First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the first quarter 2019 and a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $45.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $30.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018. Income before taxes was negatively impacted by a $10.0 million charge-off related to a $16.8 million franchise lending relationship, as well as recognition of $1.8 million of primarily merger-related costs, the combination reducing earnings per diluted common share by $0.09 on a net basis.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2019 was 1.33% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.95%. These compare to a return on average assets of 1.59% and return on average tangible common equity of 19.63% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a return on average assets of 1.40% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.18% in the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter 2019 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for merger-related and nonrecurring items:

for merger-related and nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.48 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.38% return on average assets



16.45% return on average tangible common equity

Net interest margin of 4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

11 basis point reduction from the linked quarter driven by lower loan fees and moderated purchase accounting impact

Noninterest expenses of $78.5 million , or $76.7 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 52.9% for the first quarter; 51.7% as adjusted(1)

Stable loan balances

8% linked quarter increase in loan origination activity offset by prepayments



Average loan balances increased $11.0 million compared to the linked quarter

Modest average deposit growth as an increase in time deposits offset seasonal declines in public funds and business demand deposit accounts

Annualized net charge-offs increased to 64 basis points as a percentage of average loans for the quarter driven by the previously mentioned $10.0 million charge-off resulting in provision expense of $14.1 million

Continued capital expansion

Total capital of 14.24%; Tier 1 common equity of 12.03%; Tangible common equity of 9.15%



Tangible book value increased to $12.19

1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "One year into operating as a combined company, we are encouraged that our core banking fundamentals and earnings power have met our initial expectations. We are disappointed that a single credit loss muted what would have otherwise been a very profitable first quarter. Aside from the $0.08 per share impact from the franchise loss, adjusted(1) earnings per share totaled $0.48 and our return on assets and average tangible common equity remained strong."

Mr. Brown continued, "We remain optimistic about the sustainability of our overall performance. Our net interest margin was strong, despite expected declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan fee volatility. Loan origination activity increased to its highest level post-merger, but we continue to face prepayment headwinds that are muting the impact of new production. We are also pleased with modest deposit growth as higher time deposit balances offset expected seasonal declines in business DDA and public funds. Our efficiency ratio continues to reflect disciplined expense management and we will look to maximize fee income opportunities going forward."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22, which equates to an attractive 3.7% yield. Our strong and growing capital ratios reflect the Company's high level performance and give us flexibility to evaluate additional capital deployment opportunities such as executing on our share repurchase plan or making strategic acquisitions that enhance fee income or strengthen our market position."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2019 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 45,839



$ 55,014



$ 50,657



$ 36,418



$ 30,506

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.52



$ 0.37



$ 0.49

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.51



$ 0.37



$ 0.49

Dividends declared per share $ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.19



$ 0.19





















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.33 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.05 %

1.40 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.88 %

10.68 %

9.94 %

7.36 %

13.31 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.95 %

19.63 %

18.52 %

13.75 %

17.18 %



















Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.16 %

4.06 %

4.10 %

3.80 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.10 %

4.21 %

4.12 %

4.15 %

3.84 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 15.14 %

14.86 %

14.70 %

14.46 %

10.56 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets 9.15 %

8.79 %

8.53 %

8.30 %

8.41 % Risk-weighted assets 11.61 %

11.20 %

10.77 %

10.52 %

10.09 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 15.01 %

14.84 %

14.62 %

14.33 %

10.53 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets 8.95 %

8.66 %

8.42 %

8.16 %

8.35 %



















Book value per share $ 21.60



$ 21.23



$ 20.79



$ 20.56



$ 15.11

Tangible book value per share $ 12.19



$ 11.72



$ 11.25



$ 11.01



$ 11.75





















Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 12.03 %

11.87 %

11.52 %

11.15 %

10.77 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 12.43 %

12.28 %

11.93 %

11.55 %

10.77 % Total capital ratio (2) 14.24 %

14.10 %

13.77 %

13.36 %

13.17 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.84 %

9.71 %

9.41 %

9.06 %

9.00 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (3) $ 8,773,310



$ 8,766,302



$ 8,848,710



$ 8,933,400



$ 6,016,492

FDIC indemnification asset —



—



—



—



1,502

Investment securities 3,355,732



3,204,758



3,168,044



3,157,339



2,042,781

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 34,709



32,013



39,873



29,261



27,073

Total earning assets $ 12,163,751



$ 12,003,073



$ 12,056,627



$ 12,120,000



$ 8,087,848

Total assets $ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 13,822,675



$ 13,956,360



$ 8,830,176

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,457,587



$ 2,476,773



$ 2,388,976



$ 2,421,230



$ 1,570,572

Interest-bearing deposits 7,610,092



7,573,069



7,499,112



7,961,405



5,332,740

Total deposits $ 10,067,679



$ 10,049,842



$ 9,888,088



$ 10,382,635



$ 6,903,312

Borrowings $ 1,587,068



$ 1,509,642



$ 1,748,415



$ 1,408,024



$ 866,848

Shareholders' equity $ 2,094,234



$ 2,042,884



$ 2,021,400



$ 2,000,093



$ 929,474





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 0.64 %

0.64 %

0.65 %

0.61 %

0.89 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 95.40 %

79.97 %

136.22 %

133.65 %

179.57 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 68.94 %

65.13 %

92.08 %

86.80 %

120.24 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.93 %

0.98 %

0.71 %

0.70 %

0.74 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.95 %

1.00 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

0.76 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 %

0.63 %

0.47 %

0.46 %

0.52 % Classified assets to total assets 1.01 %

0.94 %

1.00 %

1.00 %

0.98 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.64 %

0.29 %

(0.02) %

0.18 %

0.13 %

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) March 31, 2019 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2019

2018

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 123,056



$ 126,580



$ 123,397



$ 122,290



$ 74,920



$ 447,187

Investment securities





















Taxable 24,235



22,761



21,801



20,844



13,670



79,076

Tax-exempt 4,258



3,896



3,807



4,068



1,657



13,428

Total investment securities interest 28,493



26,657



25,608



24,912



15,327



92,504

Other earning assets 210



192



215



177



107



691

Total interest income 151,759



153,429



149,220



147,379



90,354



540,382

























Interest expense





















Deposits 19,243



17,198



14,672



14,794



10,298



56,962

Short-term borrowings 5,960



5,186



6,052



4,132



2,663



18,033

Long-term borrowings 5,041



5,086



5,011



4,474



1,581



16,152

Total interest expense 30,244



27,470



25,735



23,400



14,542



91,147

Net interest income 121,515



125,959



123,485



123,979



75,812



449,235

Provision for loan and lease losses 14,083



5,310



3,238



3,735



2,303



14,586

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 107,432



120,649



120,247



120,244



73,509



434,649

























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,903



10,185



10,316



9,568



5,039



35,108

Trust and wealth management fees 4,070



3,703



3,728



3,697



3,954



15,082

Bankcard income 5,586



6,247



5,261



5,343



3,394



20,245

Client derivative fees 1,704



1,433



3,029



1,463



1,757



7,682

Net gains from sales of loans 1,890



1,428



1,739



2,316



588



6,071

Net gains on sale of investment securities (178)



36



(167)



(30)



0



(161)

Other 4,852



6,472



4,778



5,899



2,206



19,355

Total noninterest income 26,827



29,504



28,684



28,256



16,938



103,382

























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 47,912



51,505



50,852



55,531



31,102



188,990

Net occupancy 6,630



6,322



6,765



6,631



4,497



24,215

Furniture and equipment 3,416



3,498



4,072



5,298



2,040



14,908

Data processing 5,127



5,599



4,502



14,304



3,672



28,077

Marketing 1,606



1,651



2,502



2,644



801



7,598

Communication 728



805



785



1,118



459



3,167

Professional services 2,252



1,794



2,621



5,659



2,198



12,272

State intangible tax 1,310



1,086



1,223



1,078



765



4,152

FDIC assessments 950



1,018



734



1,323



894



3,969

Loss (gain) - other real estate owned 70



41



538



(283)



77



373

Intangible amortization 2,045



2,229



2,486



2,364



280



7,359

Other 6,453



7,804



8,335



7,088



5,503



28,730

Total noninterest expenses 78,499



83,352



85,415



102,755



52,288



323,810

Income before income taxes 55,760



66,801



63,516



45,745



38,159



214,221

Income tax expense (benefit) 9,921



11,787



12,859



9,327



7,653



41,626

Net income $ 45,839



$ 55,014



$ 50,657



$ 36,418



$ 30,506



$ 172,595

























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.52



$ 0.37



$ 0.49



$ 1.95

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.51



$ 0.37



$ 0.49



$ 1.93

Dividends declared per share $ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.78

























Return on average assets 1.33 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.05 %

1.40 %

1.37 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.88 %

10.68 %

9.94 %

7.36 %

13.31 %

9.85 %























Interest income $ 151,759



$ 153,429



$ 149,220



$ 147,379



$ 90,354



$ 540,382

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,523



1,442



1,567



1,420



718



5,147

Interest income - tax equivalent 153,282



154,871



150,787



148,799



91,072



545,529

Interest expense 30,244



27,470



25,735



23,400



14,542



91,147

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 123,038



$ 127,401



$ 125,052



$ 125,399



$ 76,530



$ 454,382

























Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.16 %

4.06 %

4.10 %

3.80 %

4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.10 %

4.21 %

4.12 %

4.15 %

3.84 %

4.10 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,087



2,073



2,028



2,118



1,289





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that

it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes, these measures provide useful information to

investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.