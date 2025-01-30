FIRST FINANCIAL BANK ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF CHRIS SCHJETNAN TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY LENDING AND OUTREACH

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank has announced the promotion of Chris Schjetnan to Executive Vice President, Director of Community Lending and Outreach. In this role, Chris will lead the Bank's affordable banking initiatives which focus on traditionally underserved communities.

"Chris's unique background makes him an ideal candidate to fill this important new role for our company," said David Bailey, President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Chris will lead our ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to banking options which serve the diverse needs of our borrowers. Chris will continue to drive our mission forward and continue to make a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Born in Mexico City, Mexico and raised there in a bilingual and bicultural household, Schjetnan brings experiences and expertise that have enabled him to become a leader in community lending and outreach for our bank. Schjetnan began his career at First Financial Bank in 2012, after spending several years at Wells Fargo in credit and branch management positions. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President, Regional Consumer Lending Manager, he oversaw a team responsible for loan portfolio growth in the Bank's Chisholm Trail Region.

Chris has been instrumental in growing our ITIN (Individual Tax Identification Number) and Affordable Home Mortgage programs that provide access to mortgage lending options for individuals who might not qualify through traditional loan channels. Additionally, Chris has helped forge relationships across the state with organizations focused on the underserved.

Chris received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Western New Mexico University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University as well as the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

