First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend Third Quarter Highlights

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Net income of $2.898 million .

. Diluted EPS of $0.39 per common share.

per common share. Net loan growth of $8.4 million during the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 4.6%.

during the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 4.6%. Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $12.9 million during the quarter, a 6.3% annualized growth rate.

during the quarter, a 6.3% annualized growth rate. Mortgage unit had a record quarter in production and revenue.

Excellent key credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) of 0.33% and a net loan recovery of $193 thousand .

. Cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, the 71st consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $2.898 million as compared to $2.833 million in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date 2019 net income was $8.274 million, compared to $8.543 million earned in the first nine months of 2019. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $1.08 compared to $1.11 during the same time period in 2018.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The company will pay an $0.11 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2019. First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 71st consecutive quarter."

During the third quarter, the Company completed the previously announced repurchase of 300,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock at a cost of $5,637,257 with an average price per share of $18.79. The company also announced during the quarter the approval of a second share repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock. Crapps noted, "Our initial share repurchase was completed very quickly. This approved second share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2019, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 10.38%, 13.79%, and 14.58%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2018 of 9.84%, 13.85%, and 13.96%, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.79% compared to 13.18% at September 30, 2018. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 9.21% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 8.51% as of September 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 0.33% of total assets with a nominal level of non-performing assets of $3.720 million. Trouble debt restructurings, that are still accruing interest, were $1.423 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

There was a net loan recovery for the quarter of $193 thousand with a year-to-date net loan recovery of $214 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.15% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

(Numbers in millions)



Quarter

Ended 9/30/19

Quarter

Ended 6/30/19

Quarter

Ended 12/31/18

Year To Date $ Variance

Year To Date % Variance

Assets









Investments $267.1 $252.3 $256.0 $11.1 4.3% Loans 735.1 726.7 718.5 16.6 2.3%











Liabilities









Total Pure Deposits $804.1 $791.6 $777.2 $26.9 3.5% Certificates of Deposit 144.7 145.8 148.4 (3.7) (2.5%) Total Deposits $948.8 $937.4 925.6 $23.2 2.5%











Customer Cash Management $34.3 $33.9 $28.0 $6.3 22.5% FHLB Advances 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0%











Total Funding $983.3 $971.5 $953.8 $29.5 3.1% Cost of Funds 0.61% 0.61% 0.49%

12bps (including demand deposits) Cost of Deposits 0.52% 0.51% 0.39%

13bps

Mr. Crapps commented, "We believe that the foundational value of a banking franchise resides in the following three components: deposits, asset quality and capital. Our results continue to show strength in all three. Our pure deposits (non-CD), including customer cash management accounts, continue to show nice growth with an annualized growth rate of 6.3%, while cost of deposits began to flatten, with a one basis point increase to 52 basis points."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $9.353 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $237 thousand or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis and $470 thousand or 5.3% compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.65%; however, this was positively impacted by a non-accrual interest recovery of $131 thousand related to one non-accrual loan that was paid off during the quarter. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, would have been 3.62% without this benefit, which is a decline of 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Crapps commented, "Margin and net interest income continue to be a point of focus given this rate environment and the competition for loans and deposits. While margin is a key measurement, we are also focused on increasing net interest income which translates directly to higher profitability."

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.113 million for the third quarter. The mortgage line of business had another record quarter with production of $37.9 million and revenues of $1.251 million. These results represent year-over-year increases of 17.0% and 7.9% respectively. The investment advisory line of business revenue for the third quarter was $509 thousand, an increase of 20.3% year-over-year and 4.1% on a linked quarter basis. Deposit fees generated in the commercial and retail banking line of business increased 10.8% on a linked quarter basis. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of generating revenue streams from multiple lines of business continues to serve us well. We continue to work to leverage each of our lines of business."

Non-Interest Expense

on-interest expense increased $150 thousand during the quarter to $8.790 million. The increases were primarily in salaries including employee benefits and other non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $255 thousand on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher accruals in incentive compensation of approximately $175 thousand based on current estimated performance, along with additional mortgage compensation expense of $27 thousand. Other non-interest expense increased by $191 thousand in the third quarter, the majority of which is non-recurring and related to external consultant fees and other smaller miscellaneous expenses. These expense increases were partially offset by the temporary reduction in the FDIC insurance assessment which was lower by $71 thousand on a linked quarter basis and marketing and public relations which was $271 thousand lower in the third quarter due to a reduced media schedule in the summer months.

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Upstate, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

www.firstcommunitysc.com

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





















BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













At September 30,

December 31,





2019 2018

2018













Total Assets



$1,129,990 $1,091,142

$ 1,091,595 Other short-term investments (1)

13,156 22,709

17,940 Investment Securities



267,060 269,963

256,022 Loans held for sale



10,775 5,528

3,223 Loans



735,074 696,515

718,462 Allowance for Loan Losses



6,560 6,212

6,263 Goodwill



14,637 14,637

14,637 Other Intangibles



1,609 2,142

2,006 Total Deposits



948,827 921,722

925,523 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 34,321 33,226

28,022 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

216 4,236

231 Junior Subordinated Debt



14,964 14,964

14,964 Shareholders' Equity



118,780 108,186

112,497













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 16.03 $ 14.18

$ 14.74 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 13.84 $ 11.98

$ 12.56 Equity to Assets



10.51% 9.91%

10.31% Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.21% 8.51%

8.92% Loan to Deposit Ratio



77.47% 75.57%

77.98% Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

0.89% 0.89%

0.87% (1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreements to resell and interest-bearing deposits















Regulatory Ratios:(Bank)











Leverage Ratio



10.38% 9.84%

9.98% Tier 1 Capital Ratio



13.79% 13.27%

13.19% Total Capital Ratio



14.58% 14.05%

13.96% Common Equity Tier 1



13.79% 13.27%

13.19% Tier 1 Regulatory Capital



$ 114,171 $ 105,738

$ 107,806 Total Regulatory Capital



$ 120,731 $ 111,950

$ 114,069 Common Equity Tier 1



$ 114,171 $ 105,738

$ 107,806 Average Balances:















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018













Average Total Assets

$ 1,120,024 $ 1,087,153

$ 1,104,342 $ 1,071,772 Average Loans

740,152 696,157

731,033 677,441 Average Earning Assets

1,022,202 992,644

1,007,126 976,326 Average Deposits

938,600 923,708

923,956 912,178 Average Other Borrowings

52,020 47,018

52,861 45,194 Average Shareholders' Equity

117,230 107,892

116,102 106,514













Asset Quality:















September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,





2019 2019 2019 2018

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)









Special Mention

$ 5,322 $ 5,704 $ 5,871 $ 7,230

Substandard

4,658 5,307 5,322 4,326

Doubtful

- - - -

Pass

725,094 715,696 707,227 706,906





$ 735,074 $ 726,707 $ 718,420 $ 718,462



















September 30, June 30, March 31 December





2019 2019 2019 31, 2018

Nonperforming Assets:











Non-accrual loans

$ 2,275 $ 2,691 2,641 $ 2,546

Other real estate owned

1,412 1,412 1,460 1,460

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 33 - 22 31

Total nonperforming assets $ 3,720 $ 4,103 $ 4,123 $ 4,037

Accruing trouble debt restructurings $ 1,880 $ 1,953 $ 1,991 $ 1,835



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September September

September September



30, 2019 30, 2018

30, 2019 30, 2018 Loans charged-off

$ 9 $ -

$ 32 $ 9 Overdrafts charged-off

27 23

80 100 Loan recoveries

(202) (119)

(246) (246) Overdraft recoveries

(7) (9)

(24) (27) Net Charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (173) $ (105)

$ (158) $ (164) Net Charge-offs to Average Loans N/A N/A

N/A N/A

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION























INCOME STATEMENT DATA

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,





2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018

Interest Income

$ 10,864 $ 9,985

$ 10,606 $ 9,819

$ 10,374 $ 9,331

$ 31,844 $ 29,135

Interest Expense

1,511 1,102

1,490 880

1,354 797

4,355 2,779

Net Interest Income

9,353 8,883

9,116 8,939

9,020 8,534

27,489 26,356

Provision for Loan Losses

25 21

9 29

105 202

139 252

Net Interest Income After Provision

9,328 8,862

9,107 8,910

8,915 8,332

27,350 26,104

Non-interest Income:

























Deposit service charges

421 434

380 423

411 463

1,212 1,320

Mortgage banking income

1,251 1,159

1,238 1,016

844 951

3,333 3,126

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 509 423

489 401

438 383

1,436 1,207

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

- -

164 94

(29) (104)

135 (10)

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- (29)

(3) 22

- 15

(3) 8

Other

932 855

918 955

845 923

2,695 2,733

Total non-interest income

3,113 2,842

3,186 2,911

2,509 2,631

8,808 8,384

Non-interest Expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits

5,465 5,079

5,210 4,881

5,170 4,577

15,845 14,537

Occupancy

703 611

647 583

655 614

2,005 1,808

Equipment

365 388

389 398

386 381

1,140 1,167

Marketing and public relations

159 177

430 194

175 89

764 460

FDIC assessment

- 94

71 83

74 81

135 258

Other real estate expense

31 37

18 31

29 18

78 86

Amortization of intangibles

133 142

132 143

132 142

397 427

Other

1,934 1,606

1,743 1,912

1,702 1,692

5,389 5,210

Total non-interest expense

8,790 8,134

8,640 8,225

8,323 7,594

25,753 23,953

Income before taxes

3,651 3,570

3,653 3,596

3,101 3,369

10,405 10,535

Income tax expense

753 737

772 595

606 660

2,131 1,992

Net Income

$ 2,898 $ 2,833

$ 2,881 $ 3,001

$ 2,495 $ 2,709

$ 8,274 $ 8,543





























Per share data:

























Net income, basic

$ 0.39 $ 0.37

$ 0.38 $ 0.40

$ 0.33 $ 0.36

$ 1.10 $ 1.13

Net income, diluted

$ 0.39 $ 0.37

$ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.33 $ 0.35

$ 1.08 $ 1.11





























Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,386,437 7,592,140

7,626,559 7,573,252

7,633,908 7,569,038

7,548,166 7,581,292

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,463,258 7,724,410

7,704,221 7,726,479

7,724,780 7,712,534

7,629,339 7,719,663

Shares outstanding period end

7,408,879 7,629,638

7,511,164 7,605,053

7,664,967 7,600,690

7,408,879 7,629,638

Return on average assets

1.03% 1.03%

1.05% 1.12%

0.93% 1.04%

1.00% 1.07%

Return on average common equity

9.84% 10.42%

9.86% 11.35%

8.89% 10.40%

9.53% 10.72%

Return on average common tangible equity 11.39% 12.36%

11.46% 13.51%

10.41% 12.41%

11.10% 12.75%

Net Interest Margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.62% 3.55%

3.64% 3.67%

3.68% 3.61%

3.65% 3.61%

Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent)

3.65% 3.60%

3.67% 3.71%

3.73% 3.66%

3.69% 3.66%

Efficiency Ratio (1)

70.51% 69.37%

71.18% 69.96%

72.01% 67.39%

71.22% 68.93%

'(1) Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, net of securities gains or losses and loss on extinguishment of debt.



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans $ 740,152 $ 9,092 4.87%

$ 696,157 $ 8,277 4.72% Securities: 254,802 1,593 2.48%

271,348 1,583 2.31% Federal funds sold and securities purchased 27,248 163 2.37%

25,139 125 1.97% Total earning assets 1,022,202 10,848 4.21%

992,644 9,985 3.99% Cash and due from banks 14,578





13,192



Premises and equipment 36,197





34,576



Other assets 53,494





52,895



Allowance for loan losses (6,447)





(6,154)



Total assets $1,120,024





$1,087,153



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 216,163 $ 159 0.29%

$ 193,941 $ 154 0.32% Money market accounts 180,758 461 1.01%

185,928 240 0.51% Savings deposits 99,693 32 0.13%

106,677 35 0.13% Time deposits 175,431 567 1.28%

185,857 387 0.83% Other borrowings 52,020 292 2.23%

47,018 286 2.41% Total interest-bearing liabilities 724,065 1,511 0.83%

719,421 1,102 0.61% Demand deposits 266,555





251,305



Other liabilities 12,174





8,535



Shareholders' equity 117,230





107,892



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,120,024





$1,087,153



















Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.61%





0.45% Net interest spread



3.38%





3.38% Net interest income/margin

$ 9,337 3.62%



$ 8,883 3.55% Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 9,412 3.65%



$ 8,998 3.60%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates

on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2018



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans $ 731,033 $ 26,492 4.85%

$ 677,441 $ 23,974 4.73%

Securities: 252,357 4,924 2.61%

275,216 4,855 2.36%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased















under agreements to resell 23,736 428 2.41%

23,669 306 1.73%

Total earning assets 1,007,126 31,844 4.23%

976,326 29,135 3.99%

Cash and due from banks 13,983





13,398





Premises and equipment 35,832





34,972





Other assets 53,773





53,099





Allowance for loan losses (6,372)





(6,023)





Total assets $ 1,104,342





$ 1,071,772





Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 204,300 $ 442 0.29%

$ 191,528 $ 292 0.20%

Money market accounts 179,063 1,283 0.96%

183,211 578 0.42%

Savings deposits 105,054 104 0.13%

106,581 109 0.14%

Time deposits 177,415 1,572 1.18%

190,877 1,022 0.72%

Other borrowings 52,861 954 2.41%

45,194 778 2.30%

Total interest-bearing liabilities 718,693 4,355 0.81%

717,391 2,779 0.52%

Demand deposits 258,124





239,981





Other liabilities 11,423





7,886





Shareholders' equity 116,102





106,514





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,104,342





$ 1,071,772























Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.60%





0.39%

Net interest spread



3.42%





3.47%

Net interest income/margin

$ 27,489 3.65%



$ 26,356 3.61%

Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 27,772 3.69%



$ 26,702 3.66%





















The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated: