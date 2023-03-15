First Federal Bank of Kansas City expands product line with Credit Builder Loan

New loan program offers pathway toward establishing payment history on credit report

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City recently added the Credit Builder Loan to its retail banking and lending product line serving Kansas and Missouri. The Credit Builder Loan is designed for customers wishing to establish payment history on their credit report while developing a savings foundation.

"Our Credit Builder Loan assists customers without existing credit or low credit by giving them an achievable path toward building credit history and reinforcing the principle of saving," said Nate Boylan, First Federal's chief banking officer. "This program empowers individuals to move toward their vision of a better financial future, whether that be renting a property, buying a car or becoming a homeowner."

The Credit Builder Loan is a short-term, fixed-rate installment loan with a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and does not require an opening deposit. Loan proceeds are placed in a secure Certificate of Deposit on behalf of the customer, and as the loan is repaid, First Federal reports the monthly loan payments to the three major credit bureaus. This helps to establish customers' payment history, which can account for 35% of their FICO score. When the loan is repaid in full, customers can access the CD plus interest earned.

"We recognize the difficulty of building credit from scratch or restoring negative marks on your credit report. We are dedicated to offering products which support an individual's capability to improve their financial wellbeing and avoid the debt cycle," Boylan said.

Visit ffbkc.com to learn more about First Federal's Credit Builder Loan.

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued its mission of "helping people build a better financial future" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

