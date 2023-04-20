First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.74 ; $0.76 on an adjusted(1) basis, 65% increase YoY

Return on average assets of 1.69%; 1.72% on an adjusted(1) basis

Record quarterly revenue of $214.9 million

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.55%; 8 bp increase from linked quarter

Loan growth of $134.4 million ; 5.3% on an annualized basis

Record adjusted(1) fee income driven by foreign exchange, leasing, and wealth management

Stable credit quality with de minimis net charge-offs

Regulatory capital ratios increased and remain in excess of targets

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $70.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $69.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.69% while return on average tangible common equity was 29.02%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.63% and return on average tangible common equity of 29.93%(1) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 4.51%, or 4.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

8 bp increase to 4.55% from 4.47% in the fourth quarter due to higher asset yields



Higher loan balances and 62 bp increase in loan yields offset 49 bp increase in cost of deposits



Average deposit balances increased $179.8 million with growth in brokered and retail CDs offsetting

declines in public funds and business balances

with growth in brokered and retail CDs offsetting declines in public funds and business balances Noninterest income of $55.5 million , or $55.4 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Record leasing business income of $13.7 million ; 22.8% increase from fourth quarter

; 22.8% increase from fourth quarter

Foreign exchange income of $16.9 million reflected continued strong demand

reflected continued strong demand

Record trust and wealth management fees of $6.3 million ; 12.1% increase from fourth quarter

; 12.1% increase from fourth quarter

Adjusted (1) for $0.1 million gain on investment securities

for gain on investment securities Noninterest expenses of $116.7 million , or $114.6 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include $0.5 million of contract termination costs as well as $1.6 million of other costs

not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs

include of contract termination costs as well as of other costs not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs

$7.7 million decline from fourth quarter driven by lower professional services, tax credit investment

write-downs, charitable contributions, and incentive costs

decline from fourth quarter driven by lower professional services, tax credit investment write-downs, charitable contributions, and incentive costs

Efficiency ratio of 54.3%; 53.3% as adjusted(1)

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available. These fair value measurements were considered final as of December 31, 2022.

Moderate loan growth during the quarter

Loan balances increased $134.4 million compared to the fourth quarter

compared to the fourth quarter

Growth of 5.3% on an annualized basis



Residential mortgage, C&I, and equipment leases drove quarterly growth

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $161.8 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.5 million

; Total quarterly provision expense of Loans and leases - ACL of $141.6 million ; increased 7 bps to 1.36% of total loans

; increased 7 bps to 1.36% of total loans

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $20.2 million



Provision expense driven by loan growth, slower prepayment speeds and economic forecasts



De minimis net charge-offs during the quarter

Capital ratios remain solid

Total capital ratio of 13.66%



Tier 1 common equity increased 17 bps to 11.00%



Tangible common equity increased 52 bps to 6.47% (1) ; 8.54% (1) excluding impact from AOCI

; 8.54% excluding impact from AOCI

Tangible book value per share of $10.76 (1)

Mr. Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "The first quarter was a really strong quarter for First Financial and I am very pleased with our operating performance. The Company achieved record revenue of $215 million. Net income and total revenue increased 70% and 46%, respectively, from the same quarter last year, with both increasing slightly compared to the linked quarter. Our quarterly results were driven by strong net interest income, moderate loan growth, an 8 bp increase in our net interest margin, record leasing business income, another great quarter from Bannockburn and strong performance from our Yellow Cardinal Wealth Division."

Mr. Brown continued, "We continue to manage the significant increase in short term rates effectively, and during the first quarter, the increase in our asset yields exceeded the increase in total funding costs by 4 bps. Average deposit balances increased slightly from the linked quarter as increases in brokered and retail CDs offset outflows in public funds and business deposits, which were primarily seasonal. The majority of these outflows occurred in the first two months of the quarter. The deposit beta from the first quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2023 was 21%. From a liquidity standpoint, our loan to deposit ratio was 82%, and we also maintain flexibility through our investment portfolio, 98% of which was classified as available-for-sale as of March 31."

Mr. Brown discussed asset quality, "Credit quality remained stable in the first quarter. Net charge-offs were de minimis and nonperforming assets declined slightly as a percentage of total assets from the linked quarter. Additionally, the ACL increased $8.6 million during the quarter, driven by loan growth, slower prepayments and changes in economic forecasts. As a result, the ACL was 1.36% as a percentage of total loan balances, which was a 7 basis point increase from the coverage ratio at year-end."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are very pleased with the strengthening of our capital ratios this quarter. Our strong profitability and recent decline in market rates led to a 52-basis point increase in our tangible common equity ratio. In addition, tangible book value per share increased 8% to $10.76. The quarter had its challenges for the industry and there is nearterm uncertainty regarding the economy. We are extremely pleased with our results and how we have managed the challenges to date. We believe we remain well positioned to manage future uncertainty due to our profitability, net interest margin, ample liquidity, and strong levels of capital."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2023 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations

section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where NonGAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forwardlooking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forwardlooking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our

allowance for credit losses

allowance for credit losses the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street

Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will

not be realized within the expected time period;

not be realized within the expected time period; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices,

fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any

slowdown in global economic growth;

fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel

coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact

on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the

availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III

capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a

negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and

regulation relating to bank products and services;

negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services; the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition

of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations,

mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party

vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net

interest margin; and

interest margin; and our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $16.9 billion in assets, $10.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 70,403

$ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23



















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.69 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.71 %

13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 29.02 %

29.93 %

22.29 %

20.68 %

14.93 %



















Net interest margin 4.51 %

4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.55 %

4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.53 %

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets (1) 6.47 %

5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 7.87 %

7.32 %

7.21 %

8.09 %

8.85 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.29 %

11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets (1) 6.21 %

5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %



















Book value per share $ 22.29

$ 21.51

$ 21.03

$ 21.90

$ 22.63 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.76

$ 9.97

$ 9.48

$ 10.27

$ 10.97



















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.00 %

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.34 %

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 % Total capital ratio (3) 13.66 %

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.03 %

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (4) $ 10,373,302

$ 10,059,119

$ 9,597,197

$ 9,367,820

$ 9,266,774 Investment securities 3,635,317

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 318,026

372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763 Total earning assets $ 14,326,645

$ 14,136,477

$ 13,917,815

$ 13,780,243

$ 13,848,596 Total assets $ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,954,915

$ 4,225,192

$ 4,176,242

$ 4,224,842

$ 4,160,175 Interest-bearing deposits 8,857,226

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800 Total deposits $ 12,812,141

$ 12,632,306

$ 12,371,023

$ 12,537,718

$ 12,783,975 Borrowings $ 1,434,338

$ 1,489,088

$ 1,406,718

$ 1,079,596

$ 721,695 Shareholders' equity $ 2,082,210

$ 2,009,564

$ 2,089,179

$ 2,099,670

$ 2,225,495



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 1.36 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 409.46 %

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 409.46 %

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.33 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 % Classified assets to total assets 0.94 %

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) March 31, 2023 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2023

2022

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 169,706

$ 152,299

$ 122,170

$ 97,091

$ 87,182

$ 458,742 Investment securities





















Taxable 31,867

30,248

26,331

23,639

22,096

102,314 Tax-exempt 3,464

4,105

5,014

4,916

4,431

18,466 Total investment securities interest 35,331

34,353

31,345

28,555

26,527

120,780 Other earning assets 3,544

3,262

1,597

505

120

5,484 Total interest income 208,581

189,914

155,112

126,151

113,829

585,006























Interest expense





















Deposits 31,456

16,168

6,386

2,963

2,623

28,140 Short-term borrowings 12,950

11,091

6,158

1,566

317

19,132 Long-term borrowings 4,857

4,759

4,676

4,612

4,544

18,591 Total interest expense 49,263

32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863 Net interest income 159,318

157,896

137,892

117,010

106,345

519,143 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,644

8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

6,731 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,835

1,341

386

3,481

(226)

4,982 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,839

147,866

129,608

117,796

112,160

507,430























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,514

6,406

6,279

7,648

7,729

28,062 Trust and wealth management fees 6,334

5,648

5,487

6,311

6,060

23,506 Bankcard income 3,592

3,736

3,484

3,823

3,337

14,380 Client derivative fees 1,005

1,822

1,447

1,369

803

5,441 Foreign exchange income 16,898

19,592

11,752

13,470

10,151

54,965 Leasing business income 13,664

11,124

7,127

7,247

6,076

31,574 Net gains from sales of loans 2,335

2,206

3,729

5,241

3,872

15,048 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (519)

(393)

(179)

0

3

(569) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 640

1,315

(701)

(1,054)

(199)

(639) Other 5,080

4,579

4,109

5,723

3,462

17,873 Total noninterest income 55,543

56,035

42,534

49,778

41,294

189,641























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 72,254

73,621

66,808

64,992

63,947

269,368 Net occupancy 5,685

5,434

5,669

5,359

5,746

22,208 Furniture and equipment 3,317

3,234

3,222

3,201

3,567

13,224 Data processing 9,020

8,567

8,497

8,334

8,264

33,662 Marketing 2,160

2,198

2,523

2,323

1,700

8,744 Communication 634

690

657

670

666

2,683 Professional services 1,946

3,015

2,346

2,214

2,159

9,734 State intangible tax 985

974

1,090

1,090

1,131

4,285 FDIC assessments 2,826

2,173

1,885

1,677

1,459

7,194 Intangible amortization 2,600

2,573

2,783

2,915

2,914

11,185 Leasing business expense 7,938

6,061

5,746

4,687

3,869

20,363 Other 7,328

15,902

23,842

5,572

7,383

52,699 Total noninterest expenses 116,693

124,442

125,068

103,034

102,805

455,349 Income before income taxes 87,689

79,459

47,074

64,540

50,649

241,722 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,286

10,373

(8,631)

13,020

9,348

24,110 Net income $ 70,403

$ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 217,612























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.33 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.30 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92























Return on average assets 1.69 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.33 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.71 %

13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

10.34 %























Interest income $ 208,581

$ 189,914

$ 155,112

$ 126,151

$ 113,829

$ 585,006 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,424

1,553

1,712

1,625

1,467

6,357 Interest income - tax equivalent 210,005

191,467

156,824

127,776

115,296

591,363 Interest expense 49,263

32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 160,742

$ 159,449

$ 139,604

$ 118,635

$ 107,812

$ 525,500























Net interest margin 4.51 %

4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.73 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.55 %

4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.77 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,066

2,070

2,072

2,096

2,050





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 199,835

$ 207,501

$ 195,553

$ 217,481

$ 214,571

(3.7) %

(6.9) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 305,465

388,182

338,978

270,042

243,004

(21.3) %

25.7 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,384,949

3,409,648

3,531,353

3,843,580

3,957,882

(0.7) %

(14.5) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 83,070

84,021

85,823

88,057

92,597

(1.1) %

(10.3) % Other investments 143,606

143,160

138,767

132,151

114,563

0.3 %

25.4 % Loans held for sale 9,280

7,918

10,684

22,044

12,670

17.2 %

(26.8) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,449,289

3,410,272

3,139,219

2,927,175

2,800,209

1.1 %

23.2 % Lease financing 273,898

236,124

176,072

146,639

125,867

16.0 %

117.6 % Construction real estate 525,906

512,050

489,446

449,734

479,744

2.7 %

9.6 % Commercial real estate 4,056,627

4,052,759

3,976,345

4,007,037

4,031,484

0.1 %

0.6 % Residential real estate 1,145,069

1,092,265

1,024,596

965,387

913,838

4.8 %

25.3 % Home equity 724,672

733,791

737,318

725,700

707,973

(1.2) %

2.4 % Installment 204,372

209,895

202,267

146,680

132,197

(2.6) %

54.6 % Credit card 53,552

51,815

52,173

52,065

50,305

3.4 %

6.5 % Total loans 10,433,385

10,298,971

9,797,436

9,420,417

9,241,617

1.3 %

12.9 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (141,591)

(132,977)

(124,096)

(117,885)

(124,130)

6.5 %

14.1 % Net loans 10,291,794

10,165,994

9,673,340

9,302,532

9,117,487

1.2 %

12.9 % Premises and equipment 188,959

189,080

189,067

191,099

190,975

(0.1) %

(1.1) % Operating leases 153,986

91,738

84,851

82,659

61,927

67.9 %

148.7 % Goodwill 1,005,738

1,001,507

998,422

999,959

999,959

0.4 %

0.6 % Other intangibles 91,169

93,919

96,528

99,019

101,673

(2.9) %

(10.3) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,076,033

1,220,648

1,280,427

995,091

901,842

(11.8) %

19.3 % Total Assets $ 16,933,884

$ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

(0.4) %

5.8 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,761,811

$ 3,037,153

$ 2,980,465

$ 3,096,365

$ 3,246,646

(9.1) %

(14.9) % Savings 3,746,403

3,828,139

3,980,020

4,029,717

4,188,867

(2.1) %

(10.6) % Time 2,336,368

1,700,705

1,242,412

1,026,918

1,121,966

37.4 %

108.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,844,582

8,565,997

8,202,897

8,153,000

8,557,479

3.3 %

3.4 % Noninterest-bearing 3,830,102

4,135,180

4,137,038

4,124,111

4,261,429

(7.4) %

(10.1) % Total deposits 12,674,684

12,701,177

12,339,935

12,277,111

12,818,908

(0.2) %

(1.1) % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 0

0

3,535

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 % FHLB short-term borrowings 1,089,400

1,130,000

972,600

896,000

185,000

(3.6) %

488.9 % Other 128,160

157,156

184,912

152,226

57,247

(18.5) %

123.9 % Total short-term borrowings 1,217,560

1,287,156

1,161,047

1,048,226

242,247

(5.4) %

402.6 % Long-term debt 342,647

346,672

355,116

358,578

379,840

(1.2) %

(9.8) % Total borrowed funds 1,560,207

1,633,828

1,516,163

1,406,804

622,087

(4.5) %

150.8 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 577,497

626,938

773,563

491,129

430,710

(7.9) %

34.1 % Total Liabilities 14,812,388

14,961,943

14,629,661

14,175,044

13,871,705

(1.0) %

6.8 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,629,428

1,634,605

1,631,696

1,637,237

1,634,903

(0.3) %

(0.3) % Retained earnings 1,016,893

968,237

920,943

887,006

857,178

5.0 %

18.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (328,059)

(358,663)

(354,570)

(243,328)

(142,477)

(8.5) %

130.3 % Treasury stock, at cost (196,766)

(202,806)

(203,937)

(212,245)

(212,159)

(3.0) %

(7.3) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,121,496

2,041,373

1,994,132

2,068,670

2,137,445

3.9 %

(0.7) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,933,884

$ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

(0.4) %

5.8 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 218,724

$ 218,216

$ 228,068

$ 248,463

$ 241,271 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 318,026

372,054

317,146

294,136

273,763 Investment securities 3,635,317

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

4,308,059 Loans held for sale 5,531

8,639

12,283

15,446

15,589 Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 3,456,681

3,249,252

3,040,547

2,884,373

2,736,613 Lease financing 252,219

203,790

158,667

134,334

115,703 Construction real estate 536,294

501,787

469,489

460,609

474,278 Commercial real estate 4,017,021

4,028,944

3,969,935

4,025,493

4,139,072 Residential real estate 1,115,889

1,066,859

998,476

936,165

903,567 Home equity 728,185

735,039

728,791

716,219

703,714 Installment 205,934

208,484

164,063

140,145

125,579 Credit card 55,548

56,325

54,946

55,036

52,659 Total loans 10,367,771

10,050,480

9,584,914

9,352,374

9,251,185 Less:

















Allowance for credit losses (136,419)

(127,541)

(119,000)

(123,950)

(129,601) Net loans 10,231,352

9,922,939

9,465,914

9,228,424

9,121,584 Premises and equipment 190,346

189,342

190,738

191,895

192,832 Operating leases 107,092

88,365

83,970

73,862

61,297 Goodwill 1,005,713

998,575

999,690

999,958

1,000,238 Other intangibles 92,587

95,256

97,781

100,354

103,033 Accrued interest and other assets 1,138,311

1,168,908

986,927

915,153

867,253 Total Assets $ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,906,712

$ 3,103,091

$ 3,105,547

$ 3,180,846

$ 3,246,919 Savings 3,818,807

3,943,342

4,036,565

4,076,380

4,145,615 Time 2,131,707

1,360,681

1,052,669

1,055,650

1,231,266 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,857,226

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,623,800 Noninterest-bearing 3,954,915

4,225,192

4,176,242

4,224,842

4,160,175 Total deposits 12,812,141

12,632,306

12,371,023

12,537,718

12,783,975 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 26,380

16,167

32,637

24,229

45,358 FHLB short-term borrowings 925,144

944,320

892,786

586,846

257,800 Other 139,195

184,439

131,237

109,353

33,297 Total short-term borrowings 1,090,719

1,144,926

1,056,660

720,428

336,455 Long-term debt 343,619

344,162

350,058

359,168

385,240 Total borrowed funds 1,434,338

1,489,088

1,406,718

1,079,596

721,695 Accrued interest and other liabilities 614,310

636,640

519,069

468,994

453,754 Total Liabilities 14,860,789

14,758,034

14,296,810

14,086,308

13,959,424



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,633,396

1,632,941

1,631,078

1,635,990

1,638,321 Retained earnings 989,777

941,987

899,524

866,910

841,652 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (339,450)

(361,284)

(236,566)

(190,949)

(38,448) Treasury stock, at cost (201,513)

(204,080)

(204,857)

(212,281)

(216,030) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,082,210

2,009,564

2,089,179

2,099,670

2,225,495 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Quarterly Averages



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield Earning assets



































Investments:



































Investment securities

$ 3,635,317

$ 35,331

3.94 %

$ 3,705,304

$ 34,353

3.68 %

$ 4,308,059

$ 26,527

2.50 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

318,026

3,544

4.52 %

372,054

3,262

3.48 %

273,763

120

0.18 % Gross loans (1)

10,373,302

169,706

6.63 %

10,059,119

152,299

6.01 %

9,266,774

87,182

3.82 % Total earning assets

14,326,645

208,581

5.90 %

14,136,477

189,914

5.33 %

13,848,596

113,829

3.33 %





































Nonearning assets



































Allowance for credit losses

(136,419)









(127,541)









(129,601)







Cash and due from banks

218,724









218,216









241,271







Accrued interest and other assets

2,534,049









2,540,446









2,224,653







Total assets

$ 16,942,999









$ 16,767,598









$ 16,184,919













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,906,712

$ 6,604

0.92 %

$ 3,103,091

$ 5,195

0.66 %

$ 3,246,919

$ 492

0.06 % Savings

3,818,807

7,628

0.81 %

3,943,342

4,819

0.48 %

4,145,615

850

0.08 % Time

2,131,707

17,224

3.28 %

1,360,681

6,154

1.79 %

1,231,266

1,281

0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,857,226

31,456

1.44 %

8,407,114

16,168

0.76 %

8,623,800

2,623

0.12 % Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

1,090,719

12,950

4.82 %

1,144,926

11,091

3.84 %

336,455

317

0.38 % Long-term debt

343,619

4,857

5.73 %

344,162

4,759

5.49 %

385,240

4,544

4.78 % Total borrowed funds

1,434,338

17,807

5.03 %

1,489,088

15,850

4.22 %

721,695

4,861

2.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,291,564

49,263

1.94 %

9,896,202

32,018

1.28 %

9,345,495

7,484

0.32 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,954,915









4,225,192









4,160,175







Other liabilities

614,310









636,640









453,754







Shareholders' equity

2,082,210









2,009,564









2,225,495







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,942,999









$ 16,767,598









$ 16,184,919













































Net interest income

$ 159,318









$ 157,896









$ 106,345







Net interest spread









3.96 %









4.05 %









3.01 % Net interest margin









4.51 %









4.43 %









3.11 %





































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.04 %









0.04 %









0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.55 %









4.47 %









3.16 %



(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)























































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets























Investment securities

$ 2,458

$ (1,480)

$ 978

$ 15,342

$ (6,538)

$ 8,804 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

976

(694)

282

2,931

493

3,424 Gross loans (2)

15,924

1,483

17,407

64,421

18,103

82,524 Total earning assets

19,358

(691)

18,667

82,694

12,058

94,752

























Interest-bearing liabilities























Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 14,353

$ 935

$ 15,288

$ 28,004

$ 829

$ 28,833 Borrowed funds























Short-term borrowings

2,805

(946)

1,859

3,678

8,955

12,633 Long-term debt

214

(116)

98

901

(588)

313 Total borrowed funds

3,019

(1,062)

1,957

4,579

8,367

12,946 Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,372

(127)

17,245

32,583

9,196

41,779 Net interest income (1)

$ 1,986

$ (564)

$ 1,422

$ 50,111

$ 2,862

$ 52,973



(1) Not tax equivalent. (2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period $ 132,977

$ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992 Provision for credit losses 8,644

8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589) Gross charge-offs

















Commercial and industrial 730

334

1,947

773

2,845 Lease financing 13

0

13

8

131 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 66

245

3

3,419

0 Residential real estate 0

79

119

4

22 Home equity 91

72

45

22

21 Installment 1,524

717

294

361

177 Credit card 217

212

237

212

246 Total gross charge-offs 2,641

1,659

2,658

4,799

3,442 Recoveries

















Commercial and industrial 109

293

90

177

379 Lease financing 1

0

13

3

33 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 2,238

1,327

561

2,194

222 Residential real estate 66

15

35

34

90 Home equity 80

88

185

360

265 Installment 54

68

29

47

21 Credit card 63

60

58

6

159 Total recoveries 2,611

1,851

971

2,821

1,169 Total net charge-offs 30

(192)

1,687

1,978

2,273 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 141,591

$ 132,977

$ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130



















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial 0.07 %

0.01 %

0.24 %

0.08 %

0.37 % Lease financing 0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.34 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate (0.22) %

(0.11) %

(0.06) %

0.12 %

(0.02) % Residential real estate (0.02) %

0.02 %

0.03 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) % Home equity 0.01 %

(0.01) %

(0.08) %

(0.19) %

(0.14) % Installment 2.89 %

1.24 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.50 % Credit card 1.12 %

1.07 %

1.29 %

1.50 %

0.67 % Total net charge-offs 0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %



















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (1)

















Commercial and industrial $ 13,971

$ 8,242

$ 8,719

$ 11,675

$ 14,390 Lease financing 175

178

199

217

249 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 5,362

5,786

13,435

14,650

19,843 Residential real estate 11,129

10,691

10,250

8,879

7,432 Home equity 3,399

3,123

3,445

3,331

3,377 Installment 544

603

279

170

163 Nonaccrual loans 34,580

28,623

36,327

38,922

45,454 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) (2) N/A

10,960

11,022

11,225

8,055 Total nonperforming loans (2) 34,580

39,583

47,349

50,147

53,509 Other real estate owned (OREO) 191

191

22

22

72 Total nonperforming assets (2) 34,771

39,774

47,371

50,169

53,581 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 159

857

139

142

180 Total underperforming assets (2) $ 34,930

$ 40,631

$ 47,510

$ 50,311

$ 53,761 Total classified assets (2) $ 158,984

$ 128,137

$ 114,956

$ 119,769

$ 106,839



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to

















Nonaccrual loans 409.46 %

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

273.09 % Nonperforming loans 409.46 %

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

231.98 % Total ending loans 1.36 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.33 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 % Nonperforming assets to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 % Total assets 0.21 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.49 % Total assets 0.21 %

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.28 % Classified assets to total assets 0.94 %

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.67 %





















(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $10.0 million, $12.8 million, $9.5 million, and $16.2 million, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, the TDR model was eliminated. Prospectively, disclosures will include modifcations of loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (FDM). FDMs are excluded from nonperforming, underperforming and classified assets.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 26.24

$ 26.68

$ 23.75

$ 23.03

$ 26.73 Low $ 21.30

$ 21.56

$ 19.02

$ 19.09

$ 22.92 Close $ 21.77

$ 24.23

$ 21.08

$ 19.40

$ 23.05



















Average shares outstanding - basic 93,732,532

93,590,674

93,582,250

93,555,131

93,383,932 Average shares outstanding - diluted 94,960,158

94,831,788

94,793,766

94,449,817

94,263,925 Ending shares outstanding 95,190,406

94,891,099

94,833,964

94,448,792

94,451,496



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,121,496

$ 2,041,373

$ 1,994,132

$ 2,068,670

$ 2,137,445



















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,432,332

$ 1,399,420

$ 1,348,413

$ 1,307,259

$ 1,272,115 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.00 %

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

10.87 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,476,734

$ 1,443,698

$ 1,392,565

$ 1,351,287

$ 1,316,020 Tier 1 ratio 11.34 %

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.24 % Total capital $ 1,778,917

$ 1,762,971

$ 1,711,741

$ 1,670,367

$ 1,635,003 Total capital ratio 13.66 %

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.97 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 411,234

$ 406,032

$ 402,662

$ 412,167

$ 405,931 Total risk-weighted assets $ 13,025,552

$ 12,923,233

$ 12,467,422

$ 11,982,860

$ 11,705,447 Leverage ratio 9.03 %

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

8.64 %



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.53 %

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

13.35 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 6.47 %

5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.95 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.29 %

11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

13.75 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 6.21 %

5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

7.44 %



















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

















Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

























N/A = Not applicable



















SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.