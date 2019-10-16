First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend Third Quarter Highlights
Oct 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
Highlights
- Net income of $2.898 million.
- Diluted EPS of $0.39 per common share.
- Net loan growth of $8.4 million during the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 4.6%.
- Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $12.9 million during the quarter, a 6.3% annualized growth rate.
- Mortgage unit had a record quarter in production and revenue.
- Excellent key credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) of 0.33% and a net loan recovery of $193 thousand.
- Cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, the 71st consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.
Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $2.898 million as compared to $2.833 million in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date 2019 net income was $8.274 million, compared to $8.543 million earned in the first nine months of 2019. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $1.08 compared to $1.11 during the same time period in 2018.
Cash Dividend and Capital
The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The company will pay an $0.11 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2019. First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 71st consecutive quarter."
During the third quarter, the Company completed the previously announced repurchase of 300,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock at a cost of $5,637,257 with an average price per share of $18.79. The company also announced during the quarter the approval of a second share repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock. Crapps noted, "Our initial share repurchase was completed very quickly. This approved second share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."
In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2019, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 10.38%, 13.79%, and 14.58%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2018 of 9.84%, 13.85%, and 13.96%, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.79% compared to 13.18% at September 30, 2018. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 9.21% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 8.51% as of September 30, 2018.
Asset Quality
The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 0.33% of total assets with a nominal level of non-performing assets of $3.720 million. Trouble debt restructurings, that are still accruing interest, were $1.423 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.
There was a net loan recovery for the quarter of $193 thousand with a year-to-date net loan recovery of $214 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.15% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2019.
Balance Sheet
(Numbers in millions)
|
Quarter
9/30/19
|
Quarter
6/30/19
|
Quarter
12/31/18
|
Year
To Date
$ Variance
|
Year
To Date
% Variance
|
Assets
|
Investments
|
$267.1
|
$252.3
|
$256.0
|
$11.1
|
4.3%
|
Loans
|
735.1
|
726.7
|
718.5
|
16.6
|
2.3%
|
Liabilities
|
Total Pure Deposits
|
$804.1
|
$791.6
|
$777.2
|
$26.9
|
3.5%
|
Certificates of Deposit
|
144.7
|
145.8
|
148.4
|
(3.7)
|
(2.5%)
|
Total Deposits
|
$948.8
|
$937.4
|
925.6
|
$23.2
|
2.5%
|
Customer Cash Management
|
$34.3
|
$33.9
|
$28.0
|
$6.3
|
22.5%
|
FHLB Advances
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
Total Funding
|
$983.3
|
$971.5
|
$953.8
|
$29.5
|
3.1%
|
Cost of Funds
|
0.61%
|
0.61%
|
0.49%
|
12bps
|
(including demand deposits)
|
Cost of Deposits
|
0.52%
|
0.51%
|
0.39%
|
13bps
Mr. Crapps commented, "We believe that the foundational value of a banking franchise resides in the following three components: deposits, asset quality and capital. Our results continue to show strength in all three. Our pure deposits (non-CD), including customer cash management accounts, continue to show nice growth with an annualized growth rate of 6.3%, while cost of deposits began to flatten, with a one basis point increase to 52 basis points."
Revenue
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $9.353 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $237 thousand or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis and $470 thousand or 5.3% compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.65%; however, this was positively impacted by a non-accrual interest recovery of $131 thousand related to one non-accrual loan that was paid off during the quarter. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, would have been 3.62% without this benefit, which is a decline of 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Crapps commented, "Margin and net interest income continue to be a point of focus given this rate environment and the competition for loans and deposits. While margin is a key measurement, we are also focused on increasing net interest income which translates directly to higher profitability."
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $3.113 million for the third quarter. The mortgage line of business had another record quarter with production of $37.9 million and revenues of $1.251 million. These results represent year-over-year increases of 17.0% and 7.9% respectively. The investment advisory line of business revenue for the third quarter was $509 thousand, an increase of 20.3% year-over-year and 4.1% on a linked quarter basis. Deposit fees generated in the commercial and retail banking line of business increased 10.8% on a linked quarter basis. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of generating revenue streams from multiple lines of business continues to serve us well. We continue to work to leverage each of our lines of business."
Non-Interest Expense
on-interest expense increased $150 thousand during the quarter to $8.790 million. The increases were primarily in salaries including employee benefits and other non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $255 thousand on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher accruals in incentive compensation of approximately $175 thousand based on current estimated performance, along with additional mortgage compensation expense of $27 thousand. Other non-interest expense increased by $191 thousand in the third quarter, the majority of which is non-recurring and related to external consultant fees and other smaller miscellaneous expenses. These expense increases were partially offset by the temporary reduction in the FDIC insurance assessment which was lower by $71 thousand on a linked quarter basis and marketing and public relations which was $271 thousand lower in the third quarter due to a reduced media schedule in the summer months.
First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Upstate, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.
|
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
At September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Total Assets
|
$1,129,990
|
$1,091,142
|
$ 1,091,595
|
Other short-term investments (1)
|
13,156
|
22,709
|
17,940
|
Investment Securities
|
267,060
|
269,963
|
256,022
|
Loans held for sale
|
10,775
|
5,528
|
3,223
|
Loans
|
735,074
|
696,515
|
718,462
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
6,560
|
6,212
|
6,263
|
Goodwill
|
14,637
|
14,637
|
14,637
|
Other Intangibles
|
1,609
|
2,142
|
2,006
|
Total Deposits
|
948,827
|
921,722
|
925,523
|
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
34,321
|
33,226
|
28,022
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
216
|
4,236
|
231
|
Junior Subordinated Debt
|
14,964
|
14,964
|
14,964
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
118,780
|
108,186
|
112,497
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
$ 16.03
|
$ 14.18
|
$ 14.74
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|
$ 13.84
|
$ 11.98
|
$ 12.56
|
Equity to Assets
|
10.51%
|
9.91%
|
10.31%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.21%
|
8.51%
|
8.92%
|
Loan to Deposit Ratio
|
77.47%
|
75.57%
|
77.98%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans
|
0.89%
|
0.89%
|
0.87%
|
(1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreements to resell and interest-bearing deposits
|
Regulatory Ratios:(Bank)
|
Leverage Ratio
|
10.38%
|
9.84%
|
9.98%
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
13.79%
|
13.27%
|
13.19%
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
14.58%
|
14.05%
|
13.96%
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
13.79%
|
13.27%
|
13.19%
|
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
|
$ 114,171
|
$ 105,738
|
$ 107,806
|
Total Regulatory Capital
|
$ 120,731
|
$ 111,950
|
$ 114,069
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
$ 114,171
|
$ 105,738
|
$ 107,806
|
Average Balances:
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average Total Assets
|
$ 1,120,024
|
$ 1,087,153
|
$ 1,104,342
|
$ 1,071,772
|
Average Loans
|
740,152
|
696,157
|
731,033
|
677,441
|
Average Earning Assets
|
1,022,202
|
992,644
|
1,007,126
|
976,326
|
Average Deposits
|
938,600
|
923,708
|
923,956
|
912,178
|
Average Other Borrowings
|
52,020
|
47,018
|
52,861
|
45,194
|
Average Shareholders' Equity
|
117,230
|
107,892
|
116,102
|
106,514
|
Asset Quality:
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)
|
Special Mention
|
$ 5,322
|
$ 5,704
|
$ 5,871
|
$ 7,230
|
Substandard
|
4,658
|
5,307
|
5,322
|
4,326
|
Doubtful
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Pass
|
725,094
|
715,696
|
707,227
|
706,906
|
$ 735,074
|
$ 726,707
|
$ 718,420
|
$ 718,462
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31
|
December
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
31, 2018
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 2,275
|
$ 2,691
|
2,641
|
$ 2,546
|
Other real estate owned
|
1,412
|
1,412
|
1,460
|
1,460
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
33
|
-
|
22
|
31
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 3,720
|
$ 4,103
|
$ 4,123
|
$ 4,037
|
Accruing trouble debt restructurings
|
$ 1,880
|
$ 1,953
|
$ 1,991
|
$ 1,835
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
30, 2019
|
30, 2018
|
30, 2019
|
30, 2018
|
Loans charged-off
|
$ 9
|
$ -
|
$ 32
|
$ 9
|
Overdrafts charged-off
|
27
|
23
|
80
|
100
|
Loan recoveries
|
(202)
|
(119)
|
(246)
|
(246)
|
Overdraft recoveries
|
(7)
|
(9)
|
(24)
|
(27)
|
Net Charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$ (173)
|
$ (105)
|
$ (158)
|
$ (164)
|
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
|
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest Income
|
$ 10,864
|
$ 9,985
|
$ 10,606
|
$ 9,819
|
$ 10,374
|
$ 9,331
|
$ 31,844
|
$ 29,135
|
Interest Expense
|
1,511
|
1,102
|
1,490
|
880
|
1,354
|
797
|
4,355
|
2,779
|
Net Interest Income
|
9,353
|
8,883
|
9,116
|
8,939
|
9,020
|
8,534
|
27,489
|
26,356
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
25
|
21
|
9
|
29
|
105
|
202
|
139
|
252
|
Net Interest Income After Provision
|
9,328
|
8,862
|
9,107
|
8,910
|
8,915
|
8,332
|
27,350
|
26,104
|
Non-interest Income:
|
Deposit service charges
|
421
|
434
|
380
|
423
|
411
|
463
|
1,212
|
1,320
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,251
|
1,159
|
1,238
|
1,016
|
844
|
951
|
3,333
|
3,126
|
Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions
|
509
|
423
|
489
|
401
|
438
|
383
|
1,436
|
1,207
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
164
|
94
|
(29)
|
(104)
|
135
|
(10)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets
|
-
|
(29)
|
(3)
|
22
|
-
|
15
|
(3)
|
8
|
Other
|
932
|
855
|
918
|
955
|
845
|
923
|
2,695
|
2,733
|
Total non-interest income
|
3,113
|
2,842
|
3,186
|
2,911
|
2,509
|
2,631
|
8,808
|
8,384
|
Non-interest Expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
5,465
|
5,079
|
5,210
|
4,881
|
5,170
|
4,577
|
15,845
|
14,537
|
Occupancy
|
703
|
611
|
647
|
583
|
655
|
614
|
2,005
|
1,808
|
Equipment
|
365
|
388
|
389
|
398
|
386
|
381
|
1,140
|
1,167
|
Marketing and public relations
|
159
|
177
|
430
|
194
|
175
|
89
|
764
|
460
|
FDIC assessment
|
-
|
94
|
71
|
83
|
74
|
81
|
135
|
258
|
Other real estate expense
|
31
|
37
|
18
|
31
|
29
|
18
|
78
|
86
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
133
|
142
|
132
|
143
|
132
|
142
|
397
|
427
|
Other
|
1,934
|
1,606
|
1,743
|
1,912
|
1,702
|
1,692
|
5,389
|
5,210
|
Total non-interest expense
|
8,790
|
8,134
|
8,640
|
8,225
|
8,323
|
7,594
|
25,753
|
23,953
|
Income before taxes
|
3,651
|
3,570
|
3,653
|
3,596
|
3,101
|
3,369
|
10,405
|
10,535
|
Income tax expense
|
753
|
737
|
772
|
595
|
606
|
660
|
2,131
|
1,992
|
Net Income
|
$ 2,898
|
$ 2,833
|
$ 2,881
|
$ 3,001
|
$ 2,495
|
$ 2,709
|
$ 8,274
|
$ 8,543
|
Per share data:
|
Net income, basic
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.13
|
Net income, diluted
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 1.11
|
Average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
7,386,437
|
7,592,140
|
7,626,559
|
7,573,252
|
7,633,908
|
7,569,038
|
7,548,166
|
7,581,292
|
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|
7,463,258
|
7,724,410
|
7,704,221
|
7,726,479
|
7,724,780
|
7,712,534
|
7,629,339
|
7,719,663
|
Shares outstanding period end
|
7,408,879
|
7,629,638
|
7,511,164
|
7,605,053
|
7,664,967
|
7,600,690
|
7,408,879
|
7,629,638
|
Return on average assets
|
1.03%
|
1.03%
|
1.05%
|
1.12%
|
0.93%
|
1.04%
|
1.00%
|
1.07%
|
Return on average common equity
|
9.84%
|
10.42%
|
9.86%
|
11.35%
|
8.89%
|
10.40%
|
9.53%
|
10.72%
|
Return on average common tangible equity
|
11.39%
|
12.36%
|
11.46%
|
13.51%
|
10.41%
|
12.41%
|
11.10%
|
12.75%
|
Net Interest Margin (non taxable equivalent)
|
3.62%
|
3.55%
|
3.64%
|
3.67%
|
3.68%
|
3.61%
|
3.65%
|
3.61%
|
Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent)
|
3.65%
|
3.60%
|
3.67%
|
3.71%
|
3.73%
|
3.66%
|
3.69%
|
3.66%
|
Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
70.51%
|
69.37%
|
71.18%
|
69.96%
|
72.01%
|
67.39%
|
71.22%
|
68.93%
|
'(1) Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, net of securities gains or losses and loss on extinguishment of debt.
|
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
|
Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates
|
on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
Three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Three months ended September 30, 2018
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Earned/Paid
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Earned/Paid
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
Earning assets
|
Loans
|
$ 740,152
|
$ 9,092
|
4.87%
|
$ 696,157
|
$ 8,277
|
4.72%
|
Securities:
|
254,802
|
1,593
|
2.48%
|
271,348
|
1,583
|
2.31%
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased
|
27,248
|
163
|
2.37%
|
25,139
|
125
|
1.97%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,022,202
|
10,848
|
4.21%
|
992,644
|
9,985
|
3.99%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
14,578
|
13,192
|
Premises and equipment
|
36,197
|
34,576
|
Other assets
|
53,494
|
52,895
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(6,447)
|
(6,154)
|
Total assets
|
$1,120,024
|
$1,087,153
|
Liabilities
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 216,163
|
$ 159
|
0.29%
|
$ 193,941
|
$ 154
|
0.32%
|
Money market accounts
|
180,758
|
461
|
1.01%
|
185,928
|
240
|
0.51%
|
Savings deposits
|
99,693
|
32
|
0.13%
|
106,677
|
35
|
0.13%
|
Time deposits
|
175,431
|
567
|
1.28%
|
185,857
|
387
|
0.83%
|
Other borrowings
|
52,020
|
292
|
2.23%
|
47,018
|
286
|
2.41%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
724,065
|
1,511
|
0.83%
|
719,421
|
1,102
|
0.61%
|
Demand deposits
|
266,555
|
251,305
|
Other liabilities
|
12,174
|
8,535
|
Shareholders' equity
|
117,230
|
107,892
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$1,120,024
|
$1,087,153
|
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
|
0.61%
|
0.45%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.38%
|
3.38%
|
Net interest income/margin
|
$ 9,337
|
3.62%
|
$ 8,883
|
3.55%
|
Net interest income/margin FTE basis
|
$ 9,412
|
3.65%
|
$ 8,998
|
3.60%
|
FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
|
Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates
|
on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Earned/Paid
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Earned/Paid
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
Earning assets
|
Loans
|
$ 731,033
|
$ 26,492
|
4.85%
|
$ 677,441
|
$ 23,974
|
4.73%
|
Securities:
|
252,357
|
4,924
|
2.61%
|
275,216
|
4,855
|
2.36%
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased
|
under agreements to resell
|
23,736
|
428
|
2.41%
|
23,669
|
306
|
1.73%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,007,126
|
31,844
|
4.23%
|
976,326
|
29,135
|
3.99%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
13,983
|
13,398
|
Premises and equipment
|
35,832
|
34,972
|
Other assets
|
53,773
|
53,099
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(6,372)
|
(6,023)
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,104,342
|
$ 1,071,772
|
Liabilities
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 204,300
|
$ 442
|
0.29%
|
$ 191,528
|
$ 292
|
0.20%
|
Money market accounts
|
179,063
|
1,283
|
0.96%
|
183,211
|
578
|
0.42%
|
Savings deposits
|
105,054
|
104
|
0.13%
|
106,581
|
109
|
0.14%
|
Time deposits
|
177,415
|
1,572
|
1.18%
|
190,877
|
1,022
|
0.72%
|
Other borrowings
|
52,861
|
954
|
2.41%
|
45,194
|
778
|
2.30%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
718,693
|
4,355
|
0.81%
|
717,391
|
2,779
|
0.52%
|
Demand deposits
|
258,124
|
239,981
|
Other liabilities
|
11,423
|
7,886
|
Shareholders' equity
|
116,102
|
106,514
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,104,342
|
$ 1,071,772
|
Cost of funds, including demand deposits
|
0.60%
|
0.39%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.42%
|
3.47%
|
Net interest income/margin
|
$ 27,489
|
3.65%
|
$ 26,356
|
3.61%
|
Net interest income/margin FTE basis
|
$ 27,772
|
3.69%
|
$ 26,702
|
3.66%
The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)
|
$
|
13.84
|
$
|
12.56
|
$
|
11.98
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
2.19
|
2.18
|
2.76
|
Book value per common share (GAAP)
|
$
|
16.03
|
$
|
14.74
|
$
|
14.74
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
|
assets
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)
|
9.21
|
%
|
8.92
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.40
|
%
|
Common equity to assets (GAAP)
|
10.51
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
9.91
|
%