First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend Third Quarter Highlights

First Community Corporation

Oct 16, 2019, 09:00 ET

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Net income of $2.898 million.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.39 per common share.
  • Net loan growth of $8.4 million during the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 4.6%.
  • Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $12.9 million during the quarter, a 6.3% annualized growth rate.
  • Mortgage unit had a record quarter in production and revenue.
  • Excellent key credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) of 0.33% and a net loan recovery of $193 thousand.
  • Cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, the 71st consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $2.898 million as compared to $2.833 million in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date 2019 net income was $8.274 million, compared to $8.543 million earned in the first nine months of 2019. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $1.08 compared to $1.11 during the same time period in 2018.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019. The company will pay an $0.11 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2019. First Community President and CEO Mike Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 71st consecutive quarter."

During the third quarter, the Company completed the previously announced repurchase of 300,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock at a cost of $5,637,257 with an average price per share of $18.79. The company also announced during the quarter the approval of a second share repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock. Crapps noted, "Our initial share repurchase was completed very quickly. This approved second share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2019, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 10.38%, 13.79%, and 14.58%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2018 of 9.84%, 13.85%, and 13.96%, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.79% compared to 13.18% at September 30, 2018. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 9.21% as of September 30, 2019 as compared to 8.51% as of September 30, 2018.

Asset Quality
The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 0.33% of total assets with a nominal level of non-performing assets of $3.720 million. Trouble debt restructurings, that are still accruing interest, were $1.423 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

There was a net loan recovery for the quarter of $193 thousand with a year-to-date net loan recovery of $214 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.15% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet
(Numbers in millions)

Quarter
Ended

9/30/19

Quarter
Ended

6/30/19

Quarter
Ended

12/31/18

Year

To Date

$ Variance

Year

To Date

% Variance

Assets




Investments

$267.1

$252.3

$256.0

$11.1

4.3%

Loans

735.1

726.7

718.5

16.6

2.3%






Liabilities




Total Pure Deposits

$804.1

$791.6

$777.2

$26.9

3.5%

Certificates of Deposit

144.7

145.8

148.4

(3.7)

(2.5%)

Total Deposits

$948.8

$937.4

925.6

$23.2

2.5%






Customer Cash Management

$34.3

$33.9

$28.0

$6.3

22.5%

FHLB Advances

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0%






Total Funding

$983.3

$971.5

$953.8

$29.5

3.1%

Cost of Funds

0.61%

0.61%

0.49%

12bps

(including demand deposits)

Cost of Deposits

0.52%

0.51%

0.39%

13bps

Mr. Crapps commented, "We believe that the foundational value of a banking franchise resides in the following three components: deposits, asset quality and capital. Our results continue to show strength in all three. Our pure deposits (non-CD), including customer cash management accounts, continue to show nice growth with an annualized growth rate of 6.3%, while cost of deposits began to flatten, with a one basis point increase to 52 basis points."

Revenue
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $9.353 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $237 thousand or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis and $470 thousand or 5.3% compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.65%; however, this was positively impacted by a non-accrual interest recovery of $131 thousand related to one non-accrual loan that was paid off during the quarter. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, would have been 3.62% without this benefit, which is a decline of 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Crapps commented, "Margin and net interest income continue to be a point of focus given this rate environment and the competition for loans and deposits. While margin is a key measurement, we are also focused on increasing net interest income which translates directly to higher profitability."

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $3.113 million for the third quarter. The mortgage line of business had another record quarter with production of $37.9 million and revenues of $1.251 million. These results represent year-over-year increases of 17.0% and 7.9% respectively. The investment advisory line of business revenue for the third quarter was $509 thousand, an increase of 20.3% year-over-year and 4.1% on a linked quarter basis. Deposit fees generated in the commercial and retail banking line of business increased 10.8% on a linked quarter basis. Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of generating revenue streams from multiple lines of business continues to serve us well. We continue to work to leverage each of our lines of business."

Non-Interest Expense
on-interest expense increased $150 thousand during the quarter to $8.790 million. The increases were primarily in salaries including employee benefits and other non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $255 thousand on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher accruals in incentive compensation of approximately $175 thousand based on current estimated performance, along with additional mortgage compensation expense of $27 thousand. Other non-interest expense increased by $191 thousand in the third quarter, the majority of which is non-recurring and related to external consultant fees and other smaller miscellaneous expenses. These expense increases were partially offset by the temporary reduction in the FDIC insurance assessment which was lower by $71 thousand on a linked quarter basis and marketing and public relations which was $271 thousand lower in the third quarter due to a reduced media schedule in the summer months.

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Upstate, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

www.firstcommunitysc.com

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION










BALANCE SHEET DATA





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






At September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2018







Total Assets

$1,129,990

$1,091,142

$ 1,091,595

Other short-term investments (1)

13,156

22,709

17,940

Investment Securities

267,060

269,963

256,022

Loans held for sale

10,775

5,528

3,223

Loans

735,074

696,515

718,462

Allowance for Loan Losses

6,560

6,212

6,263

Goodwill

14,637

14,637

14,637

Other Intangibles

1,609

2,142

2,006

Total Deposits

948,827

921,722

925,523

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

34,321

33,226

28,022

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

216

4,236

231

Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964

14,964

14,964

Shareholders' Equity

118,780

108,186

112,497







Book Value Per Common Share


$ 16.03

$ 14.18

$ 14.74

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share


$ 13.84

$ 11.98

$ 12.56

Equity to Assets

10.51%

9.91%

10.31%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.21%

8.51%

8.92%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

77.47%

75.57%

77.98%

Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

0.89%

0.89%

0.87%

(1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreements to resell and interest-bearing deposits







Regulatory Ratios:(Bank)





Leverage Ratio

10.38%

9.84%

9.98%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.79%

13.27%

13.19%

Total Capital Ratio

14.58%

14.05%

13.96%

Common Equity Tier 1

13.79%

13.27%

13.19%

Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 114,171

$ 105,738

$ 107,806

Total Regulatory Capital

$ 120,731

$ 111,950

$ 114,069

Common Equity Tier 1

$ 114,171

$ 105,738

$ 107,806

Average Balances:







Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018







Average Total Assets

$ 1,120,024

$ 1,087,153

$ 1,104,342

$ 1,071,772

Average Loans

740,152

696,157

731,033

677,441

Average Earning Assets

1,022,202

992,644

1,007,126

976,326

Average Deposits

938,600

923,708

923,956

912,178

Average Other Borrowings

52,020

47,018

52,861

45,194

Average Shareholders' Equity

117,230

107,892

116,102

106,514







Asset Quality:







September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2019

2019

2019

2018

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)




Special Mention

$ 5,322

$ 5,704

$ 5,871

$ 7,230

Substandard

4,658

5,307

5,322

4,326

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

Pass

725,094

715,696

707,227

706,906


$ 735,074

$ 726,707

$ 718,420

$ 718,462









September 30,

June 30,

March 31

December


2019

2019

2019

31, 2018

Nonperforming Assets:





Non-accrual loans

$ 2,275

$ 2,691

2,641

$ 2,546

Other real estate owned

1,412

1,412

1,460

1,460

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

33

-

22

31

Total nonperforming assets

$ 3,720

$ 4,103

$ 4,123

$ 4,037

Accruing trouble debt restructurings

$ 1,880

$ 1,953

$ 1,991

$ 1,835









Three months ended


Nine months ended



September

September


September

September



30, 2019

30, 2018

30, 2019

30, 2018

Loans charged-off

$ 9

$ -

$ 32

$ 9

Overdrafts charged-off

27

23

80

100

Loan recoveries

(202)

(119)

(246)

(246)

Overdraft recoveries

(7)

(9)

(24)

(27)

Net Charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (173)

$ (105)

$ (158)

$ (164)

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  

  

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











INCOME STATEMENT DATA












(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest Income

$ 10,864

$ 9,985

$ 10,606

$ 9,819

$ 10,374

$ 9,331

$ 31,844

$ 29,135

Interest Expense

1,511

1,102

1,490

880

1,354

797

4,355

2,779

Net Interest Income

9,353

8,883

9,116

8,939

9,020

8,534

27,489

26,356

Provision for Loan Losses

25

21

9

29

105

202

139

252

Net Interest Income After Provision

9,328

8,862

9,107

8,910

8,915

8,332

27,350

26,104

Non-interest Income:












Deposit service charges

421

434

380

423

411

463

1,212

1,320

Mortgage banking income

1,251

1,159

1,238

1,016

844

951

3,333

3,126

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

509

423

489

401

438

383

1,436

1,207

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

164

94

(29)

(104)

135

(10)

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

-

(29)

(3)

22

-

15

(3)

8

Other

932

855

918

955

845

923

2,695

2,733

Total non-interest income

3,113

2,842

3,186

2,911

2,509

2,631

8,808

8,384

Non-interest Expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

5,465

5,079

5,210

4,881

5,170

4,577

15,845

14,537

Occupancy

703

611

647

583

655

614

2,005

1,808

Equipment

365

388

389

398

386

381

1,140

1,167

Marketing and public relations

159

177

430

194

175

89

764

460

FDIC assessment

-

94

71

83

74

81

135

258

Other real estate expense

31

37

18

31

29

18

78

86

Amortization of intangibles

133

142

132

143

132

142

397

427

Other

1,934

1,606

1,743

1,912

1,702

1,692

5,389

5,210

Total non-interest expense

8,790

8,134

8,640

8,225

8,323

7,594

25,753

23,953

Income before taxes

3,651

3,570

3,653

3,596

3,101

3,369

10,405

10,535

Income tax expense

753

737

772

595

606

660

2,131

1,992

Net Income


$ 2,898

$ 2,833

$ 2,881

$ 3,001

$ 2,495

$ 2,709

$ 8,274

$ 8,543














Per share data:












Net income, basic


$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

$ 0.36

$ 1.10

$ 1.13

Net income, diluted


$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 1.08

$ 1.11














Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,386,437

7,592,140

7,626,559

7,573,252

7,633,908

7,569,038

7,548,166

7,581,292

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,463,258

7,724,410

7,704,221

7,726,479

7,724,780

7,712,534

7,629,339

7,719,663

Shares outstanding period end

7,408,879

7,629,638

7,511,164

7,605,053

7,664,967

7,600,690

7,408,879

7,629,638

Return on average assets

1.03%

1.03%

1.05%

1.12%

0.93%

1.04%

1.00%

1.07%

Return on average common equity

9.84%

10.42%

9.86%

11.35%

8.89%

10.40%

9.53%

10.72%

Return on average common tangible equity

11.39%

12.36%

11.46%

13.51%

10.41%

12.41%

11.10%

12.75%

Net Interest Margin (non taxable equivalent)

3.62%

3.55%

3.64%

3.67%

3.68%

3.61%

3.65%

3.61%

Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent)

3.65%

3.60%

3.67%

3.71%

3.73%

3.66%

3.69%

3.66%

Efficiency Ratio (1)

70.51%

69.37%

71.18%

69.96%

72.01%

67.39%

71.22%

68.93%

'(1) Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, net of securities gains or losses and loss on extinguishment of debt.

  

  

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates

on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities









Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Assets






Earning assets






Loans

$ 740,152

$ 9,092

4.87%

$ 696,157

$ 8,277

4.72%

Securities:

254,802

1,593

2.48%

271,348

1,583

2.31%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased

27,248

163

2.37%

25,139

125

1.97%

Total earning assets

1,022,202

10,848

4.21%

992,644

9,985

3.99%

Cash and due from banks

14,578


13,192

Premises and equipment

36,197


34,576

Other assets

53,494


52,895

Allowance for loan losses

(6,447)


(6,154)

Total assets

$1,120,024


$1,087,153









Liabilities






Interest-bearing liabilities






Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 216,163

$ 159

0.29%

$ 193,941

$ 154

0.32%

Money market accounts

180,758

461

1.01%

185,928

240

0.51%

Savings deposits

99,693

32

0.13%

106,677

35

0.13%

Time deposits

175,431

567

1.28%

185,857

387

0.83%

Other borrowings

52,020

292

2.23%

47,018

286

2.41%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

724,065

1,511

0.83%

719,421

1,102

0.61%

Demand deposits

266,555


251,305

Other liabilities

12,174


8,535

Shareholders' equity

117,230


107,892

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,120,024


$1,087,153









Cost of funds, including demand deposits

0.61%


0.45%

Net interest spread



3.38%


3.38%

Net interest income/margin

$ 9,337

3.62%

$ 8,883

3.55%

Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 9,412

3.65%

$ 8,998

3.60%

  

  

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates


on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities










Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2018

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Assets







Earning assets







Loans

$ 731,033

$ 26,492

4.85%

$ 677,441

$ 23,974

4.73%

Securities:

252,357

4,924

2.61%

275,216

4,855

2.36%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased







under agreements to resell

23,736

428

2.41%

23,669

306

1.73%

Total earning assets

1,007,126

31,844

4.23%

976,326

29,135

3.99%

Cash and due from banks

13,983


13,398


Premises and equipment

35,832


34,972


Other assets

53,773


53,099


Allowance for loan losses

(6,372)


(6,023)


Total assets

$ 1,104,342


$ 1,071,772


Liabilities







Interest-bearing liabilities







Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 204,300

$ 442

0.29%

$ 191,528

$ 292

0.20%

Money market accounts

179,063

1,283

0.96%

183,211

578

0.42%

Savings deposits

105,054

104

0.13%

106,581

109

0.14%

Time deposits

177,415

1,572

1.18%

190,877

1,022

0.72%

Other borrowings

52,861

954

2.41%

45,194

778

2.30%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

718,693

4,355

0.81%

717,391

2,779

0.52%

Demand deposits

258,124


239,981


Other liabilities

11,423


7,886


Shareholders' equity

116,102


106,514


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,104,342


$ 1,071,772











Cost of funds, including demand deposits

0.60%


0.39%

Net interest spread



3.42%


3.47%

Net interest income/margin

$ 27,489

3.65%

$ 26,356

3.61%

Net interest income/margin FTE basis

$ 27,772

3.69%

$ 26,702

3.66%









The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:












September 30,

December 31,



September 30,

Tangible book value per common share

2019

2018

2018

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$

13.84

$

12.56

$

11.98

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

2.19

2.18

2.76

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

16.03

$

14.74

$

14.74

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible









assets









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)

9.21

%

8.92

%

8.51

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

1.30

%

1.39

%

1.40

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)

10.51

%

10.31

%

9.91

%

  

  