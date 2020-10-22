First Financial Bankshares Announces Earnings For Third Quarter 2020

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Oct 22, 2020, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020 of $52.86 million compared with earnings of $43.08 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 22.69 percent increase. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $0.32 for the third quarter of 2019.

All amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was effective January 1, 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with our results for the third quarter and year-to-date reflecting our TEXAS STRONG initiative to navigate through the pandemic. Throughout this time, we have kept our doors open to allow our customers to keep their doors open as well. Our approach has proven to be very positive since approximately one-third of the PPP loans were made to prospects and noncustomers who couldn't get them done through their own bank allowing us to grow considerably in loans and deposits as well as trust assets. I am extremely proud of the dedication, hard work and excellent customer service that our 1,450 associates have provided through this time by guiding our customers through the PPP loan process, bringing an unbelievable amount of new business to the Company, and executing a record number of mortgages, all of which has certainly helped our bottom line. As already proven, we are well positioned to navigate through this environment with strong reserves, liquidity, superior capital levels, and a team that doesn't allow pandemics or hurricanes to slow us down. We are optimistic about finishing the year strong and rolling right into 2021," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $89.21 million, up $16.57 million from net interest income of $72.64 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.75 percent for the quarter compared to 3.94 percent a year ago.  Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.33 billion increase in average-earning assets to $9.80 billion at September 30, 2020, from both organic and acquired growth, partially offset by a 52 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.84 percent for the quarter; and $1.85 million in accretion from acquired loans this quarter compared to $415 thousand in the same quarter last year.   Partially offsetting these amounts was a $5.79 million, or 54 basis points, decrease in funding costs on interest-bearing liabilities from the same quarter a year ago.

During the third and second quarters of 2020, the Company recognized $2.83 million each quarter in deferred net loan fees on Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP") loans.  PPP loans totaled $703.73 million at September 30, 2020 ($703.48 million and $430.84 million in average balances for the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively). The remainder of the PPP net deferred loan fees totaled $15.97 million at September 30, 2020 and continues to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 months.

Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" ("CECL"), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. However, the pandemic-related legislation included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President, or December 31, 2020. The Company elected to delay implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded the provision for credit losses for the quarter and year-to-date under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.  The Company is prepared to adopt CECL during the fourth quarter, retroactively effective as of January 1, 2020, which will likely require adjusting previously reported provisions for credit losses in the previous quarters of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $9.00 million in the third quarter of 2020, including $1.50 million related to the provision for unfunded commitments, compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs totaled $409 thousand compared to $381 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020 continues to reflect uncertainty surrounding the economic impact caused by the pandemic and the decline in oil and gas prices. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $76.04 million, or 1.44 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.66 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $51.89 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.27 percent of loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019. Classified loans totaled $202.04 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019.  

In mid-March of 2020, the Company began offering deferral and extensions of principle and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. During the third quarter, we provided new or extended existing customers deferrals and extensions on a case-by-case basis considering the current and projected profile of the borrower. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 122 loans totaling $18.65 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and extension agreements, representing 0.41 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans compared to 2,200 loans totaling $468.54 million, or 10.30 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure, excluding PPP loans, totaled $118.57 million, or 2.58 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $26.82 million of classified loans including $6.80 million in nonaccrual loans. At September 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss specific reserves on its oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 8.01 percent of total oil and gas loans, excluding PPP loans, and had net charge-offs totaling $801 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. There were no charge-offs associated with oil and gas loans during the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, at September 30, 2020, loans in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries, excluding PPP loans, totaled $359.02 million or 7.82 percent of the Company's outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $28.17 million of classified loans including $5.69 million in nonaccrual loans.   Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $26 thousand and $334 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2020 rose to $38.58 million from $28.67 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $7.05 million in the third quarter of 2019. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $6.95 billion, up 9.36 percent at September 30, 2020 from $6.36 billion at September 30, 2019.
  • Service charges on deposits were $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $5.63 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in service charge revenue in 2020 when compared to 2019 has primarily been driven by lower overdraft fees in the current year related to the effects of the pandemic and related stimulus programs, although service charge income increased $691 thousand in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2020.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $7.73 million in the third quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued as well as our Bryan/College Station acquisition.
  • Mortgage income increased to $15.23 million compared with $5.73 million in the third quarter of 2019 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated driven by the lower rate environment and the strong housing market in Texas. The Company's mortgage pipeline increased to $235.63 million as of September 30, 2020, when compared to $62.79 million at September 30, 2019.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $55.59 million compared to $48.91 million in the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $33.65 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $28.55 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions and incentives. The $2.84 million increase in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily resulted from the $3.62 million one-time deferral of salaries related to PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 and a $1.30 million increase in mortgage related commissions and incentives partially offset by a decrease in other employee costs.
  • Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 included conversion related costs totaling $583 thousand as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition, while no significant conversion related costs were incurred in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 42.45 percent compared with 47.54 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.57 billion compared to $8.11 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with loans of $4.10 billion at September 30, 2019, representing approximately 29 percent growth driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, PPP loans and organic growth. Deposits totaled $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.40 billion at September 30, 2019, representing approximately 30 percent growth driven by organic growth and the acquisition.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to 35.6 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 34.6 percent at September 30, 2019.

Shareholders' equity rose to $1.62 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.21 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition, undistributed earnings and the net increase in the net unrealized gain on investment securities. At September 30, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


As of


2020

2019

ASSETS

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

175,088

$

188,373

$

191,486

$

231,534

$

198,855

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

58,933

196,426

76,378

47,920

31,410

Federal funds sold

-

-

-

3,150

-

Investment securities

4,431,280

4,118,863

4,107,069

3,413,317

3,397,156

Loans, held-for-investment

5,293,679

5,253,067

4,639,389

4,194,969

4,100,316

Allowance for loan losses

(76,038)

(68,947)

(60,440)

(52,499)

(51,889)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,217,641

5,184,120

4,578,949

4,142,470

4,048,427

Loans, held-for-sale

101,055

66,370

42,034

28,228

40,499

Premises and equipment, net

141,002

138,933

139,554

131,022

132,367

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

312,842

171,565

171,565

Other intangible assets

5,394

5,884

6,392

2,102

2,340

Other assets

123,778

127,367

246,387

90,919

91,220

Total assets

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,950,407

$

2,941,679

$

2,288,597

$

2,065,128

$

2,210,997

Interest-bearing deposits

5,344,481

5,215,963

4,921,869

4,538,678

4,186,686

Total deposits

8,294,888

8,157,642

7,210,466

6,603,806

6,397,683

Borrowings

503,163

449,224

857,871

381,356

400,155

Other liabilities

150,100

150,502

106,392

49,868

110,903

Shareholders' equity

1,619,501

1,582,449

1,526,362

1,227,197

1,205,098

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839

















Quarter Ended


2020

2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

Interest income

$

91,373

$

92,197

$

88,100

$

82,123

$

80,591

Interest expense

2,163

2,962

7,198

6,801

7,953

Net interest income

89,210

89,235

80,902

75,322

72,638

Provision for loan losses

7,500

8,700

9,850

950

450

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,500

-

-

-

-

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

80,210

80,535

71,052

74,372

72,188

Noninterest income

38,575

36,919

28,732

27,347

28,669

Noninterest expense

55,593

53,321

55,318

51,938

48,910

Net income before income taxes

63,192

64,133

44,466

49,781

51,947

Income tax expense

10,335

10,663

7,234

8,393

8,867

Net income

$

52,857

$

53,470

$

37,232

$

41,388

$

43,080
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.37

$

0.38

$

0.26

$

0.30

$

0.32

Net income - diluted

0.37

0.38

0.26

0.30

0.32

Cash dividends declared

0.13

0.13

0.12

0.12

0.12

Book value

11.40

11.14

10.73

9.03

8.87

Tangible book value

9.15

8.89

8.48

7.75

7.59

Market value

$

27.91

$

28.89

$

26.84

$

35.10

$

33.33

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,121,595

142,035,396

142,314,930

135,891,755

135,822,456

Average outstanding shares - basic

141,980,707

141,973,522

142,118,864

135,747,381

135,693,901

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,529,242

142,454,083

142,735,208

136,539,286

136,369,328
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.01

%

2.06

%

1.63

%

2.01

%

2.15

%

Return on average equity

13.14

14.00

10.11

13.56

14.46

Return on average tangible equity

16.41

17.67

12.89

15.83

16.96

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.75

3.78

3.91

3.99

3.94

Efficiency ratio

42.45

41.32

49.63

49.75

47.54

































Nine Months Ended









Sept. 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2020

2019









Interest income

$

271,671

$

237,069









Interest expense

12,323

23,301









Net interest income

259,348

213,768









Provision for loan losses

26,050

2,015









Provision for unfunded commitments

1,500

-









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

231,798

211,753









Noninterest income

104,226

81,081









Noninterest expense

164,233

144,583









Net income before income taxes

171,791

148,251









Income tax expense

28,233

24,827









Net income

$

143,558

$

123,424

























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

1.01

$

0.91









Net income - diluted

1.01

0.91









Cash dividends declared

0.38

0.35









Book value

11.40

8.87









Tangible book value

9.15

7.59









Market value

$

27.91

$

33.33









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,121,595

135,822,456









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,023,930

135,613,646









Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,519,448

136,274,342

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.91

%

2.10

%








Return on average equity

12.46

14.67









Return on average tangible equity

15.71

17.36









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81

3.97









Efficiency ratio

44.21

48.21









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499

$

51,889

$

51,820

Loans charged off

(853)

(894)

(2,227)

(834)

(767)

Loan recoveries

444

701

318

494

386

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(409)

(193)

(1,909)

(340)

(381)

Provision for loan losses

7,500

8,700

9,850

950

450

Balance at end of period

$

76,038

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499

$

51,889
















Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans held-for-investment

1.44

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.25

%

1.27

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

177.99

174.83

153.16

212.02

200.75

Net charge-offs / average total loans (annualized)

0.03

0.01

0.16

0.03

0.04
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

66,033

$

63,489

$

87,099

$

63,371

$

46,300

Substandard

136,010

137,408

103,249

77,284

72,904

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

202,043

$

200,897

$

190,348

$

140,655

$

119,204
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

42,673

$

39,320

$

39,226

$

24,582

$

25,717

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

25

25

26

26

27

Accruing loans 90 days past due

23

92

209

153

104

Total nonperforming loans

42,721

39,437

39,461

24,761

25,848

Foreclosed assets

331

287

983

1,009

1,364

Total nonperforming assets

$

43,052

$

39,724

$

40,444

$

25,770

$

27,212
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.81

%

0.76

%

0.87

%

0.61

%

0.66

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.41

0.38

0.42

0.31

0.34
















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

118,567

$

128,143

$

117,223

$

119,789

$

122,908

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.58

%

2.82

%

2.53

%

2.86

%

3.00

%

Classified oil and gas loans

26,823

28,366

22,032

7,041

7,953

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

6,800

3,702

3,477

481

519

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-

195

606

-

-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

8.01

%

4.17

%

4.46

%

2.54

%

2.87

%

         * Excluding PPP loans






























RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Retail loans

$

229,386

$

216,244

$

217,380






Restaurant loans

39,523

46,418

25,570






Hotel loans

63,273

51,957

46,690






Other hospitality loans

26,041

23,230

8,470






Travel loans

801

908

937






Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

359,024

$

338,757

$

299,047






















Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

7.82

%

7.45

%

6.45

%





Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

28,171

$

15,837

$

5,680






Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

5,689

5,752

867






Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

26

178

130






         * Excluding PPP loans






























CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.56

%

20.78

%

19.55

%

20.06

%

20.05

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.56

20.78

19.55

20.06

20.05

Total capital ratio

21.82

22.03

20.65

21.13

21.14

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.65

11.25

12.49

12.60

12.58

Tangible common equity ratio

12.61

12.00

13.09

12.43

12.94

Equity/Assets ratio

15.33

15.30

15.73

14.85

14.85

































Quarter Ended


2020

2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

Trust fees

$

7,461

$

6,961

$

7,437

$

7,344

$

7,051

Service charges on deposits

5,009

4,318

5,915

5,861

5,629

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,644

8,049

7,400

7,943

7,728

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

15,228

13,676

3,852

4,216

5,733

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

36

1,512

2,062

5

52

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

19

52

1

81

71

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(2)

(24)

116

78

235

Interest on loan recoveries

202

154

265

277

575

Other noninterest income

1,978

2,221

1,684

1,542

1,595

Total noninterest income

$

38,575

$

36,919

$

28,732

$

27,347

$

28,669
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,104

$

28,836

$

28,670

$

27,175

$

27,030

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-

-

-

1,700

-

Profit sharing expense

1,545

1,978

972

2,766

1,520

Net occupancy expense

3,193

3,101

3,027

2,784

2,830

Equipment expense

2,157

2,010

2,075

2,043

2,225

FDIC insurance premiums

587

463

45

-

15

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,829

2,610

2,985

2,419

2,627

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,615

2,931

2,921

2,353

2,274

Audit fees

526

739

411

233

341

Printing, stationery and supplies

615

533

566

465

480

Amortization of intangible assets

490

508

509

238

246

Advertising and public relations

797

1,011

1,195

1,791

1,745

Operational and other losses

621

728

576

626

507

Software amortization and expense

2,265

2,010

2,024

2,158

1,767

Other noninterest expense

5,249

5,863

9,342

5,187

5,303

Total noninterest expense

$

55,593

$

53,321

$

55,318

$

51,938

$

48,910
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,170

$

2,902

$

1,834

$

1,732

$

1,575

































Nine Months Ended









Sept. 30,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2020

2019









Trust fees

$

21,859

$

21,057









Service charges on deposits

15,242

16,179









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

24,093

21,920









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

32,756

13,928









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3,610

728









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

72

193









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

90

241









Interest on loan recoveries

621

1,815









Other noninterest income

5,883

5,020









Total noninterest income

$

104,226

$

81,081

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

89,610

$

77,573









Cost related to termination of pension plan

-

900









Profit sharing expense

4,495

4,895









Net occupancy expense

9,321

8,372









Equipment expense

6,242

7,009









FDIC insurance premiums

1,095

1,091









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

8,424

7,437









Legal, tax and professional fees

8,467

6,729









Audit  fees

1,676

1,212









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,714

1,348









Amortization of intangible assets

1,507

778









Advertising and public relations

3,003

5,022









Operational and other losses

1,925

1,253









Software amortization and expense

6,299

5,147









Other noninterest expense

20,455

15,817









Total noninterest expense

$

164,233

$

144,583

























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

7,905

$

5,058









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

2,009

$

3

0.51

%


$

840

$

1

0.51

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104

59

0.10




352,628

86

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,187,547

12,063

2.21




2,399,364

14,030

2.34

  Tax exempt securities

2,058,032

15,737

3.06




1,800,339

14,733

3.27

  Loans

5,334,174

66,681

4.97




5,248,052

66,249

5.08

Total interest-earning assets

9,804,866

$

94,543

3.84

%



9,801,223

$

95,099

3.90

%

Noninterest-earning assets

671,374










663,595






Total assets

$

10,476,240









$

10,464,818




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,270,600

$

2,064

0.16

%


$

5,135,772

$

2,550

0.20

%

  Borrowings

482,555

99

0.08




877,076

412

0.19

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,753,155

$

2,163

0.15

%



6,012,848

$

2,962

0.20

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

3,122,995










2,915,461






Shareholders' equity

1,600,090










1,536,509






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,476,240









$

10,464,818




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,380

3.75

%





$

92,137

3.78

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31 2020


Dec. 31, 2019


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

2,712

$

10

1.50

%


$

1,198

$

6

2.03

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

220,906

745

1.36




54,841

218

1.58

  Taxable securities

2,263,329

14,655

2.59




2,185,777

14,165

2.59

  Tax exempt securities

1,346,842

11,200

3.33




1,243,487

10,695

3.44

  Loans

4,667,436

63,323

5.46




4,185,716

58,771

5.57

Total interest-earning assets

8,501,225

$

89,933

4.25

%



7,671,019

$

83,855

4.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets

692,432










500,924






Total assets

$

9,193,657









$

8,171,943




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,904,087

$

6,680

0.55

%


$

4,336,063

$

6,052

0.55

%

  Borrowings

460,605

517

0.45




417,316

749

0.71

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,364,692

$

7,197

0.54

%



4,753,379

$

6,801

0.57

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,348,485










2,207,508






Shareholders' equity

1,480,480










1,211,056






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,193,657









$

8,171,943




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

82,736

3.91

%





$

77,054

3.99

%























Three Months Ended












Sept. 30, 2019













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

3,006

$

19

2.52

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

61,465

363

2.34












  Taxable securities

2,183,930

14,292

2.62












  Tax exempt securities

1,132,279

10,075

3.56












  Loans

4,094,235

57,417

5.56












Total interest-earning assets

7,474,915

$

82,166

4.36

%











Noninterest-earning assets

489,446


















Total assets

$

7,964,361








































Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,156,850

$

7,123

0.68

%











  Borrowings

388,235

830

0.85












Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,545,085

$

7,953

0.69

%











Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,237,462


















Shareholders' equity

1,181,814


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,964,361








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

74,213

3.94

%
























































Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020


Sept. 30, 2019


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

1,854

$

14

0.99

%


$

4,438

$

92

2.76

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

267,850

889

0.44




89,559

1,575

2.35

  Taxable securities

2,283,064

40,748

2.38




2,058,380

41,505

2.69

  Tax exempt securities

1,736,250

41,670

3.20




1,175,863

31,968

3.62

  Loans

5,084,136

196,255

5.16




4,037,243

166,987

5.53

Total interest-earning assets

9,373,154

$

279,576

3.98

%



7,365,483

$

242,127

4.40

%

Noninterest-earning assets

673,325










495,179






Total assets

$

10,046,479









$

7,860,662




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,104,096

$

11,293

0.30

%


$

4,165,735

$

21,071

0.68

%

  Borrowings

606,291

1,030

0.23




391,680

2,230

0.76

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,710,387

$

12,323

0.29

%



4,557,415

$

23,301

0.68

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,796,843










2,178,412






Shareholders' equity

1,539,249










1,124,835






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,046,479









$

7,860,662




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

267,253

3.81

%





$

218,826

3.97

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

Also from this source

First Financial Bankshares Serves Communities in Fifth Annual...

First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A....

Explore

More news releases in similar topics