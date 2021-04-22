First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Financial Bancorp.

Apr 22, 2021

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2021 

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.48; $0.50 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.20%; 1.24% as adjusted(1)
  • Net interest margin FTE(1) of 3.40%
  • Provision for credit losses of $4.0 million; $7.5 million decline from linked quarter
  • Repurchased 840,115 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.20% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.24%.  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.20% and 0.79%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.50% and 9.71%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for certain nonrecurring items:
    • Net income of $0.50 per diluted common share
    • 1.24% return on average assets
    • 15.80% return on average tangible common equity
  • Net interest margin of 3.40% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations
    • 9 basis point reduction from linked quarter driven by fewer fees related to loan prepayments, and lower volume of PPP forgiveness
  • Noninterest income of $40.3 million, or $40.2 million as adjusted(1)
    • Foreign exchange income of $10.8 million remains strong despite decline from record fourth quarter
    • Mortgage income of $9.5 million in line with expectations given expected seasonal declines and lower premiums
  • Noninterest expenses of $92.5 million, or $90.0 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include:
      • $1.3 million of severance related costs
      • $1.3 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs
    • Efficiency ratio of 60.0%; 58.4% as adjusted(1)
  • Excluding PPP growth, loan balances declined slightly during the quarter driven primarily by a decline in consumer and mortgage loans
  • Average transactional deposit balances grew $523.7 million compared to the linked quarter; 21.1% on an annualized basis

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $183.0 million; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $4.0 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $169.9 million, 1.71% of total loans; 1.84% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $13.0 million
    • First quarter provision expense driven by net charge-offs, partially offset by improvements in economic conditions
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 15.41%
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.81%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.22%; 8.62% excluding PPP loans
    • Tangible book value per share of $12.78; $0.15 decrease compared to linked quarter
    • Repurchased 840,115 shares during first quarter

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "While uncertainty remains due to the ongoing pandemic, the accelerated COVID-19 vaccine distribution, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and an accommodative Federal Reserve have led to widespread optimism for our economy, which is in stark contrast to our sentiment at this time last year.  Our first quarter operating performance reflects this change in sentiment and we have renewed optimism as a result of the improved business climate, despite an operating environment that presents challenges due to very low interest rates and muted loan demand."

Mr. Brown continued, "Our first quarter financial results once again reflect our earnings power and our consistent ability to deliver value to our shareholders.  Our core quarterly financial metrics remained strong with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.50, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.24%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 58.4%.  Net income was bolstered by  lower expenses and significantly lower credit costs.  Despite expected seasonal declines, noninterest income was strong due to healthy mortgage demand, robust foreign exchange activity and higher wealth management fees.  In addition, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses declined $4.6 million from the linked quarter and resulted in a sub-60% efficiency ratio.  As I mentioned, credit costs were low with $4.0 million of provision expense during the quarter, and resulted in an allowance for credit losses of 1.84% of total loans, excluding PPP.  Classified assets increased during the quarter, however our overall credit outlook has improved significantly and our borrowers are seeing benefits from the various stimulus actions.  While first quarter net charge-offs increased slightly from previous quarters, this was driven by a single customer relationship.  Given our overall credit outlook, we expect the allowance for credit losses to continue to decline over the course of 2021." 

Mr. Brown commented on balance sheet trends and capital utilization, "Excluding PPP activity, loan balances declined slightly for the quarter due to accelerated mortgage and HELOC payoffs, increased borrower liquidity, and muted business loan demand.  As a result of these trends, we anticipate slower growth in the near-term, with some acceleration in the second half of the year.  As of March 31, consumers and businesses were holding record levels of deposits, with average balances increasing during the quarter as a result of the stimulus package approved by Congress last December.  We anticipate further deposit balance growth in the second quarter after the passage of the most recent stimulus bill.  This anticipated growth will likely suppress loan demand and service charge income in the near-term.  From a capital standpoint, our ratios remained strong through the first quarter.  The combination of our current capital levels and our improved credit outlook, prompted us to repurchase 840,115 shares during the quarter.  Absent higher priority capital deployment alternatives, we anticipate additional buyback activity in the second quarter."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are pleased with our improved performance and outlook from this time last year.  We have started to transition associates back into their physical office locations, and we look forward to implementing the lessons learned over the past year to create an efficient, safe, and collaborative workplace.  As our local and national economies continue to improve, we believe we are well positioned to deliver industry leading services to our clients and returns to our shareholders."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required).  The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10154329.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021.  The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS








Net income

$

47,315

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23










KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.44

%

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

15.24

%

15.50

%

13.61

%

12.90

%

9.71

%










Net interest margin

3.35

%

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.40

%

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%










Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:








Ending tangible assets

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

Risk-weighted assets

11.02

%

11.29

%

11.07

%

10.89

%

10.50

%










Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of








    average tangible assets

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%










Book value per share

$

23.16

$

23.28

$

22.94

$

22.66

$

22.25

Tangible book value per share

$

12.78

$

12.93

$

12.56

$

12.26

$

11.82










Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

Total capital ratio (2)

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%










AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS








Loans (3)

$

9,951,855

$

10,127,881

$

10,253,392

$

10,002,379

$

9,220,643

Investment securities

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

46,912

143,884

40,277

91,990

39,332

  Total earning assets

$

13,781,760

$

13,675,604

$

13,456,501

$

13,258,612

$

12,375,698

Total assets

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,840,046

$

3,720,417

$

3,535,432

$

3,335,866

$

2,643,240

Interest-bearing deposits

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

  Total deposits

$

12,371,868

$

11,924,723

$

11,562,514

$

11,731,095

$

10,234,031

Borrowings

$

886,379

$

1,307,461

$

1,519,748

$

1,272,819

$

1,735,767

Shareholders' equity

$

2,272,749

$

2,256,062

$

2,230,422

$

2,185,865

$

2,209,733










CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Allowance to ending loans

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%


(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) March 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3)  Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













2021

2020

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

98,931

$

106,733

$

103,249

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

431,657

  Investment securities










     Taxable

18,607

18,402

17,906

18,476

19,005

73,789

     Tax-exempt

5,043

4,839

4,884

4,937

4,582

19,242

        Total investment securities interest

23,650

23,241

22,790

23,413

23,587

93,031

  Other earning assets

28

55

31

47

142

275

       Total interest income

122,609

130,029

126,070

129,360

139,504

524,963












Interest expense










  Deposits

4,333

5,920

7,886

11,751

16,365

41,922

  Short-term borrowings

67

30

51

1,274

5,087

6,442

  Long-term borrowings

4,333

5,606

5,953

4,759

3,770

20,088

      Total interest expense

8,733

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

      Net interest income

113,876

118,473

112,180

111,576

114,282

456,511

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

3,450

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

70,796

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

538

(2,250)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

(237)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

109,888

106,965

98,806

91,347

88,834

385,952












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,146

7,654

7,356

6,001

8,435

29,446

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,398

4,093

3,855

4,114

4,469

16,531

  Bankcard income

3,128

3,060

3,124

2,844

2,698

11,726

  Client derivative fees

1,556

2,021

2,203

2,984

3,105

10,313

  Foreign exchange income

10,757

12,305

10,530

6,576

9,966

39,377

  Net gains from sales of loans

9,454

13,089

18,594

16,662

2,831

51,176

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

(166)

4,618

2

2

(59)

4,563

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

112

8,975

18

150

(98)

9,045

  Other

3,937

5,700

3,817

3,392

4,037

16,946

      Total noninterest income

40,322

61,515

49,499

42,725

35,384

189,123












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

61,253

62,263

63,769

55,925

54,822

236,779

  Net occupancy

5,704

6,159

5,625

5,378

6,104

23,266

  Furniture and equipment

3,969

3,596

3,638

3,681

4,053

14,968

  Data processing

7,287

7,269

6,837

7,019

6,389

27,514

  Marketing

1,361

1,999

1,856

1,339

1,220

6,414

  Communication

838

840

855

907

890

3,492

  Professional services

1,450

3,038

2,443

2,205

2,275

9,961

  Debt extinguishment

0

7,257

0

0

0

7,257

  State intangible tax

1,202

1,514

1,514

1,514

1,516

6,058

  FDIC assessments

1,349

1,065

1,350

1,290

1,405

5,110

  Intangible amortization

2,479

2,764

2,779

2,791

2,792

11,126

  Other

5,614

17,034

6,845

6,640

8,200

38,719

      Total noninterest expenses

92,506

114,798

97,511

88,689

89,666

390,664

Income before income taxes

57,704

53,682

50,794

45,383

34,552

184,411

Income tax expense (benefit)

10,389

5,370

9,317

7,990

5,924

28,601

      Net income

$

47,315

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

155,810












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.59

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.92












Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.00

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.44

%

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

7.02

%












Interest income

$

122,609

$

130,029

$

126,070

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,652

1,613

1,628

1,664

1,624

6,529

   Interest income - tax equivalent

124,261

131,642

127,698

131,024

141,128

531,492

Interest expense

8,733

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

115,528

$

120,086

$

113,808

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

463,040












Net interest margin

3.35

%

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.40

%

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.51

%












Full-time equivalent employees

2,063

2,075

2,065

2,076

2,067














(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

210,191

$

231,054

$

207,128

$

283,639

$

261,892

(9.0)

%

(19.7)

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

19,180

20,305

38,806

38,845

71,071

(5.5)

%

(73.0)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,753,763

3,424,580

3,004,963

2,897,413

2,908,688

9.6

%

29.1

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

121,945

131,687

118,072

127,347

136,744

(7.4)

%

(10.8)

%

     Other investments

131,814

133,198

118,292

132,366

143,581

(1.0)

%

(8.2)

%

     Loans held for sale

34,590

41,103

69,008

43,950

27,334

(15.8)

%

26.5

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,044,825

3,007,509

3,292,313

3,322,374

2,477,773

1.2

%

22.9

%

       Lease financing

66,574

72,987

74,742

80,087

82,602

(8.8)

%

(19.4)

%

       Construction real estate

642,709

636,096

575,648

506,085

500,311

1.0

%

28.5

%

       Commercial real estate

4,396,582

4,307,858

4,347,125

4,343,702

4,278,257

2.1

%

2.8

%

       Residential real estate

946,522

1,003,086

1,027,702

1,043,745

1,061,792

(5.6)

%

(10.9)

%

       Home equity

709,667

743,099

754,743

764,171

781,243

(4.5)

%

(9.2)

%

       Installment

82,421

81,850

84,629

79,150

80,085

0.7

%

2.9

%

       Credit card

44,669

48,485

43,907

42,397

45,756

(7.9)

%

(2.4)

%

          Total loans

9,933,969

9,900,970

10,200,809

10,181,711

9,307,819

0.3

%

6.7

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

169,923

175,679

168,544

158,661

143,885

(3.3)

%

18.1

%

                Net loans

9,764,046

9,725,291

10,032,265

10,023,050

9,163,934

0.4

%

6.5

%

     Premises and equipment

204,537

207,211

209,474

211,164

212,787

(1.3)

%

(3.9)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

0.0

%

0.0

%

     Other intangibles

61,984

64,552

67,419

70,325

73,258

(4.0)

%

(15.4)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

935,250

1,056,382

1,122,449

1,105,020

1,120,507

(11.5)

%

(16.5)

%

       Total Assets

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

1.3

%

7.4

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,914,761

$

2,914,787

$

2,632,467

$

2,657,841

$

2,498,109

0.0

%

16.7

%

       Savings

4,006,181

3,680,774

3,446,678

3,287,314

2,978,250

8.8

%

34.5

%

       Time

1,731,757

1,872,733

1,935,392

2,241,212

2,435,858

(7.5)

%

(28.9)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,652,699

8,468,294

8,014,537

8,186,367

7,912,217

2.2

%

9.4

%

       Noninterest-bearing

3,995,370

3,763,709

3,552,893

3,515,048

2,723,341

6.2

%

46.7

%

          Total deposits

12,648,069

12,232,003

11,567,430

11,701,415

10,635,558

3.4

%

18.9

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

181,387

166,594

247,658

154,347

215,824

8.9

%

(16.0)

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

0

0

0

0

1,181,900

0.0

%

(100.0)

%

          Total short-term borrowings

181,387

166,594

247,658

154,347

1,397,724

8.9

%

(87.0)

%

     Long-term debt

583,722

776,202

1,341,164

1,285,767

325,566

(24.8)

%

79.3

%

          Total borrowed funds

765,109

942,796

1,588,822

1,440,114

1,723,290

(18.8)

%

(55.6)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

502,951

516,265

521,580

508,342

519,336

(2.6)

%

(3.2)

%

       Total Liabilities

13,916,129

13,691,064

13,677,832

13,649,871

12,878,184

1.6

%

8.1

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,633,137

1,638,947

1,637,489

1,635,070

1,633,950

(0.4)

%

0.0

%

     Retained earnings

745,220

720,429

694,484

675,532

660,653

3.4

%

12.8

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

18,101

48,664

42,266

36,431

11,788

(62.8)

%

53.6

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(137,516)

(125,970)

(126,424)

(126,014)

(127,008)

9.2

%

8.3

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,258,942

2,282,070

2,247,815

2,221,019

2,179,383

(1.0)

%

3.7

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

1.3

%

7.4

%















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS








     Cash and due from banks

$

232,275

$

228,427

$

233,216

$

284,726

$

235,696

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

46,912

143,884

40,277

91,990

39,332

     Investment securities

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

     Loans held for sale

29,689

42,402

45,186

36,592

13,174

     Loans and leases








       Commercial and industrial

3,029,716

3,182,749

3,299,259

3,058,677

2,450,893

       Lease financing

70,508

74,107

78,500

81,218

85,782

       Construction real estate

647,655

608,401

536,870

495,407

501,471

       Commercial real estate

4,339,349

4,313,408

4,364,708

4,381,647

4,209,345

       Residential real estate

980,718

1,022,701

1,041,250

1,052,996

1,055,456

       Home equity

726,134

752,425

759,994

772,424

773,082

       Installment

81,377

83,509

82,016

79,016

81,234

       Credit card

46,709

48,179

45,609

44,402

50,206

          Total loans

9,922,166

10,085,479

10,208,206

9,965,787

9,207,469

       Less:








          Allowance for credit losses

177,863

172,201

165,270

155,454

121,126

                Net loans

9,744,303

9,913,278

10,042,936

9,810,333

9,086,343

     Premises and equipment

206,628

208,800

211,454

213,903

215,545

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

     Other intangibles

63,529

66,195

69,169

72,086

75,014

     Accrued interest and other assets

998,554

1,086,390

1,099,169

1,098,560

805,824

       Total Assets

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422










LIABILITIES








     Deposits








       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,948,682

$

2,812,748

$

2,668,635

$

2,602,917

$

2,418,193

       Savings

3,815,314

3,547,179

3,342,514

3,173,274

2,976,518

       Time

1,767,826

1,844,379

2,015,933

2,619,038

2,196,080

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

       Noninterest-bearing

3,840,046

3,720,417

3,535,432

3,335,866

2,643,240

          Total deposits

12,371,868

11,924,723

11,562,514

11,731,095

10,234,031

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold








          under agreements to repurchase

184,483

136,795

150,088

145,291

164,093

     FHLB short-term borrowings

67,222

7,937

30,868

548,183

1,189,765

          Total short-term borrowings

251,705

144,732

180,956

693,474

1,353,858

     Long-term debt

634,674

1,162,729

1,338,792

579,345

381,909

       Total borrowed funds

886,379

1,307,461

1,519,748

1,272,819

1,735,767

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

511,658

542,740

529,326

520,425

344,891

       Total Liabilities

13,769,905

13,774,924

13,611,588

13,524,339

12,314,689










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








     Common stock

1,636,884

1,638,032

1,636,107

1,634,405

1,638,851

     Retained earnings

726,351

703,257

679,980

658,312

660,108

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

42,253

40,960

40,697

19,888

31,200

     Treasury stock, at cost

(132,739)

(126,187)

(126,362)

(126,740)

(120,426)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,272,749

2,256,062

2,230,422

2,185,865

2,209,733

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422











FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

















 Quarterly Averages













March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets























    Investments:























      Investment securities

$

3,782,993

2.54

%

$

3,403,839

2.71

%

$

3,115,723

3.04

%

$

(1,488)

$

1,897

$

409

$

(3,892)

$

3,955

$

63

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

46,912

0.24

%

143,884

0.15

%

39,332

1.45

%

33

(60)

(27)

(118)

4

(114)

    Gross loans (1)

9,951,855

4.03

%

10,127,881

4.18

%

9,220,643

5.04

%

(3,815)

(3,987)

(7,802)

(23,094)

6,250

(16,844)

       Total earning assets

13,781,760

3.61

%

13,675,604

3.77

%

12,375,698

4.52

%

(5,270)

(2,150)

(7,420)

(27,104)

10,209

(16,895)

























Nonearning assets























    Allowance for credit losses

(177,863)



(172,201)



(121,126)














    Cash and due from banks

232,275



228,427



235,696














    Accrued interest and other assets

2,206,482



2,299,156



2,034,154














       Total assets

$

16,042,654



$

16,030,986



$

14,524,422







































Interest-bearing liabilities























    Deposits:























      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,948,682

0.07

%

$

2,812,748

0.08

%

$

2,418,193

0.45

%











      Savings

3,815,314

0.13

%

3,547,179

0.15

%

2,976,518

0.45

%











      Time

1,767,826

0.60

%

1,844,379

0.86

%

2,196,080

1.88

%











    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,531,822

0.21

%

8,204,306

0.29

%

7,590,791

0.86

%

$

(1,661)

$

74

$

(1,587)

$

(12,467)

$

435

$

(12,032)

    Borrowed funds























      Short-term borrowings

251,705

0.11

%

144,732

0.08

%

1,353,858

1.51

%

9

28

37

(4,723)

(297)

(5,020)

      Long-term debt

634,674

2.77

%

1,162,729

1.91

%

381,909

3.96

%

2,509

(3,782)

(1,273)

(1,134)

1,697

563

        Total borrowed funds

886,379

2.01

%

1,307,461

1.71

%

1,735,767

2.05

%

2,518

(3,754)

(1,236)

(5,857)

1,400

(4,457)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,418,201

0.38

%

9,511,767

0.48

%

9,326,558

1.08

%

857

(3,680)

(2,823)

(18,324)

1,835

(16,489)

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,840,046



3,720,417



2,643,240














    Other liabilities

511,658



542,740



344,891














    Shareholders' equity

2,272,749



2,256,062



2,209,733














       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

16,042,654



$

16,030,986



$

14,524,422







































Net interest income


$

113,876



$

118,473



$

114,282



$

(6,127)

$

1,530

$

(4,597)

$

(8,780)

$

8,374

$

(406)

Net interest spread




3.23

%


3.29

%


3.44

%











Net interest margin




3.35

%


3.45

%


3.71

%




































Tax equivalent adjustment


0.05

%


0.04

%


0.06

%











Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.40

%


3.49

%


3.77

%





























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY





Balance at beginning of period

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

0

0

0

61,505

  Provision for credit losses

3,450

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

  Gross charge-offs








    Commercial and industrial

7,910

1,505

1,467

1,282

1,091

    Lease financing

0

0

852

0

0

    Construction real estate

2

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

1,250

6,270

3,789

2,037

4

    Residential real estate

1

203

22

148

115

    Home equity

611

386

460

428

267

    Installment

36

21

59

7

61

    Credit card

222

169

171

234

311

      Total gross charge-offs

10,032

8,554

6,820

4,136

1,849

  Recoveries








    Commercial and industrial

337

367

265

275

2,000

    Lease financing

0

(6)

6

0

0

    Construction real estate

0

3

0

14

0

    Commercial real estate

195

844

760

424

234

    Residential real estate

44

145

91

93

52

    Home equity

177

428

209

156

339

    Installment

34

65

35

27

31

    Credit card

39

85

38

64

43

      Total recoveries

826

1,931

1,404

1,053

2,699

  Total net charge-offs

9,206

6,623

5,416

3,083

(850)

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

169,923

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885










NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)





  Commercial and industrial

1.01

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.13

%

(0.15)

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.03

%

4.29

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

  Commercial real estate

0.10

%

0.50

%

0.28

%

0.15

%

(0.02)

%

  Residential real estate

(0.02)

%

0.02

%

(0.03)

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

  Home equity

0.24

%

(0.02)

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

(0.04)

%

  Installment

0.01

%

(0.21)

%

0.12

%

(0.10)

%

0.15

%

  Credit card

1.59

%

0.69

%

1.16

%

1.54

%

2.15

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%










COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)








    Commercial and industrial

$

24,941

$

29,230

$

34,686

$

33,906

$

21,126

    Lease financing

0

0

1,092

1,353

222

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

44,514

34,682

24,521

14,002

10,050

    Residential real estate

11,359

11,601

12,104

12,813

11,163

    Home equity

4,286

5,076

5,374

5,604

5,821

    Installment

146

163

153

201

145

      Nonaccrual loans

85,246

80,752

77,930

67,879

48,527

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

11,608

7,099

7,759

8,377

22,206

     Total nonperforming loans

96,854

87,851

85,689

76,256

70,733

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

854

1,287

1,643

1,872

1,467

     Total nonperforming assets

97,708

89,138

87,332

78,128

72,200

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

92

169

79

124

120

     Total underperforming assets

$

97,800

$

89,307

$

87,411

$

78,252

$

72,320

Total classified assets

$

196,782

$

142,021

$

134,002

$

125,543

$

124,510










CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





Allowance for credit losses to








     Nonaccrual loans

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

     Nonperforming loans

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

     Total ending loans

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

Nonperforming assets to








     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

     Total assets

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to








     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.87

%

0.83

%

0.78

%

0.68

%

0.54

%

     Total assets

0.53

%

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.33

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%










(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $20.9 million, $14.7 million, $29.3 million, $32.7 million, and $18.4 million, as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020,  respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

PER COMMON SHARE








Market Price








  High

$

26.40

$

17.77

$

15.15

$

16.38

$

25.52

  Low

$

17.62

$

12.07

$

11.40

$

11.52

$

12.67

  Close

$

24.00

$

17.53

$

12.01

$

13.89

$

14.91










Average shares outstanding - basic

96,873,940

97,253,787

97,247,080

97,220,748

97,736,690

Average shares outstanding - diluted

97,727,527

98,020,534

98,008,733

97,988,600

98,356,214

Ending shares outstanding

97,517,693

98,021,929

97,999,763

98,018,858

97,968,958










Total shareholders' equity

$

2,258,942

$

2,282,070

$

2,247,815

$

2,221,019

$

2,179,383










REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,334,882

$

1,325,922

$

1,293,716

$

1,267,609

$

1,243,152

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,377,892

$

1,368,818

$

1,336,497

$

1,310,276

$

1,285,705

Tier 1 ratio

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

Total capital

$

1,741,755

$

1,744,802

$

1,708,817

$

1,676,532

$

1,493,100

Total capital ratio

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

554,834

$

566,795

$

541,263

$

517,902

$

335,229

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,304,012

$

11,219,114

$

11,119,560

$

11,034,570

$

11,027,347

Leverage ratio

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%










OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS








Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%










REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)








Shares repurchased

840,115

0

0

0

880,000

Average share repurchase price

$

21.40

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased

$

17,982

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

16,686










(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.












N/A = Not applicable






