First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 18, 2019, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2019 of $38.25 million, up $3.73 million when compared with earnings of $34.52 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.56 for the first quarter of 2019 compared with $0.51 in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $69.51 million compared with $65.45 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.00 percent for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.88 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $466 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions.  

The provision for loan losses was $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.31 million in the first quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019, compared with 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018, and 0.66 percent at March 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $118.43 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $126.30 million at December 31, 2018, and $124.06 million at March 31, 2018.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2019 rose to $24.44 million compared with $24.42 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees increased $75 thousand to $6.98 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $6.90 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to continued growth in the fair value of Trust assets managed to $6.06 billion from $5.23 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits increased 5.98 percent to $5.18 million compared with $4.88 million in the same quarter a year ago due to continued growth in net new accounts. Real estate mortgage fees increased 18.45 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to $3.47 million compared with $2.93 million in the same quarter a year ago. Offsetting these increases in the first quarter of 2019 was a decrease in gain on sale of securities of $1.22 million when compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $47.37 million compared to $47.80 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2019 was 49.46 percent compared with 51.76 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily related to the Company recording $1.55 million in the first quarter of 2018 related to contract termination and conversion costs associated with the Kingwood acquisition. During the first quarter of 2019, salary and employee benefit costs rose to $27.42 million compared to $26.20 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases and the recognition of $900 thousand resulting from the Company's continued efforts to terminate its frozen defined benefit pension plan.

As of March 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $7.95 billion compared to $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018 and $7.57 billion at March 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.00 billion at quarter end compared with loans of $3.98 billion at December 31, 2018, and $3.75 billion at March 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion at December 31, 2018, and $6.19 billion at March 31, 2018. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2019, compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018, and $969.81 million at March 31, 2018. 

"We are pleased to report a good first quarter for 2019 with solid earnings performance, as well as growth in loans and deposits," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We continue to work diligently to reduce expenses to improve our bottom line while looking for acquisition opportunities to better utilize our strong capital position and increase our return to our shareholders."

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















As of



2019

2018

ASSETS

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Sept. 30, 

June 30, 

Mar. 31, 

Cash and due from banks

$

176,278

$

207,835

$

164,998

$

178,217

$

130,979

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

197,758

40,812

34,511

99,499

67,060

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

1,458

1,458

1,458

1,458

1,458

Fed funds sold

12,825

-

-

8,450

-

Investment securities

3,212,812

3,158,777

3,144,367

3,197,567

3,276,193

Loans

4,003,606

3,975,308

3,885,536

3,855,769

3,747,081

Allowance for loan losses

(51,585)

(51,202)

(50,871)

(49,951)

(49,499)

Net loans

3,952,021

3,924,106

3,834,665

3,805,818

3,697,582

Premises and equipment

135,321

133,421

130,815

130,366

126,446

Goodwill

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

Other intangible assets

2,850

3,118

3,342

3,620

4,004

Other assets

83,007

90,762

85,510

88,910

92,162

Total assets

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854

$

7,571,231

$

7,685,470

$

7,567,449

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,165,745

$

2,116,107

$

2,146,984

$

2,105,953

$

2,111,116

Interest-bearing deposits

4,184,996

4,064,282

3,998,298

4,104,654

4,079,647

Total deposits

6,350,741

6,180,389

6,145,282

6,210,607

6,190,763

Borrowings

382,711

468,706

380,760

456,935

372,155

Other liabilities

104,921

29,464

49,450

32,300

34,717

Shareholders' equity

1,107,522

1,053,295

995,739

985,628

969,814

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854

$

7,571,231

$

7,685,470

$

7,567,449



















Quarter Ended



2019

2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Mar. 31, 

Interest income

$

76,901

$

76,481

$

74,049

$

72,078

$

69,082

Interest expense

7,387

6,207

4,623

4,467

3,633

Net interest income

69,514

70,274

69,426

67,611

65,449

Provision for loan losses

965

1,800

1,450

1,105

1,310

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

68,549

68,474

67,976

66,506

64,139

Noninterest income

24,437

24,797

27,055

25,488

24,423

Noninterest expense

47,367

48,235

47,506

47,144

47,798

Net income before income taxes

45,619

45,036

47,525

44,850

40,764

Income tax expense

7,367

6,599

7,475

7,217

6,245

Net income

$

38,252

$

38,437

$

40,050

$

37,633

$

34,519

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.56

$

0.57

$

0.59

$

0.56

$

0.51

Net income - diluted

0.56

0.56

0.59

0.55

0.51

Cash dividends declared

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.19

Book Value

16.33

15.55

14.71

14.57

14.34

Market Value

$

57.78

$

57.69

$

59.10

$

50.90

$

46.30

Shares outstanding - end of period

67,840,210

67,753,133

67,693,586

67,669,658

67,612,760

Average outstanding shares - basic

67,747,127

67,676,204

67,635,058

67,597,275

67,527,010

Average outstanding shares - diluted

68,143,431

68,095,612

68,053,724

67,924,168

67,799,545

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.00

%

2.00

%

2.10

%

1.98

%

1.84

%

Return on average equity

14.51

15.18

16.00

15.53

14.74

Return on average tangible equity

17.34

18.38

19.42

18.94

17.82

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.00

4.02

4.01

3.92

3.88

Efficiency ratio

49.46

49.69

48.12

49.42

51.76

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















Quarter Ended



2019

2018

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

June 30, 

Mar. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

51,202

$

50,871

$

49,951

$

49,499

$

48,156

Loans charged off

(1,464)

(2,081)

(945)

(949)

(471)

Loan recoveries

882

612

415

296

504

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(582)

(1,469)

(530)

(653)

33

Provision for loan losses

965

1,800

1,450

1,105

1,310

Balance at end of period

$

51,585

$

51,202

$

50,871

$

49,951

$

49,499

















Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans


1.29

%

1.29

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.32

%
















Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

177.41

176.22

194.25

182.31

209.80
















Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.06

0.15

0.05

0.07

-

















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

45,275

$

50,379

$

36,450

$

34,557

$

40,079

Substandard

73,158

75,919

81,073

79,170

83,976

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

118,433

$

126,298

$

117,523

$

113,727

$

124,055

















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

28,508

$

27,534

$

25,587

$

26,685

$

22,752

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

472

513

513

514

514

Accruing loans 90 days past due

97

1,008

88

200

327

Total nonperforming loans

29,077

29,055

26,188

27,399

23,593

Foreclosed assets

647

577

671

705

1,276

Total nonperforming assets

$

29,724

$

29,632

$

26,859

$

28,104

$

24,869

















As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.74

%

0.75

%

0.69

%

0.73

%

0.66

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.37

0.38

0.35

0.37

0.33

















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION














Oil and gas loans

$

107,335

$

113,536

$

112,039

$

103,381

$

86,218

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.68

%

2.86

%

2.88

%

2.68

%

2.30

%

Classified oil and gas loans

4,255

3,894

4,861

5,001

10,485

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

669

1,048

1,825

1,629

1,460

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-

-

-

-

-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

3.22

%

3.23

%

3.28

%

3.48

%

3.64

%

















CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.86

%

19.47

%

19.19

%

18.68

%

18.43

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.86

19.47

19.19

18.68

18.43

Total capital ratio

21.00

20.61

20.34

19.81

19.58

Tier 1 leverage

12.08

11.85

11.57

11.14

10.90

Equity to assets

13.94

13.62

13.15

12.82

12.82




































Quarter Ended



2019

2018

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Mar. 31, 

Trust fees

$

6,979

$

6,915

$

7,291

$

7,070

$

6,904

Service charges on deposits

5,176

5,713

5,690

5,375

4,884

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

6,840

6,962

7,533

7,041

6,996

Real estate mortgage fees

3,474

3,439

4,834

3,951

2,933

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

8

58

67

1,221

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

69

(85)

84

19

99

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-

5

(61)

-

(91)

Interest on loan recoveries

338

332

199

289

119

Other noninterest income

1,561

1,508

1,427

1,676

1,358

Total noninterest income

$

24,437

$

24,797

$

27,055

$

25,488

$

24,423

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

25,033

$

23,908

$

24,693

$

24,545

$

24,994

Loss from partial settlement of pension plan

900

1,546

-

-

-

Profit sharing expense

1,491

1,839

1,684

2,317

1,209

Net occupancy expense

2,763

2,583

2,900

2,806

2,883

Equipment expense

3,127

3,403

3,482

3,440

3,516

FDIC insurance premiums

538

565

570

632

566

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,383

2,589

2,344

2,205

2,143

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,154

2,609

2,417

2,308

2,807

Audit fees

417

291

382

439

411

Printing, stationery and supplies

366

513

387

612

486

Amortization of intangible assets

269

223

279

384

387

Advertising and public relations

1,648

1,805

1,709

1,576

1,575

Operational and other losses

266

337

981

305

566

Software amortization and expense

923

755

540

479

524

Other noninterest expense

5,089

5,269

5,138

5,096

5,731

Total noninterest expense

$

47,367

$

48,235

$

47,506

$

47,144

$

47,798

















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

1,819

$

1,996

$

2,242

$

2,289

$

2,467

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:


















  Fed funds sold

$

4,894

$

34

2.79

%

$

1,620

$

10

2.54

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

100,258

585

2.36


41,511

240

2.30

  Taxable securities

1,924,863

13,289

2.76


1,957,638

13,384

2.73

  Tax exempt securities

1,226,457

11,279

3.68


1,206,728

11,482

3.81

  Loans

3,973,108

53,534

5.46


3,918,360

53,361

5.40

Total interest-earning assets

7,229,580

$

78,721

4.42

%

7,125,857

$

78,477

4.37

%

Noninterest-earning assets

508,368








493,244







Total assets

$

7,737,948







$

7,619,101



























Interest-bearing liabilities:


















  Deposits

$

4,144,091

$

6,662

0.65

%

$

3,961,582

$

5,092

0.51

%

  Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

408,641

726

0.72


484,054

1,115

0.91

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,552,732

$

7,388

0.66

%

4,445,636

$

6,207

0.55

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 

2,116,080








2,169,069






Shareholders' equity

1,069,136








1,004,396







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,737,948







$

7,619,101



























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

71,333

4.00

%



$

72,270

4.02

%























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2018



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest