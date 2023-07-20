First Digital Habits Study of Uzbekistan: Uzum ecosystem services are the most-in-demand digital products in the country

News provided by

Uzum Group

20 Jul, 2023, 03:37 ET

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Services of the Uzum ecosystem lead the rankings in the first-ever study of digital habits and preferences of Uzbekistan's population. The study conducted by Research Group Central Asia (RGCA), an IPSOS-accredited research agency, surveyed participants aged between 18 and 54 sampled to accurately represent the country's demographics. Over 50% of Uzbekistan's population of 35 million are young people actively using digital services. The respondents gave unaided answers on product preferences to reveal the most popular platforms. 

Continue Reading
Payment Services (PRNewsfoto/Uzum Group)
Payment Services (PRNewsfoto/Uzum Group)
Services for Daily Purchases (PRNewsfoto/Uzum Group)
Services for Daily Purchases (PRNewsfoto/Uzum Group)

According to the survey, Uzum Market took first place among the services for daily purchases with ¾ of respondents (72%) naming the marketplace as their go-to e-commerce destination. The other two platforms were Instagram (45%) and Telegram (44%). In less than a year Uzum Market, a leading online marketplace providing access to over 500,000 SKUs with a single-day delivery across the country, acquired millions of users and topped the apps ranking in mobile stores. 

Among the payment services, the national payment system Click came out as an absolute leader in the answers of 71% of respondents, while the second and third places went to Payme (65%) and Uzum Bank (57%) respectively. The recently announced plans of Click to merge with Uzum ecosystem would allow offering advanced fintech services to more than 13 million people, over a third of the country's population, and launch new products aimed at a wider range of daily needs. 

"With this study we aimed to reflect how the daily lives of people of Uzbekistan changed with the onset of the digital economy," says Vladislav Karpov, the general director of RGCA. "We see how digital services are replacing and supplementing traditional outdoor markets and bank branches, and such a detailed survey allows us to understand what services address the needs of the local users best and reveal the leaders in convenience and brand awareness."

"We are seeing tremendous interest in the services of the Uzum ecosystem. Since the launch of Uzum Market over 6000 merchants from across the country registered on our platform. Moreover, every month more than 500 businesses partner with our Shari'ah compliant BNPL installments service Uzum Nasiya," adds Roman Lavrentiev, Chief Operating Officer of Uzum Group. "Synergy of services within the ecosystem creates unique opportunities that drive the process of businesses and customers transitioning from offline to online. The young and entrepreneurial population of Uzbekistan is actively exploring these new services both for day-to-day use and business growth.

https://uzum.com/

For additional information please contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157867/Uzum.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157868/Uzum_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067732/Uzum_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Uzum Group

Also from this source

Uzum et Click s'associent pour créer un champion national de fintech et de commerce électronique en Ouzbékistan

Uzum und Click schließen sich zusammen, um eine nationale Fintech- und E-Com-Vorreiterrolle in Usbekistan zu schaffen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.