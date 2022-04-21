FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 21, 2022, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $55.97 million compared to earnings of $56.92 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 for the same quarter a year ago.  As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the prior year included i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.78 million; ii) a $4.88 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $3.56 million decline in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items was an increase in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $11.50 million from continued balance sheet growth.

"Leveraging the new relationships developed and the momentum created over the last two years, we delivered outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $433.34 million, or 16.63 percent annualized.  We continue our focus on growth, delivering excellence in customer service, improving our digital delivery, investing in our employees, and maximizing shareholder returns. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $95.44 million compared to $88.82 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.50 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.56 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $1.37 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

PPP loan balances totaled $15.74 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million and $531.81 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and accounted for $33.46 million in average balances for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $499.35 million for the first quarter of 2021. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.00 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.97 million at March 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.47 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $6.92 million at March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $299 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $131 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021.  Classified loans totaled $152.16 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.42 million at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.88 million compared to $34.87 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased $1.52 million to $9.82 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.30 million for the first quarter of 2021 driven by the increase in the fair value of trust assets to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $7.54 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • Service charges on deposits and ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $913 thousand and $851 thousand, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage income was $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.89 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
  • Gains on sales of foreclosed and other assets and securities were $1.11 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.01 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $59.23 million compared to $57.72 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $34.14 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.93 million in the first quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.40 million and a decrease of $697 thousand in profit sharing expenses.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.30 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to $600 thousand of foreclosed asset expenses together with increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.31 billion compared to $12.10 billion at March 31, 2021.  Loans totaled $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with loans of $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021.  During the first quarter of 2022, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized. Deposits totaled $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 16.85 percent.  Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion and $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to rate increases during the most recent quarter. The unrealized loss on the security portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $209.58 million at March 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized gain of $99.25 million and $117.01 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 


(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















































As of









2022




2021












ASSETS


 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Cash and due from banks

$

203,187

$

205,053

$

201,901

$

190,061

$

190,350






Interest-bearing deposits in banks

394,566

323,535

359,241

654,531

893,221






Investment securities

6,502,495

6,573,179

6,119,984

5,578,048

5,109,631






Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,550,430

5,336,179

5,147,160

4,984,210

4,790,752






PPP loans


15,739

52,793

139,334

320,392

531,810






Total loans, held-for-investment

5,566,169

5,388,972

5,286,494

5,304,602

5,322,562







Allowance for loan losses

(66,913)

(63,465)

(63,370)

(62,138)

(62,974)






Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,499,256

5,325,507

5,223,124

5,242,464

5,259,588






Loans, held-for-sale

27,670

37,810

47,721

61,802

65,405






Premises and equipment, net

150,168

149,764

147,516

147,655

142,415






Goodwill


313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481






Other intangible assets

2,978

3,298

3,689

4,087

4,499






Other assets


220,399

170,834

126,601

136,954

124,297







Total assets

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887






























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY




















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,978,724

$

3,780,230

$

3,574,405

$

3,427,038

$

3,350,145






Interest-bearing deposits

7,021,101

6,786,258

6,318,712

6,354,656

6,063,302







Total deposits

10,999,825

10,566,488

9,893,117

9,781,694

9,413,447






Borrowings


758,595

671,152

648,679

549,969

548,604






Trade date payable

-

-

174,236

189,838

381,871






Other liabilities


67,031

105,597

93,491

87,213

93,537






Shareholders' equity

1,488,749

1,759,224

1,733,735

1,720,369

1,665,428







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887

































Quarter Ended









2022

2021






INCOME STATEMENTS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Interest income

$

97,009

$

95,995

$

97,198

$

92,602

$

90,610






Interest expense

1,570

1,187

1,416

1,653

1,786






Net interest income

95,439

94,808

95,782

90,949

88,824






Provision for credit losses

4,782

2,064

-

(1,206)

(1,997)






Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

90,657

92,744

95,782

92,155

90,821






Noninterest income

34,881

34,903

37,726

34,673

34,874






Noninterest expense

59,225

61,672

62,939

59,374

57,723







Net income before income taxes

66,313

65,975

70,569

67,454

67,972






Income tax expense

10,341

10,638

11,641

11,075

11,054







Net income

$

55,972

$

55,337

$

58,928

$

56,379

$

56,918






























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 





















Net income - basic

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.41

$

0.40

$

0.40






Net income - diluted

0.39

0.39

0.41

0.39

0.40






Cash dividends declared

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.13






Book value


10.43

12.34

12.17

12.08

11.70






Tangible book value

8.21

10.12

9.94

9.85

9.47






Market value


44.12

50.84

45.95

49.13

46.73






Shares outstanding - end of period

142,704,495

142,532,116

142,467,687

142,359,774

142,285,611






Average outstanding shares - basic

142,558,743

142,437,804

142,334,449

142,245,555

142,146,275






Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,302,063

143,251,521

143,218,920

143,164,611

143,002,658






























PERFORMANCE RATIOS





















Return on average assets

1.71

%

1.74

%

1.90

%

1.89

%

2.05

%




Return on average equity

13.53

12.63

13.43

13.38

13.83






Return on average tangible equity

16.68

15.45

16.43

16.48

17.09






Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.22

3.29

3.41

3.36

3.55






Efficiency ratio


44.16

46.18

45.88

45.94

45.36






















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands)
































Quarter Ended









2022

2021






ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Balance at beginning of period

$

63,465

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974

$

66,534






Loans charged off

(659)

(3,067)

(1,475)

(392)

(574)






Loan recoveries


360

783

2,707

595

443






Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(299)

(2,284)

1,232

203

(131)






Provision for loan losses

3,747

2,379

-

(1,039)

(3,429)






Balance at end of period

$

66,913

$

63,465

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974






























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS




















Balance at beginning of period

$

6,436

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918

$

5,486






Provision for unfunded commitments

1,035

(315)

-

(167)

1,432






Balance at end of period

$

7,471

$

6,436

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918






























Allowance for loan losses /





















     period-end loans held-for-investment

1.20

%

1.18

%

1.20

%

1.17

%

1.18

%





Allowance for loan losses /





















     nonperforming loans

232.71

200.33

250.92

208.45

160.00






Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans




















     (annualized)


0.02

0.17

(0.09)

(0.02)

0.01

































Quarter Ended









2022

2021






COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Commercial:






















    C&I

$

822,310

$

784,282

$

680,263

$

662,711

$

646,316






    PPP


15,739

52,793

139,334

320,392

531,810






    Municipal


191,799

177,905

165,847

179,356

176,949






          Total Commercial

1,029,848

1,014,980

985,444

1,162,459

1,355,075






Agriculture


82,883

98,089

98,947

95,212

90,366






Real Estate:






















    Construction & Development

806,211

749,793

656,530

550,928

587,928






    Farm


225,942

217,220

203,064

185,288

162,046






    Non-Owner Occupied CRE

636,160

623,434

674,958

673,608

650,144






    Owner Occupied CRE

881,181

821,653

824,231

820,055

759,906






    Residential


1,352,162

1,334,419

1,328,798

1,328,474

1,254,727






          Total Real Estate

3,901,656

3,746,519

3,687,581

3,558,353

3,414,751






Consumer:






















    Auto


419,818

405,416

394,072

383,764

370,027






    Non-Auto


131,964

123,968

120,450

104,814

92,343






          Total Consumer

551,782

529,384

514,522

488,578

462,370































Total loans held-for-investment

$

5,566,169

$

5,388,972

$

5,286,494

$

5,304,602

$

5,322,562






























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION




















Special Mention

$

47,445

$

55,670

$

53,620

$

54,497

$

61,866






Substandard


104,715

105,515

112,151

120,497

128,550






Doubtful


-

-

-

-

-







Total classified loans

$

152,160

$

161,185

$

165,771

$

174,994

$

190,416






























NONPERFORMING ASSETS





















Nonaccrual loans

$

28,723

$

31,652

$

25,210

$

29,786

$

39,333






Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

20

21

22

23

23






Accruing loans 90 days past due

11

8

23

-

2







Total nonperforming loans

28,754

31,681

25,255

29,809

39,358






Foreclosed assets

-

2,477

28

305

300







Total nonperforming assets

$

28,754

$

34,158

$

25,283

$

30,114

$

39,658






























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.52

%

0.63

%

0.48

%

0.57

%

0.75

%





As a % of end of period total assets

0.22

0.26

0.20

0.24

0.33

























































Quarter Ended









2022

2021






CAPITAL RATIOS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 






Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.00

%

19.35

%

19.71

%

20.04

%

20.32

%





Tier 1 capital ratio

19.00

19.35

19.71

20.04

20.32






Total capital ratio

20.01

20.34

20.76

21.12

21.47






Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.78

11.13

11.19

11.10

11.55






Tangible common equity ratio

10.52

11.55

11.90

11.75

12.35






Equity/Assets ratio

11.18

13.43

13.82

13.95

13.76

























































Quarter Ended









2022

2021






NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 






Trust fees

$

9,817

$

9,670

$

9,484

$

8,692

$

8,299






Service charges on deposits

5,706

5,762

5,673

4,928

4,793






ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,528

9,955

9,793

9,853

8,677






Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,333

6,272

8,788

8,291

9,894






Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

31

1

1

5

808






Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,084

107

27

1

55






Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(10)

(3)

(6)

74

145






Interest on loan recoveries

283

1,207

1,746

704

382






Other noninterest income

2,109

1,932

2,220

2,125

1,821







Total noninterest income

$

34,881

$

34,903

$

37,726

$

34,673

$

34,874






























NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,540

$

31,876

$

34,460

$

32,936

$

32,636






Profit sharing expense

1,598

3,099

2,630

2,110

2,295






Net occupancy expense

3,225

3,333

3,288

3,241

3,147






Equipment expense

2,257

2,382

2,450

2,177

2,164






FDIC insurance premiums

869

848

815

766

701






ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,968

3,227

2,935

3,039

2,772






Legal, tax and professional fees

2,957

2,835

2,893

3,352

2,726






Audit fees


451

423

466

430

440






Printing, stationery and supplies

540

664

432

489

325






Amortization of intangible assets

320

391

398

412

412






Advertising and public relations

1,493

1,842

1,746

1,392

1,388






Operational and other losses

596

1,385

1,087

534

287






Software amortization and expense

2,457

2,817

2,855

2,829

2,619






Other noninterest expense

6,954

6,550

6,484

5,667

5,811







Total noninterest expense

$

59,225

$

61,672

$

62,939

$

59,374

$

57,723






























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,782

$

3,841

$

3,670

$

3,633

$

3,547






















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















































Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,015

$

1

0.52

%


$

82

$

-

0.48

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

171,970

94

0.22




320,102

124

0.15

  Taxable securities

4,231,949

17,823

1.68




3,590,137

13,556

1.51

  Tax exempt securities

2,612,025

18,107

2.77




2,636,360

18,163

2.76

  Loans


5,487,538

64,766

4.79




5,347,069

67,993

5.04

Total interest-earning assets

12,504,497

$

100,791

3.27

%



11,893,750

$

99,836

3.33

%

Noninterest-earning assets

744,810










726,932







Total assets

$

13,249,307









$

12,620,682






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,898,059

$

1,369

0.08

%


$

6,399,343

$

1,110

0.07

%

  Borrowings


781,314

201

0.10




639,725

77

0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,679,373

$

1,570

0.08

%



7,039,068

$

1,187

0.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,827,451










3,744,848






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

64,999










99,091






Shareholders' equity

1,677,484










1,737,675







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,249,307









$

12,620,682






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

99,221

3.22

%





$

98,649

3.29

%



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021


June 30, 2021




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,554

$

2

0.51

%


$

3,049

$

4

0.54

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

612,551

236

0.15




796,835

211

0.11

  Taxable securities

3,081,215

12,122

1.57




2,656,211

11,449

1.72

  Tax exempt securities

2,542,606

17,701

2.78




2,461,924

17,410

2.83

  Loans


5,337,807

70,807

5.26




5,383,781

67,161

5.00

Total interest-earning assets

11,575,733

$

100,868

3.46

%



11,301,800

$

96,235

3.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

705,099










692,282







Total assets

$

12,280,832









$

11,994,082






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,346,267

$

1,340

0.08

%


$

6,229,991

$

1,560

0.10

%

  Borrowings


599,934

76

0.05




527,669

93

0.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,946,201

$

1,416

0.08

%



6,757,660

$

1,653

0.10

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,490,685










3,439,683






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

103,446










106,994






Shareholders' equity

1,740,500










1,689,745







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,280,832









$

11,994,082






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

99,452

3.41

%





$

94,582

3.36

%



























Three Months Ended














Mar. 31, 2021















Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /
















Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,942

$

3

0.58

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129

159

0.10












  Taxable securities

2,251,419

10,264

1.82












  Tax exempt securities

2,368,615

16,979

2.87












  Loans


5,296,149

66,753

5.11












Total interest-earning assets

10,555,254

$

94,158

3.62

%











Noninterest-earning assets

700,550



















Total assets

$

11,255,804










































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,916,237

$

1,696

0.12

%











  Borrowings


456,620

91

0.08












Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,372,857

$

1,787

0.11

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,114,656


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,581


















Shareholders' equity

1,668,710



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,255,804










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,371

3.55

%



































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES TO LIVE STREAM ANNUAL MEETING...

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Everett Executive Vice...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics