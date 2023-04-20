FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $52.57 million compared to earnings of $55.97 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a decrease in debit card fees of $3.99 million, (ii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $3.36 million and (iii) an increase in FDIC assessment fees of $785 thousand. Offsetting these items was (i) a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $2.00 million and (ii) a decrease in salary and employee benefits expenses of $2.68 million.

"We are pleased with our results that were highlighted by strong organic loan growth with only a small contraction in deposits during the quarter. In light of the historical increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that aligns with our competitive environment. While funding costs have increased, we continue to have opportunities to reinvest bond cash flows into our higher yielding loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Additionally, the financial strength of our Company is reflected in our strong regulatory capital ratios, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. We are steadfast in our commitment to remaining safe, sound and secure. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $96.29 million compared to $95.44 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.22 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $12.07 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.50 billion a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.78 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $80.82 million, or 1.23 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans, at March 31, 2022. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $10.40 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $7.47 million at March 31, 2022.

Net recoveries totaled $277 thousand in the first quarter 2023 compared to net charge-offs of $299 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.37 percent at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022. Classified loans totaled $157.06 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $152.16 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $28.01 million compared to $34.88 million for the first quarter of 2022, due to the following:

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.04 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $5.71 million for the first quarter of 2022, driven by the growth of over 4,300 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2023 compared with for the first quarter of 2022, driven by the growth of over 4,300 net new accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023. Debit card fees decreased by $3.99 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations that limit debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022 .

for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations that limit debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of . Mortgage income declined to $2.97 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins primarily because of the increase in mortgage interest rates.

for the first quarter of 2023 compared to for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins primarily because of the increase in mortgage interest rates. Gains on sales of assets, foreclosed assets and securities were $976 thousand during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.11 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $57.26 million compared to $59.23 million for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $31.46 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $34.14 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $1.57 million in profit sharing expense and $781 thousand in mortgage incentives.

for the first quarter of 2023, compared to in the first quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of in profit sharing expense and in mortgage incentives. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $708 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $785 thousand in FDIC insurance fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.93 percent for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in non-interest income from the prior year.

As of March 31, 2023, consolidated total assets were $13.01 billion compared to $13.31 billion at March 31, 2022. Loans totaled $6.58 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with loans of $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, loans grew $134.35 million, or 8.46 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2022 balances. Deposits totaled $10.94 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold $135.86 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 2.92 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of March 31, 2023, cash flows from maturities in the security portfolio of $599.43 million are projected over the next twelve months.

Shareholders' equity was $1.37 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.27 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $458.25 million at March 31, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $535.23 million and $209.58 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































































As of



2023



2022

ASSETS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 224,875

$ 293,286

$ 227,298

$ 242,665

$ 203,187

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

221,336



37,392



138,484



222,899



394,566

Investment securities

5,298,557



5,474,359



5,745,443



6,215,036



6,502,495

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,576,060



6,441,699



6,255,286



5,876,281



5,550,430

PPP loans

155



169



202



2,301



15,739

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,576,215



6,441,868



6,255,488



5,878,582



5,566,169

Allowance for credit losses

(80,818)



(75,834)



(74,108)



(71,932)



(66,913)

Net loans, held-for-investment

6,495,397



6,366,034



6,181,380



5,806,650



5,499,256

Loans, held-for-sale

11,996



11,965



18,815



26,445



27,670

Premises and equipment, net

153,718



152,973



152,646



149,280



150,168

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

1,825



2,053



2,352



2,658



2,978

Other assets

286,801



322,523



330,445



281,098



220,399

Total assets $ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,890,991

$ 4,061,788

$ 4,200,792

$ 4,104,034

$ 3,978,724

Interest-bearing deposits

7,045,427



6,943,719



6,941,326



7,018,949



7,021,101

Total deposits

10,936,418



11,005,507



11,142,118



11,122,983



10,999,825

Borrowings

632,927



642,507



774,581



768,364



758,595

Other liabilities

65,788



60,315



61,030



39,847



67,031

Shareholders' equity

1,372,853



1,265,737



1,132,615



1,329,018



1,488,749

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income $ 121,508

$ 121,137

$ 112,728

$ 101,981

$ 97,009

Interest expense

25,222



17,100



9,572



3,199



1,570

Net interest income

96,286



104,037



103,156



98,782



95,439

Provision for credit losses

2,781



4,075



3,221



5,350



4,782

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

93,505



99,962



99,935



93,432



90,657

Noninterest income

28,007



28,524



30,943



37,317



34,881

Noninterest expense

57,256



57,778



59,442



58,333



59,225

Net income before income taxes

64,256



70,708



71,436



72,416



66,313

Income tax expense

11,688



12,040



12,095



11,922



10,341

Net income $ 52,568

$ 58,668

$ 59,341

$ 60,494

$ 55,972

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.41

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.39

Net income - diluted

0.37



0.41



0.41



0.42



0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17



0.17



0.17



0.17



0.15

Book value

9.62



8.87



7.94



9.32



10.43

Tangible book value

7.41



6.66



5.73



7.10



8.21

Market value

31.90



34.40



41.83



39.27



44.12

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,703,531



142,657,871



142,628,163



142,586,601



142,704,495

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,665,646



142,619,632



142,524,500



142,682,251



142,558,743

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,066,011



143,071,538



143,126,088



143,238,669



143,302,063

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.65 %

1.76 %

1.76 %

1.82 %

1.71 % Return on average equity

16.32



19.87



17.31



17.26



13.53

Return on average tangible equity

21.51



27.20



22.55



22.27



16.68

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.34



3.47



3.38



3.30



3.22

Efficiency ratio*

44.93



42.39



43.10



41.61



44.16

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

Loans charged-off

(288)



(1,225)



(293)



(275)



(659)

Loan recoveries

565



320



1,409



1,191



360

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

277



(905)



1,116



916



(299)

Provision for loan losses

4,707



2,631



1,060



4,103



3,747

Balance at end of period $ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1,926)



1,444



2,161



1,247



1,035

Balance at end of period $ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.23 %

1.18 %

1.18 %

1.22 %

1.20 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

334.06



311.75



301.02



281.90



232.71

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

(0.02)



0.06



(0.07)



(0.06)



0.02



































































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 954,531

$ 917,148

$ 871,133

$ 837,627

$ 822,310

PPP

155



169



202



2,301



15,739

Municipal

221,379



221,090



214,852



200,577



191,799

Total Commercial

1,176,065



1,138,407



1,086,187



1,040,505



1,029,848

Agricultural

77,017



76,947



76,937



90,420



82,883

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

921,190



959,426



938,051



928,644



806,211

Farm

307,706



306,322



268,139



250,028



225,942

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

737,117



732,089



717,738



636,432



636,160

Owner Occupied CRE

1,043,018



954,400



945,665



909,899



881,181

Residential

1,628,841



1,575,758



1,536,180



1,412,125



1,352,162

Total Real Estate

4,637,872



4,527,995



4,405,773



4,137,128



3,901,656

Consumer:





























Auto

537,410



550,635



538,798



468,147



419,818

Non-Auto

147,851



147,884



147,793



142,382



131,964

Total Consumer

685,261



698,519



686,591



610,529



551,782

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 6,576,215

$ 6,441,868

$ 6,255,488

$ 5,878,582

$ 5,566,169

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 65,141

$ 49,382

$ 43,149

$ 46,512

$ 47,445

Substandard

91,915



101,316



100,568



106,156



104,715

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 157,056

$ 150,698

$ 143,717

$ 152,668

$ 152,160

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 24,171

$ 24,325

$ 24,604

$ 25,495

$ 28,743

Accruing loans 90 days past due

22



-



15



22



11

Total nonperforming loans

24,193



24,325



24,619



25,517



28,754

Foreclosed assets

196



-



-



-



-

Total nonperforming assets $ 24,389

$ 24,325

$ 24,619

$ 25,517

$ 28,754

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.52 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.22



































































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.68 %

18.22 %

18.03 %

18.50 %

19.00 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.68



18.22



18.03



18.50



19.00

Total capital ratio

19.79



19.29



19.07



19.54



20.01

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.53



10.96



10.79



10.65



10.78

Tangible common equity ratio

8.33



7.51



6.38



7.83



9.02

Equity/Assets ratio

10.55



9.76



8.64



10.02



11.18



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees $ 9,845

$ 10,122

$ 10,314

$ 9,742

$ 9,817

Service charges on deposits

6,036



6,397



6,399



6,038



5,706

Debit card fees

4,936



5,899



5,587



9,868



8,926

Credit card fees

609



632



651



700



602

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,974



2,904



4,070



5,728



6,333

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

12



131



334



1,648



31

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

34



-



349



18



1,084

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

930



(2)



526



6



(10)

Interest on loan recoveries

346



244



664



1,649



283

Other noninterest income

2,285



2,197



2,049



1,920



2,109

Total noninterest income $ 28,007

$ 28,524

$ 30,943

$ 37,317

$ 34,881

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 31,431

$ 32,391

$ 33,129

$ 31,840

$ 32,540

Profit sharing expense

30



565



763



1,307



1,598

Net occupancy expense

3,430



3,350



3,440



3,292



3,225

Equipment expense

2,127



2,053



2,396



2,346



2,257

FDIC assessment fees

1,654



1,021



917



904



869

Debit card expense

3,199



3,054



3,013



3,200



2,964

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,687



2,814



2,604



2,513



2,957

Audit fees

540



451



451



450



451

Printing, stationery and supplies

710



473



600



501



540

Amortization of intangible assets

228



299



306



320



320

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,475



1,646



1,692



1,554



1,493

Operational and other losses

931



982



869



782



596

Software amortization and expense

2,311



2,420



2,564



2,522



2,457

Other noninterest expense

6,503



6,259



6,698



6,802



6,958

Total noninterest expense $ 57,256

$ 57,778

$ 59,442

$ 58,333

$ 59,225

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT* $ 3,131

$ 3,751

$ 3,807

$ 4,083

$ 3,782

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023





Dec. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,507

$ 32



5.12 %





$ 3,165

$ 36



4.57 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542



1,618



4.57









160,200



1,579



3.91

Taxable securities

3,672,257



20,782



2.26









3,761,206



21,152



2.25

Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533



12,743



2.91









2,001,185



15,740



3.15

Loans

6,500,332



89,464



5.58









6,391,703



86,381



5.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$ 124,639



4.19 %







12,317,459

$ 124,888



4.02 % Noninterest-earning assets

863,342





















891,972













Total assets $ 12,932,513



















$ 13,209,431













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,080,518

$ 21,812



1.25 %





$ 6,871,315

$ 13,123



0.76 % Borrowings

625,137



3,410



2.21









927,250



3,977



1.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$ 25,222



1.33 %







7,798,565

$ 17,100



0.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472





















4,179,494













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

60,028





















60,085













Shareholders' equity

1,306,358





















1,171,287













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,932,513



















$ 13,209,431

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 99,417



3.34 %











$ 107,788



3.47 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022





June 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,107

$ 19



2.49 %





$ 1,466

$ 5



1.45 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

248,929



1,413



2.25









288,784



547



0.76

Taxable securities

4,039,107



20,799



2.06









4,101,751



19,151



1.87

Tax-exempt securities

2,164,829



16,423



3.03









2,376,324



17,873



3.01

Loans

6,082,649



77,880



5.08









5,720,804



68,488



4.80

Total interest-earning assets

12,538,621

$ 116,534



3.69 %







12,489,129

$ 106,064



3.41 % Noninterest-earning assets

833,980





















825,711













Total assets $ 13,372,601



















$ 13,314,840













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,004,478

$ 8,787



0.50 %





$ 7,049,041

$ 2,967



0.17 % Borrowings

768,096



784



0.40









730,477



232



0.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,772,574

$ 9,571



0.49 %







7,779,518

$ 3,199



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,178,675





















4,064,207













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

61,320





















65,475













Shareholders' equity

1,360,032





















1,405,640













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,372,601



















$ 13,314,840

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 106,963



3.38 %











$ 102,865



3.30 %













































Three Months Ended

























Mar. 31, 2022



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,015

$ 1



0.52 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

171,970



94



0.22

























Taxable securities

4,231,949



17,823



1.68

























Tax-exempt securities

2,612,025



18,107



2.77

























Loans

5,487,538



64,766



4.79

























Total interest-earning assets

12,504,497

$ 100,791



3.27 %























Noninterest-earning assets

744,810





































Total assets $ 13,249,307





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,898,059

$ 1,369



0.08 %























Borrowings

781,314



201



0.10

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,679,373

$ 1,570



0.08 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,827,451





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

64,999





































Shareholders' equity

1,677,484





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,249,307

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 99,221



3.22 %



































































*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





































































