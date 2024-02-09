First Financial Bank Announces Promotion of Blaine Caillier to Regional President of First Financial Bank, Southeast Region

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, Southeast Region has announced the promotion of Blaine Caillier to Regional President. The announcement was made by Stephen Lee, South Texas Area Banking Executive of First Financial Bank.

Mr. Blaine Caillier
"Blaine's newest role is a testament to his exceptional leadership and mastery as a commercial lender," said Stephen Lee "In addition to being a great leader, he displays dedication, strategic vision, and an ability to foster meaningful customer relationships. I am confident he will continue to thrive in this enhanced role."

Caillier started his career at First Financial just over thirteen years ago and most recently served as the Mid-County Market President beginning in 2016. Blaine has played an integral role in acquiring and growing many of our key banking relationships in Southeast Texas. As Blaine transitions into this new role, preceding Regional President, Stephen Lee, will remain as CEO and Chairman of the Southeast Region Board of Directors.

Blaine is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at SMU with an undergraduate degree from Lamar University. Blaine is also a graduate of Leadership SE Texas and TBA's Management Development Training Program. Across his time at First Financial, Blaine has been an active civic leader and currently serves as a Director on the Nederland and Port Arthur Chambers of Commerce and as a Director of the Luther Theater. Additionally, Blaine is a current member of, and past President of, the Nederland Rotary Club.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.
First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com

