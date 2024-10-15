FIRST FINANCIAL BANK SERVED OVER 60 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS IN NINTH ANNUAL COMPANY-WIDE DAY OF SERVICE

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), conducted its ninth annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day, October 14, 2024. First Financial partnered with 63 local non-profit and community organizations across the state to provide assistance and perform service projects. With more than 1,000 employees from 79 statewide branches that participated on the federal holiday, Day of Service projects took place in many communities across First Financial's footprint.

"The strength of our communities lies in the partnerships we build and the support we provide to those who need it most," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial. "Collaborating with our local non-profits is not only an opportunity to give back, but a responsibility we take to heart. Our annual Day of Service is just another way we are committed to making a positive impact. We are glad this year was such a success."

