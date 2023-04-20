FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $52.57 million compared to earnings of $55.97 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a decrease in debit card fees of $3.99 million, (ii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $3.36 million and (iii) an increase in FDIC assessment fees of $785 thousand. Offsetting these items was (i) a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.00 million and (ii) a decrease in salary and employee benefits expenses of $2.68 million.

"We are pleased with our results that were highlighted by strong organic loan growth with only a small contraction in deposits during the quarter.  In light of the historical increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that aligns with our competitive environment. While funding costs have increased, we continue to have opportunities to reinvest bond cash flows into our higher yielding loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Additionally, the financial strength of our Company is reflected in our strong regulatory capital ratios, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. We are steadfast in our commitment to remaining safe, sound and secure. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $96.29 million compared to $95.44 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.22 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $12.07 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.50 billion a year ago. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.78 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $80.82 million, or 1.23 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans, at March 31, 2022. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $10.40 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $7.47 million at March 31, 2022.

Net recoveries totaled $277 thousand in the first quarter 2023 compared to net charge-offs of $299 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.37 percent at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022.  Classified loans totaled $157.06 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $152.16 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $28.01 million compared to $34.88 million for the first quarter of 2022, due to the following:

  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.04 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $5.71 million for the first quarter of 2022, driven by the growth of over 4,300 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $3.99 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations that limit debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022.
  • Mortgage income declined to $2.97 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins primarily because of the increase in mortgage interest rates.
  • Gains on sales of assets, foreclosed assets and securities were $976 thousand during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.11 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $57.26 million compared to $59.23 million for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $31.46 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $34.14 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $1.57 million in profit sharing expense and $781 thousand in mortgage incentives.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $708 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $785 thousand in FDIC insurance fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.93 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022.  The increase was driven by the decrease in non-interest income from the prior year.

As of March 31, 2023, consolidated total assets were $13.01 billion compared to $13.31 billion at March 31, 2022. Loans totaled $6.58 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with loans of $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, loans grew $134.35 million, or 8.46 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2022 balances. Deposits totaled $10.94 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022.  

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold $135.86 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 2.92 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of March 31, 2023, cash flows from maturities in the security portfolio of $599.43 million are projected over the next twelve months.

Shareholders' equity was $1.37 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.27 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $458.25 million at March 31, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $535.23 million and $209.58 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of


2023

2022

ASSETS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Cash and due from banks

$

224,875

$

293,286

$

227,298

$

242,665

$

203,187

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

221,336

37,392

138,484

222,899

394,566

Investment securities

5,298,557

5,474,359

5,745,443

6,215,036

6,502,495

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,576,060

6,441,699

6,255,286

5,876,281

5,550,430

PPP loans

155

169

202

2,301

15,739

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,576,215

6,441,868

6,255,488

5,878,582

5,566,169

Allowance for credit losses

(80,818)

(75,834)

(74,108)

(71,932)

(66,913)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

6,495,397

6,366,034

6,181,380

5,806,650

5,499,256

Loans, held-for-sale

11,996

11,965

18,815

26,445

27,670

Premises and equipment, net

153,718

152,973

152,646

149,280

150,168

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

1,825

2,053

2,352

2,658

2,978

Other assets

286,801

322,523

330,445

281,098

220,399

Total assets

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,890,991

$

4,061,788

$

4,200,792

$

4,104,034

$

3,978,724

Interest-bearing deposits

7,045,427

6,943,719

6,941,326

7,018,949

7,021,101

Total deposits

10,936,418

11,005,507

11,142,118

11,122,983

10,999,825

Borrowings

632,927

642,507

774,581

768,364

758,595

Other liabilities

65,788

60,315

61,030

39,847

67,031

Shareholders' equity

1,372,853

1,265,737

1,132,615

1,329,018

1,488,749

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Interest income

$

121,508

$

121,137

$

112,728

$

101,981

$

97,009

Interest expense

25,222

17,100

9,572

3,199

1,570

Net interest income

96,286

104,037

103,156

98,782

95,439

Provision for credit losses

2,781

4,075

3,221

5,350

4,782

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

93,505

99,962

99,935

93,432

90,657

Noninterest income

28,007

28,524

30,943

37,317

34,881

Noninterest expense

57,256

57,778

59,442

58,333

59,225

Net income before income taxes

64,256

70,708

71,436

72,416

66,313

Income tax expense

11,688

12,040

12,095

11,922

10,341

Net income

$

52,568

$

58,668

$

59,341

$

60,494

$

55,972
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.37

$

0.41

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.39

Net income - diluted

0.37

0.41

0.41

0.42

0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.15

Book value

9.62

8.87

7.94

9.32

10.43

Tangible book value

7.41

6.66

5.73

7.10

8.21

Market value

31.90

34.40

41.83

39.27

44.12

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,703,531

142,657,871

142,628,163

142,586,601

142,704,495

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,665,646

142,619,632

142,524,500

142,682,251

142,558,743

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,066,011

143,071,538

143,126,088

143,238,669

143,302,063
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.76

%

1.82

%

1.71

%

Return on average equity

16.32

19.87

17.31

17.26

13.53

Return on average tangible equity

21.51

27.20

22.55

22.27

16.68

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.34

3.47

3.38

3.30

3.22

Efficiency ratio*

44.93

42.39

43.10

41.61

44.16

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932

$

66,913

$

63,465

Loans charged-off

(288)

(1,225)

(293)

(275)

(659)

Loan recoveries

565

320

1,409

1,191

360

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

277

(905)

1,116

916

(299)

Provision for loan losses

4,707

2,631

1,060

4,103

3,747

Balance at end of period

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932

$

66,913
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718

$

7,471

$

6,436

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1,926)

1,444

2,161

1,247

1,035

Balance at end of period

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718

$

7,471
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.23

%

1.18

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

1.20

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

334.06

311.75

301.02

281.90

232.71

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

(0.02)

0.06

(0.07)

(0.06)

0.02

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Commercial:














C&I

$

954,531

$

917,148

$

871,133

$

837,627

$

822,310

PPP

155

169

202

2,301

15,739

Municipal

221,379

221,090

214,852

200,577

191,799

Total Commercial

1,176,065

1,138,407

1,086,187

1,040,505

1,029,848

Agricultural

77,017

76,947

76,937

90,420

82,883

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

921,190

959,426

938,051

928,644

806,211

Farm

307,706

306,322

268,139

250,028

225,942

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

737,117

732,089

717,738

636,432

636,160

Owner Occupied CRE

1,043,018

954,400

945,665

909,899

881,181

Residential

1,628,841

1,575,758

1,536,180

1,412,125

1,352,162

Total Real Estate

4,637,872

4,527,995

4,405,773

4,137,128

3,901,656

Consumer:














Auto

537,410

550,635

538,798

468,147

419,818

Non-Auto

147,851

147,884

147,793

142,382

131,964

Total Consumer

685,261

698,519

686,591

610,529

551,782
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,576,215

$

6,441,868

$

6,255,488

$

5,878,582

$

5,566,169
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

65,141

$

49,382

$

43,149

$

46,512

$

47,445

Substandard

91,915

101,316

100,568

106,156

104,715

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

157,056

$

150,698

$

143,717

$

152,668

$

152,160
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

24,171

$

24,325

$

24,604

$

25,495

$

28,743

Accruing loans 90 days past due

22

-

15

22

11

Total nonperforming loans

24,193

24,325

24,619

25,517

28,754

Foreclosed assets

196

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,389

$

24,325

$

24,619

$

25,517

$

28,754
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.37

%

0.38

%

0.39

%

0.43

%

0.52

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.22

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.68

%

18.22

%

18.03

%

18.50

%

19.00

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.68

18.22

18.03

18.50

19.00

Total capital ratio

19.79

19.29

19.07

19.54

20.01

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.53

10.96

10.79

10.65

10.78

Tangible common equity ratio

8.33

7.51

6.38

7.83

9.02

Equity/Assets ratio

10.55

9.76

8.64

10.02

11.18

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

Trust fees

$

9,845

$

10,122

$

10,314

$

9,742

$

9,817

Service charges on deposits

6,036

6,397

6,399

6,038

5,706

Debit card fees

4,936

5,899

5,587

9,868

8,926

Credit card fees

609

632

651

700

602

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,974

2,904

4,070

5,728

6,333

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

12

131

334

1,648

31

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

34

-

349

18

1,084

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

930

(2)

526

6

(10)

Interest on loan recoveries

346

244

664

1,649

283

Other noninterest income

2,285

2,197

2,049

1,920

2,109

Total noninterest income

$

28,007

$

28,524

$

30,943

$

37,317

$

34,881
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

31,431

$

32,391

$

33,129

$

31,840

$

32,540

Profit sharing expense

30

565

763

1,307

1,598

Net occupancy expense

3,430

3,350

3,440

3,292

3,225

Equipment expense

2,127

2,053

2,396

2,346

2,257

FDIC assessment fees

1,654

1,021

917

904

869

Debit card expense

3,199

3,054

3,013

3,200

2,964

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,687

2,814

2,604

2,513

2,957

Audit fees

540

451

451

450

451

Printing, stationery and supplies

710

473

600

501

540

Amortization of intangible assets

228

299

306

320

320

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,475

1,646

1,692

1,554

1,493

Operational and other losses

931

982

869

782

596

Software amortization and expense

2,311

2,420

2,564

2,522

2,457

Other noninterest expense

6,503

6,259

6,698

6,802

6,958

Total noninterest expense

$

57,256

$

57,778

$

59,442

$

58,333

$

59,225
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT*

$

3,131

$

3,751

$

3,807

$

4,083

$

3,782

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,507

$

32

5.12

%


$

3,165

$

36

4.57

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542

1,618

4.57




160,200

1,579

3.91

Taxable securities

3,672,257

20,782

2.26




3,761,206

21,152

2.25

Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533

12,743

2.91




2,001,185

15,740

3.15

Loans

6,500,332

89,464

5.58




6,391,703

86,381

5.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$

124,639

4.19

%



12,317,459

$

124,888

4.02

%

Noninterest-earning assets

863,342










891,972






Total assets

$

12,932,513









$

13,209,431






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,080,518

$

21,812

1.25

%


$

6,871,315

$

13,123

0.76

%

Borrowings

625,137

3,410

2.21




927,250

3,977

1.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$

25,222

1.33

%



7,798,565

$

17,100

0.87

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472










4,179,494






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

60,028










60,085






Shareholders' equity

1,306,358










1,171,287






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,932,513









$

13,209,431




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

99,417

3.34

%





$

107,788

3.47

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,107

$

19

2.49

%


$

1,466

$

5

1.45

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

248,929

1,413

2.25




288,784

547

0.76

Taxable securities

4,039,107

20,799

2.06




4,101,751

19,151

1.87

Tax-exempt securities

2,164,829

16,423

3.03




2,376,324

17,873

3.01

Loans

6,082,649

77,880

5.08




5,720,804

68,488

4.80

Total interest-earning assets

12,538,621

$

116,534

3.69

%



12,489,129

$

106,064

3.41

%

Noninterest-earning assets

833,980










825,711






Total assets

$

13,372,601









$

13,314,840






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,004,478

$

8,787

0.50

%


$

7,049,041

$

2,967

0.17

%

Borrowings

768,096

784

0.40




730,477

232

0.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,772,574

$

9,571

0.49

%



7,779,518

$

3,199

0.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,178,675










4,064,207






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

61,320










65,475






Shareholders' equity

1,360,032










1,405,640






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,372,601









$

13,314,840




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

106,963

3.38

%





$

102,865

3.30

%























Three Months Ended












Mar. 31, 2022













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,015

$

1

0.52

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

171,970

94

0.22












Taxable securities

4,231,949

17,823

1.68












Tax-exempt securities

2,612,025

18,107

2.77












Loans

5,487,538

64,766

4.79












Total interest-earning assets

12,504,497

$

100,791

3.27

%











Noninterest-earning assets

744,810


















Total assets

$

13,249,307


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,898,059

$

1,369

0.08

%











Borrowings

781,314

201

0.10












Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,679,373

$

1,570

0.08

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,827,451


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

64,999


















Shareholders' equity

1,677,484


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,249,307








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

99,221

3.22

%

































*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

































