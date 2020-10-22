First Financial Bankshares Announces Earnings For Third Quarter 2020

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020 of $52.86 million compared with earnings of $43.08 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 22.69 percent increase. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $0.32 for the third quarter of 2019.

All amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was effective January 1, 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with our results for the third quarter and year-to-date reflecting our TEXAS STRONG initiative to navigate through the pandemic. Throughout this time, we have kept our doors open to allow our customers to keep their doors open as well. Our approach has proven to be very positive since approximately one-third of the PPP loans were made to prospects and noncustomers who couldn't get them done through their own bank allowing us to grow considerably in loans and deposits as well as trust assets. I am extremely proud of the dedication, hard work and excellent customer service that our 1,450 associates have provided through this time by guiding our customers through the PPP loan process, bringing an unbelievable amount of new business to the Company, and executing a record number of mortgages, all of which has certainly helped our bottom line. As already proven, we are well positioned to navigate through this environment with strong reserves, liquidity, superior capital levels, and a team that doesn't allow pandemics or hurricanes to slow us down. We are optimistic about finishing the year strong and rolling right into 2021," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $89.21 million, up $16.57 million from net interest income of $72.64 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.75 percent for the quarter compared to 3.94 percent a year ago. Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.33 billion increase in average-earning assets to $9.80 billion at September 30, 2020, from both organic and acquired growth, partially offset by a 52 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.84 percent for the quarter; and $1.85 million in accretion from acquired loans this quarter compared to $415 thousand in the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting these amounts was a $5.79 million, or 54 basis points, decrease in funding costs on interest-bearing liabilities from the same quarter a year ago.

During the third and second quarters of 2020, the Company recognized $2.83 million each quarter in deferred net loan fees on Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP") loans. PPP loans totaled $703.73 million at September 30, 2020 ($703.48 million and $430.84 million in average balances for the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively). The remainder of the PPP net deferred loan fees totaled $15.97 million at September 30, 2020 and continues to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 months.

Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" ("CECL"), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. However, the pandemic-related legislation included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President, or December 31, 2020. The Company elected to delay implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded the provision for credit losses for the quarter and year-to-date under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL. The Company is prepared to adopt CECL during the fourth quarter, retroactively effective as of January 1, 2020, which will likely require adjusting previously reported provisions for credit losses in the previous quarters of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $9.00 million in the third quarter of 2020, including $1.50 million related to the provision for unfunded commitments, compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs totaled $409 thousand compared to $381 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 continues to reflect uncertainty surrounding the economic impact caused by the pandemic and the decline in oil and gas prices. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $76.04 million, or 1.44 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.66 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $51.89 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.27 percent of loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019. Classified loans totaled $202.04 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019.

In mid-March of 2020, the Company began offering deferral and extensions of principle and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. During the third quarter, we provided new or extended existing customers deferrals and extensions on a case-by-case basis considering the current and projected profile of the borrower. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 122 loans totaling $18.65 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and extension agreements, representing 0.41 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans compared to 2,200 loans totaling $468.54 million, or 10.30 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure, excluding PPP loans, totaled $118.57 million, or 2.58 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $26.82 million of classified loans including $6.80 million in nonaccrual loans. At September 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss specific reserves on its oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 8.01 percent of total oil and gas loans, excluding PPP loans, and had net charge-offs totaling $801 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. There were no charge-offs associated with oil and gas loans during the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, at September 30, 2020, loans in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries, excluding PPP loans, totaled $359.02 million or 7.82 percent of the Company's outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $28.17 million of classified loans including $5.69 million in nonaccrual loans. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $26 thousand and $334 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2020 rose to $38.58 million from $28.67 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $7.05 million in the third quarter of 2019. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $6.95 billion , up 9.36 percent at September 30, 2020 from $6.36 billion at September 30, 2019 .

in the third quarter of 2020 from in the third quarter of 2019. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to , up 9.36 percent at from at . Service charges on deposits were $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $5.63 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in service charge revenue in 2020 when compared to 2019 has primarily been driven by lower overdraft fees in the current year related to the effects of the pandemic and related stimulus programs, although service charge income increased $691 thousand in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2020.

in the third quarter of 2020 compared with in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in service charge revenue in 2020 when compared to 2019 has primarily been driven by lower overdraft fees in the current year related to the effects of the pandemic and related stimulus programs, although service charge income increased in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $7.73 million in the third quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued as well as our Bryan/College Station acquisition.

in the third quarter of 2020 from in the third quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued as well as our acquisition. Mortgage income increased to $15.23 million compared with $5.73 million in the third quarter of 2019 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated driven by the lower rate environment and the strong housing market in Texas . The Company's mortgage pipeline increased to $235.63 million as of September 30, 2020 , when compared to $62.79 million at September 30, 2019 .

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $55.59 million compared to $48.91 million in the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $33.65 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $28.55 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions and incentives. The $2.84 million increase in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily resulted from the $3.62 million one-time deferral of salaries related to PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 and a $1.30 million increase in mortgage related commissions and incentives partially offset by a decrease in other employee costs.

for the third quarter of 2020, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions and incentives. The increase in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily resulted from the one-time deferral of salaries related to PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 and a increase in mortgage related commissions and incentives partially offset by a decrease in other employee costs. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 included conversion related costs totaling $583 thousand as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition, while no significant conversion related costs were incurred in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 42.45 percent compared with 47.54 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.57 billion compared to $8.11 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with loans of $4.10 billion at September 30, 2019, representing approximately 29 percent growth driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, PPP loans and organic growth. Deposits totaled $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.40 billion at September 30, 2019, representing approximately 30 percent growth driven by organic growth and the acquisition. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to 35.6 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 34.6 percent at September 30, 2019.

Shareholders' equity rose to $1.62 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.21 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition, undistributed earnings and the net increase in the net unrealized gain on investment securities. At September 30, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of



2020



2019

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 175,088

$ 188,373

$ 191,486

$ 231,534

$ 198,855

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

58,933



196,426



76,378



47,920



31,410

Federal funds sold

-



-



-



3,150



-

Investment securities

4,431,280



4,118,863



4,107,069



3,413,317



3,397,156

Loans, held-for-investment

5,293,679



5,253,067



4,639,389



4,194,969



4,100,316

Allowance for loan losses

(76,038)



(68,947)



(60,440)



(52,499)



(51,889)

Net loans, held-for-investment

5,217,641



5,184,120



4,578,949



4,142,470



4,048,427

Loans, held-for-sale

101,055



66,370



42,034



28,228



40,499

Premises and equipment, net

141,002



138,933



139,554



131,022



132,367

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



312,842



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

5,394



5,884



6,392



2,102



2,340

Other assets

123,778



127,367



246,387



90,919



91,220

Total assets $ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,950,407

$ 2,941,679

$ 2,288,597

$ 2,065,128

$ 2,210,997

Interest-bearing deposits

5,344,481



5,215,963



4,921,869



4,538,678



4,186,686

Total deposits

8,294,888



8,157,642



7,210,466



6,603,806



6,397,683

Borrowings

503,163



449,224



857,871



381,356



400,155

Other liabilities

150,100



150,502



106,392



49,868



110,903

Shareholders' equity

1,619,501



1,582,449



1,526,362



1,227,197



1,205,098

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839



































Quarter Ended



2020



2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income $ 91,373

$ 92,197

$ 88,100

$ 82,123

$ 80,591

Interest expense

2,163



2,962



7,198



6,801



7,953

Net interest income

89,210



89,235



80,902



75,322



72,638

Provision for loan losses

7,500



8,700



9,850



950



450

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,500



-



-



-



-

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

80,210



80,535



71,052



74,372



72,188

Noninterest income

38,575



36,919



28,732



27,347



28,669

Noninterest expense

55,593



53,321



55,318



51,938



48,910

Net income before income taxes

63,192



64,133



44,466



49,781



51,947

Income tax expense

10,335



10,663



7,234



8,393



8,867

Net income $ 52,857

$ 53,470

$ 37,232

$ 41,388

$ 43,080

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 0.32

Net income - diluted

0.37



0.38



0.26



0.30



0.32

Cash dividends declared

0.13



0.13



0.12



0.12



0.12

Book value

11.40



11.14



10.73



9.03



8.87

Tangible book value

9.15



8.89



8.48



7.75



7.59

Market value $ 27.91

$ 28.89

$ 26.84

$ 35.10

$ 33.33

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,121,595



142,035,396



142,314,930



135,891,755



135,822,456

Average outstanding shares - basic

141,980,707



141,973,522



142,118,864



135,747,381



135,693,901

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,529,242



142,454,083



142,735,208



136,539,286



136,369,328

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.01 %

2.06 %

1.63 %

2.01 %

2.15 % Return on average equity

13.14



14.00



10.11



13.56



14.46

Return on average tangible equity

16.41



17.67



12.89



15.83



16.96

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.75



3.78



3.91



3.99



3.94

Efficiency ratio

42.45



41.32



49.63



49.75



47.54



































































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2020



2019



















Interest income $ 271,671

$ 237,069



















Interest expense

12,323



23,301



















Net interest income

259,348



213,768



















Provision for loan losses

26,050



2,015



















Provision for unfunded commitments

1,500



-



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

231,798



211,753



















Noninterest income

104,226



81,081



















Noninterest expense

164,233



144,583



















Net income before income taxes

171,791



148,251



















Income tax expense

28,233



24,827



















Net income $ 143,558

$ 123,424



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.01

$ 0.91



















Net income - diluted

1.01



0.91



















Cash dividends declared

0.38



0.35



















Book value

11.40



8.87



















Tangible book value

9.15



7.59



















Market value $ 27.91

$ 33.33



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,121,595



135,822,456



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,023,930



135,613,646



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,519,448



136,274,342



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.91 %

2.10 %

















Return on average equity

12.46



14.67



















Return on average tangible equity

15.71



17.36



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81



3.97



















Efficiency ratio

44.21



48.21





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2020



2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 68,947

$ 60,440

$ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820

Loans charged off

(853)



(894)



(2,227)



(834)



(767)

Loan recoveries

444



701



318



494



386

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(409)



(193)



(1,909)



(340)



(381)

Provision for loan losses

7,500



8,700



9,850



950



450

Balance at end of period $ 76,038

$ 68,947

$ 60,440

$ 52,499

$ 51,889

































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans held-for-investment

1.44 %

1.31 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.27 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

177.99



174.83



153.16



212.02



200.75

Net charge-offs / average total loans (annualized)

0.03



0.01



0.16



0.03



0.04

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 66,033

$ 63,489

$ 87,099

$ 63,371

$ 46,300

Substandard

136,010



137,408



103,249



77,284



72,904

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 202,043

$ 200,897

$ 190,348

$ 140,655

$ 119,204

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 42,673

$ 39,320

$ 39,226

$ 24,582

$ 25,717

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

25



25



26



26



27

Accruing loans 90 days past due

23



92



209



153



104

Total nonperforming loans

42,721



39,437



39,461



24,761



25,848

Foreclosed assets

331



287



983



1,009



1,364

Total nonperforming assets $ 43,052

$ 39,724

$ 40,444

$ 25,770

$ 27,212

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.81 %

0.76 %

0.87 %

0.61 %

0.66 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.41



0.38



0.42



0.31



0.34

































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans $ 118,567

$ 128,143

$ 117,223

$ 119,789

$ 122,908

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.58 %

2.82 %

2.53 %

2.86 %

3.00 % Classified oil and gas loans

26,823



28,366



22,032



7,041



7,953

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

6,800



3,702



3,477



481



519

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-



195



606



-



-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

8.01 %

4.17 %

4.46 %

2.54 %

2.87 % * Excluding PPP loans





























































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Retail loans $ 229,386

$ 216,244

$ 217,380













Restaurant loans

39,523



46,418



25,570













Hotel loans

63,273



51,957



46,690













Other hospitality loans

26,041



23,230



8,470













Travel loans

801



908



937













Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 359,024

$ 338,757

$ 299,047













































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

7.82 %

7.45 %

6.45 %











Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 28,171

$ 15,837

$ 5,680













Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

5,689



5,752



867













Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

26



178



130













* Excluding PPP loans





























































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.56 %

20.78 %

19.55 %

20.06 %

20.05 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.56



20.78



19.55



20.06



20.05

Total capital ratio

21.82



22.03



20.65



21.13



21.14

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.65



11.25



12.49



12.60



12.58

Tangible common equity ratio

12.61



12.00



13.09



12.43



12.94

Equity/Assets ratio

15.33



15.30



15.73



14.85



14.85



































































Quarter Ended



2020



2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Trust fees $ 7,461

$ 6,961

$ 7,437

$ 7,344

$ 7,051

Service charges on deposits

5,009



4,318



5,915



5,861



5,629

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,644



8,049



7,400



7,943



7,728

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

15,228



13,676



3,852



4,216



5,733

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

36



1,512



2,062



5



52

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

19



52



1



81



71

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(2)



(24)



116



78



235

Interest on loan recoveries

202



154



265



277



575

Other noninterest income

1,978



2,221



1,684



1,542



1,595

Total noninterest income $ 38,575

$ 36,919

$ 28,732

$ 27,347

$ 28,669

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,104

$ 28,836

$ 28,670

$ 27,175

$ 27,030

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-



-



-



1,700



-

Profit sharing expense

1,545



1,978



972



2,766



1,520

Net occupancy expense

3,193



3,101



3,027



2,784



2,830

Equipment expense

2,157



2,010



2,075



2,043



2,225

FDIC insurance premiums

587



463



45



-



15

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,829



2,610



2,985



2,419



2,627

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,615



2,931



2,921



2,353



2,274

Audit fees

526



739



411



233



341

Printing, stationery and supplies

615



533



566



465



480

Amortization of intangible assets

490



508



509



238



246

Advertising and public relations

797



1,011



1,195



1,791



1,745

Operational and other losses

621



728



576



626



507

Software amortization and expense

2,265



2,010



2,024



2,158



1,767

Other noninterest expense

5,249



5,863



9,342



5,187



5,303

Total noninterest expense $ 55,593

$ 53,321

$ 55,318

$ 51,938

$ 48,910

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,170

$ 2,902

$ 1,834

$ 1,732

$ 1,575



































































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2020



2019



















Trust fees $ 21,859

$ 21,057



















Service charges on deposits

15,242



16,179



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

24,093



21,920



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

32,756



13,928



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3,610



728



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

72



193



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

90



241



















Interest on loan recoveries

621



1,815



















Other noninterest income

5,883



5,020



















Total noninterest income $ 104,226

$ 81,081



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 89,610

$ 77,573



















Cost related to termination of pension plan

-



900



















Profit sharing expense

4,495



4,895



















Net occupancy expense

9,321



8,372



















Equipment expense

6,242



7,009



















FDIC insurance premiums

1,095



1,091



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

8,424



7,437



















Legal, tax and professional fees

8,467



6,729



















Audit fees

1,676



1,212



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,714



1,348



















Amortization of intangible assets

1,507



778



















Advertising and public relations

3,003



5,022



















Operational and other losses

1,925



1,253



















Software amortization and expense

6,299



5,147



















Other noninterest expense

20,455



15,817



















Total noninterest expense $ 164,233

$ 144,583



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 7,905

$ 5,058





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020





June 30, 2020



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,009

$ 3



0.51 %





$ 840

$ 1



0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104



59



0.10









352,628



86



0.10

Taxable securities

2,187,547



12,063



2.21









2,399,364



14,030



2.34

Tax exempt securities

2,058,032



15,737



3.06









1,800,339



14,733



3.27

Loans

5,334,174



66,681



4.97









5,248,052



66,249



5.08

Total interest-earning assets

9,804,866

$ 94,543



3.84 %







9,801,223

$ 95,099



3.90 % Noninterest-earning assets

671,374





















663,595













Total assets $ 10,476,240



















$ 10,464,818

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,270,600

$ 2,064



0.16 %





$ 5,135,772

$ 2,550



0.20 % Borrowings

482,555



99



0.08









877,076



412



0.19

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,753,155

$ 2,163



0.15 %







6,012,848

$ 2,962



0.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

3,122,995





















2,915,461













Shareholders' equity

1,600,090





















1,536,509













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,476,240



















$ 10,464,818

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,380



3.75 %











$ 92,137



3.78 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31 2020





Dec. 31, 2019



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,712

$ 10



1.50 %





$ 1,198

$ 6



2.03 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

220,906



745



1.36









54,841



218



1.58

Taxable securities

2,263,329



14,655



2.59









2,185,777



14,165



2.59

Tax exempt securities

1,346,842



11,200



3.33









1,243,487



10,695



3.44

Loans

4,667,436



63,323



5.46









4,185,716



58,771



5.57

Total interest-earning assets

8,501,225

$ 89,933



4.25 %







7,671,019

$ 83,855



4.34 % Noninterest-earning assets

692,432





















500,924













Total assets $ 9,193,657



















$ 8,171,943

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,904,087

$ 6,680



0.55 %





$ 4,336,063

$ 6,052



0.55 % Borrowings

460,605



517



0.45









417,316



749



0.71

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,364,692

$ 7,197



0.54 %







4,753,379

$ 6,801



0.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,348,485





















2,207,508













Shareholders' equity

1,480,480





















1,211,056













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,193,657



















$ 8,171,943

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 82,736



3.91 %











$ 77,054



3.99 %













































Three Months Ended

























Sept. 30, 2019



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,006

$ 19



2.52 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

61,465



363



2.34

























Taxable securities

2,183,930



14,292



2.62

























Tax exempt securities

1,132,279



10,075



3.56

























Loans

4,094,235



57,417



5.56

























Total interest-earning assets

7,474,915

$ 82,166



4.36 %























Noninterest-earning assets

489,446





































Total assets $ 7,964,361

















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,156,850

$ 7,123



0.68 %























Borrowings

388,235



830



0.85

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,545,085

$ 7,953



0.69 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,237,462





































Shareholders' equity

1,181,814





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,964,361

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 74,213



3.94 %

















































































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020





Sept. 30, 2019



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,854

$ 14



0.99 %





$ 4,438

$ 92



2.76 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

267,850



889



0.44









89,559



1,575



2.35

Taxable securities

2,283,064



40,748



2.38









2,058,380



41,505



2.69

Tax exempt securities

1,736,250



41,670



3.20









1,175,863



31,968



3.62

Loans

5,084,136



196,255



5.16









4,037,243



166,987



5.53

Total interest-earning assets

9,373,154

$ 279,576



3.98 %







7,365,483

$ 242,127



4.40 % Noninterest-earning assets

673,325





















495,179













Total assets $ 10,046,479



















$ 7,860,662

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,104,096

$ 11,293



0.30 %





$ 4,165,735

$ 21,071



0.68 % Borrowings

606,291



1,030



0.23









391,680



2,230



0.76

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,710,387

$ 12,323



0.29 %







4,557,415

$ 23,301



0.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,796,843





















2,178,412













Shareholders' equity

1,539,249





















1,124,835













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,046,479



















$ 7,860,662

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 267,253



3.81 %











$ 218,826



3.97 %

