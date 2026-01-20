First Federal Bank Recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks

LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank was recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks for 2026 by Newsweek.

2026 is the third year First Federal Bank was recognized in this category, and the sixth year they were recognized by Newsweek. First Federal Bank had previously been recognized as Best Small Bank in Florida from 2021-2023.

John Medina President & Chief Executive Officer

The distinction of America's Best Regional Banks is the result of Newsweek partnering with research firm Plant-A Insights to assess over 8,800 financial institutions. Their assessment measured financial institutions across key financial benchmarks including profitability, Texas ratio, and net loans and leases. Of these, more than 2,400 banks and 2,400 credit unions were selected for an in-depth evaluation in a survey of U.S. customers conducted between July 2025 and September 2025.

More than 66,000 US customers shared their experiences and evaluated their financial institutions across 12 categories including customer service, perks and benefits, fees, and interest rates. Additionally, responses from more than 70,000 participants from previous 2024 and 2023 studies were incorporated to evaluate the consistency and performance of these financial institutions over time. In total, data from more than 140,000 respondents were considered, making America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 one of the largest studies of its kind. The 500 highest-scoring banks and 500 highest-scoring credit unions have been recognized by Newsweek as America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026.

"Being recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks is a true testament to the trust our customers and communities place in First Federal Bank. By working side by side with those we serve, we're able to reach new milestones and build a stronger, more confident future, together," said John A. Medina; President & Chief Executive Officer.

Whether it's providing personalized financial advice, offering competitive interest rates, or helping customers navigate the home buying process, First Federal is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals. As Florida's only mutual savings bank, First Federal Bank can reinvest profits directly into the bank's operations, allowing for continued improvement and innovation in its products and services.

To read the complete article by Newsweek, visit America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida; and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over 4.2 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades, and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" from 2024-2026 and "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2021-2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank