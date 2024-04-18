FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 of $53.40 million compared to earnings of $52.57 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for both quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) an increase in net interest income of $3.96 million, (ii) a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.97 million, and (iii) an increase in trust fees of $1.53 million. Offsetting these items was an increase in salary and employee benefits expenses of $5.22 million when compared to the same period a year ago.

"Our results were highlighted by an increase in net interest income which was achieved through organic loan and deposit growth during the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, our Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also pleased that, as our bond portfolio continues to mature, we have been able to use that cash flow to fund our organic loan growth, bolster our liquidity position and begin to repurchase securities at much higher rates. We remain financially safe, sound and secure which is reflected in our strong regulatory capital ratios, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $100.24 million compared to $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $96.29 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.37 billion for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $12.07 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.78 million for the first quarter of 2023. At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $80.82 million, or 1.23 percent of loans, at March 31, 2023. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.46 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $10.40 million at March 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net recoveries of $277 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024, compared with 0.37 percent at March 31, 2023. Classified loans totaled $201.59 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $157.06 million at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $29.38 million compared to $28.01 million for the first quarter of 2023, due to the following:

Trust fees increased to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $9.85 million for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024 , compared to $9.10 billion at March 31, 2023 .

for the first quarter of 2024 compared to for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to at , compared to at . Service charges on deposits increased to $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $6.04 million for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the growth of over 2,000 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2024.

for the first quarter of 2024 compared with for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the growth of over 2,000 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage income increased to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.97 million for the first quarter of 2023 due to a slight increase in mortgage loans originated.

for the first quarter of 2024 compared to for the first quarter of 2023 due to a slight increase in mortgage loans originated. There were no gains on sales of assets, foreclosed assets and securities during the first quarter of 2024 compared to a gain of $976 thousand for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $63.94 million compared to $57.26 million for the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $31.46 million in the first quarter of 2023 primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.65 million in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $1.29 million in medical insurance expense and an increase of $1.18 million in officer incentive accruals.

for the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the first quarter of 2023 primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of in profit sharing accruals, an increase of in medical insurance expense and an increase of in officer incentive accruals. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.46 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and FDIC insurance fees. An additional $440 thousand was accrued in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment over the Company's regular accrual.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 44.93 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.19 billion compared to $13.01 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with loans of $6.58 billion at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, loans grew $80.62 million, or 4.51 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $11.29 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $10.94 billion at March 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.50 billion and $1.37 billion at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.23 million at March 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $403.30 million and $458.25 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2024



2023

ASSETS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 222,464

$ 281,354

$ 208,277

$ 255,018

$ 224,875

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

365,397



255,237



180,008



23,839



221,336

Federal funds sold

12,300



-



-



-



-

Investment securities

4,658,526



4,732,762



4,652,537



5,066,262



5,298,557

Loans, held-for-investment

7,229,410



7,148,791



6,994,696



6,777,570



6,576,215

Allowance for credit losses

(89,562)



(88,734)



(89,714)



(86,541)



(80,818)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,139,848



7,060,057



6,904,982



6,691,029



6,495,397

Loans, held-for-sale

16,109



14,253



12,229



19,220



11,996

Premises and equipment, net

151,953



151,788



152,936



152,876



153,718

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

984



1,141



1,369



1,597



1,825

Other assets

310,096



295,521



351,599



302,115



286,801

Total assets $ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,348,147

$ 3,435,586

$ 3,477,553

$ 3,578,483

$ 3,890,991

Interest-bearing deposits

7,941,661



7,702,714



7,238,970



7,229,077



7,045,427

Total deposits

11,289,808



11,138,300



10,716,523



10,807,560



10,936,418

Repurchase agreements

307,297



381,928



621,791



559,479



608,299

Borrowings

26,803



22,153



129,753



28,177



24,628

Trade date payable

-



-



2,500



-



-

Other liabilities

75,883



64,313



66,741



62,988



65,788

Shareholders' equity

1,491,367



1,498,900



1,240,110



1,367,233



1,372,853

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income $ 149,495

$ 142,207

$ 135,351

$ 129,005

$ 121,508

Interest expense

49,253



44,699



41,202



33,139



25,222

Net interest income

100,242



97,508



94,149



95,866



96,286

Provision for credit losses

808



-



2,276



5,573



2,781

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,434



97,508



91,873



90,293



93,505

Noninterest income

29,383



21,979



28,070



29,947



28,007

Noninterest expense

63,940



63,474



59,539



57,613



57,256

Net income before income taxes

64,877



56,013



60,404



62,627



64,256

Income tax expense

11,480



10,031



10,848



11,754



11,688

Net income $ 53,397

$ 45,982

$ 49,556

$ 50,873

$ 52,568

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.32

$ 0.35

$ 0.36

$ 0.37

Net income - diluted

0.37



0.32



0.35



0.36



0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.17

Book value

10.44



10.50



8.69



9.58



9.62

Tangible book value

8.24



8.30



6.48



7.37



7.41

Market value

32.81



30.30



25.12



28.49



31.90

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,817,159



142,716,939



142,677,069



142,741,196



142,703,531

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,724,674



142,680,263



142,707,260



142,700,805



142,665,646

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,029,449



143,069,900



143,149,373



143,087,555



143,066,011

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.62 %

1.42 %

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.65 % Return on average equity

14.43



14.26



14.51



14.89



16.32

Return on average tangible equity

18.29



18.92



18.90



19.33



21.51

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.34



3.33



3.22



3.29



3.34

Efficiency ratio

48.37



51.97



47.62



44.74



44.93

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

Loans charged-off

(850)



(1,213)



(1,080)



(1,118)



(288)

Loan recoveries

422



233



432



319



565

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(428)



(980)



(648)



(799)



277

Provision for loan losses

1,256



-



3,821



6,522



4,707

Balance at end of period $ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

Provision for unfunded commitments

(448)



-



(1,545)



(949)



(1,926)

Balance at end of period $ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.23 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

247.48



256.36



229.44



296.13



334.06

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.02



0.06



0.04



0.05



(0.02)



































































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,191,516

$ 1,164,811

$ 1,108,240

$ 1,021,863

$ 954,686

Municipal

211,013



214,850



218,358



215,977



221,379

Total Commercial

1,402,529



1,379,661



1,326,598



1,237,840



1,176,065

Agricultural

87,882



84,890



81,876



82,032



77,017

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

921,773



963,158



929,570



915,221



921,190

Farm

311,002



344,954



341,052



335,644



307,706

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

853,721



827,969



828,900



811,347



737,117

Owner Occupied CRE

1,032,845



1,037,281



1,002,913



1,011,511



1,043,018

Residential

1,918,573



1,834,593



1,788,913



1,698,679



1,628,841

Total Real Estate

5,037,914



5,007,955



4,891,348



4,772,402



4,637,872

Consumer:





























Auto

549,837



521,859



540,382



534,603



537,410

Non-Auto

151,248



154,426



154,492



150,693



147,851

Total Consumer

701,085



676,285



694,874



685,296



685,261

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,229,410

$ 7,148,791

$ 6,994,696

$ 6,777,570

$ 6,576,215

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 62,623

$ 40,834

$ 60,939

$ 66,960

$ 65,141

Substandard

138,964



135,379



118,166



108,179



91,915

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 201,587

$ 176,213

$ 179,105

$ 175,139

$ 157,056

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 36,157

$ 33,609

$ 38,812

$ 28,672

$ 24,171

Accruing loans 90 days past due

33



1,004



289



552



22

Total nonperforming loans

36,190



34,613



39,101



29,224



24,193

Foreclosed assets

1,014



483



597



25



196

Total nonperforming assets $ 37,204

$ 35,096

$ 39,698

$ 29,249

$ 24,389

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.57 %

0.43 %

0.37 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.28



0.27



0.31



0.23



0.19



































































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.60 %

18.50 %

18.35 %

18.48 %

18.68 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.60



18.50



18.35



18.48



18.68

Total capital ratio

19.70



19.62



19.49



19.62



19.79

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.12



12.06



12.00



11.81



11.53

Tangible common equity ratio

9.14



9.26



7.42



8.41



8.33

Equity/Assets ratio

11.31



11.44



9.71



10.66



10.55



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees $ 11,379

$ 10,678

$ 10,050

$ 9,883

$ 9,845

Service charges on deposits

6,246



6,523



6,509



6,310



6,036

Debit card fees

4,891



5,024



5,041



6,720



4,936

Credit card fees

631



631



694



711



609

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,128



1,940



3,442



3,534



2,974

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



(6,205)



(972)



46



12

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

-



23



(10)



(1)



34

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



(101)



696



-



930

Interest on loan recoveries

555



536



698



475



346

Other noninterest income

2,553



2,930



1,922



2,269



2,285

Total noninterest income $ 29,383

$ 21,979

$ 28,070

$ 29,947

$ 28,007

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 35,003

$ 34,560

$ 32,755

$ 31,796

$ 31,431

Profit sharing expense

1,680



1,193



180



(30)



30

Net occupancy expense

3,470



3,348



3,565



3,423



3,430

Equipment expense

2,237



2,020



2,200



2,198



2,127

FDIC insurance premiums

1,965



3,105



1,573



1,417



1,654

Debit card expense

3,058



3,229



3,284



3,221



3,199

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,734



3,125



3,007



2,847



2,687

Audit fees

333



587



551



563



540

Printing, stationery and supplies

447



492



512



740



710

Amortization of intangible assets

157



228



228



228



228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,455



1,146



1,622



1,789



1,475

Operational and other losses

1,154



1,096



959



856



931

Software amortization and expense

3,005



3,017



2,441



2,519



2,311

Other noninterest expense

7,242



6,328



6,662



6,046



6,503

Total noninterest expense $ 63,940

$ 63,474

$ 59,539

$ 57,613

$ 57,256

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 2,573

$ 2,649

$ 2,823

$ 2,950

$ 3,131





































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024





Dec. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,923

$ 57



5.85 %





$ 1,768

$ 25



5.72 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

344,969



4,657



5.43









145,839



1,961



5.33

Taxable securities

3,376,324



19,952



2.36









3,317,114



19,686



2.37

Tax-exempt securities

1,434,505



9,794



2.73









1,410,148



10,188



2.89

Loans

7,205,424



117,608



6.56









7,052,463



112,996



6.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,365,145

$ 152,068



4.95 %







11,927,332

$ 144,856



4.82 % Noninterest-earning assets

864,885





















886,811













Total assets $ 13,230,030



















$ 12,814,143













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,878,094

$ 45,250



2.31 %





$ 7,371,260

$ 39,225



2.11 % Repurchase Agreements

317,439



2,562



3.25









558,592



4,627



3.29

Borrowings

132,963



1,441



4.36









78,066



847



4.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,328,496

$ 49,253



2.38 %







8,007,918

$ 44,699



2.21 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,346,757





















3,461,544













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,134





















65,524













Shareholders' equity

1,488,643





















1,279,157













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,230,030



















$ 12,814,143

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 102,815



3.34 %











$ 100,157



3.33 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023





June 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,383

$ 35



5.79 %





$ 2,242

$ 30



5.45 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

55,231



757



5.44









119,168



1,553



5.23

Taxable securities

3,429,290



19,425



2.27









3,589,381



20,032



2.23

Tax-exempt securities

1,578,660



11,085



2.81









1,653,418



11,799



2.85

Loans

6,894,064



106,872



6.15









6,683,276



98,541



5.91

Total interest-earning assets

11,959,628

$ 138,174



4.58 %







12,047,485

$ 131,955



4.39 % Noninterest-earning assets

850,855





















842,284













Total assets $ 12,810,483



















$ 12,889,769













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,259,252

$ 36,165



1.98 %





$ 7,037,677

$ 27,629



1.57 % Repurchase Agreements

567,064



4,518



3.16









570,071



3,949



2.78

Borrowings

54,124



519



3.80









145,000



1,561



4.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,880,440

$ 41,202



2.07 %







7,752,748

$ 33,139



1.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,509,809





















3,704,143













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,094





















62,227













Shareholders' equity

1,355,140





















1,370,651













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,810,483



















$ 12,889,769

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 96,972



3.22 %











$ 98,816



3.29 %













































Three Months Ended

























Mar. 31, 2023



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,507

$ 32



5.12 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542



1,618



4.57

























Taxable securities

3,672,257



20,782



2.26

























Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533



12,743



2.91

























Loans

6,500,332



89,464



5.58

























Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$ 124,639



4.19 %























Noninterest-earning assets

863,342





































Total assets $ 12,932,513





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,080,518

$ 21,812



1.25 %























Repurchase Agreements

577,314



3,045



2.14

























Borrowings

47,823



365



3.10

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$ 25,222



1.33 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,028





































Shareholders' equity

1,306,358





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,932,513

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,417



3.34 %

















































































































