First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $56.92 million, up $19.69 million or 52.87 percent, when compared with earnings of $37.23 million in the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 in the same quarter a year ago.

"We are extremely pleased that last year we did not look at the pandemic as a hurdle to performance, but we looked at it as an opportunity to be here and serve our customers. This created a great deal of momentum which maximized earnings last year and has rolled right into the first quarter this year. During the quarter, the Company had an organic asset growth of $1.20 billion driven by loan growth of $103.38 million, net of PPP and held-for-sale loans, and deposit growth of $737.63 million while overall asset quality continued to improve. We remain very focused on serving our customers and capitalizing on our growth over the last year," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $88.82 million, up $7.92 million from $80.90 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.55 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.91 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.05 billion increase in average-earning assets to $10.56 billion for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period a year ago. The net interest margin was negatively impacted by the overall level of excess liquidity which totaled $1.08 billion at March 31, 2021 pending investment.

For the first quarter of 2021, interest income included Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees of $6.25 million compared to $5.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The remainder of the PPP loan deferred fees totaled approximately $16 million at March 31, 2021, including approximately $11 million for 2021 originations, and continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months. Additional information related to the Company's PPP loan balances are included in the following table:



PPP Loans Originated

PPP Loans Outstanding at

March 31, 2021*

Number Of

Loans

Dollars Of Loans

Number Of

Loans

Dollars Of

Loans















PPP Round 1 6,530

$ 703,450,000

2,759

$ 315,879,000















PPP Round 2 2,016

216,683,000

1,990

215,931,000 PPP Total 8,546

$ 920,133,000

4,749

$ 531,810,000

*PPP loan balances accounted for $499.35 million in average balances for the period.

At March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 of $2.00 million. The Company's provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in the economic outlook for our markets across Texas and overall improvements in asset quality.

During the first quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $131 thousand compared to $1.91 million in the first quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $62.97 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.31 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.92 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021, compared with 0.87 percent at March 31, 2020. Classified loans totaled $190.42 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2021 rose to $34.87 million from $28.73 million for the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $8.30 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.44 million in the first quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $7.54 billion , up 22.55 percent at March 31, 2021 from $6.15 billion at March 31, 2020 .

in the first quarter of 2021 from in the first quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to , up 22.55 percent at from at . Service charges on deposits were $4.79 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $5.92 million in the first quarter of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021 compared with in the first quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.68 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.40 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.

in the first quarter of 2021 from in the first quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization. Mortgage income increased to $9.89 million compared with $3.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated.

compared with in the first quarter of 2020 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated. Gains on sales of securities and other assets total $1.01 million compared to $2.18 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $57.72 million compared to $55.32 million in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.93 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $29.64 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions and increases to incentive compensation based on operating results.

for the first quarter of 2021, compared to in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions and increases to incentive compensation based on operating results. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 included merger related costs totaling $3.81 million .

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 49.63 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.10 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans totaled $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with loans of $4.64 billion at March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $103.38 million or 8.94 percent annualized, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, driven by organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.67 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2021



2020

ASSETS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 190,350

$ 211,113

$ 175,088

$ 188,373

$ 191,486

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

893,221



517,971



58,933



196,426



76,378

Investment securities

5,109,631



4,393,029



4,431,280



4,118,863



4,107,069

Loans, held-for-investment

5,322,562



5,171,033



5,293,679



5,253,067



4,639,389



Allowance for loan losses

(62,974)



(66,534)



(76,038)



(68,947)



(60,440)

Net loans, held-for-investment

5,259,588



5,104,499



5,217,641



5,184,120



4,578,949

Loans, held-for-sale

65,405



83,969



101,055



66,370



42,034

Premises and equipment, net

142,415



142,269



141,002



138,933



139,554

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



312,842

Other intangible assets

4,499



4,911



5,394



5,884



6,392

Other assets

124,297



133,258



123,778



127,367



246,387



Total assets $ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,350,145

$ 2,982,697

$ 2,950,407

$ 2,941,679

$ 2,288,597

Interest-bearing deposits

6,063,302



5,693,120



5,344,481



5,215,963



4,921,869



Total deposits

9,413,447



8,675,817



8,294,888



8,157,642



7,210,466

Borrowings



548,604



430,093



503,163



449,224



857,871

Other liabilities

475,408



120,400



150,100



150,502



106,392

Shareholders' equity

1,665,428



1,678,190



1,619,501



1,582,449



1,526,362



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091



































Quarter Ended



2021



2020

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income $ 90,610

$ 92,457

$ 91,373

$ 92,197

$ 88,100

Interest expense

1,786



1,920



2,163



2,962



7,198

Net interest income

88,824



90,537



89,210



89,235



80,902

Provision for credit losses

(1,997)



(8,033)



9,000



8,700



9,850

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

90,821



98,570



80,210



80,535



71,052

Noninterest income

34,874



35,709



38,575



36,919



28,732

Noninterest expense

57,723



63,705



55,593



53,321



55,318



Net income before income taxes

67,972



70,574



63,192



64,133



44,466

Income tax expense

11,054



12,099



10,335



10,663



7,234



Net income $ 56,918

$ 58,475

$ 52,857

$ 53,470

$ 37,232

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.40

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 0.26

Net income - diluted

0.40



0.41



0.37



0.38



0.26

Cash dividends declared

0.13



0.13



0.13



0.13



0.12

Book value

11.70



11.80



11.40



11.14



10.73

Tangible book value

9.47



9.57



9.15



8.89



8.48

Market value $ 46.73

$ 36.17

$ 27.91

$ 28.89

$ 26.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,285,611



142,161,834



142,121,595



142,035,396



142,314,930

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,146,275



142,057,705



141,980,707



141,973,522



142,118,864

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,002,658



142,644,088



142,529,242



142,454,083



142,735,208

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.05 %

2.19 %

2.01 %

2.06 %

1.63 % Return on average equity

13.83



14.27



13.14



14.00



10.11

Return on average tangible equity

17.09



17.74



16.41



17.67



12.89

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.55



3.75



3.75



3.78



3.91

Efficiency ratio

45.36



49.15



42.45



41.32



49.63



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2021



2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 66,534

$ 76,038

$ 68,947

$ 60,440

$ 52,499

Loans charged off

(574)



(1,339)



(853)



(894)



(2,227)

Loan recoveries

443



778



444



701



318

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(131)



(561)



(409)



(193)



(1,909)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



(619)



-



-



-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-



1,678



-



-



-

Provision for loan losses

(3,429)



(10,002)



7,500



8,700



9,850

Balance at end of period $ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038

$ 68,947

$ 60,440

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 5,486

$ 2,309

$ 809

$ 809

$ 809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



1,208



-



-



-

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,432



1,969



1,500



-



-

Balance at end of period $ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309

$ 809

$ 809

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18 %

1.29 %

1.44 %

1.31 %

1.30 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

160.00



155.61



177.99



174.83



153.16

Net charge-offs / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.01



0.04



0.03



0.01



0.16

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 61,866

$ 56,585

$ 66,033

$ 63,489

$ 87,099

Substandard

128,550



140,866



136,010



137,408



103,249

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 190,416

$ 197,451

$ 202,043

$ 200,897

$ 190,348

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 39,333

$ 42,619

$ 42,673

$ 39,320

$ 39,226

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

23



24



25



25



26

Accruing loans 90 days past due

2



113



23



92



209



Total nonperforming loans

39,358



42,756



42,721



39,437



39,461

Foreclosed assets

300



142



331



287



983



Total nonperforming assets $ 39,658

$ 42,898

$ 43,052

$ 39,724

$ 40,444

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.75 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.76 %

0.87 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.33



0.39



0.41



0.38



0.42

































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans $ 105,261

$ 106,237

$ 118,567

$ 128,143

$ 117,223

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.20 %

2.27 %

2.58 %

2.82 %

2.53 % Classified oil and gas loans

10,079



13,298



26,823



28,366



22,032

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

4,759



4,774



6,800



3,702



3,477

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

40



24



-



195



606

* Excluding PPP loans





























































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Retail loans $ 282,310

$ 216,244

$ 229,386

$ 216,244

$ 217,380

Restaurant loans

51,772



48,618



39,523



46,418



25,570

Hotel loans

71,435



71,716



63,273



51,957



46,690

Other hospitality loans

24,014



21,970



26,041



23,230



8,470

Travel loans

664



780



801



908



937



Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 430,195

$ 359,328

$ 359,024

$ 338,757

$ 299,047



































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

8.98 %

7.67 %

7.82 %

7.45 %

6.45 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 45,214

$ 31,192

$ 28,171

$ 15,837

$ 5,680

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

6,575



5,975



5,689



5,752



867

Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

-



561



26



178



130

* Excluding PPP loans





























































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.32 %

20.79 %

20.56 %

20.78 %

19.55 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.32



20.79



20.56



20.78



19.55

Total capital ratio

21.47



22.03



21.82



22.03



20.65

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.55



11.86



11.65



11.25



12.49

Tangible common equity ratio

12.35



12.71



12.61



12.00



13.09

Equity/Assets ratio

13.76



15.39



15.33



15.30



15.73



































































Quarter Ended



2021



2020

NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees $ 8,299

$ 7,672

$ 7,461

$ 6,961

$ 7,437

Service charges on deposits

4,793



5,330



5,009



4,318



5,915

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,677



8,376



8,644



8,049



7,400

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

9,894



11,116



15,228



13,676



3,852

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

808



23



36



1,512



2,062

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

55



87



19



52



1

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

145



22



(2)



(24)



116

Interest on loan recoveries

382



235



202



154



265

Other noninterest income

1,821



2,848



1,978



2,221



1,684



Total noninterest income $ 34,874

$ 35,709

$ 38,575

$ 36,919

$ 28,732

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,636

$ 34,773

$ 32,104

$ 28,836

$ 28,670

Profit sharing expense

2,295



6,245



1,545



1,978



972

Net occupancy expense

3,147



3,067



3,193



3,101



3,027

Equipment expense

2,164



2,154



2,157



2,010



2,075

FDIC insurance premiums

701



663



587



463



45

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,772



2,811



2,829



2,610



2,985

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,726



2,302



2,615



2,931



2,921

Audit fees

281



407



526



739



411

Printing, stationery and supplies

325



449



615



533



566

Amortization of intangible assets

412



483



490



508



509

Advertising and public relations

1,388



1,600



797



1,011



1,195

Operational and other losses

287



537



621



728



576

Software amortization and expense

2,619



2,563



2,265



2,010



2,024

Other noninterest expense

5,970



5,651



5,249



5,863



9,342



Total noninterest expense $ 57,723

$ 63,705

$ 55,593

$ 53,321

$ 55,318



































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,547

$ 3,355

$ 3,170

$ 2,902

$ 1,834



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,942

$ 3



0.58 %





$ -

$ -



- % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129



159



0.10









195,637



50



0.10

Taxable securities

2,251,419



10,264



1.82









2,086,419



10,708



2.05

Tax exempt securities

2,368,615



16,979



2.87









2,318,912



16,733



2.89

Loans



5,296,149



66,753



5.11









5,356,229



68,321



5.07

Total interest-earning assets

10,555,254

$ 94,158



3.62 %







9,957,197

$ 95,812



3.83 % Noninterest-earning assets

700,550





















674,229















Total assets $ 11,255,804



















$ 10,631,426

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,916,237

$ 1,696



0.12 %





$ 5,479,873

$ 1,826



0.13 % Borrowings

456,620



91



0.08









428,117



94



0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,372,857

$ 1,787



0.11 %







5,907,990

$ 1,920



0.13 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

3,214,237





















3,093,637













Shareholders' equity

1,668,710





















1,629,799















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,255,804



















$ 10,631,426

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,371



3.55 %











$ 93,892



3.75 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020





June 30, 2020



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,009

$ 3



0.51 %





$ 840

$ 1



0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104



59



0.10









352,628



86



0.10

Taxable securities

2,187,547



12,063



2.21









2,399,364



14,030



2.34

Tax exempt securities

2,058,032



15,737



3.06









1,800,339



14,733



3.27

Loans

5,334,174



66,681



4.97









5,248,052



66,249



5.08

Total interest-earning assets

9,804,866

$ 94,543



3.84 %







9,801,223

$ 95,099



3.90 % Noninterest-earning assets

671,374





















663,595















Total assets $ 10,476,240



















$ 10,464,818

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,270,600

$ 2,064



0.16 %





$ 5,135,772

$ 2,550



0.20 % Borrowings

482,555



99



0.08









877,076



412



0.19

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,753,155

$ 2,163



0.15 %







6,012,848

$ 2,962



0.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

3,122,995





















2,915,461













Shareholders' equity

1,600,090





















1,536,509















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,476,240



















$ 10,464,818

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,380



3.75 %











$ 92,137



3.78 %













































Three Months Ended

























Mar. 31, 2020



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,712

$ 10



1.50 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

220,906



745



1.36

























Taxable securities

2,263,329



14,655



2.59

























Tax exempt securities

1,346,842



11,200



3.33

























Loans

4,667,436



63,323



5.46

























Total interest-earning assets

8,501,225

$ 89,933



4.25 %























Noninterest-earning assets

692,432







































Total assets $ 9,193,657

















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,904,087

$ 6,680



0.55 %























Borrowings

460,605



517



0.45

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,364,692

$ 7,197



0.54 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,348,485





































Shareholders' equity

1,480,480







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,193,657

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 82,736



3.91 %

























