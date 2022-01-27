FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND 35TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 27, 2022, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $55.34 million compared to earnings of $58.48 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $227.56 million compared to $202.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $25.53 million, or 12.64 percent.  Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"Over the last two years, we have remained focused on the execution of our excellence in customer service culture across each of our markets to meet the needs of our customers during these times. Whether it was providing PPP funds, keeping our branches open, accessing the Mainstreet Lending Program, providing access to the mortgage secondary markets, protecting their deposits, or providing capital to grow and expand their business, we remained TEXAS STRONG for our communities.  We finished 2021 with outstanding growth reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, and deposit growth of $1.89 billion, or 21.79 percent. Our continual commitment to customer service supported by our growth provides strong momentum as we begin 2022. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.81 million compared to $90.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.96 billion a year ago.  The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):

PPP Loans Originated

PPP Amounts as of December 31, 2021

Number of
Loans

Amount

Number

of Loans

Period-End
Amount,
Net

Unamortized
Fees

Recognized
Fees During
the Quarter
Ended
December
31, 2021












PPP Round 1

6,530

$ 703,450

37

$    1,970

$     21

$        42












PPP Round 2

3,179

267,423

305

50,823

1,779

4,246

PPP Total

9,709

$ 970,873

342

$ 52,793

$ 1,800

$  4,288

PPP loan balances totaled $52.79 million at December 31, 2021 and accounted for $103.35 million in average balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $327.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.03 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.47 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.19 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $66.53 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.29 percent of loans, or 1.42 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $5.49 million at December 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $2.28 million compared to net charge-offs of $561 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020.  Classified loans totaled $161.19 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $197.45 million at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.90 million compared to $35.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $7.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.70 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $7.51 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $5.33 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $8.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the over 16,000 net new accounts opened in 2021, debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
  • Mortgage income was $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
  • Loan interest recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.21 million compared to $235 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $61.67 million compared to $63.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $41.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease over the same quarter in the prior year was driven by decreases in profit sharing expense and incentive compensation accruals in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, profit sharing and incentive expenses were higher driven by higher earnings that primarily resulted from the Company's initial adoption of CECL. Offsetting these decreases were annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 45.49 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.10 billion compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2020.  Loans totaled $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with loans of $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 21.79 percent.  Shareholders' equity rose to $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















As of







2021







2020

ASSETS


 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Cash and due from banks

$

205,053

$

201,901

$

190,061

$

190,350

$

211,113

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

323,535

359,241

654,531

893,221

517,971

Investment securities

6,573,179

6,119,984

5,578,048

5,109,631

4,393,029

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,336,179

5,147,160

4,984,210

4,790,752

4,687,370

PPP loans


52,793

139,334

320,392

531,810

483,663

Total loans, held-for-investment

5,388,972

5,286,494

5,304,602

5,322,562

5,171,033

Allowance for loan losses

(63,465)

(63,370)

(62,138)

(62,974)

(66,534)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,325,507

5,223,124

5,242,464

5,259,588

5,104,499

Loans, held-for-sale

37,810

47,721

61,802

65,405

83,969

Premises and equipment, net

149,764

147,516

147,655

142,415

142,269

Goodwill


313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

3,298

3,689

4,087

4,499

4,911

Other assets


170,834

126,601

136,954

124,297

133,258

Total assets

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,780,230

$

3,574,405

$

3,427,038

$

3,350,145

$

2,982,697

Interest-bearing deposits

6,786,258

6,318,712

6,354,656

6,063,302

5,693,120

Total deposits

10,566,488

9,893,117

9,781,694

9,413,447

8,675,817

Borrowings


671,152

648,679

549,969

548,604

430,093

Trade date payable

-

174,236

189,838

381,871

14,641

Other liabilities


105,597

93,491

87,213

93,537

105,759

Shareholders' equity

1,759,224

1,733,735

1,720,369

1,665,428

1,678,190

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500





















Quarter Ended




2021

2020

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Interest income

$

95,995

$

97,198

$

92,602

$

90,610

$

92,457

Interest expense


1,187

1,416

1,653

1,786

1,920

Net interest income

94,808

95,782

90,949

88,824

90,537

Provision for credit losses

2,064

-

(1,206)

(1,997)

(8,033)

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

92,744

95,782

92,155

90,821

98,570

Noninterest income

34,903

37,726

34,673

34,874

35,709

Noninterest expense

61,672

62,939

59,374

57,723

63,705

Net income before income taxes

65,975

70,569

67,454

67,972

70,574

Income tax expense

10,638

11,641

11,075

11,054

12,099

Net income

$

55,337

$

58,928

$

56,379

$

56,918

$

58,475


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic

$

0.39

$

0.41

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.41

Net income - diluted

0.39

0.41

0.39

0.40

0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.13

0.13

Book value


12.34

12.17

12.08

11.70

11.80

Tangible book value

10.12

9.94

9.85

9.47

9.57

Market value


50.84

45.95

49.13

46.73

36.17

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,532,116

142,467,687

142,359,774

142,285,611

142,161,834

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,437,804

142,334,449

142,245,555

142,146,275

142,057,705

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,251,521

143,218,920

143,164,611

143,002,658

142,644,088


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

1.74

%

1.90

%

1.89

%

2.05

%

2.19

%

Return on average equity

12.63

13.43

13.38

13.83

14.27

Return on average tangible equity

15.45

16.43

16.48

17.09

17.74

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.29

3.41

3.36

3.55

3.75

Efficiency ratio


46.18

45.88

45.94

45.36

49.15



Year Ended



Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENTS

2021

2020

Interest income

$

376,405

$

364,128

Interest expense


6,042

14,243

Net interest income

370,363

349,885

Provision for credit losses

(1,139)

19,517

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

371,502

330,368

Noninterest income

142,176

139,935

Noninterest expense

241,708

227,938

Net income before income taxes

271,970

242,365

Income tax expense

44,408

40,331

Net income

$

227,562

$

202,034









PER COMMON SHARE DATA 






Net income - basic

$

1.60

$

1.42

Net income - diluted

1.59

1.42

Cash dividends declared

0.58

0.51

Book Value


12.34

11.80

Tangible book value

10.12

9.57

Market Value


50.84

36.17

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,532,116

142,161,834

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,291,939

142,032,420

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,134,220

142,554,991









PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average assets

1.89

%

1.98

%

Return on average equity

13.31

12.93

Return on average tangible equity

16.35

16.25

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.40

3.79

Efficiency ratio


45.84

45.49

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





















Quarter Ended




2021

2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974

$

66,534

$

76,038

Loans charged off

(3,067)

(1,475)

(392)

(574)

(1,339)

Loan recoveries


783

2,707

595

443

778

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(2,284)

1,232

203

(131)

(561)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

-

-

-

(619)

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-

-

-

-

1,678

Provision for loan losses

2,379

-

(1,039)

(3,429)

(10,002)

Balance at end of period

$

63,465

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974

$

66,534


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918

$

5,486

$

2,309

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

-

-

-

1,208

Provision for unfunded commitments

(315)

-

(167)

1,432

1,969

Balance at end of period

$

6,436

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918

$

5,486


















Allowance for loan losses /















     period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18

%

1.20

%

1.17

%

1.18

%

1.29

%

Allowance for loan losses /















     nonperforming loans

200.33

250.92

208.45

160.00

155.61

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














     (annualized)


0.17

(0.09)

(0.02)

0.01

0.04







































Quarter Ended




2021

2020

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Commercial:
















    C&I

$

784,282

$

680,263

$

662,711

$

646,316

$

647,719

    PPP


52,793

139,334

320,392

531,810

483,663

    Municipal


177,905

165,847

179,356

176,949

181,325

          Total Commercial

1,014,980

985,444

1,162,459

1,355,075

1,312,707


















Agriculture


98,089

98,947

95,212

90,366

94,864

Real Estate:
















    Construction & Development

749,793

656,530

550,928

587,928

553,959

    Farm


217,220

203,064

185,288

162,046

152,237

    Non-Owner Occupied CRE

623,434

674,958

673,608

650,144

617,686

    Owner Occupied CRE

821,653

824,231

820,055

759,906

746,974

    Residential


1,334,419

1,328,798

1,328,474

1,254,727

1,248,409

          Total Real Estate

3,746,519

3,687,581

3,558,353

3,414,751

3,319,265

Consumer:
















    Auto


405,416

394,072

383,764

370,027

353,595

    Non-Auto


123,968

120,450

104,814

92,343

90,602

          Total Consumer

529,384

514,522

488,578

462,370

444,197



















Total loans held-for-investment

$

5,388,972

$

5,286,494

$

5,304,602

$

5,322,562

$

5,171,033


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

55,670

$

53,620

$

54,497

$

61,866

$

56,585

Substandard


105,515

112,151

120,497

128,550

140,866

Doubtful


-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

161,185

$

165,771

$

174,994

$

190,416

$

197,451


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS















Nonaccrual loans

$

31,652

$

25,210

$

29,786

$

39,333

$

42,619

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

21

22

23

23

24

Accruing loans 90 days past due

8

23

-

2

113

Total nonperforming loans

31,681

25,255

29,809

39,358

42,756

Foreclosed assets

2,477

28

305

300

142

Total nonperforming assets

$

34,158

$

25,283

$

30,114

$

39,658

$

42,898


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.63

%

0.48

%

0.57

%

0.75

%

0.83

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.26

0.20

0.24

0.33

0.39


















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

140,034

$

96,469

$

103,166

$

105,261

$

106,237

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.62

%

1.87

%

2.07

%

2.20

%

2.27

%

Classified oil and gas loans

$

11,821

$

10,831

$

13,090

$

10,079

$

13,298

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,701

3,058

3,986

4,759

4,774

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans

-

(71)

59

40

24

         * Excluding PPP loans

































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Retail loans

$

375,752

$

348,797

$

326,409

$

282,310

$

216,244

Restaurant loans


60,894

59,031

56,997

51,772

48,618

Hotel loans


62,404

60,733

71,008

71,435

71,716

Other hospitality loans

26,438

27,369

27,929

24,014

21,970

Travel loans


598

593

790

664

780

Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans

$

526,086

$

496,523

$

483,133

$

430,195

$

359,328


















Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

9.86

%

9.65

%

9.69

%

8.98

%

7.67

%

Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

32,747

$

34,341

$

43,635

$

45,214

$

31,192

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

1,487

1,995

5,600

6,575

5,975

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

42

(506)

-

-

561

         * Excluding PPP loans

































CAPITAL RATIOS















Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.35

%

19.71

%

20.04

%

20.32

%

20.79

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.35

19.71

20.04

20.32

20.79

Total capital ratio

20.34

20.76

21.12

21.47

22.03

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.13

11.19

11.10

11.55

11.86

Tangible common equity ratio

11.55

11.90

11.75

12.35

12.71

Equity/Assets ratio

13.43

13.82

13.95

13.76

15.39







































Quarter Ended




2021

2020

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Trust fees

$

9,670

$

9,484

$

8,692

$

8,299

$

7,672

Service charges on deposits

5,762

5,673

4,928

4,793

5,330

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,955

9,793

9,853

8,677

8,376

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,272

8,788

8,291

9,894

11,116

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1

1

5

808

23

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

107

27

1

55

87

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(3)

(6)

74

145

22

Interest on loan recoveries

1,207

1,746

704

382

235

Other noninterest income

1,932

2,220

2,125

1,821

2,848

Total noninterest income

$

34,903

$

37,726

$

34,673

$

34,874

$

35,709


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

31,876

$

34,460

$

32,936

$

32,636

$

34,773

Profit sharing expense

3,099

2,630

2,110

2,295

6,245

Net occupancy expense

3,333

3,288

3,241

3,147

3,067

Equipment expense

2,382

2,450

2,177

2,164

2,154

FDIC insurance premiums

848

815

766

701

663

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

3,227

2,935

3,039

2,772

2,811

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,835

2,893

3,352

2,726

2,302

Audit fees


423

466

430

440

407

Printing, stationery and supplies

664

432

489

325

449

Amortization of intangible assets

391

398

412

412

483

Advertising and public relations

1,842

1,746

1,392

1,388

1,600

Operational and other losses

1,385

1,087

534

287

537

Software amortization and expense

2,817

2,855

2,829

2,619

2,563

Other noninterest expense

6,550

6,484

5,667

5,811

5,651

Total noninterest expense

$

61,672

$

62,939

$

59,374

$

57,723

$

63,705


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,841

$

3,670

$

3,633

$

3,547

$

3,355



Year Ended



Dec. 31,

NONINTEREST INCOME

2021

2020

Trust fees

$

36,145

$

29,531

Service charges on deposits

21,156

20,572

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

38,278

32,469

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

33,245

43,872

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

815

3,633

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

190

159

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

210

112

Interest on loan recoveries

4,039

856

Other noninterest income

8,098

8,731

Total noninterest income

$

142,176

$

139,935









NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

131,908

$

124,383

Profit sharing expense

10,134

10,740

Net occupancy expense

13,009

12,388

Equipment expense

9,173

8,396

FDIC insurance premiums

3,130

1,758

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

11,973

11,235

Legal, tax and professional fees

11,806

10,769

Audit  fees


1,759

2,083

Printing, stationery and supplies

1,910

2,163

Amortization of intangible assets

1,613

1,990

Advertising and public relations

6,368

4,603

Operational and other losses

3,293

2,462

Software amortization and expense

11,120

8,862

Other noninterest expense

24,512

26,106

Total noninterest expense

$

241,708

$

227,938









TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

14,691

$

11,260

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















































Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2021


Sept. 30, 2021




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

82

$

-

0.48

%


$

1,554

$

2

0.51

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

320,102

124

0.15




612,551

236

0.15

  Taxable securities

3,590,137

13,556

1.51




3,081,215

12,122

1.57

  Tax exempt securities

2,636,360

18,163

2.76




2,542,606

17,701

2.78

  Loans


5,347,069

67,993

5.04




5,337,807

70,807

5.26

Total interest-earning assets

11,893,750

$

99,836

3.33

%



11,575,733

$

100,868

3.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets

726,932










705,099







Total assets

$

12,620,682









$

12,280,832






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,399,343

$

1,110

0.07

%


$

6,346,267

$

1,340

0.08

%

  Borrowings


639,725

77

0.05




599,934

76

0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,039,068

$

1,187

0.07

%



6,946,201

$

1,416

0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,744,848










3,490,685






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,091










103,446






Shareholders' equity

1,737,675










1,740,500







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,620,682









$

12,280,832






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)



$

98,649

3.29

%





$

99,452

3.41

%



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021


Mar. 31, 2021




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

3,049

$

4

0.54

%


$

1,942

$

3

0.58

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

796,835

211

0.11




637,129

159

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,656,211

11,449

1.72




2,251,419

10,264

1.82

  Tax exempt securities

2,461,924

17,410

2.83




2,368,615

16,979

2.87

  Loans


5,383,781

67,161

5.00




5,296,149

66,753

5.11

Total interest-earning assets

11,301,800

$

96,235

3.42

%



10,555,254

$

94,158

3.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets

692,282










700,550







Total assets

$

11,994,082









$

11,255,804






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,229,991

$

1,560

0.10

%


$

5,916,237

$

1,696

0.12

%

  Borrowings


527,669

93

0.07




456,620

91

0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,757,660

$

1,653

0.10

%



6,372,857

$

1,787

0.11

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,439,683










3,114,656






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

106,994










99,581






Shareholders' equity

1,689,745










1,668,710







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,994,082









$

11,255,804






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

94,582

3.36

%





$

92,371

3.55

%



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2020




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:









  Federal funds sold

$

-

$

-

-

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

195,637

50

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,086,419

10,708

2.05

  Tax exempt securities

2,318,912

16,733

2.89

  Loans


5,356,229

68,321

5.07

Total interest-earning assets

9,957,197

$

95,812

3.83

%

Noninterest-earning assets

674,229







Total assets

$

10,631,426


















Interest-bearing liabilities:









  Deposits

$

5,479,873

$

1,826

0.13

%

  Borrowings


428,117

94

0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,907,990

$

1,920

0.13

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,987,572






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

106,065






Shareholders' equity

1,629,799







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,631,426


















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)



$

93,892

3.75

%


Year Ended

Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:


















  Federal funds sold

$

1,651

$

9

0.55

%

$

1,388

$

14

0.99

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

590,843

730

0.12


249,698

939

0.38

  Taxable securities

2,898,924

47,390

1.63


2,233,634

51,456

2.30

  Tax exempt securities

2,503,220

70,253

2.81


1,882,711

58,403

3.10

  Loans

5,341,332

272,714

5.11


5,152,531

264,576

5.13

Total interest-earning assets

11,335,970

$

391,096

3.45

%

9,519,962

$

375,388

3.94

%

Noninterest-earning assets

706,285








673,553







Total assets

$

12,042,255







$

10,193,515



























Interest-bearing liabilities:


















  Deposits

$

6,224,621

$

5,704

0.09

%

$

5,198,554

$

13,119

0.25

%

  Borrowings

556,610

338

0.06


561,505

1,124

0.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,781,231

$

6,042

0.09

%

5,760,059

$

14,243

0.25

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,449,313








2,782,896






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

102,279








88,550






Shareholders' equity

1,709,432








1,562,010







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,042,255







$

10,193,515



























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

385,054

3.40

%



$

361,145

3.79

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

