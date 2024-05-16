FIRST-EVER MAGNA-TILES® STUDIO NOW OPEN AT THE MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE

America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand* Brings Meaningful Play to Children's Museum

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGNA-TILES® , America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand*, announced the opening of the first-ever MAGNA-TILES® Studio at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) , where children of all ages and their families are invited to dream and build! Located inside downtown Fort Lauderdale's esteemed children's museum, the MAGNA-TILES Studio inspires young imaginations as they step inside the immersive, rainbow-hued play space, filled with more than 10,000 colorful magnetic shapes and interactive creation stations.

MAGNA-TILES® Senior Vice President of Marketing Michael Scheffki joined MODS President and CEO Joseph P. Cox, MODS Board of Trustees Chair Johnathan Robertson for the grand opening celebration. They shared an inspiring welcome to the community followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Local schoolchildren from C.O.P.E. Center North, Jack & Jill Children's Center and Permission to Succeed Education Center, poured into the new MAGNA-TILES® Studio, letting their imaginations guide them as they began building numerous creations from dinosaurs and palm trees to skyscrapers and raceways.

"This one-of-a-kind space was designed specifically for our fans - our future architects, designers, astronauts and engineers," said Scheffki. "It's a place where they can be creative. It's a place where they can dream. It's a place where they can explore the joy of MAGNA-TILES play. We can't wait to see their smiles and amazing creativity on display."

The MAGNA-TILES® Studio was designed as an immersive educational world where young minds will flourish. Playful activities focus on enhancing early cognitive skills, understanding of primary colors, pattern recognition, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination development, early literacy and mathematics exploration.

The new MAGNA-TILES® Studio at MODS is comprised of the following creation stations:

Magnetic Marvels : MAGNA-TILES ® pieces effortlessly attract and repel, providing a hands-on lesson in shaping our world. Explore and consider how magnetic forces contribute to the art concepts of shape and form and the fundamental building blocks for creating masterpieces.





: MAGNA-TILES pieces effortlessly attract and repel, providing a hands-on lesson in shaping our world. Explore and consider how magnetic forces contribute to the art concepts of shape and form and the fundamental building blocks for creating masterpieces. Colorful Discoveries : Dive into the vivid world of primary colors. Turn MAGNA-TILES ® play into a palette for artistic expression, exploring the interplay of light through the colorful tiles to create mesmerizing hues and shades that captivate the senses.





: Dive into the vivid world of primary colors. Turn MAGNA-TILES play into a palette for artistic expression, exploring the interplay of light through the colorful tiles to create mesmerizing hues and shades that captivate the senses. Engineering Excellence : Channel your inner engineers at the Innovation Station, where MAGNA-TILES ® pieces transform into the building blocks of inventions with each magnetic connection. Explore the art concept of form as structures come to life in 3D. MAGNA-TILES ® Builder, Metropolis and House sets are featured, allowing children to construct and explore the physics of building, enhancing the understanding of engineering principles.





: Channel your inner engineers at the Innovation Station, where MAGNA-TILES pieces transform into the building blocks of inventions with each magnetic connection. Explore the art concept of form as structures come to life in 3D. MAGNA-TILES Builder, Metropolis and House sets are featured, allowing children to construct and explore the physics of building, enhancing the understanding of engineering principles. 3D Build Extravaganza : Step into the expansive 3D Build Area, where imagination knows no boundaries. Construct towering sculptures, intricate landscapes, or a MAGNA-TILES ® masterpiece. This area seamlessly integrates art concepts such as shape, form and color recognition as children combine basic shapes to create new patterns, objects, animals and more.





: Step into the expansive 3D Build Area, where imagination knows no boundaries. Construct towering sculptures, intricate landscapes, or a MAGNA-TILES masterpiece. This area seamlessly integrates art concepts such as shape, form and color recognition as children combine basic shapes to create new patterns, objects, animals and more. The "Garage" Shop: Discover the heart of creativity in our dynamic "Garage" shop, complete with a garage and refrigerator doors. It's the spot where magic happens, inspiring tactile creativity in the most ordinary places to tell unique stories.

"In the limitless expanse of open-ended play, where imagination knows no bounds, the MAGNA-TILES® brand shines as a guiding light of opportunity. Within the studio walls, these magnetic marvels ignite curiosity, inviting children on a journey where every path leads to a new discovery," said Cox. "In this creative studio, each tile is a stepping stone to confidence, empowering children to follow their instincts, chart their own course and revel in the joy of exploration. As they build, stack and experiment, MAGNA-TILES® sets transcend traditional toy status, becoming steadfast companions in the journey of lifelong learning."

The new MAGNA-TILES® Studio is open during the regular Museum hours of Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MAGNA-TILES® sets are available in the Museum's "Explore Store" gift shop. The Museum will also house new product launches beginning this fall. For more information, please visit mods.org/magnatilesstudio or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

About MAGNA-TILES®

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES® has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind. Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES® sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home. Today, while MAGNA-TILES® sets are a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete… because the MAGNA-TILES® brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit magnatiles.com and follow @magnatiles for more information.

About the Museum of Discovery and Science

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

