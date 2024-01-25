FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RESULTS

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan. 25, 2024

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $45.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $58.67 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.

"2023 was a very challenging year for the banking industry due to the Federal Reserve's highest and most rapid increase in interest rates in our country's history. Despite the decline in our year-over-year net income in 2023, I am proud of the many accomplishments we achieved during the year and we continued to outperform our peer group of banks," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are pleased that we ended 2023 having maintained our total deposit levels when compared to 2022 year-end balances primarily resulting from the addition of over 12,500 net new accounts. Additionally, we grew loans organically $706.92 million, or 10.97 percent, during the year while maintaining our conservative credit standards. In addition, we took advantage of opportunities to restructure our balance sheet by selling $411.13 million in securities with lower yields and redeployed those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio. The cash flows provided from the sales of securities combined with the monthly maturities in our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will also benefit our interest income as we go forward. Entering 2024, I believe we are well positioned for success in the economic environment. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Mr. Dueser added.

As further described below, the results this quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a $6.53 million decrease in net interest income, (ii) a $964 thousand decrease in mortgage revenues, (iii) a $6.34 million loss on sale of securities, (iv) a $2.08 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, which includes a $1.75 million special assessment, and (v) a $1.51 million increase in incentive and profit sharing expenses.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $198.98 million compared to $234.48 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.39 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, were (i) a decrease of $17.61 million in net interest income, (ii) a decrease in debit card revenues of $8.56 million, (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $7.15 million, (iv) a $9.26 million decline in gains on sales of securities, and (v) an increase of $4.04 million in FDIC insurance premiums, which includes a $1.75 million special assessment. Offsetting these reductions to earnings were (i) a decline of $6.80 million in the provision for credit losses and (ii) a decline of $5.30 million in incentive and profit sharing expenses.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $97.51 million compared to $94.15 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $104.04 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023, and 3.47 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.93 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12.32 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $88.73 million, or 1.24 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $75.83 million at December 31, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.32 million at December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $980 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $905 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 6 basis points of loans in both periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.49 percent at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022.  Classified loans totaled $176.21 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $150.70 million at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $21.98 million compared to $28.52 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the following:

  • Available-for-sale securities totaling $90.72 million with an average book yield of 1.89 percent were sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $6.21 million compared to a gain on sales of securities of $131 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding approximately 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 18 months.
  • Mortgage income declined to $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $875 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was mostly due to the recognition of $1.11 million of volume incentive income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Trust fees increased to $10.68 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the increase in fair value of trust assets managed to $9.78 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $8.75 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.52 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the continued growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $63.47 million compared to $57.78 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $35.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $32.96 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting some bonuses and profit sharing expenses paid to several of our Bank regions that met their performance criteria, annual merit-based and market driven pay increases and increased medical expenses.
  • FDIC insurance premiums increased to $3.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $1.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the recognition of $1.75 million related to the special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.26 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 42.80 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.11 billion compared to $12.97 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with loans of $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, loans grew $154.10 million, or 8.81 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' equity was $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $403.30 million at December 31, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $535.23 million at December 31, 2022.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of


2023

2022

ASSETS

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Cash and due from banks

$

281,354

$

208,277

$

255,018

$

224,875

$

293,286

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

255,237

180,008

23,839

221,336

37,392

Investment securities

4,732,762

4,652,537

5,066,262

5,298,557

5,474,359

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

7,148,682

6,994,574

6,777,429

6,576,060

6,441,699

PPP loans

109

122

141

155

169

Total loans, held-for-investment

7,148,791

6,994,696

6,777,570

6,576,215

6,441,868

Allowance for credit losses

(88,734)

(89,714)

(86,541)

(80,818)

(75,834)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

7,060,057

6,904,982

6,691,029

6,495,397

6,366,034

Loans, held-for-sale

14,253

12,229

19,220

11,996

11,965

Premises and equipment, net

151,788

152,936

152,876

153,718

152,973

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

1,141

1,369

1,597

1,825

2,053

Other assets

295,521

351,599

302,115

286,801

322,523

Total assets

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,435,586

$

3,477,553

$

3,578,483

$

3,890,991

$

4,061,788

Interest-bearing deposits

7,702,714

7,238,970

7,229,077

7,045,427

6,943,719

Total deposits

11,138,300

10,716,523

10,807,560

10,936,418

11,005,507

Repurchase Agreements

381,928

621,791

559,479

608,299

618,829

Borrowings

22,153

129,753

28,177

24,628

23,678

Trade date payable

-

2,500

-

-

-

Other liabilities

64,313

66,741

62,988

65,788

60,315

Shareholders' equity

1,498,900

1,240,110

1,367,233

1,372,853

1,265,737

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Interest income

$

142,207

$

135,351

$

129,005

$

121,508

$

121,137

Interest expense

44,699

41,202

33,139

25,222

17,100

Net interest income

97,508

94,149

95,866

96,286

104,037

Provision for credit losses

-

2,276

5,573

2,781

4,075

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

97,508

91,873

90,293

93,505

99,962

Noninterest income

21,979

28,070

29,947

28,007

28,524

Noninterest expense

63,474

59,539

57,613

57,256

57,778

Net income before income taxes

56,013

60,404

62,627

64,256

70,708

Income tax expense

10,031

10,848

11,754

11,688

12,040

Net income

$

45,982

$

49,556

$

50,873

$

52,568

$

58,668
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.32

$

0.35

$

0.36

$

0.37

$

0.41

Net income - diluted

0.32

0.35

0.36

0.37

0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.17

0.17

Book value

10.50

8.69

9.58

9.62

8.87

Tangible book value

8.30

6.48

7.37

7.41

6.66

Market value

30.30

25.12

28.49

31.90

34.40

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,716,939

142,677,069

142,741,196

142,703,531

142,657,871

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,680,263

142,707,260

142,700,805

142,665,646

142,619,632

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,069,900

143,149,373

143,087,555

143,066,011

143,071,538
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.42

%

1.53

%

1.58

%

1.65

%

1.76

%

Return on average equity

14.26

14.51

14.89

16.32

19.87

Return on average tangible equity

18.92

18.90

19.33

21.51

27.20

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.33

3.22

3.29

3.34

3.47

Efficiency ratio*

51.97

47.62

44.74

44.93

42.39

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance













Year Ended

 Dec. 31, 

INCOME STATEMENTS

2023

2022

Interest income

$

528,070

$

432,854

Interest expense

144,261

31,440

Net interest income

383,809

401,414

Provision for credit losses

10,631

17,427

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

373,178

383,987

Noninterest income

108,003

131,665

Noninterest expense

237,882

234,778

Net income before income taxes

243,299

280,874

Income tax expense

44,322

46,399

Net income

$

198,977

$

234,475







PER COMMON SHARE DATA 





Net income - basic

$

1.39

$

1.64

Net income - diluted

1.39

1.64

Cash dividends declared

0.71

0.66

Book value

10.50

8.87

Tangible book value

8.30

6.66

Market value

$

30.30

$

34.40

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,716,939

142,657,871

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,688,585

142,596,252

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,938,977

143,207,899







PERFORMANCE RATIOS





Return on average assets

1.55

%

1.76

%

Return on average equity

14.99

16.72

Return on average tangible equity

19.65

21.59

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.29

3.34

Efficiency ratio*

47.26

42.80

*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108

Loans charged-off

(1,213)

(1,080)

(1,118)

(288)

(1,225)

Loan recoveries

233

432

319

565

320

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(980)

(648)

(799)

277

(905)

Provision for loan losses

-

3,821

6,522

4,707

2,631

Balance at end of period

$

88,734

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

(1,545)

(949)

(1,926)

1,444

Balance at end of period

$

7,903

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.24

%

1.28

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.18

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

256.36

229.44

296.13

334.06

311.75

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.06

0.04

0.05

(0.02)

0.06

































Quarter Ended




2023

2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Commercial:














C&I

$

1,164,702

$

1,108,118

$

1,021,722

$

954,531

$

917,148

PPP

109

122

141

155

169

Municipal

214,850

218,358

215,977

221,379

221,090

Total Commercial

1,379,661

1,326,598

1,237,840

1,176,065

1,138,407

Agricultural

84,890

81,876

82,032

77,017

76,947

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

963,158

929,570

915,221

921,190

959,426

Farm

344,954

341,052

335,644

307,706

306,322

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

827,969

828,900

811,347

737,117

732,089

Owner Occupied CRE

1,037,281

1,002,913

1,011,511

1,043,018

954,400

Residential

1,834,593

1,788,913

1,698,679

1,628,841

1,575,758

Total Real Estate

5,007,955

4,891,348

4,772,402

4,637,872

4,527,995

Consumer:














Auto

521,859

540,382

534,603

537,410

550,635

Non-Auto

154,426

154,492

150,693

147,851

147,884

Total Consumer

676,285

694,874

685,296

685,261

698,519
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,148,791

$

6,994,696

$

6,777,570

$

6,576,215

$

6,441,868
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

40,834

$

60,939

$

66,960

$

65,141

$

49,382

Substandard

135,379

118,166

108,179

91,915

101,316

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

176,213

$

179,105

$

175,139

$

157,056

$

150,698
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

33,609

$

38,812

$

28,672

$

24,171

$

24,325

Accruing loans 90 days past due

1,004

289

552

22

-

Total nonperforming loans

34,613

39,101

29,224

24,193

24,325

Foreclosed assets

483

597

25

196

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

35,096

$

39,698

$

29,249

$

24,389

$

24,325
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.49

%

0.57

%

0.43

%

0.37

%

0.38

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.27

0.31

0.23

0.19

0.19

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50

%

18.35

%

18.48

%

18.68

%

18.22

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50

18.35

18.48

18.68

18.22

Total capital ratio

19.62

19.49

19.62

19.79

19.29

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.06

12.00

11.81

11.53

10.96

Tangible common equity ratio

9.26

7.42

8.41

8.33

7.51

Equity/Assets ratio

11.44

9.71

10.66

10.55

9.76

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Trust fees

$

10,678

$

10,050

$

9,883

$

9,845

$

10,122

Service charges on deposits

6,523

6,509

6,310

6,036

6,397

Debit card fees

5,024

5,041

6,720

4,936

5,899

Credit card fees

631

694

711

609

632

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

1,940

3,442

3,534

2,974

2,904

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(6,205)

(972)

46

12

131

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

23

(10)

(1)

34

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(101)

696

-

930

(2)

Interest on loan recoveries

536

698

475

346

244

Other noninterest income

2,930

1,922

2,269

2,285

2,197

Total noninterest income

$

21,979

$

28,070

$

29,947

$

28,007

$

28,524
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

34,560

$

32,755

$

31,796

$

31,431

$

32,391

Profit sharing expense

1,193

180

(30)

30

565

Net occupancy expense

3,348

3,565

3,423

3,430

3,350

Equipment expense

2,020

2,200

2,198

2,127

2,053

FDIC insurance premiums

3,105

1,573

1,417

1,654

1,021

Debit card expense

3,229

3,284

3,221

3,199

3,054

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,125

3,007

2,847

2,687

2,814

Audit fees

587

551

563

540

451

Printing, stationery and supplies

492

512

740

710

473

Amortization of intangible assets

228

228

228

228

299

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,146

1,622

1,789

1,475

1,646

Operational and other losses

1,096

959

856

931

982

Software amortization and expense

3,017

2,441

2,519

2,311

2,420

Other noninterest expense

6,328

6,662

6,046

6,503

6,259

Total noninterest expense

$

63,474

$

59,539

$

57,613

$

57,256

$

57,778
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

2,649

$

2,823

$

2,950

$

3,131

$

3,751

Year Ended

 Dec. 31, 

NONINTEREST INCOME

2023

2022

Trust fees

$

40,456

$

39,995

Service charges on deposits

25,378

24,540

Debit card fees

21,721

30,280

Credit card fees

2,645

2,585

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

11,890

19,035

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(7,119)

2,144

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

46

1,451

Net gain on sale of assets

1,525

520

Interest on loan recoveries

2,055

2,840

Other noninterest income

9,406

8,275

Total noninterest income

$

108,003

$

131,665







NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

130,542

$

129,900

Profit sharing expense

1,373

4,233

Net occupancy expense

13,766

13,307

Equipment expense

8,545

9,052

FDIC insurance premiums

7,749

3,711

Debit card expense

12,933

12,231

Legal, tax and professional fees

11,666

10,888

Audit fees

2,241

1,803

Printing, stationery and supplies

2,454

2,114

Amortization of intangible assets

912

1,245

Advertising, meals and public relations

6,032

6,385

Operational and other losses

3,842

3,229

Software amortization and expense

10,288

9,963

Other noninterest expense

25,539

26,717

Total noninterest expense

$

237,882

$

234,778







TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

11,552

$

15,423

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023


Sept. 30, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,768

$

25

5.72

%


$

2,383

$

35

5.79

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839

1,961

5.33




55,231

757

5.44

Taxable securities

3,317,114

19,686

2.37




3,429,290

19,425

2.27

Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148

10,188

2.89




1,578,660

11,085

2.81

Loans

7,052,463

112,996

6.36




6,894,064

106,872

6.15

Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$

144,856

4.82

%



11,959,628

$

138,174

4.58

%

Noninterest-earning assets

886,811










850,855






Total assets

$

12,814,143









$

12,810,483






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,371,260

$

39,225

2.11

%


$

7,259,252

$

36,165

1.98

%

Repurchase Agreements

558,592

4,627

3.29




567,064

4,518

3.16

Borrowings

78,066

847

4.30




54,124

519

3.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$

44,699

2.21

%



7,880,440

$

41,202

2.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544










3,509,809






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,524










65,094






Shareholders' equity

1,279,157










1,355,140






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,814,143









$

12,810,483




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

100,157

3.33

%





$

96,972

3.22

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023


Mar. 31, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,242

$

30

5.45

%


$

2,507

$

32

5.12

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

119,168

1,553

5.23




143,542

1,618

4.57

Taxable securities

3,589,381

20,032

2.23




3,672,257

20,782

2.26

Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418

11,799

2.85




1,750,533

12,743

2.91

Loans

6,683,276

98,541

5.91




6,500,332

89,464

5.58

Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$

131,955

4.39

%



12,069,171

$

124,639

4.19

%

Noninterest-earning assets

842,284










863,342






Total assets

$

12,889,769









$

12,932,513






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,037,677

$

27,629

1.57

%


$

7,080,518

$

21,812

1.25

%

Repurchase Agreements

570,071

3,949

2.78




577,314

3,045

2.14

Borrowings

145,000

1,561

4.32




47,823

365

3.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$

33,139

1.71

%



7,705,655

$

25,222

1.33

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143










3,860,472






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

62,227










60,028






Shareholders' equity

1,370,651










1,306,358






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,889,769









$

12,932,513




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

98,816

3.29

%





$

99,417

3.34

%























Three Months Ended












Dec. 31, 2022













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,165

$

36

4.57

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

160,200

1,579

3.91












Taxable securities

3,761,206

21,152

2.25












Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185

15,740

3.15












Loans

6,391,703

86,381

5.36












Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$

124,888

4.02

%











Noninterest-earning assets

891,972


















Total assets

$

13,209,431


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,871,315

$

13,123

0.76

%











Repurchase Agreements

639,371

1,216

0.75












Borrowings

287,879

2,761

3.81












Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$

17,100

0.87

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

60,085


















Shareholders' equity

1,171,287


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,209,431








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

107,788

3.47

%


































Year Ended


Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,223

$

122

5.50

%


$

2,196

$

63

2.85

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

115,785

5,890

5.09




217,525

3,633

1.67

Taxable securities

3,500,839

79,925

2.28




4,032,228

78,924

1.96

Tax exempt securities

1,597,204

45,815

2.87




2,286,578

68,143

2.98

Loans

6,784,352

407,870

6.01




5,923,594

297,515

5.02

Total interest-earning assets

12,000,403

$

539,622

4.50

%



12,462,121

$

448,278

3.60

%

Noninterest-earning assets

860,859










824,550






Total assets

$

12,861,262









$

13,286,671






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,188,171

$

124,830

1.74

%


$

6,955,783

$

26,246

0.38

%

Repurchase Agreements

568,205

16,139

2.84




674,226

2,062

0.31

Borrowings

81,262

3,292

4.05




127,865

3,133

2.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,837,638

$

144,261

1.84

%



7,757,874

$

31,441

0.41

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,632,559










4,063,740






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

63,238










62,953






Shareholders' equity

1,327,827










1,402,104






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,861,262









$

13,286,671




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

395,361

3.29

%





$

416,837

3.34

%

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance








SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

