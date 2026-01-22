FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 EARNINGS

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $62.32 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $253.58 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $30.07 million, or 13.45 percent.

"We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by record quarterly net income. We are especially happy with the strong deposit growth during the quarter, which will set us up well to grow both loans and securities in 2026," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by our organic balance sheet growth of almost $1.50 billion in the past year, increasing earning assets while continuing to grow net interest income.  As we enter 2026, we will continue to remain focused on sound lending growth, managing the changing interest rate environment and the regulatory landscape. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!"

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $131.37 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.86 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a credit provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.00 million in the fourth quarter 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $28.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.82 million recorded in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $105.54 million or 1.29 percent of total loans held-for-investment ("loans hereafter") at December 31, 2025, compared to $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, or 1.24 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.39 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $391 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent on December 31, 2025, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at December 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $255.61 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $233.85 million at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.35 million compared to $30.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Mortgage income increased to $4.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $3.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to increased loan origination volumes and pricing margins.
  • Trust fee income increased to $13.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.66 million in the same quarter last year which represents an increase of $850 thousand or 6.71 percent. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in market value of assets under management to $11.94 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $77.65 million compared to $70.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs rose to $47.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 is largely due to merit-based pay increases and market adjustments for front line staff over the prior year, an increase of $1.17 million in profit sharing expense and an increase of $384 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to the Company's growth in net income over the prior year and increased mortgage activity.
  • Noninterest expense, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.97 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2025.   

As of December 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $15.45 billion compared to $13.98 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans totaled $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024.  Loans grew $245.18 million, or 3.10 percent, from December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024.  During the fourth quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $511.59 million, or 15.74 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2025 balances and $1.25 billion from December 31, 2024, or 10.26 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion at December 31, 2024, resulting from growth in retained earnings and improvement in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower longer-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $269.94 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.




















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

























As of







2025

2024






ASSETS

 Dec. 31, 

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 






Cash and due from banks

$

249,466

$

237,466

$

264,000

$

232,943

$

259,996






Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

826,947

401,580

435,612

682,362

503,417






Federal funds sold

1,575

11,750

8,750

11,750

-






Investment securities

5,514,113

5,260,813

4,886,548

4,760,431

4,617,759






Loans, held-for-investment

8,158,276

8,243,625

8,074,944

7,945,611

7,913,098






Allowance for credit losses

(105,536)

(105,958)

(102,792)

(101,080)

(98,325)






Net loans, held-for-investment 

8,052,740

8,137,667

7,972,152

7,844,531

7,814,773






Loans, held-for-sale

29,992

26,015

33,233

14,348

8,235






Premises and equipment, net

149,985

149,651

148,999

150,589

151,904






Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481






Other intangible assets

171

257

343

428

523






Other assets

308,006

302,848

313,723

301,251

309,330






Total assets

$

15,446,476

$

14,841,528

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418




























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY




















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,401,057

$

3,446,262

$

3,439,059

$

3,356,553

$

3,348,041






Interest-bearing deposits

9,944,472

9,399,986

9,009,357

9,110,218

8,751,133






Total deposits

13,345,529

12,846,248

12,448,416

12,466,771

12,099,174






Repurchase agreements

62,956

50,646

48,026

56,606

61,416






Borrowings

21,680

21,956

22,153

26,978

135,603






Trade date payable

-

-

24,965

-

-






Other liabilities

98,994

92,410

95,929

81,498

76,665






Shareholders' equity

1,917,317

1,830,268

1,737,352

1,680,261

1,606,560






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,446,476

$

14,841,528

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418





























Quarter Ended







2025

2024






INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,






Interest income

$

182,869

$

179,692

$

172,810

$

167,110

$

165,792






Interest expense

51,501

52,691

49,080

48,321

49,675






Net interest income

131,368

127,001

123,730

118,789

116,117






Provision for credit losses

(2,486)

24,435

3,132

3,528

1,003






Net interest income after provision for credit losses

133,854

102,566

120,598

115,261

115,114






Noninterest income

33,349

34,264

32,873

30,230

30,977






Noninterest expense

77,650

73,666

71,735

70,335

70,099






Net income before income taxes

89,553

63,164

81,736

75,156

75,992






Income tax expense

16,239

10,897

15,078

13,810

13,671






Net income

$

73,314

$

52,267

$

66,658

$

61,346

$

62,321




























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 




















Net income - basic

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

0.47

$

0.43

$

0.44






Net income - diluted

0.51

0.36

0.47

0.43

0.43






Cash dividends declared

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.18

0.18






Book value

13.39

12.78

12.14

11.75

11.24






Tangible book value

11.20

10.59

9.95

9.55

9.04






Market value

29.87

33.65

35.98

35.92

36.05






Shares outstanding - end of period

143,213,102

143,188,051

143,077,619

143,019,433

142,944,704






Average outstanding shares - basic

143,180,215

143,105,224

143,023,544

142,949,514

142,898,110






Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,542,801

143,474,169

143,378,505

143,355,148

143,352,067




























PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets

1.94

%

1.44

%

1.89

%

1.78

%

1.81

%




Return on average equity

15.62

11.85

15.82

15.12

15.17






Return on average tangible equity

18.78

14.44

19.43

18.68

18.78






Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81

3.80

3.81

3.74

3.67






Efficiency ratio

46.10

44.74

44.97

46.36

46.81





























Year Ended















Dec. 31,














INCOME STATEMENTS

2025

2024















Interest income

$

702,480

$

628,918















Interest expense

201,593

202,177















Net interest income

500,887

426,741















Provision for credit losses

28,609

13,821















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

472,278

412,920















Noninterest income

130,716

123,989















Noninterest expense

293,391

265,063















Net income before income taxes

309,603

271,846















Income tax expense

56,024

48,335















Net income

$

253,579

$

223,511





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA 




















Net income - basic

$

1.77

$

1.56















Net income - diluted

1.77

1.56















Cash dividends declared

0.75

0.72















Book value

13.39

11.24















Tangible book value

11.20

9.04















Market value

$

29.87

$

36.05















Shares outstanding - end of period

143,213,102

142,944,704















Average outstanding shares - basic

143,065,368

142,822,880















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,447,988

143,232,520





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets

1.76

%

1.68

%














Return on average equity

14.59

14.51















Return on average tangible equity

17.80

18.24















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79

3.50















Efficiency ratio

45.53

47.23





































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands)




























Quarter Ended







2025

2024






ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 






Balance at beginning of period

$

105,958

$

102,792

$

101,080

$

98,325

$

99,936






Loans charged-off

(3,387)

(22,612)

(1,189)

(946)

(2,184)






Loan recoveries

2,996

272

469

710

243






Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(391)

(22,340)

(720)

(236)

(1,941)






Provision for loan losses

(31)

25,506

2,432

2,991

330






Balance at end of period

$

105,536

$

105,958

$

102,792

$

101,080

$

98,325




























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS




















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,842

$

9,914

$

9,214

$

8,677

$

8,004






Provision for unfunded commitments

(2,455)

(1,072)

700

537

673






Balance at end of period

$

6,387

$

8,842

$

9,914

$

9,214

$

8,677




























Allowance for loan losses /




















period-end loans held-for-investment

1.29

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.27

%

1.24

%





Allowance for loan losses /




















nonperforming loans

188.41

187.39

162.60

164.16

158.02






Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans




















(annualized)

0.02

1.07

0.04

0.01

0.10





























As of 







2025

2024






COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,






Commercial:




















C&I

$

1,116,461

$

1,174,770

$

1,202,151

$

1,144,429

$

1,176,993






Municipal

342,501

347,559

306,140

338,303

369,246






Total Commercial

1,458,962

1,522,329

1,508,291

1,482,732

1,546,239






Agricultural

95,776

88,820

86,133

90,186

95,543






Real Estate:




















Construction & Development

1,157,865

1,214,649

1,172,834

1,098,069

1,054,603






Farm

327,625

322,710

302,969

331,464

339,665






Non-Owner Occupied CRE

832,816

802,675

746,341

753,898

805,566






Owner Occupied CRE

1,120,608

1,119,425

1,124,610

1,142,618

1,083,100






Residential

2,285,830

2,308,708

2,286,220

2,217,740

2,196,767






Total Real Estate

5,724,744

5,768,167

5,632,974

5,543,789

5,479,701






Consumer:




















Auto

732,351

718,501

698,897

679,189

638,560






Non-Auto

146,443

145,808

148,649

149,715

153,055






Total Consumer

878,794

864,309

847,546

828,904

791,615




























Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,158,276

$

8,243,625

$

8,074,944

$

7,945,611

$

7,913,098




























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION




















Special Mention

$

66,058

$

76,647

$

62,774

$

46,103

$

42,563






Substandard

189,548

176,311

194,291

199,509

191,288






Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-






Total classified loans

$

255,606

$

252,958

$

257,065

$

245,612

$

233,851




























NONPERFORMING ASSETS




















Nonaccrual loans

$

55,121

$

56,394

$

63,142

$

60,430

$

61,938






Accruing loans 90 days past due

892

151

77

1,143

287






Total nonperforming loans

56,013

56,545

63,219

61,573

62,225






Foreclosed assets

479

1,997

489

115

871






Total nonperforming assets

$

56,492

$

58,542

$

63,708

$

61,688

$

63,096




























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.69

%

0.71

%

0.79

%

0.78

%

0.80

%





As a % of end of period total assets

0.37

0.39

0.44

0.43

0.45





























Quarter Ended







2025

2024






CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,






Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.99

%

19.10

%

19.16

%

19.12

%

18.83

%




Tier 1 capital ratio

19.99

19.10

19.16

19.12

18.83






Total capital ratio

21.17

20.29

20.35

20.31

20.00






Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.55

12.34

12.61

12.46

12.49






Tangible common equity ratio

10.60

10.44

10.12

9.76

9.46






Equity/Assets ratio

12.41

12.33

12.08

11.74

11.49





























Quarter Ended







2025

2024






NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,






Trust fees

$

13,512

$

12,950

$

12,746

$

12,653

$

12,662






Service charges on deposits

6,140

6,447

6,126

6,177

6,306






Debit card fees

5,791

5,333

5,218

4,967

5,506






Credit card fees

678

699

707

577

617






Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,216

4,375

4,126

2,832

3,009






Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(12)

(122)

200

(35)

36






Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-

-

6

-

214






Loan recoveries

546

1,664

810

574

433






Other noninterest income

2,478

2,918

2,934

2,485

2,194






Total noninterest income

$

33,349

$

34,264

$

32,873

$

30,230

$

30,977




























NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

42,409

$

40,681

$

39,834

$

39,157

$

37,996






Profit sharing expense

4,819

1,924

2,741

2,985

3,648






Net occupancy expense

3,458

3,545

3,600

3,720

3,753






Equipment expense

2,128

2,395

2,478

2,321

2,305






FDIC insurance premiums

1,695

1,635

1,585

1,575

1,511






Debit card expense

3,265

3,512

3,308

3,373

3,220






Legal, tax and professional fees

3,079

3,332

3,143

3,067

3,751






Audit fees

531

536

463

451

423






Printing, stationery and supplies

528

456

473

482

293






Amortization of intangible assets

86

86

86

95

147






Advertising, meals and public relations

1,923

1,714

1,653

1,677

1,642






Operational and other losses

1,583

1,957

720

540

863






Software amortization and expense

4,456

4,280

4,020

3,732

3,648






Other noninterest expense

7,690

7,613

7,631

7,160

6,899






Total noninterest expense

$

77,650

$

73,666

$

71,735

$

70,335

$

70,099




























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT 

$

3,709

$

3,406

$

2,926

$

2,700

$

2,673





























Year Ended















Dec. 31,















NONINTEREST INCOME

2025

2024















Trust fees

$

51,861

$

47,449















Service charges on deposits

24,889

24,988















Debit card fees

21,310

21,070















Credit card fees

2,661

2,537















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

15,550

13,183















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

31

(51)















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6

484















Loan recoveries

3,594

3,010















Other noninterest income

10,814

11,319















Total noninterest income

$

130,716

$

123,989





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

162,082

$

143,830















Profit sharing expense

12,469

9,466















Net occupancy expense

14,323

14,579















Equipment expense

9,321

9,065















FDIC insurance premiums

6,490

6,498















Debit card expense

13,456

12,768















Legal, tax and professional fees

12,619

14,157















Audit fees

1,982

1,793















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,939

1,364















Amortization of intangible assets

352

618















Advertising, meals and public relations

6,966

6,028















Operational and other losses

4,800

3,741















Software amortization and expense

16,496

13,523















Other noninterest expense

30,096

27,633















Total noninterest expense

$

293,391

$

265,063





































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT 

$

12,741

$

10,446





































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025


Sept. 30, 2025


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

6,565

$

62

3.75

%


$

10,711

$

130

4.82

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

434,445

4,284

3.91




216,739

2,387

4.37

Taxable securities

3,683,108

29,231

3.17




3,560,347

26,539

2.98

Tax-exempt securities

1,712,261

14,144

3.30




1,564,767

12,906

3.30

Loans

8,241,265

138,857

6.68




8,249,113

141,136

6.79

Total interest-earning assets

14,077,644

$

186,578

5.26

%



13,601,677

$

183,098

5.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets

893,739










826,660






Total assets

$

14,971,383









$

14,428,337






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

9,476,716

$

51,207

2.14

%


$

9,051,463

$

52,010

2.28

%

Repurchase Agreements

56,573

219

1.54




50,051

210

1.66

Borrowings

22,113

75

1.35




56,198

471

3.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,555,402

$

51,501

2.14

%



9,157,712

$

52,691

2.28

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,454,171










3,419,378






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,623










101,268






Shareholders' equity

1,862,187










1,749,979






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,971,383









$

14,428,337




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

135,077

3.81

%





$

130,407

3.80

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

9,397

$

113

4.84

%


$

7,596

$

90

4.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

379,364

4,191

4.43




286,040

3,174

4.50

Taxable securities

3,470,028

25,242

2.91




3,506,035

25,034

2.86

Tax-exempt securities

1,433,498

10,811

3.02




1,407,440

9,912

2.82

Loans

8,045,340

135,378

6.75




7,952,946

131,600

6.71

Total interest-earning assets

13,337,627

$

175,735

5.28

%



13,160,057

$

169,810

5.23

%

Noninterest-earning assets

826,635










830,055






Total assets

$

14,164,262









$

13,990,112






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,923,737

$

48,730

2.19

%


$

8,882,040

$

47,549

2.17

%

Repurchase Agreements

54,482

221

1.63




53,920

209

1.57

Borrowings

26,557

128

1.93




74,561

563

3.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,004,776

$

49,079

2.19

%



9,010,521

$

48,321

2.17

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,383,851










3,265,838






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

85,745










68,218






Shareholders' equity

1,689,890










1,645,535






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,164,262









$

13,990,112




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

126,656

3.81

%





$

121,489

3.74

%























Three Months Ended












Dec. 31, 2024













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,895

$

23

4.90

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

308,118

3,578

4.62












Taxable securities

3,320,754

21,896

2.64












Tax-exempt securities

1,425,934

9,858

2.77












Loans

7,806,860

133,110

6.78












Total interest-earning assets

12,863,561

$

168,465

5.21

%











Noninterest-earning assets

824,757


















Total assets

$

13,688,318


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,523,405

$

49,139

2.29

%











Repurchase Agreements

63,350

271

1.70












Borrowings

39,709

265

2.65












Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,626,464

$

49,675

2.29

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,348,062


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271


















Shareholders' equity

1,634,521


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

118,790

3.67

%


































Year Ended


Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

8,566

$

395

4.61

%


$

3,464

$

197

5.70

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

329,388

14,035

4.26




253,393

13,242

5.23

Taxable securities

3,555,356

106,046

2.98




3,289,683

81,626

2.48

Tax exempt securities

1,530,433

47,773

3.12




1,420,846

39,124

2.75

Loans

8,123,368

546,972

6.73




7,516,352

505,176

6.72

Total interest-earning assets

13,547,111

$

715,221

5.28

%



12,483,738

$

639,365

5.12

%

Noninterest-earning assets

845,451










840,674






Total assets

$

14,392,562









$

13,324,412






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

9,085,018

$

199,496

2.20

%


$

8,166,855

$

194,801

2.39

%

Repurchase Agreements

53,752

860

1.60




173,068

5,468

3.16

Borrowings

44,751

1,236

2.76




54,943

1,909

3.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,183,521

$

201,592

2.20

%



8,394,866

$

202,178

2.41

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,381,632










3,316,040






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

88,794










73,559






Shareholders' equity

1,738,615










1,539,947






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,392,562









$

13,324,412




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

513,629

3.79

%





$

437,187

3.50

%






















SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

FIRST FINANCIAL BANK ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AS PART OF ITS CONTINUED SUCCESSION PLANNING

The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank (the "Bank"), subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) (the "Company"), has...

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics