First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.69 ; $0.72 on an adjusted (1) basis, 29% increase YoY

Return on average assets of 1.55%; 1.62% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.48%; 7 bp decrease from linked quarter

Loan growth of $117 million ; 4.5% on an annualized basis

Strong adjusted (1) fee income of $53.5 million driven by foreign exchange and wealth management

ACL to total loans of 1.41%; Classified assets declined 13% from linked quarter

All capital ratios increased from the linked quarter; Regulatory ratios well in excess of targets

CINCINNATI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $65.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $70.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.43 compared to $0.98 for the same period in 2022.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.55% while return on average tangible common equity was 25.27%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.69% and return on average tangible common equity of 29.02%(1) in the first quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 4.43%, or 4.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)



7 bp decrease to 4.48% from 4.55% in the first quarter due to increasing deposit costs



Higher asset yields significantly offset 40 bp increase in cost of deposits



Average deposit balances decreased $98.3 million with growth in brokered and retail CDs offsetting declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts

Noninterest income of $53.3 million , or $53.5 million as adjusted(1)



Foreign exchange income of $15.0 million reflected continued strong activity



Record wealth management fees of $6.7 million ; 6.0% increase from first quarter



Leasing business income of $10.3 million ; 24.9% decline from first quarter due to change in mix



Adjusted(1) $0.2 million for losses on investment securities and gain related to the LIBOR cessation

Noninterest expenses of $120.6 million , or $116.9 million as adjusted(1)



$3.9 million increase from first quarter driven primarily by higher employee costs and online banking conversion



Second quarter adjustments(1) include $1.0 million tax credit investment writedown, $1.7 million of costs related to our online banking conversion and $1.0 million of other costs not expected to recur such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs



Efficiency ratio of 56.8%; 54.9% as adjusted(1)

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available. These fair value measurements were considered final as of December 31, 2022.

Moderate loan growth during the quarter



Loan balances increased $116.8 million compared to the first quarter



Growth of 4.5% on an annualized basis



Residential mortgage and equipment leases drove quarterly growth

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $166.9 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.7 million



Loans and leases - ACL of $148.6 million ; increased 5 bps to 1.41% of total loans



Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.2 million



Provision expense driven by slower prepayment speeds, net charge-offs and loan growth



Classified assets declined 12.6% to $138.9 million ; Net charge-offs 22 bps of total loans

Capital ratios remain solid



Total capital ratio increased 28 bps to 13.94%



Tier 1 common equity increased 30 bps to 11.30%



Tangible common equity increased 9 bps to 6.56%(1); 8.76%(1) excluding impact from AOCI



Tangible book value per share of $11.02 (1)

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I continue to be pleased with our performance this year. Earnings in the second quarter were once again very strong as an expected increase in deposit costs was mostly offset by higher asset yields. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.72, which was a 29% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022, while the adjusted(1) returns on assets and tangible common equity were 1.62% and 26.46%, respectively. Net interest margin exceeded expectations during the period as our asset sensitive balance sheet has enabled the company to successfully navigate the higher interest rate environment. We were encouraged by the stabilization of deposit balances in the last half of the quarter. Personal, business and public fund deposits were stable to increasing from May to June while the mix continued to shift to interest bearing products."

Mr. Brown continued, "Our fee income largely exceeded our expectations this quarter, with strong performance from mortgage banking, client swaps and wealth management. Summit Funding Group had another nice quarter in originations although the mix has shifted to a higher level of finance leases and loans. This shift has bolstered our net interest income but resulted in less fee income during the period."

Mr. Brown commented on loan growth and quality, "Loan growth was in line with expectations for the period. While loan activity slowed early in the quarter and we experienced higher commercial line pay downs, loan pipelines strengthened in recent weeks. We expect moderate loan growth in the second half of the year. We were pleased that asset quality remained strong during the quarter. Net charge-offs were 22 bps on an annualized basis after being zero last quarter and a net recovery in the fourth quarter of 2022 while classified assets declined 13% from the linked quarter."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are extremely pleased with our results this quarter. The position of our balance sheet, strong net interest margin, consistent loan growth, robust fee income and stable asset quality is expected to sustain our performance in the back half of the year. Additionally, our earnings power, strong and increasing capital levels and high reserve levels provide additional support in the event of a downturn in the economy."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2023 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $17.1 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 136,070

$ 92,821 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 1.45

$ 0.99 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 1.43

$ 0.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.55 %

1.69 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.62 %

1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.32 %

13.71 %

13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

13.00 %

8.66 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 25.27 %

29.02 %

29.93 %

22.29 %

20.68 %

27.08 %

17.65 %



























Net interest margin 4.43 %

4.51 %

4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

4.47 %

3.26 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.48 %

4.55 %

4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

4.51 %

3.31 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.54 %

12.53 %

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

12.54 %

12.74 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 6.56 %

6.47 %

5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.56 %

6.40 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 8.00 %

7.87 %

7.32 %

7.21 %

8.09 %

8.00 %

8.09 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.60 %

12.29 %

11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

12.45 %

13.36 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 6.57 %

6.21 %

5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

6.39 %

7.03 %



























Book value per share $ 22.52

$ 22.29

$ 21.51

$ 21.03

$ 21.90

$ 22.52

$ 21.90 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 11.02

$ 10.76

$ 9.97

$ 9.48

$ 10.27

$ 11.02

$ 10.27



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.30 %

11.00 %

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

11.30 %

10.91 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.64 %

11.34 %

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.64 %

11.28 % Total capital ratio (3) 13.94 %

13.66 %

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.94 %

13.94 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.33 %

9.03 %

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

9.33 %

8.76 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 10,513,505

$ 10,373,302

$ 10,059,119

$ 9,597,197

$ 9,367,820

$ 10,443,791

$ 9,317,576 Investment securities 3,560,453

3,635,317

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

3,597,678

4,212,649 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 329,584

318,026

372,054

317,146

294,136

323,837

284,006 Total earning assets $ 14,403,542

$ 14,326,645

$ 14,136,477

$ 13,917,815

$ 13,780,243

$ 14,365,306

$ 13,814,231 Total assets $ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,955,596

$ 16,185,451 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,663,419

$ 3,954,915

$ 4,225,192

$ 4,176,242

$ 4,224,842

$ 3,808,362

$ 4,192,687 Interest-bearing deposits 9,050,464

8,857,226

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,954,379

8,467,479 Total deposits $ 12,713,883

$ 12,812,141

$ 12,632,306

$ 12,371,023

$ 12,537,718

$ 12,762,741

$ 12,660,166 Borrowings $ 1,523,699

$ 1,434,338

$ 1,489,088

$ 1,406,718

$ 1,079,596

$ 1,479,265

$ 901,634 Shareholders' equity $ 2,137,765

$ 2,082,210

$ 2,009,564

$ 2,089,179

$ 2,099,670

$ 2,110,141

$ 2,162,235



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.41 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.41 %

1.25 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 276.70 %

409.46 %

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

276.70 %

302.87 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 276.70 %

409.46 %

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

276.70 %

235.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.41 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 %

0.21 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.31 % Classified assets to total assets 0.81 %

0.94 %

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.74 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.22 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.09 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) June 30, 2023 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 184,387

$ 97,091

89.9 %

$ 354,093

$ 184,273

92.2 % Investment securities





















Taxable 32,062

23,639

35.6 %

63,929

45,735

39.8 % Tax-exempt 3,513

4,916

(28.5) %

6,977

9,347

(25.4) % Total investment securities interest 35,575

28,555

24.6 %

70,906

55,082

28.7 % Other earning assets 3,933

505

678.8 %

7,477

625

1,096.3 % Total interest income 223,895

126,151

77.5 %

432,476

239,980

80.2 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 44,292

2,963

1,394.8 %

75,748

5,586

1,256.0 % Short-term borrowings 15,536

1,566

892.1 %

28,486

1,883

1,412.8 % Long-term borrowings 4,835

4,612

4.8 %

9,692

9,156

5.9 % Total interest expense 64,663

9,141

607.4 %

113,926

16,625

585.3 % Net interest income 159,232

117,010

36.1 %

318,550

223,355

42.6 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 12,719

(4,267)

(398.1) %

21,363

(9,856)

(316.8) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1,994)

3,481

(157.3) %

(159)

3,255

(104.9) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,507

117,796

26.1 %

297,346

229,956

29.3 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,972

7,648

(8.8) %

13,486

15,377

(12.3) % Wealth management fees 6,713

6,311

6.4 %

13,047

12,371

5.5 % Bankcard income 3,692

3,823

(3.4) %

7,284

7,160

1.7 % Client derivative fees 1,827

1,369

33.5 %

2,832

2,172

30.4 % Foreign exchange income 15,039

13,470

11.6 %

31,937

23,621

35.2 % Leasing business income 10,265

7,247

41.6 %

23,929

13,323

79.6 % Net gains from sales of loans 3,839

5,241

(26.8) %

6,174

9,113

(32.3) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (384)

0

N/M

(903)

3

N/M Net gain (loss) on equity securities (82)

(1,054)

(92.2) %

558

(1,253)

(144.5) % Other 5,377

5,723

(6.0) %

10,457

9,185

13.8 % Total noninterest income 53,258

49,778

7.0 %

108,801

91,072

19.5 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 74,199

64,992

14.2 %

146,453

128,939

13.6 % Net occupancy 5,606

5,359

4.6 %

11,291

11,105

1.7 % Furniture and equipment 3,362

3,201

5.0 %

6,679

6,768

(1.3) % Data processing 9,871

8,334

18.4 %

18,891

16,598

13.8 % Marketing 2,802

2,323

20.6 %

4,962

4,023

23.3 % Communication 644

670

(3.9) %

1,278

1,336

(4.3) % Professional services 2,308

2,214

4.2 %

4,254

4,373

(2.7) % State intangible tax 964

1,090

(11.6) %

1,949

2,221

(12.2) % FDIC assessments 2,806

1,677

67.3 %

5,632

3,136

79.6 % Intangible amortization 2,601

2,915

(10.8) %

5,201

5,829

(10.8) % Leasing business expense 6,730

4,687

43.6 %

14,668

8,556

71.4 % Other 8,722

5,572

56.5 %

16,050

12,955

23.9 % Total noninterest expenses 120,615

103,034

17.1 %

237,308

205,839

15.3 % Income before income taxes 81,150

64,540

25.7 %

168,839

115,189

46.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) 15,483

13,020

18.9 %

32,769

22,368

46.5 % Net income $ 65,667

$ 51,520

27.5 %

$ 136,070

$ 92,821

46.6 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.55





$ 1.45

$ 0.99



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.55





$ 1.43

$ 0.98



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























Return on average assets 1.55 %

1.28 %





1.62 %

1.16 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 12.32 %

9.84 %





13.00 %

8.66 %



























Interest income $ 223,895

$ 126,151

77.5 %

$ 432,476

$ 239,980

80.2 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,601

1,625

(1.5) %

3,025

3,092

(2.2) % Interest income - tax equivalent 225,496

127,776

76.5 %

435,501

243,072

79.2 % Interest expense 64,663

9,141

607.4 %

113,926

16,625

585.3 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 160,833

$ 118,635

35.6 %

$ 321,575

$ 226,447

42.0 %























Net interest margin 4.43 %

3.41 %





4.47 %

3.26 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.48 %

3.45 %





4.51 %

3.31 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,193

2,096











































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2023

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 184,387

$ 169,706

$ 354,093

8.7 % Investment securities













Taxable 32,062

31,867

63,929

0.6 % Tax-exempt 3,513

3,464

6,977

1.4 % Total investment securities interest 35,575

35,331

70,906

0.7 % Other earning assets 3,933

3,544

7,477

11.0 % Total interest income 223,895

208,581

432,476

7.3 %















Interest expense













Deposits 44,292

31,456

75,748

40.8 % Short-term borrowings 15,536

12,950

28,486

20.0 % Long-term borrowings 4,835

4,857

9,692

(0.5) % Total interest expense 64,663

49,263

113,926

31.3 % Net interest income 159,232

159,318

318,550

(0.1) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 12,719

8,644

21,363

47.1 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1,994)

1,835

(159)

(208.7) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,507

148,839

297,346

(0.2) %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 6,972

6,514

13,486

7.0 % Wealth management fees 6,713

6,334

13,047

6.0 % Bankcard income 3,692

3,592

7,284

2.8 % Client derivative fees 1,827

1,005

2,832

81.8 % Foreign exchange income 15,039

16,898

31,937

(11.0) % Leasing business income 10,265

13,664

23,929

(24.9) % Net gains from sales of loans 3,839

2,335

6,174

64.4 % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (384)

(519)

(903)

(26.0) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (82)

640

558

112.8 % Other 5,377

5,080

10,457

5.8 % Total noninterest income 53,258

55,543

108,801

(4.1) %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 74,199

72,254

146,453

2.7 % Net occupancy 5,606

5,685

11,291

(1.4) % Furniture and equipment 3,362

3,317

6,679

1.4 % Data processing 9,871

9,020

18,891

9.4 % Marketing 2,802

2,160

4,962

29.7 % Communication 644

634

1,278

1.6 % Professional services 2,308

1,946

4,254

18.6 % State intangible tax 964

985

1,949

(2.1) % FDIC assessments 2,806

2,826

5,632

(0.7) % Intangible amortization 2,601

2,600

5,201

0.0 % Leasing business expense 6,730

7,938

14,668

(15.2) % Other 8,722

7,328

16,050

19.0 % Total noninterest expenses 120,615

116,693

237,308

3.4 % Income before income taxes 81,150

87,689

168,839

(7.5) % Income tax expense (benefit) 15,483

17,286

32,769

(10.4) % Net income $ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 136,070

(6.7) %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 1.45



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 1.43



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46



















Return on average assets 1.55 %

1.69 %

1.62 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 12.32 %

13.71 %

13.00 %



















Interest income $ 223,895

$ 208,581

$ 432,476

7.3 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,601

1,424

3,025

12.4 % Interest income - tax equivalent 225,496

210,005

435,501

7.4 % Interest expense 64,663

49,263

113,926

31.3 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 160,833

$ 160,742

$ 321,575

0.1 %















Net interest margin 4.43 %

4.51 %

4.47 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.48 %

4.55 %

4.51 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,193

2,066



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2022

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 152,299

$ 122,170

$ 97,091

$ 87,182

$ 458,742 Investment securities

















Taxable 30,248

26,331

23,639

22,096

102,314 Tax-exempt 4,105

5,014

4,916

4,431

18,466 Total investment securities interest 34,353

31,345

28,555

26,527

120,780 Other earning assets 3,262

1,597

505

120

5,484 Total interest income 189,914

155,112

126,151

113,829

585,006



















Interest expense

















Deposits 16,168

6,386

2,963

2,623

28,140 Short-term borrowings 11,091

6,158

1,566

317

19,132 Long-term borrowings 4,759

4,676

4,612

4,544

18,591 Total interest expense 32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863 Net interest income 157,896

137,892

117,010

106,345

519,143 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,689

7,898

(4,267)

(5,589)

6,731 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,341

386

3,481

(226)

4,982 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 147,866

129,608

117,796

112,160

507,430



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,406

6,279

7,648

7,729

28,062 Wealth management fees 5,648

5,487

6,311

6,060

23,506 Bankcard income 3,736

3,484

3,823

3,337

14,380 Client derivative fees 1,822

1,447

1,369

803

5,441 Foreign exchange income 19,592

11,752

13,470

10,151

54,965 Leasing business income 11,124

7,127

7,247

6,076

31,574 Net gains from sales of loans 2,206

3,729

5,241

3,872

15,048 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (393)

(179)

0

3

(569) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 1,315

(701)

(1,054)

(199)

(639) Other 4,579

4,109

5,723

3,462

17,873 Total noninterest income 56,035

42,534

49,778

41,294

189,641



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 73,621

66,808

64,992

63,947

269,368 Net occupancy 5,434

5,669

5,359

5,746

22,208 Furniture and equipment 3,234

3,222

3,201

3,567

13,224 Data processing 8,567

8,497

8,334

8,264

33,662 Marketing 2,198

2,523

2,323

1,700

8,744 Communication 690

657

670

666

2,683 Professional services 3,015

2,346

2,214

2,159

9,734 State intangible tax 974

1,090

1,090

1,131

4,285 FDIC assessments 2,173

1,885

1,677

1,459

7,194 Intangible amortization 2,573

2,783

2,915

2,914

11,185 Leasing business expense 6,061

5,746

4,687

3,869

20,363 Other 15,902

23,842

5,572

7,383

52,699 Total noninterest expenses 124,442

125,068

103,034

102,805

455,349 Income before income taxes 79,459

47,074

64,540

50,649

241,722 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,373

(8,631)

13,020

9,348

24,110 Net income $ 69,086

$ 55,705

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 217,612



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.60

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.33 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 2.30 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.63 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.33 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.64 %

10.58 %

9.84 %

7.53 %

10.34 %



















Interest income $ 189,914

$ 155,112

$ 126,151

$ 113,829

$ 585,006 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,553

1,712

1,625

1,467

6,357 Interest income - tax equivalent 191,467

156,824

127,776

115,296

591,363 Interest expense 32,018

17,220

9,141

7,484

65,863 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 159,449

$ 139,604

$ 118,635

$ 107,812

$ 525,500



















Net interest margin 4.43 %

3.93 %

3.41 %

3.11 %

3.73 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.47 %

3.98 %

3.45 %

3.16 %

3.77 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,070

2,072

2,096

2,050



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 217,385

$ 199,835

$ 207,501

$ 195,553

$ 217,481

8.8 %

0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 485,241

305,465

388,182

338,978

270,042

58.9 %

79.7 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,249,404

3,384,949

3,409,648

3,531,353

3,843,580

(4.0) %

(15.5) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 82,372

83,070

84,021

85,823

88,057

(0.8) %

(6.5) % Other investments 141,892

143,606

143,160

138,767

132,151

(1.2) %

7.4 % Loans held for sale 15,267

9,280

7,918

10,684

22,044

64.5 %

(30.7) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,433,162

3,449,289

3,410,272

3,139,219

2,927,175

(0.5) %

17.3 % Lease financing 360,801

273,898

236,124

176,072

146,639

31.7 %

146.0 % Construction real estate 536,464

525,906

512,050

489,446

449,734

2.0 %

19.3 % Commercial real estate 4,048,460

4,056,627

4,052,759

3,976,345

4,007,037

(0.2) %

1.0 % Residential real estate 1,221,484

1,145,069

1,092,265

1,024,596

965,387

6.7 %

26.5 % Home equity 728,711

724,672

733,791

737,318

725,700

0.6 %

0.4 % Installment 165,216

204,372

209,895

202,267

146,680

(19.2) %

12.6 % Credit card 55,911

53,552

51,815

52,173

52,065

4.4 %

7.4 % Total loans 10,550,209

10,433,385

10,298,971

9,797,436

9,420,417

1.1 %

12.0 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (148,646)

(141,591)

(132,977)

(124,096)

(117,885)

5.0 %

26.1 % Net loans 10,401,563

10,291,794

10,165,994

9,673,340

9,302,532

1.1 %

11.8 % Premises and equipment 192,077

188,959

189,080

189,067

191,099

1.7 %

0.5 % Operating leases 132,272

153,986

91,738

84,851

82,659

(14.1) %

60.0 % Goodwill 1,005,828

1,005,738

1,001,507

998,422

999,959

0.0 %

0.6 % Other intangibles 88,662

91,169

93,919

96,528

99,019

(2.7) %

(10.5) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,078,186

1,076,033

1,220,648

1,280,427

995,091

0.2 %

8.4 % Total Assets $ 17,090,149

$ 16,933,884

$ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

0.9 %

5.2 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,919,472

$ 2,761,811

$ 3,037,153

$ 2,980,465

$ 3,096,365

5.7 %

(5.7) % Savings 3,785,445

3,746,403

3,828,139

3,980,020

4,029,717

1.0 %

(6.1) % Time 2,484,780

2,336,368

1,700,705

1,242,412

1,026,918

6.4 %

142.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,189,697

8,844,582

8,565,997

8,202,897

8,153,000

3.9 %

12.7 % Noninterest-bearing 3,605,181

3,830,102

4,135,180

4,137,038

4,124,111

(5.9) %

(12.6) % Total deposits 12,794,878

12,674,684

12,701,177

12,339,935

12,277,111

0.9 %

4.2 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 0

0

0

3,535

0

0.0 %

0.0 % FHLB short-term borrowings 1,050,300

1,089,400

1,130,000

972,600

896,000

(3.6) %

17.2 % Other 165,983

128,160

157,156

184,912

152,226

29.5 %

9.0 % Total short-term borrowings 1,216,283

1,217,560

1,287,156

1,161,047

1,048,226

(0.1) %

16.0 % Long-term debt 339,963

342,647

346,672

355,116

358,578

(0.8) %

(5.2) % Total borrowed funds 1,556,246

1,560,207

1,633,828

1,516,163

1,406,804

(0.3) %

10.6 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 595,606

577,497

626,938

773,563

491,129

3.1 %

21.3 % Total Liabilities 14,946,730

14,812,388

14,961,943

14,629,661

14,175,044

0.9 %

5.4 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,632,659

1,629,428

1,634,605

1,631,696

1,637,237

0.2 %

(0.3) % Retained earnings 1,060,715

1,016,893

968,237

920,943

887,006

4.3 %

19.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (353,010)

(328,059)

(358,663)

(354,570)

(243,328)

7.6 %

45.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (196,945)

(196,766)

(202,806)

(203,937)

(212,245)

0.1 %

(7.2) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,143,419

2,121,496

2,041,373

1,994,132

2,068,670

1.0 %

3.6 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,090,149

$ 16,933,884

$ 17,003,316

$ 16,623,793

$ 16,243,714

0.9 %

5.2 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 221,527

$ 218,724

$ 218,216

$ 228,068

$ 248,463

$ 220,133

$ 244,887 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 329,584

318,026

372,054

317,146

294,136

323,837

284,006 Investment securities 3,560,453

3,635,317

3,705,304

4,003,472

4,118,287

3,597,678

4,212,649 Loans held for sale 11,856

5,531

8,639

12,283

15,446

8,711

15,517 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,469,683

3,456,681

3,249,252

3,040,547

2,884,373

3,463,218

2,810,901 Lease financing 323,819

252,219

203,790

158,667

134,334

288,217

125,070 Construction real estate 518,190

536,294

501,787

469,489

460,609

527,192

467,406 Commercial real estate 4,050,946

4,017,021

4,028,944

3,969,935

4,025,493

4,034,077

4,081,969 Residential real estate 1,181,053

1,115,889

1,066,859

998,476

936,165

1,148,651

919,956 Home equity 726,333

728,185

735,039

728,791

716,219

727,254

710,001 Installment 172,147

205,934

208,484

164,063

140,145

188,947

132,902 Credit card 59,478

55,548

56,325

54,946

55,036

57,524

53,854 Total loans 10,501,649

10,367,771

10,050,480

9,584,914

9,352,374

10,435,080

9,302,059 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (145,578)

(136,419)

(127,541)

(119,000)

(123,950)

(141,024)

(126,760) Net loans 10,356,071

10,231,352

9,922,939

9,465,914

9,228,424

10,294,056

9,175,299 Premises and equipment 190,583

190,346

189,342

190,738

191,895

190,465

192,361 Operating leases 138,725

107,092

88,365

83,970

73,862

122,996

67,614 Goodwill 1,005,791

1,005,713

998,575

999,690

999,958

1,005,752

1,000,097 Other intangibles 89,878

92,587

95,256

97,781

100,354

91,225

101,686 Accrued interest and other assets 1,063,587

1,138,311

1,168,908

986,927

915,153

1,100,743

891,335 Total Assets $ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,955,596

$ 16,185,451



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,906,855

$ 2,906,712

$ 3,103,091

$ 3,105,547

$ 3,180,846

$ 2,906,784

$ 3,213,700 Savings 3,749,902

3,818,807

3,943,342

4,036,565

4,076,380

3,784,164

4,110,806 Time 2,393,707

2,131,707

1,360,681

1,052,669

1,055,650

2,263,431

1,142,973 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,050,464

8,857,226

8,407,114

8,194,781

8,312,876

8,954,379

8,467,479 Noninterest-bearing 3,663,419

3,954,915

4,225,192

4,176,242

4,224,842

3,808,362

4,192,687 Total deposits 12,713,883

12,812,141

12,632,306

12,371,023

12,537,718

12,762,741

12,660,166 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 21,881

26,380

16,167

32,637

24,229

24,118

34,735 FHLB short-term borrowings 1,028,207

925,144

944,320

892,786

586,846

976,960

423,232 Other 132,088

139,195

184,439

131,237

109,353

135,622

71,535 Total short-term borrowings 1,182,176

1,090,719

1,144,926

1,056,660

720,428

1,136,700

529,502 Long-term debt 341,523

343,619

344,162

350,058

359,168

342,565

372,132 Total borrowed funds 1,523,699

1,434,338

1,489,088

1,406,718

1,079,596

1,479,265

901,634 Accrued interest and other liabilities 592,708

614,310

636,640

519,069

468,994

603,449

461,416 Total Liabilities 14,830,290

14,860,789

14,758,034

14,296,810

14,086,308

14,845,455

14,023,216



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,631,230

1,633,396

1,632,941

1,631,078

1,635,990

1,632,307

1,637,149 Retained earnings 1,034,092

989,777

941,987

899,524

866,910

1,012,057

854,351 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (330,263)

(339,450)

(361,284)

(236,566)

(190,949)

(334,831)

(115,120) Treasury stock, at cost (197,294)

(201,513)

(204,080)

(204,857)

(212,281)

(199,392)

(214,145) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,137,765

2,082,210

2,009,564

2,089,179

2,099,670

2,110,141

2,162,235 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,968,055

$ 16,942,999

$ 16,767,598

$ 16,385,989

$ 16,185,978

$ 16,955,596

$ 16,185,451































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,560,453

$ 35,575

4.01 %

$ 3,635,317

$ 35,331

3.94 %

$ 4,118,287

$ 28,555

2.78 %

$ 3,597,678

3.97 %

$ 4,212,649

2.64 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

329,584

3,933

4.79 %

318,026

3,544

4.52 %

294,136

505

0.69 %

323,837

4.66 %

284,006

0.44 % Gross loans (1)

10,513,505

184,387

7.03 %

10,373,302

169,706

6.63 %

9,367,820

97,091

4.16 %

10,443,791

6.84 %

9,317,576

3.99 % Total earning assets

14,403,542

223,895

6.23 %

14,326,645

208,581

5.90 %

13,780,243

126,151

3.67 %

14,365,306

6.07 %

13,814,231

3.50 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(145,578)









(136,419)









(123,950)









(141,024)





(126,760)



Cash and due from banks

221,527









218,724









248,463









220,133





244,887



Accrued interest and other assets

2,488,564









2,534,049









2,281,222









2,511,181





2,253,093



Total assets

$ 16,968,055









$ 16,942,999









$ 16,185,978









$ 16,955,596





$ 16,185,451

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,906,855

$ 8,351

1.15 %

$ 2,906,712

$ 6,604

0.92 %

$ 3,180,846

$ 842

0.11 %

$ 2,906,784

1.04 %

$ 3,213,700

0.08 % Savings

3,749,902

14,055

1.50 %

3,818,807

7,628

0.81 %

4,076,380

1,003

0.10 %

3,784,164

1.16 %

4,110,806

0.09 % Time

2,393,707

21,886

3.67 %

2,131,707

17,224

3.28 %

1,055,650

1,118

0.42 %

2,263,431

3.48 %

1,142,973

0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,050,464

44,292

1.96 %

8,857,226

31,456

1.44 %

8,312,876

2,963

0.14 %

8,954,379

1.71 %

8,467,479

0.13 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

1,182,176

15,536

5.27 %

1,090,719

12,950

4.82 %

720,428

1,566

0.87 %

1,136,700

5.05 %

529,502

0.72 % Long-term debt

341,523

4,835

5.68 %

343,619

4,857

5.73 %

359,168

4,612

5.15 %

342,565

5.71 %

372,132

4.96 % Total borrowed funds

1,523,699

20,371

5.36 %

1,434,338

17,807

5.03 %

1,079,596

6,178

2.30 %

1,479,265

5.20 %

901,634

2.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,574,163

64,663

2.45 %

10,291,564

49,263

1.94 %

9,392,472

9,141

0.39 %

10,433,644

2.20 %

9,369,113

0.36 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,663,419









3,954,915









4,224,842









3,808,362





4,192,687



Other liabilities

592,708









614,310









468,994









603,449





461,416



Shareholders' equity

2,137,765









2,082,210









2,099,670









2,110,141





2,162,235



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,968,055









$ 16,942,999









$ 16,185,978









$ 16,955,596





$ 16,185,451

























































Net interest income

$ 159,232









$ 159,318









$ 117,010









$ 318,550





$ 223,355



Net interest spread









3.78 %









3.96 %









3.28 %





3.87 %





3.14 % Net interest margin









4.43 %









4.51 %









3.41 %





4.47 %





3.26 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.05 %









0.04 %









0.04 %





0.04 %





0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.48 %









4.55 %









3.45 %





4.51 %





3.31 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 593

$ (349)

$ 244

$ 12,594

$ (5,574)

$ 7,020

$ 27,944

$ (12,120)

$ 15,824 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

209

180

389

3,005

423

3,428

5,932

920

6,852 Gross loans (2)

10,223

4,458

14,681

67,203

20,093

87,296

131,636

38,184

169,820 Total earning assets

11,025

4,289

15,314

82,802

14,942

97,744

165,512

26,984

192,496





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 11,414

$ 1,422

$ 12,836

$ 37,719

$ 3,610

$ 41,329

$ 66,043

$ 4,119

$ 70,162 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

1,227

1,359

2,586

7,902

6,068

13,970

11,386

15,217

26,603 Long-term debt

(46)

24

(22)

473

(250)

223

1,373

(837)

536 Total borrowed funds

1,181

1,383

2,564

8,375

5,818

14,193

12,759

14,380

27,139 Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,595

2,805

15,400

46,094

9,428

55,522

78,802

18,499

97,301 Net interest income (1)

$ (1,570)

$ 1,484

$ (86)

$ 36,708

$ 5,514

$ 42,222

$ 86,710

$ 8,485

$ 95,195











































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 141,591

$ 132,977

$ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 132,977

$ 131,992 Provision for credit losses 12,719

8,644

8,689

7,898

(4,267)

21,363

(9,856) Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 2,372

730

334

1,947

773

3,102

3,618 Lease financing 90

13

0

13

8

103

139 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 2,648

66

245

3

3,419

2,714

3,419 Residential real estate 20

0

79

119

4

20

26 Home equity 21

91

72

45

22

112

43 Installment 1,515

1,524

717

294

361

3,039

538 Credit card 274

217

212

237

212

491

458 Total gross charge-offs 6,940

2,641

1,659

2,658

4,799

9,581

8,241 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 631

109

293

90

177

740

556 Lease financing 1

1

0

13

3

2

36 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 153

2,238

1,327

561

2,194

2,391

2,416 Residential real estate 113

66

15

35

34

179

124 Home equity 232

80

88

185

360

312

625 Installment 90

54

68

29

47

144

68 Credit card 56

63

60

58

6

119

165 Total recoveries 1,276

2,611

1,851

971

2,821

3,887

3,990 Total net charge-offs 5,664

30

(192)

1,687

1,978

5,694

4,251 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 148,646

$ 141,591

$ 132,977

$ 124,096

$ 117,885

$ 148,646

$ 117,885



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.20 %

0.07 %

0.01 %

0.24 %

0.08 %

0.14 %

0.22 % Lease financing 0.11 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.07 %

0.17 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.25 %

(0.22) %

(0.11) %

(0.06) %

0.12 %

0.02 %

0.05 % Residential real estate (0.03) %

(0.02) %

0.02 %

0.03 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.02) % Home equity (0.12) %

0.01 %

(0.01) %

(0.08) %

(0.19) %

(0.06) %

(0.17) % Installment 3.32 %

2.89 %

1.24 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

3.09 %

0.71 % Credit card 1.47 %

1.12 %

1.07 %

1.29 %

1.50 %

1.30 %

1.10 % Total net charge-offs 0.22 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.09 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 21,508

$ 13,971

$ 8,242

$ 8,719

$ 11,675

$ 21,508

$ 11,675 Lease financing 4,833

175

178

199

217

4,833

217 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 11,876

5,362

5,786

13,435

14,650

11,876

14,650 Residential real estate 11,697

11,129

10,691

10,250

8,879

11,697

8,879 Home equity 3,239

3,399

3,123

3,445

3,331

3,239

3,331 Installment 568

544

603

279

170

568

170 Nonaccrual loans 53,721

34,580

28,623

36,327

38,922

53,721

38,922 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) (2) N/A

N/A

10,960

11,022

11,225

N/A

11,225 Total nonperforming loans (2) 53,721

34,580

39,583

47,349

50,147

53,721

50,147 Other real estate owned (OREO) 281

191

191

22

22

281

22 Total nonperforming assets (2) 54,002

34,771

39,774

47,371

50,169

54,002

50,169 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 873

159

857

139

142

873

142 Total underperforming assets (2) $ 54,875

$ 34,930

$ 40,631

$ 47,510

$ 50,311

$ 54,875

$ 50,311 Total classified assets (2) $ 138,909

$ 158,984

$ 128,137

$ 114,956

$ 119,769

$ 138,909

$ 119,769



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 276.70 %

409.46 %

464.58 %

341.61 %

302.87 %

276.70 %

302.87 % Nonperforming loans 276.70 %

409.46 %

335.94 %

262.09 %

235.08 %

276.70 %

235.08 % Total ending loans 1.41 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

1.41 %

1.25 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.41 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.39 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.53 % Total assets 0.32 %

0.21 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.31 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.51 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.37 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.41 % Total assets 0.32 %

0.21 %

0.17 %

0.22 %

0.24 %

0.32 %

0.24 % Classified assets to total assets 0.81 %

0.94 %

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.74 %































(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $10.0 million, $12.8 million, and $9.5 million, as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, the TDR model was eliminated. Prospectively, disclosures will include modifications of loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (FDM). FDMs are excluded from nonperforming, underperforming and classified assets.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 22.27

$ 26.24

$ 26.68

$ 23.75

$ 23.03

$ 26.24

$ 26.73 Low $ 18.20

$ 21.30

$ 21.56

$ 19.02

$ 19.09

$ 18.20

$ 19.09 Close $ 20.44

$ 21.77

$ 24.23

$ 21.08

$ 19.40

$ 20.44

$ 19.40



























Average shares outstanding - basic 93,924,068

93,732,532

93,590,674

93,582,250

93,555,131

93,828,829

93,470,005 Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,169,348

94,960,158

94,831,788

94,793,766

94,449,817

95,065,334

94,357,392 Ending shares outstanding 95,185,483

95,190,406

94,891,099

94,833,964

94,448,792

95,185,483

94,448,792



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,143,419

$ 2,121,496

$ 2,041,373

$ 1,994,132

$ 2,068,670

$ 2,143,419

$ 2,068,670



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,481,913

$ 1,432,332

$ 1,399,420

$ 1,348,413

$ 1,307,259

$ 1,481,913

$ 1,307,259 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.30 %

11.00 %

10.83 %

10.82 %

10.91 %

11.30 %

10.91 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,526,362

$ 1,476,734

$ 1,443,698

$ 1,392,565

$ 1,351,287

$ 1,526,362

$ 1,351,287 Tier 1 ratio 11.64 %

11.34 %

11.17 %

11.17 %

11.28 %

11.64 %

11.28 % Total capital $ 1,828,737

$ 1,778,917

$ 1,762,971

$ 1,711,741

$ 1,670,367

$ 1,828,737

$ 1,670,367 Total capital ratio 13.94 %

13.66 %

13.64 %

13.73 %

13.94 %

13.94 %

13.94 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 451,297

$ 411,234

$ 406,032

$ 402,662

$ 412,167

$ 451,297

$ 412,167 Total risk-weighted assets $ 13,118,477

$ 13,025,552

$ 12,923,233

$ 12,467,422

$ 11,982,860

$ 13,118,477

$ 11,982,860 Leverage ratio 9.33 %

9.03 %

8.89 %

8.88 %

8.76 %

9.33 %

8.76 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.54 %

12.53 %

12.01 %

12.00 %

12.74 %

12.54 %

12.74 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 6.56 %

6.47 %

5.95 %

5.79 %

6.40 %

6.56 %

6.40 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.60 %

12.29 %

11.98 %

12.75 %

12.97 %

12.45 %

13.36 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 6.57 %

6.21 %

5.84 %

6.49 %

6.62 %

6.39 %

7.03 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A































(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.