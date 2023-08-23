First Financial Bank Opens 80th Branch in Texas

Franklin location is sixth overall for Bryan/College Station Region

FRANKLIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), has announced the opening of its 80th branch in Franklin. The addition of the Franklin location extends the Bryan/College Station Region's reach in the region to six locations.

"I am pleased to announce that we are fulfilling our customers' requests by opening a full-service branch in Franklin," said Scott Dueser, President and CEO, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "This expansion not only signifies our commitment to serving the financial needs of the community but also amplifies and strengthens our presence in the Brazos Valley."

Located at 100 W. Decherd, Suite C, the new walk-in facility is an expansion in services from the previous loan production office that opened earlier this year in the same location. The company's commitment to the local community is bolstered by local bankers Justin Kleiber and Justen Salcido and the banking team assembled from the Franklin community. Customers can expect the same first-class customer service in Franklin delivered at First Financial Bank's 79 other locations across the state.

First Financial Bank expanded its footprint into the Brazos Valley in January 2020, making up the bank's Bryan/College Station Region, one of 12 in the state. In that time, the bank has emerged as a regional leader in banking and customer service while contributing to and participating in many community initiatives. In June 2023, the bank was named Best Bank and Best Place to Work in the Bryan/College Station Eagle Readers' Choice Awards.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

