PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.29 %



3.08 %





3.04 % 3.11 % Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.39





0.01 0.19 Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)



3.29 %



3.47 %





3.05 % 3.30 %

































































September 30,



June 30,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2022



2022



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 949,972



916,082



33,890



14.7 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0



0



0 % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 949,972

$ 916,082

$ 33,890



14.7 % PPP Loans



238



250



(12)



(19.0) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 950,210

$ 916,332

$ 33,878



14.7 %

































































September 30,



September 30,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2022



2021



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 949,972



870,608



79,364



9.1 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



1,803



(1,803)



(100.0) % Non-PPP Loans (non‑GAAP)

$ 949,972

$ 872,411

$ 77,561



8.9 % PPP Loans



238



9,109



(8,871)



(97.4) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 950,210

$ 881,520

$ 68,690



7.8 %































Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

"Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.

"Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

