First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2018 was 1.40% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.17%. These compare to a return on average assets of 1.13% and return on average tangible common equity of 13.85% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a return on average assets of 1.18% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.98% in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 highlights include:

Reported net income of $0.49 per diluted common share, 1.40% return on average assets and 17.17% return on average tangible common equity

per diluted common share, 1.40% return on average assets and 17.17% return on tangible common equity Adjusted net income of $0.52 per share, 1.49% return on average assets and 18.24% return on average tangible common equity as detailed in the accompanying slide presentation

per share, 1.49% return on average assets and 18.24% return on tangible common equity as detailed in the accompanying slide presentation Net interest income of $75.8 million , a $0.2 million increase compared to the linked quarter

, a increase compared to the linked quarter Net interest margin increased 5 basis points from the linked quarter to 3.80% on a GAAP basis, 3.84% on a fully tax equivalent basis

Noninterest expenses of $52.3 million , or $49.9 million as adjusted

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 56.4% for the first quarter; 53.8% as adjusted

for the first quarter; 53.8% as adjusted Loan balances increased $88.8 million , or 6.0% on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter

, or 6.0% on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter Stable credit performance with provision expense of $2.3 million ; annualized net charge-offs of 13 basis points as a percentage of average loans

Full detail of the Company's first quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation, which also includes a reconciliation of adjusted financial results. First quarter 2018 financial highlights for MainSource Financial Group, Inc. are also included in the accompanying slide presentation.

Claude Davis, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our strong first quarter performance, representing our 110th consecutive quarter of profitability and top-quartile level returns. We are also excited about our recent merger with MainSource which closed on April 1st. We welcome our new colleagues from MainSource and together look forward to building an even stronger company going forward."

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "I echo Claude's excitement and am pleased with the financial performance of the Company during the first quarter. I am also looking forward to the opportunity to maximize synergies between two community-focused financial institutions that have already demonstrated the capability to independently produce industry-leading returns. As we complete our transition into a larger bank with greater scale and capabilities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing superior service and exceeding expectations for our clients, communities and shareholders."

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 30,506



$ 24,811



$ 24,826



$ 22,736



$ 24,414

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.37



$ 0.40

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.37



$ 0.39

Dividends declared per share $ 0.19



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17





















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.40 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.06 %

1.18 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.31 %

10.70 %

10.85 %

10.25 %

11.36 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 17.17 %

13.85 %

14.10 %

13.42 %

14.98 %



















Net interest margin 3.80 %

3.75 %

3.50 %

3.50 %

3.63 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.84 %

3.82 %

3.57 %

3.56 %

3.70 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 10.56 %

10.46 %

10.44 %

10.31 %

10.32 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets 8.41 %

8.30 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.05 % Risk-weighted assets 10.09 %

10.15 %

9.95 %

9.92 %

9.90 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 10.53 %

10.54 %

10.42 %

10.36 %

10.36 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets 8.36 %

8.34 %

8.21 %

8.12 %

8.06 %



















Book value per share $ 15.11



$ 14.99



$ 14.74



$ 14.45



$ 14.16

Tangible book value per share $ 11.75



$ 11.62



$ 11.36



$ 11.07



$ 10.78





















Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 10.77 %

10.63 %

10.53 %

10.54 %

10.59 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 10.77 %

10.63 %

10.53 %

10.54 %

10.59 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.17 %

13.07 %

12.98 %

13.05 %

13.19 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.00 %

8.84 %

8.74 %

8.69 %

8.69 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (3) $ 6,016,492



$ 5,952,290



$ 5,902,053



$ 5,789,610



$ 5,736,513

FDIC indemnification asset 1,502



7,413



8,932



10,327



11,520

Investment securities 2,042,781



2,020,040



2,041,785



2,035,334



1,906,699

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 27,073



25,357



37,199



20,293



40,985

Total earning assets $ 8,087,848



$ 8,005,100



$ 7,989,969



$ 7,855,564



$ 7,695,717

Total assets $ 8,830,176



$ 8,731,956



$ 8,716,917



$ 8,582,961



$ 8,409,071

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,570,572



$ 1,637,228



$ 1,510,032



$ 1,513,995



$ 1,499,097

Interest-bearing deposits 5,332,740



5,202,412



5,170,365



5,056,223



4,942,766

Total deposits $ 6,903,312



$ 6,839,640



$ 6,680,397



$ 6,570,218



$ 6,441,863

Borrowings $ 866,848



$ 842,211



$ 999,818



$ 995,132



$ 968,326

Shareholders' equity $ 929,474



$ 920,194



$ 908,057



$ 889,604



$ 871,215





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 0.89 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.93 %

0.98 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 179.57 %

224.32 %

181.07 %

150.05 %

169.85 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 120.24 %

129.77 %

109.48 %

96.77 %

89.25 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.74 %

0.69 %

0.83 %

0.97 %

1.10 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.76 %

0.74 %

0.89 %

1.07 %

1.19 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 %

0.50 %

0.60 %

0.72 %

0.80 % Classified assets to total assets 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.08 %

1.13 %

1.34 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.13 %

0.02 %

0.22 %

0.13 %

0.14 %



(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) March 31, 2018 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2018

2017

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 74,920



$ 74,347



$ 71,148



$ 67,748



$ 66,868



$ 280,111

Investment securities





















Taxable 13,670



13,212



13,150



12,598



11,608



50,568

Tax-exempt 1,657



1,571



1,537



1,457



1,353



5,918

Total investment securities interest 15,327



14,783



14,687



14,055



12,961



56,486

Other earning assets 107



(592)



(917)



(1,014)



(1,001)



(3,524)

Total interest income 90,354



88,538



84,918



80,789



78,828



333,073

























Interest expense





















Deposits 10,298



9,243



10,335



8,679



6,925



35,182

Short-term borrowings 2,663



2,144



2,566



2,051



1,432



8,193

Long-term borrowings 1,581



1,537



1,538



1,539



1,539



6,153

Total interest expense 14,542



12,924



14,439



12,269



9,896



49,528

Net interest income 75,812



75,614



70,479



68,520



68,932



283,545

Provision for loan and lease losses 2,303



(205)



2,953



467



367



3,582

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 73,509



75,819



67,526



68,053



68,565



279,963

























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 5,039



5,190



5,169



4,772



4,644



19,775

Trust and wealth management fees 3,954



3,597



3,324



3,405



3,747



14,073

Bankcard income 3,394



3,390



3,272



3,501



3,135



13,298

Client derivative fees 1,757



2,047



1,779



1,489



1,103



6,418

Net gains from sales of loans 588



1,171



1,455



1,327



1,216



5,169

Net gains on sale of investment securities 0



19



276



838



516



1,649

Other 2,206



2,968



7,667



2,122



3,003



15,760

Total noninterest income 16,938



18,382



22,942



17,454



17,364



76,142

























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 31,102



35,439



33,827



31,544



31,750



132,560

Net occupancy 4,497



4,252



4,328



4,302



4,515



17,397

Furniture and equipment 2,040



1,969



2,161



2,136



2,177



8,443

Data processing 3,672



3,768



3,455



3,501



3,298



14,022

Marketing 801



1,060



649



982



510



3,201

Communication 459



474



430



468



447



1,819

Professional services 2,198



9,766



2,030



1,469



1,758



15,023

State intangible tax 765



492



721



721



721



2,655

FDIC assessments 894



943



1,051



1,018



932



3,944

Loss (gain) - other real estate owned 77



219



237



162



24



642

Other 5,783



24,516



5,554



5,253



4,913



40,236

Total noninterest expenses 52,288



82,898



54,443



51,556



51,045



239,942

Income before income taxes 38,159



11,303



36,025



33,951



34,884



116,163

Income tax expense 7,653



(13,508)



11,199



11,215



10,470



19,376

Net income $ 30,506



$ 24,811



$ 24,826



$ 22,736



$ 24,414



$ 96,787

























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.37



$ 0.40



$ 1.57

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.37



$ 0.39



$ 1.56

Dividends declared per share $ 0.19



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.68

























Return on average assets 1.40 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.06 %

1.18 %

1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.31 %

10.70 %

10.85 %

10.25 %

11.36 %

10.78 %























Interest income $ 90,354



$ 88,538



$ 84,918



$ 80,789



$ 78,828



$ 333,073

Tax equivalent adjustment 718



1,387



1,353



1,294



1,225



5,259

Interest income - tax equivalent 91,072



89,925



86,271



82,083



80,053



338,332

Interest expense 14,542



12,924



14,439



12,269



9,896



49,528

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 76,530



$ 77,001



$ 71,832



$ 69,814



$ 70,157



$ 288,804

























Net interest margin 3.80 %

3.75 %

3.50 %

3.50 %

3.63 %

3.59 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.84 %

3.82 %

3.57 %

3.56 %

3.70 %

3.66 %























Full-time equivalent employees 1,289



1,304



1,363



1,429



1,424





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Linked Qtr.

Comparable Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 116,581



$ 150,650



$ 117,840



$ 117,478



$ 117,914



(22.6) %

(1.1) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 10,200



33,974



34,787



29,839



39,058



(70.0) %

(73.9) % Investment securities available-for-sale 1,359,381



1,349,408



1,286,770



1,298,578



1,220,046



0.7 %

11.4 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 633,722



654,008



669,816



696,269



730,796



(3.1) %

(13.3) % Other investments 53,070



53,140



53,198



53,285



50,996



(0.1) %

4.1 % Loans held for sale 8,048



11,502



16,466



11,939



7,657



(30.0) %

5.1 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 1,943,741



1,912,743



1,886,093



1,824,589



1,779,635



1.6 %

9.2 % Lease financing 81,617



89,347



86,014



88,152



88,888



(8.7) %

(8.2) % Construction real estate 494,665



467,730



420,941



443,112



446,332



5.8 %

10.8 % Commercial real estate 2,544,051



2,490,091



2,523,387



2,471,655



2,398,235



2.2 %

6.1 % Residential real estate 468,584



471,391



477,964



490,398



486,601



(0.6) %

(3.7) % Home equity 483,643



493,604



494,342



464,066



458,974



(2.0) %

5.4 % Installment 39,248



41,586



43,650



47,654



52,063



(5.6) %

(24.6) % Credit card 46,472



46,691



44,646



44,139



43,354



(0.5) %

7.2 % Total loans 6,102,021



6,013,183



5,977,037



5,873,765



5,754,082



1.5 %

6.0 % Less:

























Allowance for loan and lease losses 54,380



54,021



54,534



54,873



56,326



0.7 %

(3.5) % Net loans 6,047,641



5,959,162



5,922,503



5,818,892



5,697,756



1.5 %

6.1 % Premises and equipment 127,046



125,036



126,790



128,956



131,808



1.6 %

(3.6) % Goodwill and other intangibles 209,053



209,379



209,730



210,045



210,324



(0.2) %

(0.6) % Accrued interest and other assets 333,687



350,664



323,789



344,761



324,815



(4.8) %

2.7 % Total Assets $ 8,898,429



$ 8,896,923



$ 8,761,689



$ 8,710,042



$ 8,531,170



0.0 %

4.3 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 1,442,399



$ 1,453,463



$ 1,518,011



$ 1,496,173



$ 1,494,892



(0.8) %

(3.5) % Savings 2,450,196



2,462,420



2,434,086



2,398,262



2,284,821



(0.5) %

7.2 % Time 1,545,273



1,317,105



1,188,597



1,097,911



1,202,563



17.3 %

28.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,437,868



5,232,988



5,140,694



4,992,346



4,982,276



3.9 %

9.1 % Noninterest-bearing 1,572,636



1,662,058



1,585,396



1,476,563



1,547,600



(5.4) %

1.6 % Total deposits 7,010,504



6,895,046



6,726,090



6,468,909



6,529,876



1.7 %

7.4 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 56,732



72,265



45,532



130,633



52,484



(21.5) %

8.1 % FHLB short-term borrowings 601,600



742,300



818,200



957,700



806,700



(19.0) %

(25.4) % Total short-term borrowings 658,332



814,565



863,732



1,088,333



859,184



(19.2) %

(23.4) % Long-term debt 169,695



119,654



119,615



119,669



119,629



41.8 %

41.9 % Total borrowed funds 828,027



934,219



983,347



1,208,002



978,813



(11.4) %

(15.4) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 119,913



136,994



137,298



135,014



142,416



(12.5) %

(15.8) % Total Liabilities 7,958,444



7,966,259



7,846,735



7,811,925



7,651,105



(0.1) %

4.0 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 571,457



573,109



571,750



569,302



567,911



(0.3) %

0.6 % Retained earnings 515,498



491,847



477,588



463,250



451,073



4.8 %

14.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,683)



(20,390)



(20,379)



(22,222)



(26,639)



70.1 %

30.2 % Treasury stock, at cost (112,287)



(113,902)



(114,005)



(112,213)



(112,280)



(1.4) %

0.0 % Total Shareholders' Equity 939,985



930,664



914,954



898,117



880,065



1.0 %

6.8 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,898,429



$ 8,896,923



$ 8,761,689



$ 8,710,042



$ 8,531,170



0.0 %

4.3 %





























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 116,095



$ 121,792



$ 111,984



$ 116,123



$ 115,719

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 27,073



25,357



37,199



20,293



40,985

Investment securities 2,042,781



2,020,040



2,041,785



2,035,334



1,906,699

Loans held for sale 9,171



12,572



12,705



9,243



8,125

Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 1,897,726



1,857,546



1,843,677



1,778,523



1,782,829

Lease financing 86,755



84,635



85,649



86,880



89,549

Construction real estate 483,930



449,195



408,373



447,716



414,038

Commercial real estate 2,495,604



2,487,149



2,497,170



2,418,355



2,390,004

Residential real estate 468,855



477,454



489,508



490,709



497,412

Home equity 487,073



494,804



473,988



462,431



459,821

Installment 40,409



42,283



45,911



51,275



50,722

Credit card 46,969



46,652



45,072



44,478



44,013

Total loans 6,007,321



5,939,718



5,889,348



5,780,367



5,728,388

Less:

















Allowance for loan and lease losses 55,016



55,279



55,326



57,379



58,461

Net loans 5,952,305



5,884,439



5,834,022



5,722,988



5,669,927

Premises and equipment 126,016



126,310



128,539



131,654



132,384

Goodwill and other intangibles 209,244



209,571



209,933



210,215



210,513

Accrued interest and other assets 347,491



331,875



340,750



337,111



324,719

Total Assets $ 8,830,176



$ 8,731,956



$ 8,716,917



$ 8,582,961



$ 8,409,071





















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 1,415,603



$ 1,502,245



$ 1,494,367



$ 1,483,186



$ 1,484,427

Savings 2,450,697



2,518,771



2,494,592



2,408,950



2,224,708

Time 1,466,440



1,181,396



1,181,406



1,164,087



1,233,631

Total interest-bearing deposits 5,332,740



5,202,412



5,170,365



5,056,223



4,942,766

Noninterest-bearing 1,570,572



1,637,228



1,510,032



1,513,995



1,499,097

Total deposits 6,903,312



6,839,640



6,680,397



6,570,218



6,441,863

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 72,865



57,131



71,315



62,893



88,048

FHLB short-term borrowings 667,641



660,859



808,842



812,588



760,673

Total short-term borrowings 740,506



717,990



880,157



875,481



848,721

Long-term debt 126,342



124,221



119,661



119,651



119,605

Total borrowed funds 866,848



842,211



999,818



995,132



968,326

Accrued interest and other liabilities 130,542



129,911



128,645



128,007



127,667

Total Liabilities 7,900,702



7,811,762



7,808,860



7,693,357



7,537,856





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 572,915



572,392



570,216



568,654



570,058

Retained earnings 503,140



483,554



470,591



456,648



442,104

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,285)



(21,740)



(19,940)



(23,414)



(27,569)

Treasury stock, at cost (113,296)



(114,012)



(112,810)



(112,284)



(113,378)

Total Shareholders' Equity 929,474



920,194



908,057



889,604



871,215

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,830,176



$ 8,731,956



$ 8,716,917



$ 8,582,961



$ 8,409,071























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarterly Averages



























March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets















































Investments:















































Investment securities

$ 2,042,781



3.04 %

$ 2,020,040



2.90 %

$ 1,906,699



2.76 %

$ 710



$ (166)



$ 544



$ 1,345



$ 1,021



$ 2,366

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

27,073



1.60 %

25,357



1.41 %

40,985



0.80 %

12



5



17



81



(55)



26

Gross loans (1)

6,017,994



5.05 %

5,959,703



4.90 %

5,748,033



4.64 %

2,178



(923)



1,255



5,773



3,361



9,134

Total earning assets

8,087,848



4.53 %

8,005,100



4.39 %

7,695,717



4.15 %

2,901



(1,085)



1,816



7,199



4,327



11,526



















































Nonearning assets















































Allowance for loan and lease losses

(55,016)







(55,279)







(58,461)





























Cash and due from banks

116,095







121,792







115,719





























Accrued interest and other assets

681,249







660,343







656,096





























Total assets

$ 8,830,176







$ 8,731,956







$ 8,409,071















































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Deposits:















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 1,415,603



0.37 %

$ 1,502,245



0.34 %

$ 1,484,427



0.20 %























Savings

2,450,697



0.64 %

2,518,771



0.63 %

2,224,708



0.48 %























Time

1,466,440



1.41 %

1,181,396



1.33 %

1,233,631



1.17 %























Total interest-bearing deposits

5,332,740



0.78 %

5,202,412



0.70 %

4,942,766



0.57 %

$ 1,027



$ 28



$ 1,055



$ 2,620



$ 753



$ 3,373

Borrowed funds















































Short-term borrowings

740,506



1.46 %

717,990



1.18 %

848,721



0.68 %

495



24



519



1,620



(389)



1,231

Long-term debt

126,342



5.07 %

124,221



4.91 %

119,605



5.22 %

52



(8)



44



(42)



84



42

Total borrowed funds

866,848



1.99 %

842,211



1.73 %

968,326



1.24 %

547



16



563



1,578



(305)



1,273

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,199,588



0.95 %

6,044,623



0.85 %

5,911,092



0.68 %

1,574



44



1,618



4,198



448



4,646



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,570,572







1,637,228







1,499,097





























Other liabilities

130,542







129,911







127,667





























Shareholders' equity

929,474







920,194







871,215





























Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 8,830,176







$ 8,731,956







$ 8,409,071















































































Net interest income

$ 75,812







$ 75,614







$ 68,932







$ 1,327



$ (1,129)



$ 198



$ 3,001



$ 3,879



$ 6,880

Net interest spread





3.58 %





3.54 %





3.47 %























Net interest margin





3.80 %





3.75 %





3.63 %









































































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.04 %





0.07 %





0.07 %























Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.84 %





3.82 %





3.70 %



























































































































(1) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, covered loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period $ 54,021



$ 54,534



$ 54,873



$ 56,326



$ 57,961

Provision for loan and lease losses 2,303



(205)



2,953



467



367

Gross charge-offs

















Commercial and industrial 885



1,264



4,122



3,065



1,743

Construction real estate 0



1



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 2,176



10



58



485



485

Residential real estate 96



128



23



223



61

Home equity 242



278



71



384



180

Installment 16



26



24



126



49

Credit card 254



209



201



215



232

Total gross charge-offs 3,669



1,916



4,499



4,498



2,750

Recoveries

















Commercial and industrial 436



370



325



693



262

Lease financing 0



0



0



1



0

Construction real estate 0



0



0



89



0

Commercial real estate 752



480



585



1,398



256

Residential real estate 26



77



70



59



9

Home equity 429



589



110



222



106

Installment 48



46



74



43



71

Credit card 34



46



43



73



44

Total recoveries 1,725



1,608



1,207



2,578



748

Total net charge-offs 1,944



308



3,292



1,920



2,002

Ending allowance for loan and lease losses $ 54,380



$ 54,021



$ 54,534



$ 54,873



$ 56,326





















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial 0.10 %

0.19 %

0.82 %

0.53 %

0.34 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.08) %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.23 %

(0.07) %

(0.08) %

(0.15) %

0.04 % Residential real estate 0.06 %

0.04 %

(0.04) %

0.13 %

0.04 % Home equity (0.16) %

(0.25) %

(0.03) %

0.14 %

0.07 % Installment (0.32) %

(0.19) %

(0.43) %

0.65 %

(0.18) % Credit card 1.90 %

1.39 %

1.39 %

1.28 %

1.73 % Total net charge-offs 0.13 %

0.02 %

0.22 %

0.13 %

0.14 %



















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (1)

















Commercial and industrial $ 6,275



$ 5,229



$ 9,026



$ 15,099



$ 9,249

Lease financing 0



82



87



94



102

Construction real estate 26



29



824



1,075



1,075

Commercial real estate 16,878



10,616



12,244



12,617



14,324

Residential real estate 3,324



4,140



4,333



4,442



4,520

Home equity 3,484



3,743



3,364



2,937



3,571

Installment 296



243



240



307



322

Nonaccrual loans 30,283



24,082



30,118



36,571



33,163

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 14,943



17,545



19,692



20,135



29,948

Total nonperforming loans 45,226



41,627



49,810



56,706



63,111

Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,065



2,781



3,116



5,961



5,300

Total nonperforming assets 46,291



44,408



52,926



62,667



68,411

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 529



61



84



124



96

Total underperforming assets $ 46,820



$ 44,469



$ 53,010



$ 62,791



$ 68,507

Total classified assets $ 87,577



$ 87,293



$ 94,320



$ 98,391



$ 114,550





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for loan and lease losses to

















Nonaccrual loans 179.57 %

224.32 %

181.07 %

150.05 %

169.85 % Nonperforming loans 120.24 %

129.77 %

109.48 %

96.77 %

89.25 % Total ending loans 0.89 %

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.93 %

0.98 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.74 %

0.69 %

0.83 %

0.97 %

1.10 % Nonperforming assets to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.76 %

0.74 %

0.89 %

1.07 %

1.19 % Total assets 0.52 %

0.50 %

0.60 %

0.72 %

0.80 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.51 %

0.45 %

0.56 %

0.72 %

0.67 % Total assets 0.35 %

0.30 %

0.38 %

0.49 %

0.45 % Classified assets to total assets 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.08 %

1.13 %

1.34 %



















(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $6.0 million, $5.5 million, $9.1 million, $9.4 million, and $7.8 million as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 29.35



$ 29.15



$ 28.50



$ 28.95



$ 28.90

Low $ 26.40



$ 25.30



$ 23.10



$ 25.05



$ 26.00

Close $ 29.35



$ 26.35



$ 26.15



$ 27.70



$ 27.45





















Average shares outstanding - basic 61,654,686



61,595,629



61,577,619



61,543,478



61,398,414

Average shares outstanding - diluted 62,180,744



62,131,840



62,189,637



62,234,022



62,140,384

Ending shares outstanding 62,213,823



62,069,087



62,061,465



62,141,071



62,134,285





















Total shareholders' equity $ 939,985



$ 930,664



$ 914,954



$ 898,117



$ 880,065





















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 779,491



$ 755,735



$ 746,730



$ 731,024



$ 716,678

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.77 %

10.63 %

10.53 %

10.54 %

10.59 % Tier 1 capital $ 779,595



$ 755,839



$ 746,834



$ 731,128



$ 716,782

Tier 1 ratio 10.77 %

10.63 %

10.53 %

10.54 %

10.59 % Total capital $ 953,243



$ 929,148



$ 920,642



$ 905,222



$ 892,161

Total capital ratio 13.17 %

13.07 %

12.98 %

13.05 %

13.19 % Total capital in excess of minimum

















requirement $ 238,221



$ 271,600



$ 264,751



$ 263,580



$ 266,367

Total risk-weighted assets $ 7,240,731



$ 7,108,629



$ 7,090,714



$ 6,936,665



$ 6,765,336

Leverage ratio 9.00 %

8.84 %

8.74 %

8.69 %

8.69 %



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 10.56 %

10.46 %

10.44 %

10.31 %

10.32 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.41 %

8.30 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.05 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.53 %

10.54 %

10.42 %

10.36 %

10.36 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 8.36 %

8.34 %

8.21 %

8.12 %

8.06 %





















