First Financial Bancorp. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018

CINCINNATI, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release first quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Teleconference and Webcast Information
Date:
Friday, April 20, 2018
Time:
8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Teleconference Dial-In:
1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll free)
Teleconference Replay:
1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)
Webcast:
To access the webcast, please visit www.bankatfirst.com
Archived Webcast:
The webcast will be available one hour after the live call
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $8.9 billion in assets, $6.0 billion in loans, $6.9 billion in deposits and $930.7 million in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Commercial and Private Banking includes First Financial Wealth Management, which provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky where it operates 94 banking centers, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
