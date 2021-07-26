First Financial Bank Southeast Region President Stephen Lee Named to Texas State University System Board of Regents

ABILENE, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Lee, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bank, N.A., Southeast Region was recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas State University System Board of Regents. Lee received a degree in finance from Lamar University, which is a member of the Texas State System. His appointment to the Texas State board is set to expire Feb. 1, 2027.

"Stephen's excellent leadership over our Southeast Texas region is transcended only by his selfless commitments to his community," said Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Stephen is a tireless advocate for several organizations, including those that directly benefit college students."

Lee serves as a director of the Lamar State College-Orange Foundation, chairman of the Lutcher Theater, Inc. Board, director of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Foundation and director of the 100 Club of Southeast Texas. In 2018, he was recognized by First Financial Bank with the Walter F. Johnson Award for his leadership in recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas.

"As a graduate of Lamar University, it is an honor for me to serve in this capacity and give back to higher education in the state of Texas," said Lee, who also is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. "I look forward to engaging with my fellow board members and advancing the objectives and goals of the system and its component institutions."

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

