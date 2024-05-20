First Financial Bankshares Announces Appointment of Sally Pope Davis to Board of Directors

ABILENE, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) announced today the appointment of Sally Pope Davis to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Davis was also appointed to the Board of Directors of First Financial Bank. She retired from Goldman Sachs in April 2024 after a 34-year career at the firm.

Ms. Davis

"Sally co-led one of the industry's largest U.S. small cap value funds during her tenure at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, while also having specific responsibility for and expertise in investments across the financial sector, including banks, thrifts, insurance companies, mortgage, capital markets and specialty finance. We are extremely honored to welcome her to the First Financial Bankshares Board of Directors," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial. "Sally is a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute, and a past president of the Bank and Financial Analysts Association. We look forward to having her knowledge, experience and direction on the Company's board as one of the top financial investors in the country."

Davis joined Goldman Sachs in 1989 and spent her first ten years at the firm as a sell-side research analyst covering U.S. regional banking companies. Previously, she was a sell-side bank analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman. Davis began her career at Chase Manhattan Bank in 1981, where she was a Vice President in capital planning and also held positions in corporate finance, specializing in financial institutions.

Ms. Davis is an experienced and in-demand public speaker, which includes giving presentations to boards of directors, senior management and leadership, risk management and investment groups. She has been a frequent participant on conference investor panels, has made appearances on CNBC, and has been quoted often in the financial press.

Ms. Davis holds degrees in finance (B.S., 1979) from the University of Connecticut and business administration (MBA, 1981) from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. First Financial Bankshares, Inc., also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, Inc., please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

