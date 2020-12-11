First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Shelley Dacus To Chief Executive Officer Of Kingwood Region

"We are certainly delighted to promote Shelley and give her the additional title of Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Bank, Kingwood Region," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "As President of the Region, Shelley has proven her leadership and experience is instrumental in providing exceptional customer service and growth for the Bank. We are pleased to have a banker of her caliber and knowledge leading the charge. Her hard work, determination, and leadership makes her promotion a perfect fit for both her and the Bank. We appreciate Johnny Brooks for establishing a firm foundation for the region and his leadership in this area since our acquisition of the Bank nearly three years ago."

Ms. Dacus holds a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and the Texas Bankers Management Development Program. She has also earned the Risk Management Association Credit Risk Certification. Ms. Dacus has more than 15 years of banking experience and was part of the leadership team of Commercial State Bank acquired by First Financial Bank in 2018, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

A 2019 graduate of the First Financial leadership development program, FFIN University, Ms. Dacus volunteers for Junior Achievement and March of Dimes and serves on the Texas Bankers Association's Leadership Counsel and Banking Task Force.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

