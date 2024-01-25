FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RESULTS

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $45.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $58.67 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.

"2023 was a very challenging year for the banking industry due to the Federal Reserve's highest and most rapid increase in interest rates in our country's history. Despite the decline in our year-over-year net income in 2023, I am proud of the many accomplishments we achieved during the year and we continued to outperform our peer group of banks," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are pleased that we ended 2023 having maintained our total deposit levels when compared to 2022 year-end balances primarily resulting from the addition of over 12,500 net new accounts. Additionally, we grew loans organically $706.92 million, or 10.97 percent, during the year while maintaining our conservative credit standards. In addition, we took advantage of opportunities to restructure our balance sheet by selling $411.13 million in securities with lower yields and redeployed those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio. The cash flows provided from the sales of securities combined with the monthly maturities in our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will also benefit our interest income as we go forward. Entering 2024, I believe we are well positioned for success in the economic environment. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Mr. Dueser added.

As further described below, the results this quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a $6.53 million decrease in net interest income, (ii) a $964 thousand decrease in mortgage revenues, (iii) a $6.34 million loss on sale of securities, (iv) a $2.08 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, which includes a $1.75 million special assessment, and (v) a $1.51 million increase in incentive and profit sharing expenses.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $198.98 million compared to $234.48 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.39 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, were (i) a decrease of $17.61 million in net interest income, (ii) a decrease in debit card revenues of $8.56 million, (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $7.15 million, (iv) a $9.26 million decline in gains on sales of securities, and (v) an increase of $4.04 million in FDIC insurance premiums, which includes a $1.75 million special assessment. Offsetting these reductions to earnings were (i) a decline of $6.80 million in the provision for credit losses and (ii) a decline of $5.30 million in incentive and profit sharing expenses.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $97.51 million compared to $94.15 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $104.04 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and 3.47 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.93 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12.32 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $88.73 million, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $75.83 million at December 31, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.32 million at December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $980 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $905 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 6 basis points of loans in both periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022. Classified loans totaled $176.21 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $150.70 million at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $21.98 million compared to $28.52 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the following:

Available-for-sale securities totaling $90.72 million with an average book yield of 1.89 percent were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million compared to a gain on sales of securities of $131 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding approximately 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 18 months.

with an average book yield of 1.89 percent were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of compared to a gain on sales of securities of in the fourth quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding approximately 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 18 months. Mortgage income declined to $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume. Debit card fees decreased by $875 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was mostly due to the recognition of $1.11 million of volume incentive income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was mostly due to the recognition of of volume incentive income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2023. Trust fees increased to $10.68 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the increase in fair value of trust assets managed to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023 , compared to $8.75 billion at December 31, 2022 .

for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the increase in fair value of trust assets managed to at , compared to at . Service charges on deposits increased to $6.52 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the continued growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $63.47 million compared to $57.78 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $35.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $32.96 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting some bonuses and profit sharing expenses paid to several of our Bank regions that met their performance criteria, annual merit-based and market driven pay increases and increased medical expenses.

for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting some bonuses and profit sharing expenses paid to several of our Bank regions that met their performance criteria, annual merit-based and market driven pay increases and increased medical expenses. FDIC insurance premiums increased to $3.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $1.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the recognition of $1.75 million related to the special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.26 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 42.80 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.11 billion compared to $12.97 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with loans of $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, loans grew $154.10 million, or 8.81 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' equity was $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $403.30 million at December 31, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $535.23 million at December 31, 2022.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



































As of





2023



2022

ASSETS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 281,354

$ 208,277

$ 255,018

$ 224,875

$ 293,286

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

255,237



180,008



23,839



221,336



37,392

Investment securities

4,732,762



4,652,537



5,066,262



5,298,557



5,474,359

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

7,148,682



6,994,574



6,777,429



6,576,060



6,441,699

PPP loans

109



122



141



155



169

Total loans, held-for-investment

7,148,791



6,994,696



6,777,570



6,576,215



6,441,868

Allowance for credit losses

(88,734)



(89,714)



(86,541)



(80,818)



(75,834)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,060,057



6,904,982



6,691,029



6,495,397



6,366,034

Loans, held-for-sale

14,253



12,229



19,220



11,996



11,965

Premises and equipment, net

151,788



152,936



152,876



153,718



152,973

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

1,141



1,369



1,597



1,825



2,053

Other assets

295,521



351,599



302,115



286,801



322,523

Total assets $ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,435,586

$ 3,477,553

$ 3,578,483

$ 3,890,991

$ 4,061,788

Interest-bearing deposits

7,702,714



7,238,970



7,229,077



7,045,427



6,943,719

Total deposits

11,138,300



10,716,523



10,807,560



10,936,418



11,005,507

Repurchase Agreements

381,928



621,791



559,479



608,299



618,829

Borrowings

22,153



129,753



28,177



24,628



23,678

Trade date payable

-



2,500



-



-



-

Other liabilities

64,313



66,741



62,988



65,788



60,315

Shareholders' equity

1,498,900



1,240,110



1,367,233



1,372,853



1,265,737

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066



































Quarter Ended





2023



2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income $ 142,207

$ 135,351

$ 129,005

$ 121,508

$ 121,137

Interest expense

44,699



41,202



33,139



25,222



17,100

Net interest income

97,508



94,149



95,866



96,286



104,037

Provision for credit losses

-



2,276



5,573



2,781



4,075

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

97,508



91,873



90,293



93,505



99,962

Noninterest income

21,979



28,070



29,947



28,007



28,524

Noninterest expense

63,474



59,539



57,613



57,256



57,778

Net income before income taxes

56,013



60,404



62,627



64,256



70,708

Income tax expense

10,031



10,848



11,754



11,688



12,040

Net income $ 45,982

$ 49,556

$ 50,873

$ 52,568

$ 58,668

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.32

$ 0.35

$ 0.36

$ 0.37

$ 0.41

Net income - diluted

0.32



0.35



0.36



0.37



0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.17



0.17

Book value

10.50



8.69



9.58



9.62



8.87

Tangible book value

8.30



6.48



7.37



7.41



6.66

Market value

30.30



25.12



28.49



31.90



34.40

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,716,939



142,677,069



142,741,196



142,703,531



142,657,871

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,680,263



142,707,260



142,700,805



142,665,646



142,619,632

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,069,900



143,149,373



143,087,555



143,066,011



143,071,538

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.42 %

1.53 %

1.58 %

1.65 %

1.76 % Return on average equity

14.26



14.51



14.89



16.32



19.87

Return on average tangible equity

18.92



18.90



19.33



21.51



27.20

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.33



3.22



3.29



3.34



3.47

Efficiency ratio*

51.97



47.62



44.74



44.93



42.39

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





























Year Ended

Dec. 31, INCOME STATEMENTS

2023



2022

Interest income $ 528,070

$ 432,854

Interest expense

144,261



31,440

Net interest income

383,809



401,414

Provision for credit losses

10,631



17,427

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

373,178



383,987

Noninterest income

108,003



131,665

Noninterest expense

237,882



234,778

Net income before income taxes

243,299



280,874

Income tax expense

44,322



46,399

Net income $ 198,977

$ 234,475















PER COMMON SHARE DATA











Net income - basic $ 1.39

$ 1.64

Net income - diluted

1.39



1.64

Cash dividends declared

0.71



0.66

Book value

10.50



8.87

Tangible book value

8.30



6.66

Market value $ 30.30

$ 34.40

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,716,939



142,657,871

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,688,585



142,596,252

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,938,977



143,207,899















PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.55 %

1.76 % Return on average equity

14.99



16.72

Return on average tangible equity

19.65



21.59

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.29



3.34

Efficiency ratio*

47.26



42.80

*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance













FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



































Quarter Ended





2023



2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

Loans charged-off

(1,213)



(1,080)



(1,118)



(288)



(1,225)

Loan recoveries

233



432



319



565



320

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(980)



(648)



(799)



277



(905)

Provision for loan losses

-



3,821



6,522



4,707



2,631

Balance at end of period $ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

Provision for unfunded commitments

-



(1,545)



(949)



(1,926)



1,444

Balance at end of period $ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.23 %

1.18 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

256.36



229.44



296.13



334.06



311.75

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.06



0.04



0.05



(0.02)



0.06



































































Quarter Ended









2023



2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,164,702

$ 1,108,118

$ 1,021,722

$ 954,531

$ 917,148

PPP

109



122



141



155



169

Municipal

214,850



218,358



215,977



221,379



221,090

Total Commercial

1,379,661



1,326,598



1,237,840



1,176,065



1,138,407

Agricultural

84,890



81,876



82,032



77,017



76,947

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

963,158



929,570



915,221



921,190



959,426

Farm

344,954



341,052



335,644



307,706



306,322

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

827,969



828,900



811,347



737,117



732,089

Owner Occupied CRE

1,037,281



1,002,913



1,011,511



1,043,018



954,400

Residential

1,834,593



1,788,913



1,698,679



1,628,841



1,575,758

Total Real Estate

5,007,955



4,891,348



4,772,402



4,637,872



4,527,995

Consumer:





























Auto

521,859



540,382



534,603



537,410



550,635

Non-Auto

154,426



154,492



150,693



147,851



147,884

Total Consumer

676,285



694,874



685,296



685,261



698,519

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,148,791

$ 6,994,696

$ 6,777,570

$ 6,576,215

$ 6,441,868

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 40,834

$ 60,939

$ 66,960

$ 65,141

$ 49,382

Substandard

135,379



118,166



108,179



91,915



101,316

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 176,213

$ 179,105

$ 175,139

$ 157,056

$ 150,698

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 33,609

$ 38,812

$ 28,672

$ 24,171

$ 24,325

Accruing loans 90 days past due

1,004



289



552



22



-

Total nonperforming loans

34,613



39,101



29,224



24,193



24,325

Foreclosed assets

483



597



25



196



-

Total nonperforming assets $ 35,096

$ 39,698

$ 29,249

$ 24,389

$ 24,325

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.49 %

0.57 %

0.43 %

0.37 %

0.38 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.27



0.31



0.23



0.19



0.19



































































Quarter Ended





2023



2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50 %

18.35 %

18.48 %

18.68 %

18.22 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50



18.35



18.48



18.68



18.22

Total capital ratio

19.62



19.49



19.62



19.79



19.29

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.06



12.00



11.81



11.53



10.96

Tangible common equity ratio

9.26



7.42



8.41



8.33



7.51

Equity/Assets ratio

11.44



9.71



10.66



10.55



9.76



































Quarter Ended





2023



2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees $ 10,678

$ 10,050

$ 9,883

$ 9,845

$ 10,122

Service charges on deposits

6,523



6,509



6,310



6,036



6,397

Debit card fees

5,024



5,041



6,720



4,936



5,899

Credit card fees

631



694



711



609



632

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

1,940



3,442



3,534



2,974



2,904

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(6,205)



(972)



46



12



131

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

23



(10)



(1)



34



-

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(101)



696



-



930



(2)

Interest on loan recoveries

536



698



475



346



244

Other noninterest income

2,930



1,922



2,269



2,285



2,197

Total noninterest income $ 21,979

$ 28,070

$ 29,947

$ 28,007

$ 28,524

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 34,560

$ 32,755

$ 31,796

$ 31,431

$ 32,391

Profit sharing expense

1,193



180



(30)



30



565

Net occupancy expense

3,348



3,565



3,423



3,430



3,350

Equipment expense

2,020



2,200



2,198



2,127



2,053

FDIC insurance premiums

3,105



1,573



1,417



1,654



1,021

Debit card expense

3,229



3,284



3,221



3,199



3,054

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,125



3,007



2,847



2,687



2,814

Audit fees

587



551



563



540



451

Printing, stationery and supplies

492



512



740



710



473

Amortization of intangible assets

228



228



228



228



299

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,146



1,622



1,789



1,475



1,646

Operational and other losses

1,096



959



856



931



982

Software amortization and expense

3,017



2,441



2,519



2,311



2,420

Other noninterest expense

6,328



6,662



6,046



6,503



6,259

Total noninterest expense $ 63,474

$ 59,539

$ 57,613

$ 57,256

$ 57,778

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 2,649

$ 2,823

$ 2,950

$ 3,131

$ 3,751





Year Ended



Dec. 31,

NONINTEREST INCOME

2023



2022

Trust fees $ 40,456

$ 39,995

Service charges on deposits

25,378



24,540

Debit card fees

21,721



30,280

Credit card fees

2,645



2,585

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

11,890



19,035

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(7,119)



2,144

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

46



1,451

Net gain on sale of assets

1,525



520

Interest on loan recoveries

2,055



2,840

Other noninterest income

9,406



8,275

Total noninterest income $ 108,003

$ 131,665















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 130,542

$ 129,900

Profit sharing expense

1,373



4,233

Net occupancy expense

13,766



13,307

Equipment expense

8,545



9,052

FDIC insurance premiums

7,749



3,711

Debit card expense

12,933



12,231

Legal, tax and professional fees

11,666



10,888

Audit fees

2,241



1,803

Printing, stationery and supplies

2,454



2,114

Amortization of intangible assets

912



1,245

Advertising, meals and public relations

6,032



6,385

Operational and other losses

3,842



3,229

Software amortization and expense

10,288



9,963

Other noninterest expense

25,539



26,717

Total noninterest expense $ 237,882

$ 234,778















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 11,552

$ 15,423

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance













FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023





Sept. 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,768

$ 25



5.72 %





$ 2,383

$ 35



5.79 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839



1,961



5.33









55,231



757



5.44

Taxable securities

3,317,114



19,686



2.37









3,429,290



19,425



2.27

Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148



10,188



2.89









1,578,660



11,085



2.81

Loans

7,052,463



112,996



6.36









6,894,064



106,872



6.15

Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$ 144,856



4.82 %







11,959,628

$ 138,174



4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets

886,811





















850,855













Total assets $ 12,814,143



















$ 12,810,483













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,371,260

$ 39,225



2.11 %





$ 7,259,252

$ 36,165



1.98 % Repurchase Agreements

558,592



4,627



3.29









567,064



4,518



3.16

Borrowings

78,066



847



4.30









54,124



519



3.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$ 44,699



2.21 %







7,880,440

$ 41,202



2.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544





















3,509,809













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,524





















65,094













Shareholders' equity

1,279,157





















1,355,140













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,814,143



















$ 12,810,483

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 100,157



3.33 %











$ 96,972



3.22 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023





Mar. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,242

$ 30



5.45 %





$ 2,507

$ 32



5.12 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

119,168



1,553



5.23









143,542



1,618



4.57

Taxable securities

3,589,381



20,032



2.23









3,672,257



20,782



2.26

Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418



11,799



2.85









1,750,533



12,743



2.91

Loans

6,683,276



98,541



5.91









6,500,332



89,464



5.58

Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$ 131,955



4.39 %







12,069,171

$ 124,639



4.19 % Noninterest-earning assets

842,284





















863,342













Total assets $ 12,889,769



















$ 12,932,513













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,037,677

$ 27,629



1.57 %





$ 7,080,518

$ 21,812



1.25 % Repurchase Agreements

570,071



3,949



2.78









577,314



3,045



2.14

Borrowings

145,000



1,561



4.32









47,823



365



3.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$ 33,139



1.71 %







7,705,655

$ 25,222



1.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143





















3,860,472













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 62,227





















60,028













Shareholders' equity

1,370,651





















1,306,358













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,889,769



















$ 12,932,513

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 98,816



3.29 %











$ 99,417



3.34 %













































Three Months Ended

























Dec. 31, 2022



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,165

$ 36



4.57 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

160,200



1,579



3.91

























Taxable securities

3,761,206



21,152



2.25

























Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185



15,740



3.15

























Loans

6,391,703



86,381



5.36

























Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$ 124,888



4.02 %























Noninterest-earning assets

891,972





































Total assets $ 13,209,431





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,871,315

$ 13,123



0.76 %























Repurchase Agreements

639,371



1,216



0.75

























Borrowings

287,879



2,761



3.81

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$ 17,100



0.87 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,085





































Shareholders' equity

1,171,287





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,209,431

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 107,788



3.47 %





































































Year Ended





Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023





Dec. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,223

$ 122



5.50 %





$ 2,196

$ 63



2.85 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

115,785



5,890



5.09









217,525



3,633



1.67

Taxable securities

3,500,839



79,925



2.28









4,032,228



78,924



1.96

Tax exempt securities

1,597,204



45,815



2.87









2,286,578



68,143



2.98

Loans

6,784,352



407,870



6.01









5,923,594



297,515



5.02

Total interest-earning assets

12,000,403

$ 539,622



4.50 %







12,462,121

$ 448,278



3.60 % Noninterest-earning assets

860,859





















824,550













Total assets $ 12,861,262



















$ 13,286,671













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,188,171

$ 124,830



1.74 %





$ 6,955,783

$ 26,246



0.38 % Repurchase Agreements

568,205



16,139



2.84









674,226



2,062



0.31

Borrowings

81,262



3,292



4.05









127,865



3,133



2.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,837,638

$ 144,261



1.84 %







7,757,874

$ 31,441



0.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,632,559





















4,063,740













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 63,238





















62,953













Shareholders' equity

1,327,827





















1,402,104













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,861,262



















$ 13,286,671

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*





$ 395,361



3.29 %











$ 416,837



3.34 % *Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



















