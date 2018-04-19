First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Earnings per Diluted Share Increased 26% from First Quarter 2017

CINCINNATI, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the first quarter 2018.  For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $30.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $24.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2018 was 1.40% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.17%.  These compare to a return on average assets of 1.13% and return on average tangible common equity of 13.85% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a return on average assets of 1.18% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.98% in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 highlights include:

  • Reported net income of $0.49 per diluted common share, 1.40% return on average assets and 17.17% return on average tangible common equity
    • Adjusted net income of $0.52 per share, 1.49% return on average assets and 18.24% return on average tangible common equity as detailed in the accompanying slide presentation
  • Net interest income of $75.8 million, a $0.2 million increase compared to the linked quarter
    • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points from the linked quarter to 3.80% on a GAAP basis, 3.84% on a fully tax equivalent basis
  • Noninterest expenses of $52.3 million, or $49.9 million as adjusted
    • Efficiency ratio of 56.4% for the first quarter; 53.8% as adjusted
  • Loan balances increased $88.8 million, or 6.0% on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter
  • Stable credit performance with provision expense of $2.3 million; annualized net charge-offs of 13 basis points as a percentage of average loans

Full detail of the Company's first quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation, which also includes a reconciliation of adjusted financial results. First quarter 2018 financial highlights for MainSource Financial Group, Inc. are also included in the accompanying slide presentation.

Claude Davis, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our strong first quarter performance, representing our 110th consecutive quarter of profitability and top-quartile level returns.  We are also excited about our recent merger with MainSource which closed on April 1st.  We welcome our new colleagues from MainSource and together look forward to building an even stronger company going forward."

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "I echo Claude's excitement and am pleased with the financial performance of the Company during the first quarter.  I am also looking forward to the opportunity to maximize synergies between two community-focused financial institutions that have already demonstrated the capability to independently produce industry-leading returns.  As we complete our transition into a larger bank with greater scale and capabilities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing superior service and exceeding expectations for our clients, communities and shareholders." 

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $8.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans, $7.0 billion in deposits and $940.0 million in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Commercial and Private Banking includes First Financial Wealth Management, which provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018.  The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operated 95 banking centers as of March 31, 2018, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS








Net income

$

30,506

$

24,811

$

24,826

$

22,736

$

24,414

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.40

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.39

Dividends declared per share

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17










KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.40

%

1.13

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

1.18

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.31

%

10.70

%

10.85

%

10.25

%

11.36

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

17.17

%

13.85

%

14.10

%

13.42

%

14.98

%










Net interest margin

3.80

%

3.75

%

3.50

%

3.50

%

3.63

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.84

%

3.82

%

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.70

%










Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

10.56

%

10.46

%

10.44

%

10.31

%

10.32

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:








Ending tangible assets

8.41

%

8.30

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.05

%

Risk-weighted assets

10.09

%

10.15

%

9.95

%

9.92

%

9.90

%










Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.42

%

10.36

%

10.36

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of








    average tangible assets

8.36

%

8.34

%

8.21

%

8.12

%

8.06

%










Book value per share

$

15.11

$

14.99

$

14.74

$

14.45

$

14.16

Tangible book value per share

$

11.75

$

11.62

$

11.36

$

11.07

$

10.78










Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

10.77

%

10.63

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.59

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

10.77

%

10.63

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.59

%

Total capital ratio (2)

13.17

%

13.07

%

12.98

%

13.05

%

13.19

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.00

%

8.84

%

8.74

%

8.69

%

8.69

%










AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS








Loans (3)

$

6,016,492

$

5,952,290

$

5,902,053

$

5,789,610

$

5,736,513

FDIC indemnification asset

1,502

7,413

8,932

10,327

11,520

Investment securities

2,042,781

2,020,040

2,041,785

2,035,334

1,906,699

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

27,073

25,357

37,199

20,293

40,985

  Total earning assets

$

8,087,848

$

8,005,100

$

7,989,969

$

7,855,564

$

7,695,717

Total assets

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

8,716,917

$

8,582,961

$

8,409,071

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,570,572

$

1,637,228

$

1,510,032

$

1,513,995

$

1,499,097

Interest-bearing deposits

5,332,740

5,202,412

5,170,365

5,056,223

4,942,766

  Total deposits

$

6,903,312

$

6,839,640

$

6,680,397

$

6,570,218

$

6,441,863

Borrowings

$

866,848

$

842,211

$

999,818

$

995,132

$

968,326

Shareholders' equity

$

929,474

$

920,194

$

908,057

$

889,604

$

871,215










CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Allowance to ending loans

0.89

%

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.93

%

0.98

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

179.57

%

224.32

%

181.07

%

150.05

%

169.85

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

120.24

%

129.77

%

109.48

%

96.77

%

89.25

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.83

%

0.97

%

1.10

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.76

%

0.74

%

0.89

%

1.07

%

1.19

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.52

%

0.50

%

0.60

%

0.72

%

0.80

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.98

%

0.98

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.34

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.13

%

0.02

%

0.22

%

0.13

%

0.14

%


(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) March 31, 2018 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













2018

2017

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

74,920

$

74,347

$

71,148

$

67,748

$

66,868

$

280,111

  Investment securities










     Taxable

13,670

13,212

13,150

12,598

11,608

50,568

     Tax-exempt

1,657

1,571

1,537

1,457

1,353

5,918

        Total investment securities interest

15,327

14,783

14,687

14,055

12,961

56,486

  Other earning assets

107

(592)

(917)

(1,014)

(1,001)

(3,524)

       Total interest income

90,354

88,538

84,918

80,789

78,828

333,073












Interest expense










  Deposits

10,298

9,243

10,335

8,679

6,925

35,182

  Short-term borrowings

2,663

2,144

2,566

2,051

1,432

8,193

  Long-term borrowings

1,581

1,537

1,538

1,539

1,539

6,153

      Total interest expense

14,542

12,924

14,439

12,269

9,896

49,528

      Net interest income

75,812

75,614

70,479

68,520

68,932

283,545

  Provision for loan and lease losses

2,303

(205)

2,953

467

367

3,582

      Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

73,509

75,819

67,526

68,053

68,565

279,963












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

5,039

5,190

5,169

4,772

4,644

19,775

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,954

3,597

3,324

3,405

3,747

14,073

  Bankcard income

3,394

3,390

3,272

3,501

3,135

13,298

  Client derivative fees

1,757

2,047

1,779

1,489

1,103

6,418

  Net gains from sales of loans

588

1,171

1,455

1,327

1,216

5,169

  Net gains on sale of investment securities

0

19

276

838

516

1,649

  Other

2,206

2,968

7,667

2,122

3,003

15,760

      Total noninterest income

16,938

18,382

22,942

17,454

17,364

76,142












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

31,102

35,439

33,827

31,544

31,750

132,560

  Net occupancy

4,497

4,252

4,328

4,302

4,515

17,397

  Furniture and equipment

2,040

1,969

2,161

2,136

2,177

8,443

  Data processing

3,672

3,768

3,455

3,501

3,298

14,022

  Marketing

801

1,060

649

982

510

3,201

  Communication

459

474

430

468

447

1,819

  Professional services

2,198

9,766

2,030

1,469

1,758

15,023

  State intangible tax

765

492

721

721

721

2,655

  FDIC assessments

894

943

1,051

1,018

932

3,944

  Loss (gain) - other real estate owned

77

219

237

162

24

642

  Other

5,783

24,516

5,554

5,253

4,913

40,236

      Total noninterest expenses

52,288

82,898

54,443

51,556

51,045

239,942

Income before income taxes

38,159

11,303

36,025

33,951

34,884

116,163

Income tax expense

7,653

(13,508)

11,199

11,215

10,470

19,376

      Net income

$

30,506

$

24,811

$

24,826

$

22,736

$

24,414

$

96,787












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.40

$

1.57

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.37

$

0.39

$

1.56

Dividends declared per share

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.68












Return on average assets

1.40

%

1.13

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

1.18

%

1.12

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.31

%

10.70

%

10.85

%

10.25

%

11.36

%

10.78

%












Interest income

$

90,354

$

88,538

$

84,918

$

80,789

$

78,828

$

333,073

Tax equivalent adjustment

718

1,387

1,353

1,294

1,225

5,259

   Interest income - tax equivalent

91,072

89,925

86,271

82,083

80,053

338,332

Interest expense

14,542

12,924

14,439

12,269

9,896

49,528

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

76,530

$

77,001

$

71,832

$

69,814

$

70,157

$

288,804












Net interest margin

3.80

%

3.75

%

3.50

%

3.50

%

3.63

%

3.59

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.84

%

3.82

%

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.70

%

3.66

%












Full-time equivalent employees

1,289

1,304

1,363

1,429

1,424














(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate for 2018 and a 35% tax rate for 2017. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Linked Qtr.

Comparable Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

116,581

$

150,650

$

117,840

$

117,478

$

117,914

(22.6)

%

(1.1)

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

10,200

33,974

34,787

29,839

39,058

(70.0)

%

(73.9)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

1,359,381

1,349,408

1,286,770

1,298,578

1,220,046

0.7

%

11.4

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

633,722

654,008

669,816

696,269

730,796

(3.1)

%

(13.3)

%

     Other investments

53,070

53,140

53,198

53,285

50,996

(0.1)

%

4.1

%

     Loans held for sale

8,048

11,502

16,466

11,939

7,657

(30.0)

%

5.1

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

1,943,741

1,912,743

1,886,093

1,824,589

1,779,635

1.6

%

9.2

%

       Lease financing

81,617

89,347

86,014

88,152

88,888

(8.7)

%

(8.2)

%

       Construction real estate

494,665

467,730

420,941

443,112

446,332

5.8

%

10.8

%

       Commercial real estate

2,544,051

2,490,091

2,523,387

2,471,655

2,398,235

2.2

%

6.1

%

       Residential real estate

468,584

471,391

477,964

490,398

486,601

(0.6)

%

(3.7)

%

       Home equity

483,643

493,604

494,342

464,066

458,974

(2.0)

%

5.4

%

       Installment

39,248

41,586

43,650

47,654

52,063

(5.6)

%

(24.6)

%

       Credit card

46,472

46,691

44,646

44,139

43,354

(0.5)

%

7.2

%

          Total loans

6,102,021

6,013,183

5,977,037

5,873,765

5,754,082

1.5

%

6.0

%

       Less:












          Allowance for loan and lease losses

54,380

54,021

54,534

54,873

56,326

0.7

%

(3.5)

%

                Net loans

6,047,641

5,959,162

5,922,503

5,818,892

5,697,756

1.5

%

6.1

%

     Premises and equipment

127,046

125,036

126,790

128,956

131,808

1.6

%

(3.6)

%

     Goodwill and other intangibles

209,053

209,379

209,730

210,045

210,324

(0.2)

%

(0.6)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

333,687

350,664

323,789

344,761

324,815

(4.8)

%

2.7

%

       Total Assets

$

8,898,429

$

8,896,923

$

8,761,689

$

8,710,042

$

8,531,170

0.0

%

4.3

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

1,442,399

$

1,453,463

$

1,518,011

$

1,496,173

$

1,494,892

(0.8)

%

(3.5)

%

       Savings

2,450,196

2,462,420

2,434,086

2,398,262

2,284,821

(0.5)

%

7.2

%

       Time

1,545,273

1,317,105

1,188,597

1,097,911

1,202,563

17.3

%

28.5

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

5,437,868

5,232,988

5,140,694

4,992,346

4,982,276

3.9

%

9.1

%

       Noninterest-bearing

1,572,636

1,662,058

1,585,396

1,476,563

1,547,600

(5.4)

%

1.6

%

          Total deposits

7,010,504

6,895,046

6,726,090

6,468,909

6,529,876

1.7

%

7.4

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

56,732

72,265

45,532

130,633

52,484

(21.5)

%

8.1

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

601,600

742,300

818,200

957,700

806,700

(19.0)

%

(25.4)

%

          Total short-term borrowings

658,332

814,565

863,732

1,088,333

859,184

(19.2)

%

(23.4)

%

     Long-term debt

169,695

119,654

119,615

119,669

119,629

41.8

%

41.9

%

          Total borrowed funds

828,027

934,219

983,347

1,208,002

978,813

(11.4)

%

(15.4)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

119,913

136,994

137,298

135,014

142,416

(12.5)

%

(15.8)

%

       Total Liabilities

7,958,444

7,966,259

7,846,735

7,811,925

7,651,105

(0.1)

%

4.0

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

571,457

573,109

571,750

569,302

567,911

(0.3)

%

0.6

%

     Retained earnings

515,498

491,847

477,588

463,250

451,073

4.8

%

14.3

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,683)

(20,390)

(20,379)

(22,222)

(26,639)

70.1

%

30.2

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(112,287)

(113,902)

(114,005)

(112,213)

(112,280)

(1.4)

%

0.0

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

939,985

930,664

914,954

898,117

880,065

1.0

%

6.8

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

8,898,429

$

8,896,923

$

8,761,689

$

8,710,042

$

8,531,170

0.0

%

4.3

%















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

ASSETS








     Cash and due from banks

$

116,095

$

121,792

$

111,984

$

116,123

$

115,719

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

27,073

25,357

37,199

20,293

40,985

     Investment securities

2,042,781

2,020,040

2,041,785

2,035,334

1,906,699

     Loans held for sale

9,171

12,572

12,705

9,243

8,125

     Loans and leases








       Commercial and industrial

1,897,726

1,857,546

1,843,677

1,778,523

1,782,829

       Lease financing

86,755

84,635

85,649

86,880

89,549

       Construction real estate

483,930

449,195

408,373

447,716

414,038

       Commercial real estate

2,495,604

2,487,149

2,497,170

2,418,355

2,390,004

       Residential real estate

468,855

477,454

489,508

490,709

497,412

       Home equity

487,073

494,804

473,988

462,431

459,821

       Installment

40,409

42,283

45,911

51,275

50,722

       Credit card

46,969

46,652

45,072

44,478

44,013

          Total loans

6,007,321

5,939,718

5,889,348

5,780,367

5,728,388

       Less:








          Allowance for loan and lease losses

55,016

55,279

55,326

57,379

58,461

                Net loans

5,952,305

5,884,439

5,834,022

5,722,988

5,669,927

     Premises and equipment

126,016

126,310

128,539

131,654

132,384

     Goodwill and other intangibles

209,244

209,571

209,933

210,215

210,513

     Accrued interest and other assets

347,491

331,875

340,750

337,111

324,719

       Total Assets

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

8,716,917

$

8,582,961

$

8,409,071










LIABILITIES








     Deposits








       Interest-bearing demand

$

1,415,603

$

1,502,245

$

1,494,367

$

1,483,186

$

1,484,427

       Savings

2,450,697

2,518,771

2,494,592

2,408,950

2,224,708

       Time

1,466,440

1,181,396

1,181,406

1,164,087

1,233,631

          Total interest-bearing deposits

5,332,740

5,202,412

5,170,365

5,056,223

4,942,766

       Noninterest-bearing

1,570,572

1,637,228

1,510,032

1,513,995

1,499,097

          Total deposits

6,903,312

6,839,640

6,680,397

6,570,218

6,441,863

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold








          under agreements to repurchase

72,865

57,131

71,315

62,893

88,048

     FHLB short-term borrowings

667,641

660,859

808,842

812,588

760,673

          Total short-term borrowings

740,506

717,990

880,157

875,481

848,721

     Long-term debt

126,342

124,221

119,661

119,651

119,605

       Total borrowed funds

866,848

842,211

999,818

995,132

968,326

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

130,542

129,911

128,645

128,007

127,667

       Total Liabilities

7,900,702

7,811,762

7,808,860

7,693,357

7,537,856










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








     Common stock

572,915

572,392

570,216

568,654

570,058

     Retained earnings

503,140

483,554

470,591

456,648

442,104

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,285)

(21,740)

(19,940)

(23,414)

(27,569)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(113,296)

(114,012)

(112,810)

(112,284)

(113,378)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

929,474

920,194

908,057

889,604

871,215

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

8,830,176

$

8,731,956

$

8,716,917

$

8,582,961

$

8,409,071










FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

















 Quarterly Averages













March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets























    Investments:























      Investment securities

$

2,042,781

3.04

%

$

2,020,040

2.90

%

$

1,906,699

2.76

%

$

710

$

(166)

$

544

$

1,345

$

1,021

$

2,366

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

27,073

1.60

%

25,357

1.41

%

40,985

0.80

%

12

5

17

81

(55)

26

    Gross loans (1)

6,017,994

5.05

%

5,959,703

4.90

%

5,748,033

4.64

%

2,178

(923)

1,255

5,773

3,361

9,134

       Total earning assets

8,087,848

4.53

%

8,005,100

4.39

%

7,695,717

4.15

%

2,901

(1,085)

1,816

7,199

4,327

11,526

























Nonearning assets























    Allowance for loan and lease losses

(55,016)



(55,279)



(58,461)














    Cash and due from banks

116,095



121,792



115,719














    Accrued interest and other assets

681,249



660,343



656,096














       Total assets

$

8,830,176



$

8,731,956



$

8,409,071







































Interest-bearing liabilities























    Deposits:























      Interest-bearing demand

$

1,415,603

0.37

%

$

1,502,245

0.34

%

$

1,484,427

0.20

%











      Savings

2,450,697

0.64

%

2,518,771

0.63

%

2,224,708

0.48

%











      Time

1,466,440

1.41

%

1,181,396

1.33

%

1,233,631

1.17

%











    Total interest-bearing deposits

5,332,740

0.78

%

5,202,412

0.70

%

4,942,766

0.57

%

$

1,027

$

28

$

1,055

$

2,620

$

753

$

3,373

    Borrowed funds























      Short-term borrowings

740,506

1.46

%

717,990

1.18

%

848,721

0.68

%

495

24

519

1,620

(389)

1,231

      Long-term debt

126,342

5.07

%

124,221

4.91

%

119,605

5.22

%

52

(8)

44

(42)

84

42

        Total borrowed funds

866,848

1.99

%

842,211

1.73

%

968,326

1.24

%

547

16

563

1,578

(305)

1,273

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,199,588

0.95

%

6,044,623

0.85

%

5,911,092

0.68

%

1,574

44

1,618

4,198

448

4,646

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,570,572



1,637,228



1,499,097














    Other liabilities

130,542



129,911



127,667














    Shareholders' equity

929,474



920,194



871,215














       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

8,830,176



$

8,731,956



$

8,409,071







































Net interest income

$

75,812



$

75,614



$

68,932



$

1,327

$

(1,129)

$

198

$

3,001

$

3,879

$

6,880

Net interest spread


3.58

%


3.54

%


3.47

%











Net interest margin


3.80

%


3.75

%


3.63

%




































Tax equivalent adjustment


0.04

%


0.07

%


0.07

%











Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.84

%


3.82

%


3.70

%





























































(1) Loans held for sale, nonaccrual loans, covered loans, and indemnification asset are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSS ACTIVITY





Balance at beginning of period

$

54,021

$

54,534

$

54,873

$

56,326

$

57,961

  Provision for loan and lease losses

2,303

(205)

2,953

467

367

  Gross charge-offs








    Commercial and industrial

885

1,264

4,122

3,065

1,743

    Construction real estate

0

1

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

2,176

10

58

485

485

    Residential real estate

96

128

23

223

61

    Home equity

242

278

71

384

180

    Installment

16

26

24

126

49

    Credit card

254

209

201

215

232

      Total gross charge-offs

3,669

1,916

4,499

4,498

2,750

  Recoveries








    Commercial and industrial

436

370

325

693

262

    Lease financing

0

0

0

1

0

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

89

0

    Commercial real estate

752

480

585

1,398

256

    Residential real estate

26

77

70

59

9

    Home equity

429

589

110

222

106

    Installment

48

46

74

43

71

    Credit card

34

46

43

73

44

      Total recoveries

1,725

1,608

1,207

2,578

748

  Total net charge-offs

1,944

308

3,292

1,920

2,002

Ending allowance for loan and lease losses

$

54,380

$

54,021

$

54,534

$

54,873

$

56,326










NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)





  Commercial and industrial

0.10

%

0.19

%

0.82

%

0.53

%

0.34

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.08)

%

0.00

%

  Commercial real estate

0.23

%

(0.07)

%

(0.08)

%

(0.15)

%

0.04

%

  Residential real estate

0.06

%

0.04

%

(0.04)

%

0.13

%

0.04

%

  Home equity

(0.16)

%

(0.25)

%

(0.03)

%

0.14

%

0.07

%

  Installment

(0.32)

%

(0.19)

%

(0.43)

%

0.65

%

(0.18)

%

  Credit card

1.90

%

1.39

%

1.39

%

1.28

%

1.73

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.13

%

0.02

%

0.22

%

0.13

%

0.14

%










COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)








    Commercial and industrial

$

6,275

$

5,229

$

9,026

$

15,099

$

9,249

    Lease financing

0

82

87

94

102

    Construction real estate

26

29

824

1,075

1,075

    Commercial real estate

16,878

10,616

12,244

12,617

14,324

    Residential real estate

3,324

4,140

4,333

4,442

4,520

    Home equity

3,484

3,743

3,364

2,937

3,571

    Installment

296

243

240

307

322

      Nonaccrual loans

30,283

24,082

30,118

36,571

33,163

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

14,943

17,545

19,692

20,135

29,948

     Total nonperforming loans

45,226

41,627

49,810

56,706

63,111

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,065

2,781

3,116

5,961

5,300

     Total nonperforming assets

46,291

44,408

52,926

62,667

68,411

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

529

61

84

124

96

     Total underperforming assets

$

46,820

$

44,469

$

53,010

$

62,791

$

68,507

Total classified assets

$

87,577

$

87,293

$

94,320

$

98,391

$

114,550










CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





Allowance for loan and lease losses to








     Nonaccrual loans

179.57

%

224.32

%

181.07

%

150.05

%

169.85

%

     Nonperforming loans

120.24

%

129.77

%

109.48

%

96.77

%

89.25

%

     Total ending loans

0.89

%

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.93

%

0.98

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.74

%

0.69

%

0.83

%

0.97

%

1.10

%

Nonperforming assets to








     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.76

%

0.74

%

0.89

%

1.07

%

1.19

%

     Total assets

0.52

%

0.50

%

0.60

%

0.72

%

0.80

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to








     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.51

%

0.45

%

0.56

%

0.72

%

0.67

%

     Total assets

0.35

%

0.30

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.45

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.98

%

0.98

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.34

%










(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $6.0 million, $5.5 million, $9.1 million, $9.4 million, and $7.8 million as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

 


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

PER COMMON SHARE








Market Price








  High

$

29.35

$

29.15

$

28.50

$

28.95

$

28.90

  Low

$

26.40

$

25.30

$

23.10

$

25.05

$

26.00

  Close

$

29.35

$

26.35

$

26.15

$

27.70

$

27.45










Average shares outstanding - basic

61,654,686

61,595,629

61,577,619

61,543,478

61,398,414

Average shares outstanding - diluted

62,180,744

62,131,840

62,189,637

62,234,022

62,140,384

Ending shares outstanding

62,213,823

62,069,087

62,061,465

62,141,071

62,134,285










Total shareholders' equity

$

939,985

$

930,664

$

914,954

$

898,117

$

880,065










REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary







Common equity tier 1 capital

$

779,491

$

755,735

$

746,730

$

731,024

$

716,678

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.77

%

10.63

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.59

%

Tier 1 capital

$

779,595

$

755,839

$

746,834

$

731,128

$

716,782

Tier 1 ratio

10.77

%

10.63

%

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.59

%

Total capital

$

953,243

$

929,148

$

920,642

$

905,222

$

892,161

Total capital ratio

13.17

%

13.07

%

12.98

%

13.05

%

13.19

%

Total capital in excess of minimum








  requirement

$

238,221

$

271,600

$

264,751

$

263,580

$

266,367

Total risk-weighted assets

$

7,240,731

$

7,108,629

$

7,090,714

$

6,936,665

$

6,765,336

Leverage ratio

9.00

%

8.84

%

8.74

%

8.69

%

8.69

%










OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS








Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

10.56

%

10.46

%

10.44

%

10.31

%

10.32

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.41

%

8.30

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.05

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

10.53

%

10.54

%

10.42

%

10.36

%

10.36

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.36

%

8.34

%

8.21

%

8.12

%

8.06

%










 

