First Financial Bank Supports Conversion of Historical School into Affordable Senior Housing

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 12:19 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank has announced a $5.5 million investment to support the Landmark at Abilene senior housing project. The historic renovation of the former Travis Elementary School at 1101 S. 9th Street will involve converting and expanding the building into 29 affordable housing units for senior citizens.

The original schoolhouse on that lot was built in 1903 and was known as South Ward. It later became known as Travis Elementary and was rebuilt in 1922 by renowned architect David S. Castle. The school closed its doors in 1985.

Landmark at Abilene will occupy nearly a full block in the Original Town South neighborhood, with plans to redevelop the entire site. The restored property will include amenities such as a community room, dog park, picnic area, theater room, walking trail, and a courtyard for the residents. Construction is expected to be completed by spring of 2025.

"First Financial is proud to support this important project for Abilene," said F. Scott Dueser, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "This historic rehabilitation will provide more access to quality affordable housing for senior citizens, while also restoring a cherished piece of Abilene history. It's an honor to help bring this positive addition to our community."

The project is being led by Overland Property Group (OPG), a developer with extensive experience constructing affordable housing, senior housing, and historical renovations. The project is made possible by tax-credit funding from Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs (TDHCA) and partnerships with the Midwest Housing Equity Group and First Financial Bank.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.
First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

