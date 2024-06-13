First-ever U.S. Baggage Sanitization System Debuts at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 7

Ground-breaking technology eliminates 99.9% of luggage pathogens in seconds

Pilot with JFK Terminal 7 passengers begins this week

JAMAICA, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean, an innovator in safe, sanitized travel solutions, and JFK Millennium Partners, (JMP) the company which manages JFK Terminal 7 and is currently building the state-of-the art, $4.2 bn JFK Terminal 6, today announced the debut of Clean's state-of-the-art luggage sanitization system at JFK Terminal 7 – representing the first of its kind at any U.S. airport.

Clean's patent-pending, groundbreaking technology utilizes powerful UV-C light to eliminate 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and other harmful pathogens from luggage surfaces in seconds, setting a new standard in traveler safety and peace of mind. Passengers arriving on flights into Terminal 7 throughout the summer will be able to trial the new technology at Clean's machines for $10 for two pieces of luggage as part of a pilot program being run by JFK Terminal 7 and Clean. Terminal 7 currently handles over 2,000 flights per month from 14 domestic and international airline partners, including Aer Lingus, Aerolineas Argentinas, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, ANA, Condor, Ethiopian Airlines, Frontier Airlines, HiSky Airlines, Kuwait, Icelandair, LOT Polish Airlines, Norse, and Sun Country Airlines.

Clean's introduction at JFK Terminal 7 marks a significant milestone in the travel industry's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of infectious diseases and offer travelers a quick, turn-key solution to sanitize their baggage before bringing it home with them.

"We are honored to partner with JFK's Terminal 7 to bring Clean's innovative sanitization technology to one of the world's busiest and most iconic airports," said Rodney Jones, CEO of Clean. "As passengers return en masse to traveling the globe freely, it's crucial that we implement safe, effective solutions to maintain passenger confidence and ensure a healthier travel experience for all. Clean will allow passengers to sanitize their baggage after every flight. Simply gather your luggage from the baggage claim carousel, drop your bags at the Clean machine, and within seconds your bag will be sanitized – because what you bring home with you matters!" Jones added.

"We are thrilled to be the nation's first airport terminal to make this groundbreaking technology available to our passengers," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "We believe Terminal 7 passengers will embrace this pilot program -- which will set a new standard in travel hygiene and improve our passengers' overall arrival experience, thereby paving the way for its widespread adoption across our industry," Thody added.

About JFK Millennium Partners

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) is the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class, $4.2 billion Terminal 6, currently under construction and set to open in 2026. As part of its agreement with the Port Authority, JMP also currently manages JFK Terminal 7, which will be demolished in 2026 to make way for the second phase of Terminal 6 construction. The JMP consortium includes Vantage Airport Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About Clean

Clean is a leading provider of advanced luggage sanitization solutions for the travel industry. Utilizing cutting-edge UV-C technology, Clean's system eliminates 99.9% of harmful pathogens from luggage surfaces, providing travelers with unparalleled peace of mind. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Clean is transforming travel hygiene standards worldwide. With offices in Manhattan, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, Clean plans to roll out its innovative baggage sanitization technology to other airports in the United States and globally throughout 2024. With its scalable technology, strong value proposition, and growing network of partners, Clean is well-positioned to revolutionize travel hygiene and become an indispensable asset for airports and airlines worldwide.

For more information, visit www.CleanUVC.com or Linkedin .

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners