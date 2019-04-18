First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

ABILENE, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2019 of $38.25 million, up $3.73 million when compared with earnings of $34.52 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.56 for the first quarter of 2019 compared with $0.51 in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $69.51 million compared with $65.45 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.00 percent for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.88 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $466 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions.

The provision for loan losses was $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.31 million in the first quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019, compared with 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018, and 0.66 percent at March 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $118.43 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $126.30 million at December 31, 2018, and $124.06 million at March 31, 2018.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2019 rose to $24.44 million compared with $24.42 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees increased $75 thousand to $6.98 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $6.90 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to continued growth in the fair value of Trust assets managed to $6.06 billion from $5.23 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits increased 5.98 percent to $5.18 million compared with $4.88 million in the same quarter a year ago due to continued growth in net new accounts. Real estate mortgage fees increased 18.45 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to $3.47 million compared with $2.93 million in the same quarter a year ago. Offsetting these increases in the first quarter of 2019 was a decrease in gain on sale of securities of $1.22 million when compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $47.37 million compared to $47.80 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2019 was 49.46 percent compared with 51.76 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily related to the Company recording $1.55 million in the first quarter of 2018 related to contract termination and conversion costs associated with the Kingwood acquisition. During the first quarter of 2019, salary and employee benefit costs rose to $27.42 million compared to $26.20 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases and the recognition of $900 thousand resulting from the Company's continued efforts to terminate its frozen defined benefit pension plan.

As of March 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $7.95 billion compared to $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018 and $7.57 billion at March 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.00 billion at quarter end compared with loans of $3.98 billion at December 31, 2018, and $3.75 billion at March 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion at December 31, 2018, and $6.19 billion at March 31, 2018. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2019, compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018, and $969.81 million at March 31, 2018.

"We are pleased to report a good first quarter for 2019 with solid earnings performance, as well as growth in loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We continue to work diligently to reduce expenses to improve our bottom line while looking for acquisition opportunities to better utilize our strong capital position and increase our return to our shareholders."

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































As of





2019



2018

ASSETS



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 176,278

$ 207,835

$ 164,998

$ 178,217

$ 130,979

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

197,758



40,812



34,511



99,499



67,060

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

1,458



1,458



1,458



1,458



1,458

Fed funds sold

12,825



-



-



8,450



-

Investment securities

3,212,812



3,158,777



3,144,367



3,197,567



3,276,193

Loans



4,003,606



3,975,308



3,885,536



3,855,769



3,747,081



Allowance for loan losses

(51,585)



(51,202)



(50,871)



(49,951)



(49,499)

Net loans



3,952,021



3,924,106



3,834,665



3,805,818



3,697,582

Premises and equipment

135,321



133,421



130,815



130,366



126,446

Goodwill



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

2,850



3,118



3,342



3,620



4,004

Other assets



83,007



90,762



85,510



88,910



92,162



Total assets $ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854

$ 7,571,231

$ 7,685,470

$ 7,567,449



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,165,745

$ 2,116,107

$ 2,146,984

$ 2,105,953

$ 2,111,116

Interest-bearing deposits

4,184,996



4,064,282



3,998,298



4,104,654



4,079,647



Total deposits

6,350,741



6,180,389



6,145,282



6,210,607



6,190,763

Borrowings



382,711



468,706



380,760



456,935



372,155

Other liabilities

104,921



29,464



49,450



32,300



34,717

Shareholders' equity

1,107,522



1,053,295



995,739



985,628



969,814



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854

$ 7,571,231

$ 7,685,470

$ 7,567,449







































Quarter Ended





2019



2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income

$ 76,901

$ 76,481

$ 74,049

$ 72,078

$ 69,082

Interest expense

7,387



6,207



4,623



4,467



3,633

Net interest income

69,514



70,274



69,426



67,611



65,449

Provision for loan losses

965



1,800



1,450



1,105



1,310

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

68,549



68,474



67,976



66,506



64,139

Noninterest income

24,437



24,797



27,055



25,488



24,423

Noninterest expense

47,367



48,235



47,506



47,144



47,798



Net income before income taxes

45,619



45,036



47,525



44,850



40,764

Income tax expense

7,367



6,599



7,475



7,217



6,245



Net income $ 38,252

$ 38,437

$ 40,050

$ 37,633

$ 34,519



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.56

$ 0.51

Net income - diluted

0.56



0.56



0.59



0.55



0.51

Cash dividends declared

0.21



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.19

Book Value

16.33



15.55



14.71



14.57



14.34

Market Value $ 57.78

$ 57.69

$ 59.10

$ 50.90

$ 46.30

Shares outstanding - end of period

67,840,210



67,753,133



67,693,586



67,669,658



67,612,760

Average outstanding shares - basic

67,747,127



67,676,204



67,635,058



67,597,275



67,527,010

Average outstanding shares - diluted

68,143,431



68,095,612



68,053,724



67,924,168



67,799,545



































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.00 %

2.00 %

2.10 %

1.98 %

1.84 % Return on average equity

14.51



15.18



16.00



15.53



14.74

Return on average tangible equity

17.34



18.38



19.42



18.94



17.82

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.00



4.02



4.01



3.92



3.88

Efficiency ratio

49.46



49.69



48.12



49.42



51.76



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































Quarter Ended





2019



2018

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 51,202

$ 50,871

$ 49,951

$ 49,499

$ 48,156

Loans charged off

(1,464)



(2,081)



(945)



(949)



(471)

Loan recoveries



882



612



415



296



504

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(582)



(1,469)



(530)



(653)



33

Provision for loan losses

965



1,800



1,450



1,105



1,310

Balance at end of period $ 51,585

$ 51,202

$ 50,871

$ 49,951

$ 49,499



































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.31 %

1.30 %

1.32 %































Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

177.41



176.22



194.25



182.31



209.80

































Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.06



0.15



0.05



0.07



-



































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention

$ 45,275

$ 50,379

$ 36,450

$ 34,557

$ 40,079

Substandard



73,158



75,919



81,073



79,170



83,976

Doubtful



-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 118,433

$ 126,298

$ 117,523

$ 113,727

$ 124,055



































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 28,508

$ 27,534

$ 25,587

$ 26,685

$ 22,752

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

472



513



513



514



514

Accruing loans 90 days past due

97



1,008



88



200



327



Total nonperforming loans

29,077



29,055



26,188



27,399



23,593

Foreclosed assets

647



577



671



705



1,276



Total nonperforming assets $ 29,724

$ 29,632

$ 26,859

$ 28,104

$ 24,869



































As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.74 %

0.75 %

0.69 %

0.73 %

0.66 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.37



0.38



0.35



0.37



0.33



































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION





























Oil and gas loans $ 107,335

$ 113,536

$ 112,039

$ 103,381

$ 86,218

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.68 %

2.86 %

2.88 %

2.68 %

2.30 % Classified oil and gas loans

4,255



3,894



4,861



5,001



10,485

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

669



1,048



1,825



1,629



1,460

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-



-



-



-



-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

3.22 %

3.23 %

3.28 %

3.48 %

3.64 %

































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.86 %

19.47 %

19.19 %

18.68 %

18.43 % Tier 1 capital ratio

19.86



19.47



19.19



18.68



18.43

Total capital ratio

21.00



20.61



20.34



19.81



19.58

Tier 1 leverage

12.08



11.85



11.57



11.14



10.90

Equity to assets

13.94



13.62



13.15



12.82



12.82









































































Quarter Ended





2019



2018

NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees

$ 6,979

$ 6,915

$ 7,291

$ 7,070

$ 6,904

Service charges on deposits

5,176



5,713



5,690



5,375



4,884

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

6,840



6,962



7,533



7,041



6,996

Real estate mortgage fees

3,474



3,439



4,834



3,951



2,933

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



8



58



67



1,221

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

69



(85)



84



19



99

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



5



(61)



-



(91)

Interest on loan recoveries

338



332



199



289



119

Other noninterest income

1,561



1,508



1,427



1,676



1,358



Total noninterest income $ 24,437

$ 24,797

$ 27,055

$ 25,488

$ 24,423



































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 25,033

$ 23,908

$ 24,693

$ 24,545

$ 24,994

Loss from partial settlement of pension plan

900



1,546



-



-



-

Profit sharing expense

1,491



1,839



1,684



2,317



1,209

Net occupancy expense

2,763



2,583



2,900



2,806



2,883

Equipment expense

3,127



3,403



3,482



3,440



3,516

FDIC insurance premiums

538



565



570



632



566

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,383



2,589



2,344



2,205



2,143

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,154



2,609



2,417



2,308



2,807

Audit fees

417



291



382



439



411

Printing, stationery and supplies

366



513



387



612



486

Amortization of intangible assets

269



223



279



384



387

Advertising and public relations

1,648



1,805



1,709



1,576



1,575

Operational and other losses

266



337



981



305



566

Software amortization and expense

923



755



540



479



524

Other noninterest expense

5,089



5,269



5,138



5,096



5,731



Total noninterest expense $ 47,367

$ 48,235

$ 47,506

$ 47,144

$ 47,798



































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 1,819

$ 1,996

$ 2,242

$ 2,289

$ 2,467

