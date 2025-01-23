First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.68; $0.71 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.41%; 1.47% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.94%
- Noninterest income of $69.9 million; $69.7 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Loan growth of $208.7 million; 7.2% on an annualized basis
- Average deposit growth of $543.1 million; 15.7% on an annualized basis
CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.40 compared to $2.69 for the same period in 2023.
Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.41% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.08%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.17% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.29%(1) in the third quarter of 2024.
Fourth quarter 2024 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 3.91%, or 3.94% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 14 bp decline from third quarter, in line with initial expectations
- 13 bp decline in cost of deposits and favorable shift in funding mix offset by 37 bp decline in loan yields
- Noninterest income of $69.9 million, or $69.7 million as adjusted(1)
- Adjustments include $0.1 million gain on securities
- Record wealth management income
- Strong results from foreign exchange and leasing businesses
- Noninterest expenses of $147.9 million, or $130.9 million as adjusted(1); 5.0% increase from linked quarter
- Fourth quarter adjustments(1) include $4.7 million of efficiency related costs, $14.3 million of tax credit writedowns, $1.0 million of state tax credits and $2.0 million of gains on the sale of previously closed branches
- Increase from prior quarter driven by higher incentive compensation tied to increase in noninterest income and overall company performance
- Efficiency ratio of 66.0%; 58.4% as adjusted(1)
- Broad-based loan growth during the quarter
- Loan balances increased $208.7 million compared to the linked quarter; 7% annualized growth
- Growth driven by C&I, ICRE, leasing and mortgage
_________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Average deposit growth surged during the quarter
- Average deposits increased $543.1 million, or 15.7% on an annualized basis
- Growth across most product types offset a decline in brokered CDs and savings
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $173.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.4 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $156.8 million; ratio to total loans of 1.33% declined 4 bps from third quarter
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.9 million
- Provision expense driven by net charge offs, slower prepayment rates and loan growth
- Classified assets increased 7 bps to 1.21% of total assets
- Annualized net charge-offs were 40 bps of total loans; 30 bps for full year
- Capital ratios stable and strong
- Total capital ratio decreased 15 bps to 14.43%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 12 bps to 12.16%
- Tangible common equity of 7.73%(1); 9.39%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $14.15(1)
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.71, leading to an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.47%, and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity ratio of 19.90%. As expected, due to decreases in short term rates by the Fed, the decline in asset yields outpaced the decline in deposit costs, leading to a reduction in our net interest margin to 3.94%. Balance sheet trends were very strong for the quarter with loan growth exceeding 7% on an annualized basis and total deposits surging by approximately 16% on an annualized basis."
Mr. Brown continued, "Adjusted(1) noninterest income was robust in the fourth quarter with leasing, foreign exchange and wealth management income all increasing by double-digit percentages from the linked quarter. While adjusted(1) expenses increased by 5% from the linked quarter, the increase was driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong fee income and overall company performance. Our workforce efficiency initiative continued during the quarter, and we have eliminated 145 positions to date. We expect to complete this work in 2025."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Asset quality was relatively stable for the quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat compared to the linked quarter at 0.36%, while classified assets increased by 7 basis points to 1.21%. The increase in classified assets was driven by the mutually agreed upon termination of a foreign exchange trade, resulting in a $45 million obligation from the customer, which we believe is fully collateralized. We expect the customer to pay this obligation in 2025. Net charge-offs were slightly elevated due to the resolution of three loans that have been longer term workouts. We believe that overall credit trends are improving and, as a result, we anticipate lower credit costs going forward."
Mr. Brown highlighted full year results. "2024 was an excellent year for our Company. On an adjusted(1) basis, we earned $249 million, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted(1) return on assets was 1.40% and adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity was 19.9%. While the net interest margin declined from 4.40% to 4.05%, due to declining short-term rates, strong loan growth offset most of the impact with net interest income declining by only 2.5%. Noninterest income increased by 13.3% to a record $241.8 million, led by growth in leasing and wealth management income. The result was record revenue for the Company of $853.8 million, which was a 2% increase over 2023."
Mr. Brown continued, "I am very pleased with our balance sheet growth for the year. Total loans increased by 7.6% to $11.8 billion and total deposits increased by 7.2% to $14.3 billion. Additionally, tangible common equity increased by 56 basis points to 7.73% and tangible book value per share increased from $12.38 to $14.15, which was a 14.3% increase."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality, "Similar to the fourth quarter, asset quality was relatively stable for the year. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans declined 3 basis points to 0.30% and nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets declined by 2 basis points to 0.36%."
Mr. Brown concluded, "During the year, we were excited to add the Agile team and I want to thank them for making an immediate contribution to our Company. We continued to gain momentum in our expansion markets, Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN and Cleveland, OH and at the beginning of 2025, we expanded into Grand Rapids, MI with a commercial banking team. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our expansion strategies. Performing at a consistently high level requires an engaged team that is committed to its clients. This describes the team at First Financial. I want to thank our associates for their outstanding work in 2024."
Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.3 billion in deposits and $2.4 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The Company operated 127 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended,
|
Twelve months ended,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Net income
|
$ 64,885
|
$ 52,451
|
$ 60,805
|
$ 50,689
|
$ 56,732
|
$ 228,830
|
$ 255,863
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 2.42
|
$ 2.72
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 2.69
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.94
|
$ 0.92
|
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.31 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.51 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.57 %
|
8.80 %
|
10.72 %
|
9.00 %
|
10.50 %
|
9.78 %
|
12.01 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
|
19.08 %
|
16.29 %
|
20.57 %
|
17.35 %
|
21.36 %
|
18.31 %
|
24.72 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.91 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.21 %
|
4.02 %
|
4.36 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
|
3.94 %
|
4.08 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.26 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.40 %
|
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
|
13.13 %
|
13.50 %
|
12.81 %
|
12.99 %
|
12.94 %
|
13.13 %
|
12.94 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
|
Ending tangible assets (1)
|
7.73 %
|
7.98 %
|
7.23 %
|
7.23 %
|
7.17 %
|
7.73 %
|
7.17 %
|
Risk-weighted assets (1)
|
9.61 %
|
9.86 %
|
8.95 %
|
8.80 %
|
8.81 %
|
9.61 %
|
8.81 %
|
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
|
13.36 %
|
13.28 %
|
12.87 %
|
13.09 %
|
12.52 %
|
13.15 %
|
12.53 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent
|
7.87 %
|
7.64 %
|
7.15 %
|
7.25 %
|
6.57 %
|
7.48 %
|
6.51 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 25.53
|
$ 25.66
|
$ 24.36
|
$ 23.95
|
$ 23.84
|
$ 25.53
|
$ 23.84
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
$ 14.15
|
$ 14.26
|
$ 12.94
|
$ 12.50
|
$ 12.38
|
$ 14.15
|
$ 12.38
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.16 %
|
12.04 %
|
11.78 %
|
11.67 %
|
11.73 %
|
12.16 %
|
11.73 %
|
Tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.48 %
|
12.37 %
|
12.11 %
|
12.00 %
|
12.06 %
|
12.48 %
|
12.06 %
|
Total capital ratio (3)
|
14.43 %
|
14.58 %
|
14.47 %
|
14.31 %
|
14.26 %
|
14.43 %
|
14.26 %
|
Leverage ratio (3)
|
9.98 %
|
9.93 %
|
9.73 %
|
9.75 %
|
9.70 %
|
9.98 %
|
9.70 %
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
|
Loans (4)
|
$ 11,687,886
|
$ 11,534,000
|
$ 11,440,930
|
$ 11,066,184
|
$ 10,751,028
|
$ 11,433,226
|
$ 10,566,587
|
Investment securities
|
3,372,539
|
3,274,498
|
3,131,541
|
3,137,665
|
3,184,408
|
3,229,577
|
3,442,233
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
654,251
|
483,880
|
599,348
|
553,654
|
548,153
|
572,763
|
396,089
|
Total earning assets
|
$ 15,714,676
|
$ 15,292,378
|
$ 15,171,819
|
$ 14,757,503
|
$ 14,483,589
|
$ 15,235,566
|
$ 14,404,909
|
Total assets
|
$ 18,273,419
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 17,792,014
|
$ 16,997,223
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 3,162,643
|
$ 3,106,239
|
$ 3,144,198
|
$ 3,169,750
|
$ 3,368,024
|
$ 3,145,646
|
$ 3,617,961
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
11,177,010
|
10,690,265
|
10,486,068
|
10,109,416
|
9,834,819
|
10,617,427
|
9,261,866
|
Total deposits
|
$ 14,339,653
|
$ 13,796,504
|
$ 13,630,266
|
$ 13,279,166
|
$ 13,202,843
|
$ 13,763,073
|
$ 12,879,827
|
Borrowings
|
$ 855,083
|
$ 1,053,737
|
$ 1,171,246
|
$ 1,139,014
|
$ 1,083,954
|
$ 1,054,222
|
$ 1,360,420
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,441,045
|
$ 2,371,125
|
$ 2,281,040
|
$ 2,265,562
|
$ 2,144,482
|
$ 2,340,056
|
$ 2,129,751
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
Allowance to ending loans
|
1.33 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.29 %
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
237.66 %
|
242.72 %
|
249.21 %
|
243.55 %
|
215.10 %
|
237.66 %
|
215.10 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.56 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.60 %
|
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.56 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.60 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.36 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.34 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.38 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.21 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.07 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.80 %
|
1.21 %
|
0.80 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.40 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.33 %
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
(3) December 31, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
|
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended,
|
Twelve months ended,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 207,508
|
$ 197,416
|
5.1 %
|
$ 836,541
|
$ 743,770
|
12.5 %
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
33,978
|
30,294
|
12.2 %
|
124,936
|
125,520
|
(0.5) %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,423
|
3,402
|
(28.8) %
|
10,835
|
13,901
|
(22.1) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
36,401
|
33,696
|
8.0 %
|
135,771
|
139,421
|
(2.6) %
|
Other earning assets
|
7,662
|
7,325
|
4.6 %
|
29,783
|
19,813
|
50.3 %
|
Total interest income
|
251,571
|
238,437
|
5.5 %
|
1,002,095
|
903,004
|
11.0 %
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
85,441
|
69,193
|
23.5 %
|
331,092
|
202,010
|
63.9 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6,586
|
10,277
|
(35.9) %
|
38,856
|
53,378
|
(27.2) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,145
|
5,202
|
(1.1) %
|
20,137
|
19,846
|
1.5 %
|
Total interest expense
|
97,172
|
84,672
|
14.8 %
|
390,085
|
275,234
|
41.7 %
|
Net interest income
|
154,399
|
153,765
|
0.4 %
|
612,010
|
627,770
|
(2.5) %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,705
|
8,804
|
10.2 %
|
49,211
|
43,074
|
14.2 %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
(273)
|
1,426
|
(119.1) %
|
(1,552)
|
33
|
N/M
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,967
|
143,535
|
1.0 %
|
564,351
|
584,663
|
(3.5) %
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,632
|
6,846
|
11.5 %
|
29,279
|
27,289
|
7.3 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,962
|
6,091
|
30.7 %
|
28,720
|
26,081
|
10.1 %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,659
|
3,349
|
9.3 %
|
14,399
|
14,039
|
2.6 %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,528
|
711
|
114.9 %
|
4,701
|
5,155
|
(8.8) %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
16,794
|
8,730
|
92.4 %
|
56,064
|
54,051
|
3.7 %
|
Leasing business income
|
19,413
|
12,856
|
51.0 %
|
67,641
|
51,322
|
31.8 %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
4,634
|
2,957
|
56.7 %
|
17,918
|
13,217
|
35.6 %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
144
|
(649)
|
122.2 %
|
(22,575)
|
(1,052)
|
N/M
|
Other
|
8,088
|
6,102
|
32.5 %
|
27,421
|
22,320
|
22.9 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
69,854
|
46,993
|
48.6 %
|
223,568
|
212,422
|
5.2 %
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
80,314
|
70,637
|
13.7 %
|
304,389
|
292,731
|
4.0 %
|
Net occupancy
|
5,415
|
5,890
|
(8.1) %
|
23,050
|
22,990
|
0.3 %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,476
|
3,523
|
(1.3) %
|
14,427
|
13,543
|
6.5 %
|
Data processing
|
9,139
|
8,488
|
7.7 %
|
35,178
|
35,852
|
(1.9) %
|
Marketing
|
2,204
|
2,087
|
5.6 %
|
9,026
|
9,647
|
(6.4) %
|
Communication
|
767
|
707
|
8.5 %
|
3,229
|
2,729
|
18.3 %
|
Professional services
|
6,631
|
3,148
|
110.6 %
|
14,087
|
9,926
|
41.9 %
|
State intangible tax
|
(104)
|
984
|
(110.6) %
|
2,524
|
3,914
|
(35.5) %
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,736
|
3,651
|
(25.1) %
|
11,209
|
11,948
|
(6.2) %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,395
|
2,601
|
(7.9) %
|
9,487
|
10,402
|
(8.8) %
|
Leasing business expense
|
12,536
|
8,955
|
40.0 %
|
44,317
|
32,500
|
36.4 %
|
Other
|
22,398
|
8,466
|
164.6 %
|
48,672
|
32,307
|
50.7 %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
147,907
|
119,137
|
24.1 %
|
519,595
|
478,489
|
8.6 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
66,914
|
71,391
|
(6.3) %
|
268,324
|
318,596
|
(15.8) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,029
|
14,659
|
(86.2) %
|
39,494
|
62,733
|
(37.0) %
|
Net income
|
$ 64,885
|
$ 56,732
|
14.4 %
|
$ 228,830
|
$ 255,863
|
(10.6) %
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 2.42
|
$ 2.72
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 2.69
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.94
|
$ 0.92
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
1.31 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.51 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.57 %
|
10.50 %
|
9.78 %
|
12.01 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 251,571
|
$ 238,437
|
5.5 %
|
$ 1,002,095
|
$ 903,004
|
11.0 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,274
|
1,672
|
(23.8) %
|
5,589
|
6,356
|
(12.1) %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
252,845
|
240,109
|
5.3 %
|
1,007,684
|
909,360
|
10.8 %
|
Interest expense
|
97,172
|
84,672
|
14.8 %
|
390,085
|
275,234
|
41.7 %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 155,673
|
$ 155,437
|
0.2 %
|
$ 617,599
|
$ 634,126
|
(2.6) %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.91 %
|
4.21 %
|
4.02 %
|
4.36 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.94 %
|
4.26 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.40 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,064
|
2,129
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Year to
|
% Change
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Date
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 207,508
|
$ 215,433
|
$ 211,760
|
$ 201,840
|
$ 836,541
|
(3.7) %
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
33,978
|
32,367
|
30,295
|
28,296
|
124,936
|
5.0 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,423
|
2,616
|
2,704
|
3,092
|
10,835
|
(7.4) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
36,401
|
34,983
|
32,999
|
31,388
|
135,771
|
4.1 %
|
Other earning assets
|
7,662
|
6,703
|
7,960
|
7,458
|
29,783
|
14.3 %
|
Total interest income
|
251,571
|
257,119
|
252,719
|
240,686
|
1,002,095
|
(2.2) %
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
85,441
|
86,554
|
83,022
|
76,075
|
331,092
|
(1.3) %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6,586
|
9,932
|
11,395
|
10,943
|
38,856
|
(33.7) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,145
|
5,073
|
4,991
|
4,928
|
20,137
|
1.4 %
|
Total interest expense
|
97,172
|
101,559
|
99,408
|
91,946
|
390,085
|
(4.3) %
|
Net interest income
|
154,399
|
155,560
|
153,311
|
148,740
|
612,010
|
(0.7) %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,705
|
9,930
|
16,157
|
13,419
|
49,211
|
(2.3) %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
(273)
|
694
|
286
|
(2,259)
|
(1,552)
|
(139.3) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,967
|
144,936
|
136,868
|
137,580
|
564,351
|
0.0 %
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,632
|
7,547
|
7,188
|
6,912
|
29,279
|
1.1 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,962
|
6,910
|
7,172
|
6,676
|
28,720
|
15.2 %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,659
|
3,698
|
3,900
|
3,142
|
14,399
|
(1.1) %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,528
|
1,160
|
763
|
1,250
|
4,701
|
31.7 %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
16,794
|
12,048
|
16,787
|
10,435
|
56,064
|
39.4 %
|
Leasing business income
|
19,413
|
16,811
|
16,828
|
14,589
|
67,641
|
15.5 %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
4,634
|
5,021
|
4,479
|
3,784
|
17,918
|
(7.7) %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
144
|
(17,468)
|
(64)
|
(5,187)
|
(22,575)
|
100.8 %
|
Other
|
8,088
|
9,974
|
4,448
|
4,911
|
27,421
|
(18.9) %
|
Total noninterest income
|
69,854
|
45,701
|
61,501
|
46,512
|
223,568
|
52.9 %
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
80,314
|
74,813
|
75,225
|
74,037
|
304,389
|
7.4 %
|
Net occupancy
|
5,415
|
5,919
|
5,793
|
5,923
|
23,050
|
(8.5) %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,476
|
3,617
|
3,646
|
3,688
|
14,427
|
(3.9) %
|
Data processing
|
9,139
|
8,857
|
8,877
|
8,305
|
35,178
|
3.2 %
|
Marketing
|
2,204
|
2,255
|
2,605
|
1,962
|
9,026
|
(2.3) %
|
Communication
|
767
|
851
|
816
|
795
|
3,229
|
(9.9) %
|
Professional services
|
6,631
|
2,303
|
2,885
|
2,268
|
14,087
|
187.9 %
|
State intangible tax
|
(104)
|
876
|
875
|
877
|
2,524
|
(111.9) %
|
FDIC assessments
|
2,736
|
3,036
|
2,657
|
2,780
|
11,209
|
(9.9) %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,395
|
2,395
|
2,396
|
2,301
|
9,487
|
0.0 %
|
Leasing business expense
|
12,536
|
11,899
|
10,128
|
9,754
|
44,317
|
5.4 %
|
Other
|
22,398
|
8,938
|
7,671
|
9,665
|
48,672
|
150.6 %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
147,907
|
125,759
|
123,574
|
122,355
|
519,595
|
17.6 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
66,914
|
64,878
|
74,795
|
61,737
|
268,324
|
3.1 %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,029
|
12,427
|
13,990
|
11,048
|
39,494
|
(83.7) %
|
Net income
|
$ 64,885
|
$ 52,451
|
$ 60,805
|
$ 50,689
|
$ 228,830
|
23.7 %
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 2.42
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 2.40
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.94
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.29 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.57 %
|
8.80 %
|
10.72 %
|
9.00 %
|
9.78 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 251,571
|
$ 257,119
|
$ 252,719
|
$ 240,686
|
$ 1,002,095
|
(2.2) %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,274
|
1,362
|
1,418
|
1,535
|
5,589
|
(6.5) %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
252,845
|
258,481
|
254,137
|
242,221
|
1,007,684
|
(2.2) %
|
Interest expense
|
97,172
|
101,559
|
99,408
|
91,946
|
390,085
|
(4.3) %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 155,673
|
$ 156,922
|
$ 154,729
|
$ 150,275
|
$ 617,599
|
(0.8) %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.91 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.02 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.94 %
|
4.08 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.05 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,064
|
2,084
|
2,144
|
2,116
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Full
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Year
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 197,416
|
$ 192,261
|
$ 184,387
|
$ 169,706
|
$ 743,770
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
30,294
|
31,297
|
32,062
|
31,867
|
125,520
|
Tax-exempt
|
3,402
|
3,522
|
3,513
|
3,464
|
13,901
|
Total investment securities interest
|
33,696
|
34,819
|
35,575
|
35,331
|
139,421
|
Other earning assets
|
7,325
|
5,011
|
3,933
|
3,544
|
19,813
|
Total interest income
|
238,437
|
232,091
|
223,895
|
208,581
|
903,004
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
69,193
|
57,069
|
44,292
|
31,456
|
202,010
|
Short-term borrowings
|
10,277
|
14,615
|
15,536
|
12,950
|
53,378
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,202
|
4,952
|
4,835
|
4,857
|
19,846
|
Total interest expense
|
84,672
|
76,636
|
64,663
|
49,263
|
275,234
|
Net interest income
|
153,765
|
155,455
|
159,232
|
159,318
|
627,770
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
8,804
|
12,907
|
12,719
|
8,644
|
43,074
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
1,426
|
(1,234)
|
(1,994)
|
1,835
|
33
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
143,535
|
143,782
|
148,507
|
148,839
|
584,663
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
6,846
|
6,957
|
6,972
|
6,514
|
27,289
|
Wealth management fees
|
6,091
|
6,943
|
6,713
|
6,334
|
26,081
|
Bankcard income
|
3,349
|
3,406
|
3,692
|
3,592
|
14,039
|
Client derivative fees
|
711
|
1,612
|
1,827
|
1,005
|
5,155
|
Foreign exchange income
|
8,730
|
13,384
|
15,039
|
16,898
|
54,051
|
Leasing business income
|
12,856
|
14,537
|
10,265
|
13,664
|
51,322
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
2,957
|
4,086
|
3,839
|
2,335
|
13,217
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(649)
|
(58)
|
(466)
|
121
|
(1,052)
|
Other
|
6,102
|
5,761
|
5,377
|
5,080
|
22,320
|
Total noninterest income
|
46,993
|
56,628
|
53,258
|
55,543
|
212,422
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
70,637
|
75,641
|
74,199
|
72,254
|
292,731
|
Net occupancy
|
5,890
|
5,809
|
5,606
|
5,685
|
22,990
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,523
|
3,341
|
3,362
|
3,317
|
13,543
|
Data processing
|
8,488
|
8,473
|
9,871
|
9,020
|
35,852
|
Marketing
|
2,087
|
2,598
|
2,802
|
2,160
|
9,647
|
Communication
|
707
|
744
|
644
|
634
|
2,729
|
Professional services
|
3,148
|
2,524
|
2,308
|
1,946
|
9,926
|
State intangible tax
|
984
|
981
|
964
|
985
|
3,914
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,651
|
2,665
|
2,806
|
2,826
|
11,948
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,601
|
2,600
|
2,601
|
2,600
|
10,402
|
Leasing business expense
|
8,955
|
8,877
|
6,730
|
7,938
|
32,500
|
Other
|
8,466
|
7,791
|
8,722
|
7,328
|
32,307
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
119,137
|
122,044
|
120,615
|
116,693
|
478,489
|
Income before income taxes
|
71,391
|
78,366
|
81,150
|
87,689
|
318,596
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
14,659
|
15,305
|
15,483
|
17,286
|
62,733
|
Net income
|
$ 56,732
|
$ 63,061
|
$ 65,667
|
$ 70,403
|
$ 255,863
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 2.72
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 2.69
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.92
|
Return on average assets
|
1.31 %
|
1.48 %
|
1.55 %
|
1.69 %
|
1.51 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.50 %
|
11.62 %
|
12.32 %
|
13.71 %
|
12.01 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 238,437
|
$ 232,091
|
$ 223,895
|
$ 208,581
|
$ 903,004
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,672
|
1,659
|
1,601
|
1,424
|
6,356
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
240,109
|
233,750
|
225,496
|
210,005
|
909,360
|
Interest expense
|
84,672
|
76,636
|
64,663
|
49,263
|
275,234
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 155,437
|
$ 157,114
|
$ 160,833
|
$ 160,742
|
$ 634,126
|
Net interest margin
|
4.21 %
|
4.28 %
|
4.43 %
|
4.51 %
|
4.36 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.26 %
|
4.33 %
|
4.48 %
|
4.55 %
|
4.40 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,129
|
2,121
|
2,193
|
2,066
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Comp Qtr.
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 174,258
|
$ 190,618
|
$ 193,794
|
$ 199,407
|
$ 213,059
|
(8.6) %
|
(18.2) %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
730,228
|
660,576
|
738,555
|
751,290
|
792,960
|
10.5 %
|
(7.9) %
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,183,776
|
3,157,265
|
3,036,758
|
2,850,667
|
3,021,126
|
0.8 %
|
5.4 %
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
76,960
|
77,985
|
78,921
|
79,542
|
80,321
|
(1.3) %
|
(4.2) %
|
Other investments
|
114,598
|
120,318
|
132,412
|
125,548
|
129,945
|
(4.8) %
|
(11.8) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
13,181
|
12,685
|
16,911
|
11,534
|
9,213
|
3.9 %
|
43.1 %
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,815,858
|
3,678,546
|
3,782,487
|
3,591,428
|
3,501,221
|
3.7 %
|
9.0 %
|
Lease financing
|
598,045
|
587,415
|
534,557
|
492,862
|
474,817
|
1.8 %
|
26.0 %
|
Construction real estate
|
779,446
|
802,264
|
741,406
|
641,596
|
564,832
|
(2.8) %
|
38.0 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,061,744
|
4,034,820
|
4,076,596
|
4,145,969
|
4,080,939
|
0.7 %
|
(0.5) %
|
Residential real estate
|
1,462,284
|
1,422,186
|
1,377,290
|
1,344,677
|
1,333,674
|
2.8 %
|
9.6 %
|
Home equity
|
849,039
|
825,431
|
800,860
|
773,811
|
758,676
|
2.9 %
|
11.9 %
|
Installment
|
133,051
|
141,270
|
148,530
|
153,838
|
159,078
|
(5.8) %
|
(16.4) %
|
Credit card
|
62,311
|
61,140
|
59,477
|
60,939
|
59,939
|
1.9 %
|
4.0 %
|
Total loans
|
11,761,778
|
11,553,072
|
11,521,203
|
11,205,120
|
10,933,176
|
1.8 %
|
7.6 %
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(156,791)
|
(158,831)
|
(156,185)
|
(144,274)
|
(141,433)
|
(1.3) %
|
10.9 %
|
Net loans
|
11,604,987
|
11,394,241
|
11,365,018
|
11,060,846
|
10,791,743
|
1.8 %
|
7.5 %
|
Premises and equipment
|
197,965
|
196,692
|
197,873
|
198,428
|
194,740
|
0.6 %
|
1.7 %
|
Operating leases
|
209,119
|
201,080
|
167,472
|
161,473
|
153,214
|
4.0 %
|
36.5 %
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
1,007,656
|
1,007,656
|
1,007,656
|
1,005,868
|
0.0 %
|
0.2 %
|
Other intangibles
|
79,291
|
81,547
|
83,528
|
85,603
|
83,949
|
(2.8) %
|
(5.5) %
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,178,242
|
1,045,669
|
1,147,282
|
1,067,244
|
1,056,762
|
12.7 %
|
11.5 %
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,570,261
|
$ 18,146,332
|
$ 18,166,180
|
$ 17,599,238
|
$ 17,532,900
|
2.3 %
|
5.9 %
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,095,724
|
$ 2,884,971
|
$ 2,922,540
|
$ 2,916,518
|
$ 2,993,219
|
7.3 %
|
3.4 %
|
Savings
|
4,948,768
|
4,710,223
|
4,628,320
|
4,467,894
|
4,331,228
|
5.1 %
|
14.3 %
|
Time
|
3,152,265
|
3,244,861
|
3,049,635
|
2,896,860
|
2,718,390
|
(2.9) %
|
16.0 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,196,757
|
10,840,055
|
10,600,495
|
10,281,272
|
10,042,837
|
3.3 %
|
11.5 %
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,132,381
|
3,107,699
|
3,061,427
|
3,175,876
|
3,317,960
|
0.8 %
|
(5.6) %
|
Total deposits
|
14,329,138
|
13,947,754
|
13,661,922
|
13,457,148
|
13,360,797
|
2.7 %
|
7.2 %
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
625,000
|
765,000
|
1,040,000
|
700,000
|
800,000
|
(18.3) %
|
(21.9) %
|
Other
|
130,452
|
46,653
|
139,172
|
162,145
|
137,814
|
179.6 %
|
(5.3) %
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
755,452
|
811,653
|
1,179,172
|
862,145
|
937,814
|
(6.9) %
|
(19.4) %
|
Long-term debt
|
347,509
|
344,086
|
338,556
|
343,236
|
344,115
|
1.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,102,961
|
1,155,739
|
1,517,728
|
1,205,381
|
1,281,929
|
(4.6) %
|
(14.0) %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
700,121
|
592,401
|
660,091
|
649,706
|
622,200
|
18.2 %
|
12.5 %
|
Total Liabilities
|
16,132,220
|
15,695,894
|
15,839,741
|
15,312,235
|
15,264,926
|
2.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,642,055
|
1,639,045
|
1,635,705
|
1,632,971
|
1,638,972
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
Retained earnings
|
1,276,329
|
1,234,375
|
1,204,844
|
1,166,065
|
1,136,718
|
3.4 %
|
12.3 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(289,799)
|
(232,262)
|
(323,409)
|
(321,109)
|
(309,819)
|
24.8 %
|
(6.5) %
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(190,544)
|
(190,720)
|
(190,701)
|
(190,924)
|
(197,897)
|
(0.1) %
|
(3.7) %
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,438,041
|
2,450,438
|
2,326,439
|
2,287,003
|
2,267,974
|
(0.5) %
|
7.5 %
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,570,261
|
$ 18,146,332
|
$ 18,166,180
|
$ 17,599,238
|
$ 17,532,900
|
2.3 %
|
5.9 %
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 182,242
|
$ 179,321
|
$ 174,435
|
$ 204,119
|
$ 214,678
|
$ 185,006
|
$ 216,625
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
654,251
|
483,880
|
599,348
|
553,654
|
548,153
|
572,763
|
396,089
|
Investment securities
|
3,372,539
|
3,274,498
|
3,131,541
|
3,137,665
|
3,184,408
|
3,229,577
|
3,442,233
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,284
|
16,399
|
14,075
|
12,069
|
12,547
|
14,967
|
11,369
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,727,549
|
3,723,761
|
3,716,083
|
3,543,475
|
3,422,381
|
3,677,979
|
3,447,984
|
Lease financing
|
587,110
|
550,634
|
509,758
|
480,540
|
419,179
|
532,212
|
342,243
|
Construction real estate
|
826,936
|
763,779
|
683,780
|
603,974
|
540,314
|
720,031
|
535,715
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,045,347
|
4,059,939
|
4,146,764
|
4,101,238
|
4,060,733
|
4,088,127
|
4,038,457
|
Residential real estate
|
1,442,799
|
1,399,932
|
1,361,133
|
1,336,749
|
1,320,670
|
1,385,351
|
1,220,138
|
Home equity
|
837,863
|
811,265
|
790,384
|
765,410
|
750,925
|
801,358
|
735,236
|
Installment
|
136,927
|
143,102
|
151,753
|
157,663
|
160,242
|
147,321
|
175,447
|
Credit card
|
66,071
|
65,189
|
67,200
|
65,066
|
64,037
|
65,880
|
59,998
|
Total loans
|
11,670,602
|
11,517,601
|
11,426,855
|
11,054,115
|
10,738,481
|
11,418,259
|
10,555,218
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(161,477)
|
(159,252)
|
(147,666)
|
(143,950)
|
(149,398)
|
(153,126)
|
(145,472)
|
Net loans
|
11,509,125
|
11,358,349
|
11,279,189
|
10,910,165
|
10,589,083
|
11,265,133
|
10,409,746
|
Premises and equipment
|
197,664
|
197,881
|
199,096
|
198,482
|
194,435
|
198,278
|
192,414
|
Operating leases
|
202,110
|
180,118
|
156,457
|
154,655
|
139,331
|
173,432
|
129,631
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,658
|
1,007,654
|
1,007,657
|
1,006,477
|
1,005,870
|
1,007,363
|
1,005,805
|
Other intangibles
|
80,486
|
82,619
|
84,577
|
84,109
|
85,101
|
82,940
|
88,724
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,050,060
|
1,073,472
|
1,081,876
|
1,044,826
|
1,151,349
|
1,062,555
|
1,104,587
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,273,419
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 17,792,014
|
$ 16,997,223
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,081,148
|
$ 2,914,934
|
$ 2,888,252
|
$ 2,895,768
|
$ 2,988,086
|
$ 2,945,315
|
$ 2,932,477
|
Savings
|
4,886,784
|
4,694,923
|
4,617,658
|
4,399,768
|
4,235,658
|
4,650,554
|
3,932,100
|
Time
|
3,209,078
|
3,080,408
|
2,980,158
|
2,813,880
|
2,611,075
|
3,021,558
|
2,397,289
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,177,010
|
10,690,265
|
10,486,068
|
10,109,416
|
9,834,819
|
10,617,427
|
9,261,866
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,162,643
|
3,106,239
|
3,144,198
|
3,169,750
|
3,368,024
|
3,145,646
|
3,617,961
|
Total deposits
|
14,339,653
|
13,796,504
|
13,630,266
|
13,279,166
|
13,202,843
|
13,763,073
|
12,879,827
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
2,282
|
10,807
|
750
|
4,204
|
3,586
|
4,522
|
15,583
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
415,652
|
626,490
|
669,111
|
646,187
|
554,826
|
588,987
|
845,666
|
Other
|
93,298
|
76,859
|
161,913
|
146,127
|
185,221
|
119,361
|
158,221
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
511,232
|
714,156
|
831,774
|
796,518
|
743,633
|
712,870
|
1,019,470
|
Long-term debt
|
343,851
|
339,581
|
339,472
|
342,496
|
340,321
|
341,352
|
340,950
|
Total borrowed funds
|
855,083
|
1,053,737
|
1,171,246
|
1,139,014
|
1,083,954
|
1,054,222
|
1,360,420
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
637,638
|
632,825
|
645,699
|
622,479
|
693,676
|
634,663
|
627,225
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,832,374
|
15,483,066
|
15,447,211
|
15,040,659
|
14,980,473
|
15,451,958
|
14,867,472
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,640,280
|
1,637,045
|
1,634,183
|
1,637,835
|
1,637,197
|
1,637,343
|
1,633,992
|
Retained earnings
|
1,249,263
|
1,210,924
|
1,179,827
|
1,144,447
|
1,111,786
|
1,196,301
|
1,053,441
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(257,792)
|
(285,978)
|
(341,941)
|
(319,601)
|
(406,265)
|
(301,167)
|
(358,870)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(190,706)
|
(190,866)
|
(191,029)
|
(197,119)
|
(198,236)
|
(192,421)
|
(198,812)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,441,045
|
2,371,125
|
2,281,040
|
2,265,562
|
2,144,482
|
2,340,056
|
2,129,751
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,273,419
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 17,792,014
|
$ 16,997,223
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Yield
|
Earning assets
|
Investments:
|
Investment securities
|
$ 3,372,539
|
$ 36,401
|
4.28 %
|
$ 3,274,498
|
$ 34,983
|
4.24 %
|
$ 3,184,408
|
$ 33,696
|
4.20 %
|
$ 3,229,577
|
4.20 %
|
$ 3,442,233
|
4.05 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
654,251
|
7,662
|
4.65 %
|
483,880
|
6,703
|
5.50 %
|
548,153
|
7,325
|
5.30 %
|
572,763
|
5.20 %
|
396,089
|
5.00 %
|
Gross loans (1)
|
11,687,886
|
207,508
|
7.04 %
|
11,534,000
|
215,433
|
7.41 %
|
10,751,028
|
197,416
|
7.29 %
|
11,433,226
|
7.32 %
|
10,566,587
|
7.04 %
|
Total earning assets
|
15,714,676
|
251,571
|
6.35 %
|
15,292,378
|
257,119
|
6.67 %
|
14,483,589
|
238,437
|
6.53 %
|
15,235,566
|
6.58 %
|
14,404,909
|
6.27 %
|
Nonearning assets
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(161,477)
|
(159,252)
|
(149,398)
|
(153,126)
|
(145,472)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
182,242
|
179,321
|
214,678
|
185,006
|
216,625
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
2,537,978
|
2,541,744
|
2,576,086
|
2,524,568
|
2,521,161
|
Total assets
|
$ 18,273,419
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 17,792,014
|
$ 16,997,223
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,081,148
|
$ 15,092
|
1.94 %
|
$ 2,914,934
|
$ 15,919
|
2.17 %
|
$ 2,988,086
|
$ 14,480
|
1.92 %
|
$ 2,945,315
|
2.07 %
|
$ 2,932,477
|
1.45 %
|
Savings
|
4,886,784
|
33,924
|
2.75 %
|
4,694,923
|
34,220
|
2.89 %
|
4,235,658
|
26,632
|
2.49 %
|
4,650,554
|
2.81 %
|
3,932,100
|
1.73 %
|
Time
|
3,209,078
|
36,425
|
4.50 %
|
3,080,408
|
36,415
|
4.69 %
|
2,611,075
|
28,081
|
4.27 %
|
3,021,558
|
4.62 %
|
2,397,289
|
3.81 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,177,010
|
85,441
|
3.03 %
|
10,690,265
|
86,554
|
3.21 %
|
9,834,819
|
69,193
|
2.79 %
|
10,617,427
|
3.12 %
|
9,261,866
|
2.18 %
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
511,232
|
6,586
|
5.11 %
|
714,156
|
9,932
|
5.52 %
|
743,633
|
10,277
|
5.48 %
|
712,870
|
5.45 %
|
1,019,470
|
5.24 %
|
Long-term debt
|
343,851
|
5,145
|
5.94 %
|
339,581
|
5,073
|
5.93 %
|
340,321
|
5,202
|
6.06 %
|
341,352
|
5.90 %
|
340,950
|
5.82 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
855,083
|
11,731
|
5.44 %
|
1,053,737
|
15,005
|
5.65 %
|
1,083,954
|
15,479
|
5.67 %
|
1,054,222
|
5.60 %
|
1,360,420
|
5.38 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
12,032,093
|
97,172
|
3.20 %
|
11,744,002
|
101,559
|
3.43 %
|
10,918,773
|
84,672
|
3.08 %
|
11,671,649
|
3.34 %
|
10,622,286
|
2.59 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,162,643
|
3,106,239
|
3,368,024
|
3,145,646
|
3,617,961
|
Other liabilities
|
637,638
|
632,825
|
693,676
|
634,663
|
627,225
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,441,045
|
2,371,125
|
2,144,482
|
2,340,056
|
2,129,751
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$ 18,273,419
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 17,792,014
|
$ 16,997,223
|
Net interest income
|
$ 154,399
|
$ 155,560
|
$ 153,765
|
$ 612,010
|
$ 627,770
|
Net interest spread
|
3.15 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.45 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.68 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.91 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.21 %
|
4.02 %
|
4.36 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.04 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|
3.94 %
|
4.08 %
|
4.26 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.40 %
|
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
|
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
|
Year-to-Date Income Variance
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Earning assets
|
Investment securities
|
$ 360
|
$ 1,058
|
$ 1,418
|
$ 674
|
$ 2,031
|
$ 2,705
|
$ 5,290
|
$ (8,940)
|
$ (3,650)
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
(1,036)
|
1,995
|
959
|
(906)
|
1,243
|
337
|
783
|
9,187
|
9,970
|
Gross loans (2)
|
(10,657)
|
2,732
|
(7,925)
|
(6,541)
|
16,633
|
10,092
|
29,361
|
63,410
|
92,771
|
Total earning assets
|
(11,333)
|
5,785
|
(5,548)
|
(6,773)
|
19,907
|
13,134
|
35,434
|
63,657
|
99,091
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ (4,834)
|
$ 3,721
|
$ (1,113)
|
$ 5,988
|
$ 10,260
|
$ 16,248
|
$ 86,810
|
$ 42,272
|
$ 129,082
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
(732)
|
(2,614)
|
(3,346)
|
(697)
|
(2,994)
|
(3,691)
|
2,190
|
(16,712)
|
(14,522)
|
Long-term debt
|
8
|
64
|
72
|
(110)
|
53
|
(57)
|
267
|
24
|
291
|
Total borrowed funds
|
(724)
|
(2,550)
|
(3,274)
|
(807)
|
(2,941)
|
(3,748)
|
2,457
|
(16,688)
|
(14,231)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
(5,558)
|
1,171
|
(4,387)
|
5,181
|
7,319
|
12,500
|
89,267
|
25,584
|
114,851
|
Net interest income (1)
|
$ (5,775)
|
$ 4,614
|
$ (1,161)
|
$ (11,954)
|
$ 12,588
|
$ 634
|
$ (53,833)
|
$ 38,073
|
$ (15,760)
|
(1) Not tax equivalent.
|
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Full Year
|
Full Year
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 158,831
|
$ 156,185
|
$ 144,274
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 145,201
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 132,977
|
Provision for credit losses
|
9,705
|
9,930
|
16,157
|
13,419
|
8,804
|
49,211
|
43,074
|
Gross charge-offs
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,333
|
5,471
|
2,149
|
2,695
|
6,866
|
14,648
|
19,175
|
Lease financing
|
2,831
|
368
|
190
|
3
|
4,244
|
3,392
|
4,423
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,051
|
261
|
2
|
5,319
|
1
|
10,633
|
8,723
|
Residential real estate
|
12
|
60
|
6
|
65
|
9
|
143
|
39
|
Home equity
|
210
|
90
|
122
|
25
|
174
|
447
|
340
|
Installment
|
1,680
|
1,510
|
2,034
|
2,236
|
2,054
|
7,460
|
6,442
|
Credit card
|
492
|
768
|
532
|
794
|
363
|
2,586
|
1,173
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
14,609
|
8,528
|
5,035
|
11,137
|
13,711
|
39,309
|
40,315
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,779
|
434
|
236
|
162
|
459
|
2,611
|
1,534
|
Lease financing
|
17
|
11
|
1
|
59
|
52
|
88
|
55
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
19
|
25
|
137
|
38
|
93
|
219
|
2,523
|
Residential real estate
|
23
|
22
|
37
|
24
|
24
|
106
|
247
|
Home equity
|
222
|
240
|
118
|
80
|
178
|
660
|
615
|
Installment
|
499
|
421
|
219
|
145
|
210
|
1,284
|
441
|
Credit card
|
305
|
91
|
41
|
51
|
123
|
488
|
282
|
Total recoveries
|
2,864
|
1,244
|
789
|
559
|
1,139
|
5,456
|
5,697
|
Total net charge-offs
|
11,745
|
7,284
|
4,246
|
10,578
|
12,572
|
33,853
|
34,618
|
Ending allowance for credit losses
|
$ 156,791
|
$ 158,831
|
$ 156,185
|
$ 144,274
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 156,791
|
$ 141,433
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.27 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.51 %
|
Lease financing
|
1.91 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.15 %
|
(0.05) %
|
3.97 %
|
0.62 %
|
1.28 %
|
Construction real estate
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
0.49 %
|
0.02 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.52 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.25 %
|
0.15 %
|
Residential real estate
|
0.00 %
|
0.01 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.01 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.02) %
|
Home equity
|
(0.01) %
|
(0.07) %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.03) %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.03) %
|
(0.04) %
|
Installment
|
3.43 %
|
3.03 %
|
4.81 %
|
5.33 %
|
4.57 %
|
4.19 %
|
3.42 %
|
Credit card
|
1.13 %
|
4.13 %
|
2.94 %
|
4.59 %
|
1.49 %
|
3.18 %
|
1.49 %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.40 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.33 %
|
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 6,641
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 17,665
|
$ 14,532
|
$ 15,746
|
$ 6,641
|
$ 15,746
|
Lease financing
|
6,227
|
11,632
|
5,374
|
3,794
|
3,610
|
6,227
|
3,610
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
32,303
|
23,608
|
22,942
|
23,055
|
27,984
|
32,303
|
27,984
|
Residential real estate
|
16,700
|
14,596
|
12,715
|
12,836
|
14,067
|
16,700
|
14,067
|
Home equity
|
3,418
|
4,074
|
3,295
|
4,036
|
3,476
|
3,418
