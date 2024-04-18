FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 18, 2024, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 of $53.40 million compared to earnings of $52.57 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for both quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) an increase in net interest income of $3.96 million, (ii) a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.97 million, and (iii) an increase in trust fees of $1.53 million. Offsetting these items was an increase in salary and employee benefits expenses of $5.22 million when compared to the same period a year ago.

"Our results were highlighted by an increase in net interest income which was achieved through organic loan and deposit growth during the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, our Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also pleased that, as our bond portfolio continues to mature, we have been able to use that cash flow to fund our organic loan growth, bolster our liquidity position and begin to repurchase securities at much higher rates. We remain financially safe, sound and secure which is reflected in our strong regulatory capital ratios, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $100.24 million compared to $97.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $96.29 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.37 billion for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $12.07 billion for the same quarter a year ago. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.78 million for the first quarter of 2023. At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $80.82 million, or 1.23 percent of loans, at March 31, 2023. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.46 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $10.40 million at March 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net recoveries of $277 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024, compared with 0.37 percent at March 31, 2023.  Classified loans totaled $201.59 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $157.06 million at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $29.38 million compared to $28.01 million for the first quarter of 2023, due to the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $9.85 million for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $9.10 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $6.04 million for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the growth of over 2,000 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2024.
  • Mortgage income increased to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.97 million for the first quarter of 2023 due to a slight increase in mortgage loans originated.
  • There were no gains on sales of assets, foreclosed assets and securities during the first quarter of 2024 compared to a gain of $976 thousand for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $63.94 million compared to $57.26 million for the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $31.46 million in the first quarter of 2023 primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.65 million in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $1.29 million in medical insurance expense and an increase of $1.18 million in officer incentive accruals.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.46 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and FDIC insurance fees. An additional $440 thousand was accrued in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment over the Company's regular accrual.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 44.93 percent for the first quarter of 2023. 

As of March 31, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.19 billion compared to $13.01 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with loans of $6.58 billion at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, loans grew $80.62 million, or 4.51 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $11.29 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $10.94 billion at March 31, 2023.  

Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.50 billion and $1.37 billion at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.23 million at March 31, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $403.30 million and $458.25 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of


2024

2023

ASSETS

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,

 Mar. 31,


Cash and due from banks

$

222,464

$

281,354

$

208,277

$

255,018

$

224,875

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

365,397

255,237

180,008

23,839

221,336

Federal funds sold

12,300

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

4,658,526

4,732,762

4,652,537

5,066,262

5,298,557

Loans, held-for-investment

7,229,410

7,148,791

6,994,696

6,777,570

6,576,215

Allowance for credit losses

(89,562)

(88,734)

(89,714)

(86,541)

(80,818)

Net loans, held-for-investment


7,139,848

7,060,057

6,904,982

6,691,029

6,495,397

Loans, held-for-sale

16,109

14,253

12,229

19,220

11,996

Premises and equipment, net

151,953

151,788

152,936

152,876

153,718

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

984

1,141

1,369

1,597

1,825

Other assets

310,096

295,521

351,599

302,115

286,801

Total assets

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,348,147

$

3,435,586

$

3,477,553

$

3,578,483

$

3,890,991

Interest-bearing deposits

7,941,661

7,702,714

7,238,970

7,229,077

7,045,427

Total deposits

11,289,808

11,138,300

10,716,523

10,807,560

10,936,418

Repurchase agreements

307,297

381,928

621,791

559,479

608,299

Borrowings

26,803

22,153

129,753

28,177

24,628

Trade date payable

-

-

2,500

-

-

Other liabilities

75,883

64,313

66,741

62,988

65,788

Shareholders' equity

1,491,367

1,498,900

1,240,110

1,367,233

1,372,853

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31,


Interest income

$

149,495

$

142,207

$

135,351

$

129,005

$

121,508

Interest expense

49,253

44,699

41,202

33,139

25,222

Net interest income

100,242

97,508

94,149

95,866

96,286

Provision for credit losses

808

-

2,276

5,573

2,781

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,434

97,508

91,873

90,293

93,505

Noninterest income

29,383

21,979

28,070

29,947

28,007

Noninterest expense

63,940

63,474

59,539

57,613

57,256

Net income before income taxes

64,877

56,013

60,404

62,627

64,256

Income tax expense

11,480

10,031

10,848

11,754

11,688

Net income

$

53,397

$

45,982

$

49,556

$

50,873

$

52,568
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.37

$

0.32

$

0.35

$

0.36

$

0.37

Net income - diluted

0.37

0.32

0.35

0.36

0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.17

Book value

10.44

10.50

8.69

9.58

9.62

Tangible book value

8.24

8.30

6.48

7.37

7.41

Market value

32.81

30.30

25.12

28.49

31.90

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,817,159

142,716,939

142,677,069

142,741,196

142,703,531

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,724,674

142,680,263

142,707,260

142,700,805

142,665,646

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,029,449

143,069,900

143,149,373

143,087,555

143,066,011
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.62

%

1.42

%

1.53

%

1.58

%

1.65

%

Return on average equity

14.43

14.26

14.51

14.89

16.32

Return on average tangible equity

18.29

18.92

18.90

19.33

21.51

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.34

3.33

3.22

3.29

3.34

Efficiency ratio

48.37

51.97

47.62

44.74

44.93











FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,

 Mar. 31,


Balance at beginning of period

$

88,734

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834

Loans charged-off

(850)

(1,213)

(1,080)

(1,118)

(288)

Loan recoveries

422

233

432

319

565

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(428)

(980)

(648)

(799)

277

Provision for loan losses

1,256

-

3,821

6,522

4,707

Balance at end of period

$

89,562

$

88,734

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

7,903

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323

Provision for unfunded commitments

(448)

-

(1,545)

(949)

(1,926)

Balance at end of period

$

7,455

$

7,903

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24

%

1.24

%

1.28

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

247.48

256.36

229.44

296.13

334.06

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.02

0.06

0.04

0.05

(0.02)

































Quarter Ended


2024

2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31,


Commercial:














C&I

$

1,191,516

$

1,164,811

$

1,108,240

$

1,021,863

$

954,686

Municipal

211,013

214,850

218,358

215,977

221,379

Total Commercial

1,402,529

1,379,661

1,326,598

1,237,840

1,176,065

Agricultural

87,882

84,890

81,876

82,032

77,017

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

921,773

963,158

929,570

915,221

921,190

Farm

311,002

344,954

341,052

335,644

307,706

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

853,721

827,969

828,900

811,347

737,117

Owner Occupied CRE

1,032,845

1,037,281

1,002,913

1,011,511

1,043,018

Residential

1,918,573

1,834,593

1,788,913

1,698,679

1,628,841

Total Real Estate

5,037,914

5,007,955

4,891,348

4,772,402

4,637,872

Consumer:














Auto

549,837

521,859

540,382

534,603

537,410

Non-Auto

151,248

154,426

154,492

150,693

147,851

Total Consumer

701,085

676,285

694,874

685,296

685,261
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,229,410

$

7,148,791

$

6,994,696

$

6,777,570

$

6,576,215
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

62,623

$

40,834

$

60,939

$

66,960

$

65,141

Substandard

138,964

135,379

118,166

108,179

91,915

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

201,587

$

176,213

$

179,105

$

175,139

$

157,056
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

36,157

$

33,609

$

38,812

$

28,672

$

24,171

Accruing loans 90 days past due

33

1,004

289

552

22

Total nonperforming loans

36,190

34,613

39,101

29,224

24,193

Foreclosed assets

1,014

483

597

25

196

Total nonperforming assets

$

37,204

$

35,096

$

39,698

$

29,249

$

24,389
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.51

%

0.49

%

0.57

%

0.43

%

0.37

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.28

0.27

0.31

0.23

0.19

































Quarter Ended


2024

2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30,



June 30,

 Mar. 31,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.60

%

18.50

%

18.35

%

18.48

%

18.68

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.60

18.50

18.35

18.48

18.68

Total capital ratio

19.70

19.62

19.49

19.62

19.79

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.12

12.06

12.00

11.81

11.53

Tangible common equity ratio

9.14

9.26

7.42

8.41

8.33

Equity/Assets ratio

11.31

11.44

9.71

10.66

10.55

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30,



 June 30,



 Mar. 31,


Trust fees

$

11,379

$

10,678

$

10,050

$

9,883

$

9,845

Service charges on deposits

6,246

6,523

6,509

6,310

6,036

Debit card fees

4,891

5,024

5,041

6,720

4,936

Credit card fees

631

631

694

711

609

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,128

1,940

3,442

3,534

2,974

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

(6,205)

(972)

46

12

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

-

23

(10)

(1)

34

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-

(101)

696

-

930

Interest on loan recoveries

555

536

698

475

346

Other noninterest income

2,553

2,930

1,922

2,269

2,285

Total noninterest income

$

29,383

$

21,979

$

28,070

$

29,947

$

28,007
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

35,003

$

34,560

$

32,755

$

31,796

$

31,431

Profit sharing expense

1,680

1,193

180

(30)

30

Net occupancy expense

3,470

3,348

3,565

3,423

3,430

Equipment expense

2,237

2,020

2,200

2,198

2,127

FDIC insurance premiums

1,965

3,105

1,573

1,417

1,654

Debit card expense

3,058

3,229

3,284

3,221

3,199

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,734

3,125

3,007

2,847

2,687

Audit fees

333

587

551

563

540

Printing, stationery and supplies

447

492

512

740

710

Amortization of intangible assets

157

228

228

228

228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,455

1,146

1,622

1,789

1,475

Operational and other losses

1,154

1,096

959

856

931

Software amortization and expense

3,005

3,017

2,441

2,519

2,311

Other noninterest expense

7,242

6,328

6,662

6,046

6,503

Total noninterest expense

$

63,940

$

63,474

$

59,539

$

57,613

$

57,256
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,573

$

2,649

$

2,823

$

2,950

$

3,131

















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024


Dec. 31, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,923

$

57

5.85

%


$

1,768

$

25

5.72

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

344,969

4,657

5.43




145,839

1,961

5.33

Taxable securities

3,376,324

19,952

2.36




3,317,114

19,686

2.37

Tax-exempt securities

1,434,505

9,794

2.73




1,410,148

10,188

2.89

Loans

7,205,424

117,608

6.56




7,052,463

112,996

6.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,365,145

$

152,068

4.95

%



11,927,332

$

144,856

4.82

%

Noninterest-earning assets

864,885










886,811






Total assets

$

13,230,030









$

12,814,143






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,878,094

$

45,250

2.31

%


$

7,371,260

$

39,225

2.11

%

Repurchase Agreements

317,439

2,562

3.25




558,592

4,627

3.29

Borrowings

132,963

1,441

4.36




78,066

847

4.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,328,496

$

49,253

2.38

%



8,007,918

$

44,699

2.21

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,346,757










3,461,544






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

66,134










65,524






Shareholders' equity

1,488,643










1,279,157






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,230,030









$

12,814,143




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

102,815

3.34

%





$

100,157

3.33

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,383

$

35

5.79

%


$

2,242

$

30

5.45

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

55,231

757

5.44




119,168

1,553

5.23

Taxable securities

3,429,290

19,425

2.27




3,589,381

20,032

2.23

Tax-exempt securities

1,578,660

11,085

2.81




1,653,418

11,799

2.85

Loans

6,894,064

106,872

6.15




6,683,276

98,541

5.91

Total interest-earning assets

11,959,628

$

138,174

4.58

%



12,047,485

$

131,955

4.39

%

Noninterest-earning assets

850,855










842,284






Total assets

$

12,810,483









$

12,889,769






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,259,252

$

36,165

1.98

%


$

7,037,677

$

27,629

1.57

%

Repurchase Agreements

567,064

4,518

3.16




570,071

3,949

2.78

Borrowings

54,124

519

3.80




145,000

1,561

4.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,880,440

$

41,202

2.07

%



7,752,748

$

33,139

1.71

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,509,809










3,704,143






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

65,094










62,227






Shareholders' equity

1,355,140










1,370,651






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,810,483









$

12,889,769




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

96,972

3.22

%





$

98,816

3.29

%























Three Months Ended












Mar. 31, 2023













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,507

$

32

5.12

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542

1,618

4.57












Taxable securities

3,672,257

20,782

2.26












Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533

12,743

2.91












Loans

6,500,332

89,464

5.58












Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$

124,639

4.19

%











Noninterest-earning assets

863,342


















Total assets

$

12,932,513


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,080,518

$

21,812

1.25

%











Repurchase Agreements

577,314

3,045

2.14












Borrowings

47,823

365

3.10












Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$

25,222

1.33

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

60,028


















Shareholders' equity

1,306,358


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,932,513








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

99,417

3.34

%























































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

