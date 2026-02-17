First Federal Bank Recognized by USA Today for Customer Service

LAKE CITY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank was recognized by USA Today in America's Best Customer Service 2026 and America's Best Customer Service Financial Services 2026.

The distinction of America's Best Customer Service and America's Best Customer Service Financial Services are the result of USA Today partnering with research firm Plant-A Insights.

America's Best Customer Service spotlights brands across 45 categories that go above and beyond in their customer service, both in-store and online. The rankings are a result of a wide range of customer-centric metrics, publicly available data, and one of the largest independent customer service studies conducted in the United States. Using their proprietary scoring model, Plant-A identified the top 750 performers: 250 service providers, 250 in-store retailers and 250 online shops.

America's Best Customer Service Financial Services spotlights the top 500 companies across credit unions, banks, life insurers, fintech firms and more. Plant-A analyzed more than 57,000 customer responses from September 2025 through October 2025 and narrowed an initial list of 13,000 companies to the final 500. The final list is based on customer experience with financial services companies across seven dimensions of customer satisfaction, including professional competence, customer service, problem solving, and friendliness.

"Being recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best in Customer Service is an honor and reflection of the relationships we've built with our customers and communities." said John A. Medina, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We succeed when our customers succeed, and we're proud to be recognized for service that truly makes a difference."

Whether it's providing personalized financial advice, offering competitive interest rates, or helping customers navigate the home buying process, First Federal is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals. As Florida's only mutual savings bank, First Federal Bank can reinvest profits directly into the bank's operations, allowing for continued improvement and innovation in its products and services.

To read the complete article by USA Today, visit America's Best Customer Service 2026. See top-rated companies and Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026. See top companies.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida; and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over 4.2 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades, and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" from 2024-2026 and "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2021-2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

