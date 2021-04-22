First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 22, 2021, 16:02 ET

ABILENE, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $56.92 million, up $19.69 million or 52.87 percent, when compared with earnings of $37.23 million in the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 in the same quarter a year ago.

"We are extremely pleased that last year we did not look at the pandemic as a hurdle to performance, but we looked at it as an opportunity to be here and serve our customers.  This created a great deal of momentum which maximized earnings last year and has rolled right into the first quarter this year.  During the quarter, the Company had an organic asset growth of $1.20 billion driven by loan growth of $103.38 million, net of PPP and held-for-sale loans, and deposit growth of $737.63 million while overall asset quality continued to improve.  We remain very focused on serving our customers and capitalizing on our growth over the last year," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. 

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $88.82 million, up $7.92 million from $80.90 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.55 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.91 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.05 billion increase in average-earning assets to $10.56 billion for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period a year ago.  The net interest margin was negatively impacted by the overall level of excess liquidity which totaled $1.08 billion at March 31, 2021 pending investment.

For the first quarter of 2021, interest income included Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees of $6.25 million compared to $5.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The remainder of the PPP loan deferred fees totaled approximately $16 million at March 31, 2021, including approximately $11 million for 2021 originations, and continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months. Additional information related to the Company's PPP loan balances are included in the following table:

PPP Loans Originated

PPP Loans Outstanding at
March 31, 2021*

Number Of
Loans

Dollars Of Loans

Number Of
Loans

Dollars Of
Loans








PPP Round 1

6,530

$ 703,450,000

2,759

$ 315,879,000








PPP Round 2

2,016

216,683,000

1,990

215,931,000

PPP Total

8,546

$ 920,133,000

4,749

$ 531,810,000

*PPP loan balances accounted for $499.35 million in average balances for the period.  

At March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 of $2.00 million. The Company's provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in the economic outlook for our markets across Texas and overall improvements in asset quality. 

During the first quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $131 thousand compared to $1.91 million in the first quarter of 2020.  At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $62.97 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.31 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.92 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021, compared with 0.87 percent at March 31, 2020.  Classified loans totaled $190.42 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020. 

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2021 rose to $34.87 million from $28.73 million for the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $8.30 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.44 million in the first quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $7.54 billion, up 22.55 percent at March 31, 2021 from $6.15 billion at March 31, 2020.
  • Service charges on deposits were $4.79 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $5.92 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.68 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.40 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
  • Mortgage income increased to $9.89 million compared with $3.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated.
  • Gains on sales of securities and other assets total $1.01 million compared to $2.18 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $57.72 million compared to $55.32 million in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.93 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $29.64 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions and increases to incentive compensation based on operating results.
  • Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 included merger related costs totaling $3.81 million.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 49.63 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.10 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020.  Loans totaled $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with loans of $4.64 billion at March 31, 2020.  During the first quarter of 2021, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $103.38 million or 8.94 percent annualized, from December 31, 2020 balances.  Deposits totaled $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, driven by organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.67 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of


2021

2020

ASSETS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Cash and due from banks

$

190,350

$

211,113

$

175,088

$

188,373

$

191,486

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

893,221

517,971

58,933

196,426

76,378

Investment securities

5,109,631

4,393,029

4,431,280

4,118,863

4,107,069

Loans, held-for-investment

5,322,562

5,171,033

5,293,679

5,253,067

4,639,389

Allowance for loan losses

(62,974)

(66,534)

(76,038)

(68,947)

(60,440)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,259,588

5,104,499

5,217,641

5,184,120

4,578,949

Loans, held-for-sale

65,405

83,969

101,055

66,370

42,034

Premises and equipment, net

142,415

142,269

141,002

138,933

139,554

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

312,842

Other intangible assets

4,499

4,911

5,394

5,884

6,392

Other assets

124,297

133,258

123,778

127,367

246,387

Total assets

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,350,145

$

2,982,697

$

2,950,407

$

2,941,679

$

2,288,597

Interest-bearing deposits

6,063,302

5,693,120

5,344,481

5,215,963

4,921,869

Total deposits

9,413,447

8,675,817

8,294,888

8,157,642

7,210,466

Borrowings

548,604

430,093

503,163

449,224

857,871

Other liabilities

475,408

120,400

150,100

150,502

106,392

Shareholders' equity

1,665,428

1,678,190

1,619,501

1,582,449

1,526,362

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

















Quarter Ended


2021

2020

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

Interest income

$

90,610

$

92,457

$

91,373

$

92,197

$

88,100

Interest expense

1,786

1,920

2,163

2,962

7,198

Net interest income

88,824

90,537

89,210

89,235

80,902

Provision for credit losses

(1,997)

(8,033)

9,000

8,700

9,850

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

90,821

98,570

80,210

80,535

71,052

Noninterest income

34,874

35,709

38,575

36,919

28,732

Noninterest expense

57,723

63,705

55,593

53,321

55,318

Net income before income taxes

67,972

70,574

63,192

64,133

44,466

Income tax expense

11,054

12,099

10,335

10,663

7,234

Net income

$

56,918

$

58,475

$

52,857

$

53,470

$

37,232
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.40

$

0.41

$

0.37

$

0.38

$

0.26

Net income - diluted

0.40

0.41

0.37

0.38

0.26

Cash dividends declared

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.12

Book value

11.70

11.80

11.40

11.14

10.73

Tangible book value

9.47

9.57

9.15

8.89

8.48

Market value

$

46.73

$

36.17

$

27.91

$

28.89

$

26.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,285,611

142,161,834

142,121,595

142,035,396

142,314,930

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,146,275

142,057,705

141,980,707

141,973,522

142,118,864

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,002,658

142,644,088

142,529,242

142,454,083

142,735,208
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.05

%

2.19

%

2.01

%

2.06

%

1.63

%

Return on average equity

13.83

14.27

13.14

14.00

10.11

Return on average tangible equity

17.09

17.74

16.41

17.67

12.89

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.55

3.75

3.75

3.78

3.91

Efficiency ratio

45.36

49.15

42.45

41.32

49.63

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2021

2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

66,534

$

76,038

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499

Loans charged off

(574)

(1,339)

(853)

(894)

(2,227)

Loan recoveries

443

778

444

701

318

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(131)

(561)

(409)

(193)

(1,909)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

(619)

-

-

-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-

1,678

-

-

-

Provision for loan losses

(3,429)

(10,002)

7,500

8,700

9,850

Balance at end of period

$

62,974

$

66,534

$

76,038

$

68,947

$

60,440
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

5,486

$

2,309

$

809

$

809

$

809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

1,208

-

-

-

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,432

1,969

1,500

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

6,918

$

5,486

$

2,309

$

809

$

809
















Allowance for loan losses /














     period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18

%

1.29

%

1.44

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

Allowance for loan losses /














     nonperforming loans

160.00

155.61

177.99

174.83

153.16

Net charge-offs / average total loans














     (annualized)

0.01

0.04

0.03

0.01

0.16
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

61,866

$

56,585

$

66,033

$

63,489

$

87,099

Substandard

128,550

140,866

136,010

137,408

103,249

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

190,416

$

197,451

$

202,043

$

200,897

$

190,348
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

39,333

$

42,619

$

42,673

$

39,320

$

39,226

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

23

24

25

25

26

Accruing loans 90 days past due

2

113

23

92

209

Total nonperforming loans

39,358

42,756

42,721

39,437

39,461

Foreclosed assets

300

142

331

287

983

Total nonperforming assets

$

39,658

$

42,898

$

43,052

$

39,724

$

40,444
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.75

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

0.76

%

0.87

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.33

0.39

0.41

0.38

0.42
















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

105,261

$

106,237

$

118,567

$

128,143

$

117,223

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.20

%

2.27

%

2.58

%

2.82

%

2.53

%

Classified oil and gas loans

10,079

13,298

26,823

28,366

22,032

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

4,759

4,774

6,800

3,702

3,477

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

40

24

-

195

606

         * Excluding PPP loans






























RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Retail loans

$

282,310

$

216,244

$

229,386

$

216,244

$

217,380

Restaurant loans

51,772

48,618

39,523

46,418

25,570

Hotel loans

71,435

71,716

63,273

51,957

46,690

Other hospitality loans

24,014

21,970

26,041

23,230

8,470

Travel loans

664

780

801

908

937

Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

430,195

$

359,328

$

359,024

$

338,757

$

299,047

















Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

8.98

%

7.67

%

7.82

%

7.45

%

6.45

%

Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

45,214

$

31,192

$

28,171

$

15,837

$

5,680

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

6,575

5,975

5,689

5,752

867

Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

-

561

26

178

130

         * Excluding PPP loans






























CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.32

%

20.79

%

20.56

%

20.78

%

19.55

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.32

20.79

20.56

20.78

19.55

Total capital ratio

21.47

22.03

21.82

22.03

20.65

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.55

11.86

11.65

11.25

12.49

Tangible common equity ratio

12.35

12.71

12.61

12.00

13.09

Equity/Assets ratio

13.76

15.39

15.33

15.30

15.73

































Quarter Ended


2021

2020

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

Trust fees

$

8,299

$

7,672

$

7,461

$

6,961

$

7,437

Service charges on deposits

4,793

5,330

5,009

4,318

5,915

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,677

8,376

8,644

8,049

7,400

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

9,894

11,116

15,228

13,676

3,852

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

808

23

36

1,512

2,062

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

55

87

19

52

1

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

145

22

(2)

(24)

116

Interest on loan recoveries

382

235

202

154

265

Other noninterest income

1,821

2,848

1,978

2,221

1,684

Total noninterest income

$

34,874

$

35,709

$

38,575

$

36,919

$

28,732
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,636

$

34,773

$

32,104

$

28,836

$

28,670

Profit sharing expense

2,295

6,245

1,545

1,978

972

Net occupancy expense

3,147

3,067

3,193

3,101

3,027

Equipment expense

2,164

2,154

2,157

2,010

2,075

FDIC insurance premiums

701

663

587

463

45

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,772

2,811

2,829

2,610

2,985

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,726

2,302

2,615

2,931

2,921

Audit fees

281

407

526

739

411

Printing, stationery and supplies

325

449

615

533

566

Amortization of intangible assets

412

483

490

508

509

Advertising and public relations

1,388

1,600

797

1,011

1,195

Operational and other losses

287

537

621

728

576

Software amortization and expense

2,619

2,563

2,265

2,010

2,024

Other noninterest expense

5,970

5,651

5,249

5,863

9,342

Total noninterest expense

$

57,723

$

63,705

$

55,593

$

53,321

$

55,318

















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,547

$

3,355

$

3,170

$

2,902

$

1,834

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

1,942

$

3

0.58

%


$

-

$

-

-

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129

159

0.10




195,637

50

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,251,419

10,264

1.82




2,086,419

10,708

2.05

  Tax exempt securities

2,368,615

16,979

2.87




2,318,912

16,733

2.89

  Loans

5,296,149

66,753

5.11




5,356,229

68,321

5.07

Total interest-earning assets

10,555,254

$

94,158

3.62

%



9,957,197

$

95,812

3.83

%

Noninterest-earning assets

700,550










674,229







Total assets

$

11,255,804









$

10,631,426




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,916,237

$

1,696

0.12

%


$

5,479,873

$

1,826

0.13

%

  Borrowings

456,620

91

0.08




428,117

94

0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,372,857

$

1,787

0.11

%



5,907,990

$

1,920

0.13

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

3,214,237










3,093,637






Shareholders' equity

1,668,710










1,629,799







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,255,804









$

10,631,426




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,371

3.55

%





$

93,892

3.75

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

2,009

$

3

0.51

%


$

840

$

1

0.51

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104

59

0.10




352,628

86

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,187,547

12,063

2.21




2,399,364

14,030

2.34

  Tax exempt securities

2,058,032

15,737

3.06




1,800,339

14,733

3.27

  Loans

5,334,174

66,681

4.97




5,248,052

66,249

5.08

Total interest-earning assets

9,804,866

$

94,543

3.84

%



9,801,223

$

95,099

3.90

%

Noninterest-earning assets

671,374










663,595







Total assets

$

10,476,240









$

10,464,818




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,270,600

$

2,064

0.16

%


$

5,135,772

$

2,550

0.20

%

  Borrowings

482,555

99

0.08




877,076

412

0.19

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,753,155

$

2,163

0.15

%



6,012,848

$

2,962

0.20

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

3,122,995










2,915,461






Shareholders' equity

1,600,090










1,536,509







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,476,240









$

10,464,818




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,380

3.75

%





$

92,137

3.78

%























Three Months Ended












Mar. 31, 2020













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

2,712

$

10

1.50

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

220,906

745

1.36












  Taxable securities

2,263,329

14,655

2.59












  Tax exempt securities

1,346,842

11,200

3.33












  Loans

4,667,436

63,323

5.46












Total interest-earning assets

8,501,225

$

89,933

4.25

%











Noninterest-earning assets

692,432



















Total assets

$

9,193,657








































Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,904,087

$

6,680

0.55

%











  Borrowings

460,605

517

0.45












Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,364,692

$

7,197

0.54

%











Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,348,485


















Shareholders' equity

1,480,480



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,193,657








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

82,736

3.91

%











SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

Also from this source

First Financial Bankshares To Live Stream Annual Meeting...

First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics