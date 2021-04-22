First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings per diluted share of $0.48 ; $0.50 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.20%; 1.24% as adjusted (1)

Net interest margin FTE (1) of 3.40%

Provision for credit losses of $4.0 million ; $7.5 million decline from linked quarter

Repurchased 840,115 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.20% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.24%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.20% and 0.79%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.50% and 9.71%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for certain nonrecurring items:

for certain nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.50 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.24% return on average assets



15.80% return on average tangible common equity

Net interest margin of 3.40% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) in line with expectations

in line with expectations 9 basis point reduction from linked quarter driven by fewer fees related to loan prepayments, and lower volume of PPP forgiveness

Noninterest income of $40.3 million , or $40.2 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Foreign exchange income of $10.8 million remains strong despite decline from record fourth quarter

remains strong despite decline from record fourth quarter

Mortgage income of $9.5 million in line with expectations given expected seasonal declines and lower premiums

in line with expectations given expected seasonal declines and lower premiums Noninterest expenses of $92.5 million , or $90.0 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include:

include:

$1.3 million of severance related costs

of severance related costs



$1.3 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

Efficiency ratio of 60.0%; 58.4% as adjusted (1)

Excluding PPP growth, loan balances declined slightly during the quarter driven primarily by a decline in consumer and mortgage loans

Average transactional deposit balances grew $523.7 million compared to the linked quarter; 21.1% on an annualized basis

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $183.0 million ; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $4.0 million

; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of Loans and leases - ACL of $169.9 million , 1.71% of total loans; 1.84% of loans excluding PPP

, 1.71% of total loans; 1.84% of loans excluding PPP

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $13.0 million



First quarter provision expense driven by net charge-offs, partially offset by improvements in economic conditions

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 15.41%



Tier 1 common equity of 11.81%



Tangible common equity of 8.22%; 8.62% excluding PPP loans



Tangible book value per share of $12.78 ; $0.15 decrease compared to linked quarter

; decrease compared to linked quarter

Repurchased 840,115 shares during first quarter

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "While uncertainty remains due to the ongoing pandemic, the accelerated COVID-19 vaccine distribution, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and an accommodative Federal Reserve have led to widespread optimism for our economy, which is in stark contrast to our sentiment at this time last year. Our first quarter operating performance reflects this change in sentiment and we have renewed optimism as a result of the improved business climate, despite an operating environment that presents challenges due to very low interest rates and muted loan demand."

Mr. Brown continued, "Our first quarter financial results once again reflect our earnings power and our consistent ability to deliver value to our shareholders. Our core quarterly financial metrics remained strong with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.50, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.24%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 58.4%. Net income was bolstered by lower expenses and significantly lower credit costs. Despite expected seasonal declines, noninterest income was strong due to healthy mortgage demand, robust foreign exchange activity and higher wealth management fees. In addition, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses declined $4.6 million from the linked quarter and resulted in a sub-60% efficiency ratio. As I mentioned, credit costs were low with $4.0 million of provision expense during the quarter, and resulted in an allowance for credit losses of 1.84% of total loans, excluding PPP. Classified assets increased during the quarter, however our overall credit outlook has improved significantly and our borrowers are seeing benefits from the various stimulus actions. While first quarter net charge-offs increased slightly from previous quarters, this was driven by a single customer relationship. Given our overall credit outlook, we expect the allowance for credit losses to continue to decline over the course of 2021."

Mr. Brown commented on balance sheet trends and capital utilization, "Excluding PPP activity, loan balances declined slightly for the quarter due to accelerated mortgage and HELOC payoffs, increased borrower liquidity, and muted business loan demand. As a result of these trends, we anticipate slower growth in the near-term, with some acceleration in the second half of the year. As of March 31, consumers and businesses were holding record levels of deposits, with average balances increasing during the quarter as a result of the stimulus package approved by Congress last December. We anticipate further deposit balance growth in the second quarter after the passage of the most recent stimulus bill. This anticipated growth will likely suppress loan demand and service charge income in the near-term. From a capital standpoint, our ratios remained strong through the first quarter. The combination of our current capital levels and our improved credit outlook, prompted us to repurchase 840,115 shares during the quarter. Absent higher priority capital deployment alternatives, we anticipate additional buyback activity in the second quarter."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are pleased with our improved performance and outlook from this time last year. We have started to transition associates back into their physical office locations, and we look forward to implementing the lessons learned over the past year to create an efficient, safe, and collaborative workplace. As our local and national economies continue to improve, we believe we are well positioned to deliver industry leading services to our clients and returns to our shareholders."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10154329. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 47,315



$ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.48



$ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23





















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.44 %

8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.24 %

15.50 %

13.61 %

12.90 %

9.71 %



















Net interest margin 3.35 %

3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.40 %

3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.47 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets 8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.25 % Risk-weighted assets 11.02 %

11.29 %

11.07 %

10.89 %

10.50 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

15.21 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets 8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.79 %



















Book value per share $ 23.16



$ 23.28



$ 22.94



$ 22.66



$ 22.25

Tangible book value per share $ 12.78



$ 12.93



$ 12.56



$ 12.26



$ 11.82





















Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.27 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

11.66 % Total capital ratio (2) 15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

13.54 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.49 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (3) $ 9,951,855



$ 10,127,881



$ 10,253,392



$ 10,002,379



$ 9,220,643

Investment securities 3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,115,723

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 46,912



143,884



40,277



91,990



39,332

Total earning assets $ 13,781,760



$ 13,675,604



$ 13,456,501



$ 13,258,612



$ 12,375,698

Total assets $ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,840,046



$ 3,720,417



$ 3,535,432



$ 3,335,866



$ 2,643,240

Interest-bearing deposits 8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



7,590,791

Total deposits $ 12,371,868



$ 11,924,723



$ 11,562,514



$ 11,731,095



$ 10,234,031

Borrowings $ 886,379



$ 1,307,461



$ 1,519,748



$ 1,272,819



$ 1,735,767

Shareholders' equity $ 2,272,749



$ 2,256,062



$ 2,230,422



$ 2,185,865



$ 2,209,733





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.55 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

296.51 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

203.42 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

0.76 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.48 % Classified assets to total assets 1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

0.83 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

(0.04) %





(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) March 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2021

2020

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 98,931



$ 106,733



$ 103,249



$ 105,900



$ 115,775



$ 431,657

Investment securities





















Taxable 18,607



18,402



17,906



18,476



19,005



73,789

Tax-exempt 5,043



4,839



4,884



4,937



4,582



19,242

Total investment securities interest 23,650



23,241



22,790



23,413



23,587



93,031

Other earning assets 28



55



31



47



142



275

Total interest income 122,609



130,029



126,070



129,360



139,504



524,963

























Interest expense





















Deposits 4,333



5,920



7,886



11,751



16,365



41,922

Short-term borrowings 67



30



51



1,274



5,087



6,442

Long-term borrowings 4,333



5,606



5,953



4,759



3,770



20,088

Total interest expense 8,733



11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income 113,876



118,473



112,180



111,576



114,282



456,511

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 3,450



13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880



70,796

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 538



(2,250)



(1,925)



2,370



1,568



(237)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,888



106,965



98,806



91,347



88,834



385,952

























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,146



7,654



7,356



6,001



8,435



29,446

Trust and wealth management fees 4,398



4,093



3,855



4,114



4,469



16,531

Bankcard income 3,128



3,060



3,124



2,844



2,698



11,726

Client derivative fees 1,556



2,021



2,203



2,984



3,105



10,313

Foreign exchange income 10,757



12,305



10,530



6,576



9,966



39,377

Net gains from sales of loans 9,454



13,089



18,594



16,662



2,831



51,176

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (166)



4,618



2



2



(59)



4,563

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 112



8,975



18



150



(98)



9,045

Other 3,937



5,700



3,817



3,392



4,037



16,946

Total noninterest income 40,322



61,515



49,499



42,725



35,384



189,123

























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 61,253



62,263



63,769



55,925



54,822



236,779

Net occupancy 5,704



6,159



5,625



5,378



6,104



23,266

Furniture and equipment 3,969



3,596



3,638



3,681



4,053



14,968

Data processing 7,287



7,269



6,837



7,019



6,389



27,514

Marketing 1,361



1,999



1,856



1,339



1,220



6,414

Communication 838



840



855



907



890



3,492

Professional services 1,450



3,038



2,443



2,205



2,275



9,961

Debt extinguishment 0



7,257



0



0



0



7,257

State intangible tax 1,202



1,514



1,514



1,514



1,516



6,058

FDIC assessments 1,349



1,065



1,350



1,290



1,405



5,110

Intangible amortization 2,479



2,764



2,779



2,791



2,792



11,126

Other 5,614



17,034



6,845



6,640



8,200



38,719

Total noninterest expenses 92,506



114,798



97,511



88,689



89,666



390,664

Income before income taxes 57,704



53,682



50,794



45,383



34,552



184,411

Income tax expense (benefit) 10,389



5,370



9,317



7,990



5,924



28,601

Net income $ 47,315



$ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 155,810

























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.48



$ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.59

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.92

























Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.44 %

8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

7.02 %























Interest income $ 122,609



$ 130,029



$ 126,070



$ 129,360



$ 139,504



$ 524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,652



1,613



1,628



1,664



1,624



6,529

Interest income - tax equivalent 124,261



131,642



127,698



131,024



141,128



531,492

Interest expense 8,733



11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 115,528



$ 120,086



$ 113,808



$ 113,240



$ 115,906



$ 463,040

























Net interest margin 3.35 %

3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.40 %

3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.51 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,063



2,075



2,065



2,076



2,067































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 210,191



$ 231,054



$ 207,128



$ 283,639



$ 261,892



(9.0) %

(19.7) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 19,180



20,305



38,806



38,845



71,071



(5.5) %

(73.0) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,753,763



3,424,580



3,004,963



2,897,413



2,908,688



9.6 %

29.1 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 121,945



131,687



118,072



127,347



136,744



(7.4) %

(10.8) % Other investments 131,814



133,198



118,292



132,366



143,581



(1.0) %

(8.2) % Loans held for sale 34,590



41,103



69,008



43,950



27,334



(15.8) %

26.5 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,044,825



3,007,509



3,292,313



3,322,374



2,477,773



1.2 %

22.9 % Lease financing 66,574



72,987



74,742



80,087



82,602



(8.8) %

(19.4) % Construction real estate 642,709



636,096



575,648



506,085



500,311



1.0 %

28.5 % Commercial real estate 4,396,582



4,307,858



4,347,125



4,343,702



4,278,257



2.1 %

2.8 % Residential real estate 946,522



1,003,086



1,027,702



1,043,745



1,061,792



(5.6) %

(10.9) % Home equity 709,667



743,099



754,743



764,171



781,243



(4.5) %

(9.2) % Installment 82,421



81,850



84,629



79,150



80,085



0.7 %

2.9 % Credit card 44,669



48,485



43,907



42,397



45,756



(7.9) %

(2.4) % Total loans 9,933,969



9,900,970



10,200,809



10,181,711



9,307,819



0.3 %

6.7 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses 169,923



175,679



168,544



158,661



143,885



(3.3) %

18.1 % Net loans 9,764,046



9,725,291



10,032,265



10,023,050



9,163,934



0.4 %

6.5 % Premises and equipment 204,537



207,211



209,474



211,164



212,787



(1.3) %

(3.9) % Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 61,984



64,552



67,419



70,325



73,258



(4.0) %

(15.4) % Accrued interest and other assets 935,250



1,056,382



1,122,449



1,105,020



1,120,507



(11.5) %

(16.5) % Total Assets $ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



1.3 %

7.4 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,914,761



$ 2,914,787



$ 2,632,467



$ 2,657,841



$ 2,498,109



0.0 %

16.7 % Savings 4,006,181



3,680,774



3,446,678



3,287,314



2,978,250



8.8 %

34.5 % Time 1,731,757



1,872,733



1,935,392



2,241,212



2,435,858



(7.5) %

(28.9) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,652,699



8,468,294



8,014,537



8,186,367



7,912,217



2.2 %

9.4 % Noninterest-bearing 3,995,370



3,763,709



3,552,893



3,515,048



2,723,341



6.2 %

46.7 % Total deposits 12,648,069



12,232,003



11,567,430



11,701,415



10,635,558



3.4 %

18.9 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 181,387



166,594



247,658



154,347



215,824



8.9 %

(16.0) % FHLB short-term borrowings 0



0



0



0



1,181,900



0.0 %

(100.0) % Total short-term borrowings 181,387



166,594



247,658



154,347



1,397,724



8.9 %

(87.0) % Long-term debt 583,722



776,202



1,341,164



1,285,767



325,566



(24.8) %

79.3 % Total borrowed funds 765,109



942,796



1,588,822



1,440,114



1,723,290



(18.8) %

(55.6) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 502,951



516,265



521,580



508,342



519,336



(2.6) %

(3.2) % Total Liabilities 13,916,129



13,691,064



13,677,832



13,649,871



12,878,184



1.6 %

8.1 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,633,137



1,638,947



1,637,489



1,635,070



1,633,950



(0.4) %

0.0 % Retained earnings 745,220



720,429



694,484



675,532



660,653



3.4 %

12.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18,101



48,664



42,266



36,431



11,788



(62.8) %

53.6 % Treasury stock, at cost (137,516)



(125,970)



(126,424)



(126,014)



(127,008)



9.2 %

8.3 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,258,942



2,282,070



2,247,815



2,221,019



2,179,383



(1.0) %

3.7 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



$ 15,870,890



$ 15,057,567



1.3 %

7.4 %































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 232,275



$ 228,427



$ 233,216



$ 284,726



$ 235,696

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 46,912



143,884



40,277



91,990



39,332

Investment securities 3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



3,164,243



3,115,723

Loans held for sale 29,689



42,402



45,186



36,592



13,174

Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 3,029,716



3,182,749



3,299,259



3,058,677



2,450,893

Lease financing 70,508



74,107



78,500



81,218



85,782

Construction real estate 647,655



608,401



536,870



495,407



501,471

Commercial real estate 4,339,349



4,313,408



4,364,708



4,381,647



4,209,345

Residential real estate 980,718



1,022,701



1,041,250



1,052,996



1,055,456

Home equity 726,134



752,425



759,994



772,424



773,082

Installment 81,377



83,509



82,016



79,016



81,234

Credit card 46,709



48,179



45,609



44,402



50,206

Total loans 9,922,166



10,085,479



10,208,206



9,965,787



9,207,469

Less:

















Allowance for credit losses 177,863



172,201



165,270



155,454



121,126

Net loans 9,744,303



9,913,278



10,042,936



9,810,333



9,086,343

Premises and equipment 206,628



208,800



211,454



213,903



215,545

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771

Other intangibles 63,529



66,195



69,169



72,086



75,014

Accrued interest and other assets 998,554



1,086,390



1,099,169



1,098,560



805,824

Total Assets $ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422





















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,948,682



$ 2,812,748



$ 2,668,635



$ 2,602,917



$ 2,418,193

Savings 3,815,314



3,547,179



3,342,514



3,173,274



2,976,518

Time 1,767,826



1,844,379



2,015,933



2,619,038



2,196,080

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,395,229



7,590,791

Noninterest-bearing 3,840,046



3,720,417



3,535,432



3,335,866



2,643,240

Total deposits 12,371,868



11,924,723



11,562,514



11,731,095



10,234,031

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 184,483



136,795



150,088



145,291



164,093

FHLB short-term borrowings 67,222



7,937



30,868



548,183



1,189,765

Total short-term borrowings 251,705



144,732



180,956



693,474



1,353,858

Long-term debt 634,674



1,162,729



1,338,792



579,345



381,909

Total borrowed funds 886,379



1,307,461



1,519,748



1,272,819



1,735,767

Accrued interest and other liabilities 511,658



542,740



529,326



520,425



344,891

Total Liabilities 13,769,905



13,774,924



13,611,588



13,524,339



12,314,689





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,636,884



1,638,032



1,636,107



1,634,405



1,638,851

Retained earnings 726,351



703,257



679,980



658,312



660,108

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 42,253



40,960



40,697



19,888



31,200

Treasury stock, at cost (132,739)



(126,187)



(126,362)



(126,740)



(120,426)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,272,749



2,256,062



2,230,422



2,185,865



2,209,733

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 15,710,204



$ 14,524,422

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarterly Averages



























March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets















































Investments:















































Investment securities

$ 3,782,993



2.54 %

$ 3,403,839



2.71 %

$ 3,115,723



3.04 %

$ (1,488)



$ 1,897



$ 409



$ (3,892)



$ 3,955



$ 63

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

46,912



0.24 %

143,884



0.15 %

39,332



1.45 %

33



(60)



(27)



(118)



4



(114)

Gross loans (1)

9,951,855



4.03 %

10,127,881



4.18 %

9,220,643



5.04 %

(3,815)



(3,987)



(7,802)



(23,094)



6,250



(16,844)

Total earning assets

13,781,760



3.61 %

13,675,604



3.77 %

12,375,698



4.52 %

(5,270)



(2,150)



(7,420)



(27,104)



10,209



(16,895)



















































Nonearning assets















































Allowance for credit losses

(177,863)







(172,201)







(121,126)





























Cash and due from banks

232,275







228,427







235,696





























Accrued interest and other assets

2,206,482







2,299,156







2,034,154





























Total assets

$ 16,042,654







$ 16,030,986







$ 14,524,422















































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Deposits:















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,948,682



0.07 %

$ 2,812,748



0.08 %

$ 2,418,193



0.45 %























Savings

3,815,314



0.13 %

3,547,179



0.15 %

2,976,518



0.45 %























Time

1,767,826



0.60 %

1,844,379



0.86 %

2,196,080



1.88 %























Total interest-bearing deposits

8,531,822



0.21 %

8,204,306



0.29 %

7,590,791



0.86 %

$ (1,661)



$ 74



$ (1,587)



$ (12,467)



$ 435



$ (12,032)

Borrowed funds















































Short-term borrowings

251,705



0.11 %

144,732



0.08 %

1,353,858



1.51 %

9



28



37



(4,723)



(297)



(5,020)

Long-term debt

634,674



2.77 %

1,162,729



1.91 %

381,909



3.96 %

2,509



(3,782)



(1,273)



(1,134)



1,697



563

Total borrowed funds

886,379



2.01 %

1,307,461



1.71 %

1,735,767



2.05 %

2,518



(3,754)



(1,236)



(5,857)



1,400



(4,457)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,418,201



0.38 %

9,511,767



0.48 %

9,326,558



1.08 %

857



(3,680)



(2,823)



(18,324)



1,835



(16,489)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,840,046







3,720,417







2,643,240





























Other liabilities

511,658







542,740







344,891





























Shareholders' equity

2,272,749







2,256,062







2,209,733





























Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,042,654







$ 16,030,986







$ 14,524,422















































































Net interest income

$ 113,876







$ 118,473







$ 114,282







$ (6,127)



$ 1,530



$ (4,597)



$ (8,780)



$ 8,374



$ (406)

Net interest spread





3.23 %





3.29 %





3.44 %























Net interest margin





3.35 %





3.45 %





3.71 %









































































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.05 %





0.04 %





0.06 %























Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.40 %





3.49 %





3.77 %



























































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period $ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 143,885



$ 57,650

Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0



0



0



0



61,505

Provision for credit losses 3,450



13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880

Gross charge-offs

















Commercial and industrial 7,910



1,505



1,467



1,282



1,091

Lease financing 0



0



852



0



0

Construction real estate 2



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 1,250



6,270



3,789



2,037



4

Residential real estate 1



203



22



148



115

Home equity 611



386



460



428



267

Installment 36



21



59



7



61

Credit card 222



169



171



234



311

Total gross charge-offs 10,032



8,554



6,820



4,136



1,849

Recoveries

















Commercial and industrial 337



367



265



275



2,000

Lease financing 0



(6)



6



0



0

Construction real estate 0



3



0



14



0

Commercial real estate 195



844



760



424



234

Residential real estate 44



145



91



93



52

Home equity 177



428



209



156



339

Installment 34



65



35



27



31

Credit card 39



85



38



64



43

Total recoveries 826



1,931



1,404



1,053



2,699

Total net charge-offs 9,206



6,623



5,416



3,083



(850)

Ending allowance for credit losses $ 169,923



$ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 143,885





















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial 1.01 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

(0.15) % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.03 %

4.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.10 %

0.50 %

0.28 %

0.15 %

(0.02) % Residential real estate (0.02) %

0.02 %

(0.03) %

0.02 %

0.02 % Home equity 0.24 %

(0.02) %

0.13 %

0.14 %

(0.04) % Installment 0.01 %

(0.21) %

0.12 %

(0.10) %

0.15 % Credit card 1.59 %

0.69 %

1.16 %

1.54 %

2.15 % Total net charge-offs 0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.12 %

(0.04) %



















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (1)

















Commercial and industrial $ 24,941



$ 29,230



$ 34,686



$ 33,906



$ 21,126

Lease financing 0



0



1,092



1,353



222

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 44,514



34,682



24,521



14,002



10,050

Residential real estate 11,359



11,601



12,104



12,813



11,163

Home equity 4,286



5,076



5,374



5,604



5,821

Installment 146



163



153



201



145

Nonaccrual loans 85,246



80,752



77,930



67,879



48,527

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 11,608



7,099



7,759



8,377



22,206

Total nonperforming loans 96,854



87,851



85,689



76,256



70,733

Other real estate owned (OREO) 854



1,287



1,643



1,872



1,467

Total nonperforming assets 97,708



89,138



87,332



78,128



72,200

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 92



169



79



124



120

Total underperforming assets $ 97,800



$ 89,307



$ 87,411



$ 78,252



$ 72,320

Total classified assets $ 196,782



$ 142,021



$ 134,002



$ 125,543



$ 124,510





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to

















Nonaccrual loans 199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

233.74 %

296.51 % Nonperforming loans 175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

208.06 %

203.42 % Total ending loans 1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.56 %

1.55 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.75 %

0.76 % Nonperforming assets to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.77 %

0.78 % Total assets 0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.48 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.87 %

0.83 %

0.78 %

0.68 %

0.54 % Total assets 0.53 %

0.51 %

0.50 %

0.44 %

0.33 % Classified assets to total assets 1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.79 %

0.83 %





















(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $20.9 million, $14.7 million, $29.3 million, $32.7 million, and $18.4 million, as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 26.40



$ 17.77



$ 15.15



$ 16.38



$ 25.52

Low $ 17.62



$ 12.07



$ 11.40



$ 11.52



$ 12.67

Close $ 24.00



$ 17.53



$ 12.01



$ 13.89



$ 14.91





















Average shares outstanding - basic 96,873,940



97,253,787



97,247,080



97,220,748



97,736,690

Average shares outstanding - diluted 97,727,527



98,020,534



98,008,733



97,988,600



98,356,214

Ending shares outstanding 97,517,693



98,021,929



97,999,763



98,018,858



97,968,958





















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,258,942



$ 2,282,070



$ 2,247,815



$ 2,221,019



$ 2,179,383





















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,334,882



$ 1,325,922



$ 1,293,716



$ 1,267,609



$ 1,243,152

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.49 %

11.27 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,377,892



$ 1,368,818



$ 1,336,497



$ 1,310,276



$ 1,285,705

Tier 1 ratio 12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.87 %

11.66 % Total capital $ 1,741,755



$ 1,744,802



$ 1,708,817



$ 1,676,532



$ 1,493,100

Total capital ratio 15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

15.19 %

13.54 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 554,834



$ 566,795



$ 541,263



$ 517,902



$ 335,229

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,304,012



$ 11,219,114



$ 11,119,560



$ 11,034,570



$ 11,027,347

Leverage ratio 9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

8.98 %

9.49 %



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

13.99 %

14.47 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.09 %

8.25 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

13.91 %

15.21 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

7.94 %

8.79 %



















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)

















Shares repurchased 840,115



0



0



0



880,000

Average share repurchase price $ 21.40



N/A



N/A



N/A



$ 18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased $ 17,982



N/A



N/A



N/A



$ 16,686





















(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

























N/A = Not applicable















SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

