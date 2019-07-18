First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 18, 2019, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2019 of $42.09 million, up $4.46 million when compared with earnings of $37.63 million in the same quarter last year.  Basic earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago.

On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019.  All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $71.62 million compared with $67.61 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.98 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.00 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.92 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $402 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions.  

The provision for loan losses was $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.11 million in the second quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019, and 0.73 percent at June 30, 2018. Classified loans totaled $126.04 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $118.43 million at March 31, 2019, and $113.73 million at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income increased 9.76 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to $27.98 million compared with $25.49 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.03 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $7.07 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.19 billion from $5.40 billion a year ago; however, the income from this growth was offset by lower mineral fees. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 4.42 percent to $7.35 million compared with $7.04 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in debit cards. Real estate mortgage fees increased 19.49 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to $4.72 million compared with $3.95 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $48.30 million compared to $47.14 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 47.71 percent compared with 49.42 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of an increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $27.39 million compared to $26.86 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases and rising medical insurance costs.

For the first half of 2019, net income increased to $80.34 million from $72.15 million for the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share rose to $0.59 in the first half of 2019 from $0.53 in the same period of 2018. Net interest income increased to $141.13 million in the first half of 2019 from $133.06 million in the same period a year ago. The provision for loan losses totaled $1.57 million compared with $2.42 million in the first half of the previous year. Noninterest income was $52.41 million in the first half of 2019 compared with $49.91 million in the same period of 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $95.67 million in the first half of 2019 compared with $94.94 million during the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $7.98 billion compared to $7.95 billion at March 31, 2019, and $7.69 billion at June 30, 2018. Loans totaled $4.06 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with loans of $4.00 billion at March 31, 2019, and $3.86 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019, and $6.21 billion at June 30, 2018. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.16 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared with $1.11 billion at March 31, 2019, and $985.63 million at June 30, 2018. 

"We are pleased to report increased earnings and steady organic loan growth this quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "In the second half of the year, we will continue to pursue opportunities for acquisitions and focus on growing loans and deposits, cutting costs and increasing our bottom line."

About First Financial Bankshares:
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















As of



2019

2018

ASSETS

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Sept. 30, 

June 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

178,345

$

176,278

$

207,835

$

164,998

$

178,217

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

128,652

197,758

40,812

34,511

99,499

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

960

1,458

1,458

1,458

1,458

Fed funds sold

700

12,825

-

-

8,450

Investment securities

3,259,492

3,212,812

3,158,777

3,144,367

3,197,567

Loans

4,063,257

4,003,606

3,975,308

3,885,536

3,855,769

Allowance for loan losses

(51,820)

(51,585)

(51,202)

(50,871)

(49,951)

Net loans

4,011,437

3,952,021

3,924,106

3,834,665

3,805,818

Premises and equipment

134,322

135,321

133,421

130,815

130,366

Goodwill

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

Other intangible assets

2,586

2,850

3,118

3,342

3,620

Other assets

91,234

83,007

90,762

85,510

88,910

Total assets

$

7,979,293

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854

$

7,571,231

$

7,685,470

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,167,552

$

2,165,745

$

2,116,107

$

2,146,984

$

2,105,953

Interest-bearing deposits

4,202,214

4,184,996

4,064,282

3,998,298

4,104,654

Total deposits

6,369,766

6,350,741

6,180,389

6,145,282

6,210,607

Borrowings

362,005

382,711

468,706

380,760

456,935

Other liabilities

82,774

104,921

29,464

49,450

32,300

Shareholders' equity

1,164,748

1,107,522

1,053,295

995,739

985,628

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,979,293

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854

$

7,571,231

$

7,685,470



















Quarter Ended



2019

2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Interest income

$

79,576

$

76,901

$

76,481

$

74,049

$

72,078

Interest expense

7,961

7,387

6,207

4,623

4,467

Net interest income

71,615

69,514

70,274

69,426

67,611

Provision for loan losses

600

965

1,800

1,450

1,105

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

71,015

68,549

68,474

67,976

66,506

Noninterest income

27,976

24,437

24,797

27,055

25,488

Noninterest expense

48,304

47,367

48,235

47,506

47,144

Net income before income taxes

50,687

45,619

45,036

47,525

44,850

Income tax expense

8,594

7,367

6,599

7,475

7,217

Net income

$

42,093

$

38,252

$

38,437

$

40,050

$

37,633

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.31

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.30

$

0.28

Net income - diluted

0.31

0.28

0.28

0.29

0.28

Cash dividends declared

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Book Value

8.58

8.16

7.77

7.35

7.28

Market Value

$

30.79

$

28.89

$

28.85

$

29.55

$

25.45

Shares outstanding - end of period

135,809,224

135,680,420

135,506,266

135,387,172

135,339,316

Average outstanding shares - basic

135,650,599

135,494,254

135,352,408

135,270,116

135,194,550

Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,218,235

136,286,862

136,191,224

136,107,448

135,848,336

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.14

%

2.00

%

2.00

%

2.10

%

1.98

%

Return on average equity

15.04

14.51

15.18

16.00

15.53

Return on average tangible equity

17.81

17.34

18.38

19.42

18.94

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.98

4.00

4.02

4.01

3.92

Efficiency ratio

47.71

49.46

49.69

48.12

49.42




































Six Months Ended










June 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2019

2018









Interest income

$

156,477

$

141,160









Interest expense

15,348

8,100









Net interest income

141,129

133,060









Provision for loan losses

1,565

2,415









Net interest income after provision for loan losses

139,564

130,645









Noninterest income

52,413

49,912









Noninterest expense

95,673

94,943










Net income before income taxes

96,304

85,614









Income tax expense

15,959

13,462










Net income

$

80,345

$

72,152


























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.59

$

0.53









Net income - diluted

0.59

0.53









Cash dividends declared

0.23

0.20









Book Value

8.58

7.28









Market Value

$

30.79

$

25.45









Shares outstanding - end of period

135,809,224

135,339,316









Average outstanding shares - basic

135,572,859

135,124,672









Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,195,811

135,735,930


























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.08

%

1.91

%








Return on average equity

14.78

15.14









Return on average tangible equity

17.58

18.39









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.99

3.90









Efficiency ratio

48.56

50.57









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















Quarter Ended



2019

2018

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

June 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

51,585

$

51,202

$

50,871

$

49,951

$

49,499

Loans charged off

(1,061)

(1,464)

(2,081)

(945)

(949)

Loan recoveries

696

882

612

415

296

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(365)

(582)

(1,469)

(530)

(653)

Provision for loan losses

600

965

1,800

1,450

1,105

Balance at end of period

$

51,820

$

51,585

$

51,202

$

50,871

$

49,951

















Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans


1.28

%

1.29

%

1.29

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans


190.66

177.41

176.22

194.25

182.31

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)


0.04

0.06

0.15

0.05

0.07

















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

51,490

$

45,275

$

50,379

$

36,450

$

34,557

Substandard

74,550

73,158

75,919

81,073

79,170

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

126,040

$

118,433

$

126,298

$

117,523

$

113,727

















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

26,408

$

28,508

$

27,534

$

25,587

$

26,685

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

471

472

513

513

514

Accruing loans 90 days past due

300

97

1,008

88

200

Total nonperforming loans

27,179

29,077

29,055

26,188

27,399

Foreclosed assets

681

647

577

671

705

Total nonperforming assets

$

27,860

$

29,724

$

29,632

$

26,859

$

28,104

















As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.69

%

0.74

%

0.75

%

0.69

%

0.73

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.35

0.37

0.38

0.35

0.37

















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION














Oil and gas loans

$

107,097

$

107,335

$

113,536

$

112,039

$

103,381

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.64

%

2.68

%

2.86

%

2.88

%

2.68

%

Classified oil and gas loans

3,438

4,255

3,894

4,861

5,001

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

621

669

1,048

1,825

1,629

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-

-

-

-

-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

2.95

%

3.22

%

3.23

%

3.28

%

3.48

%

















CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.04

%

19.86

%

19.47

%

19.19

%

18.68

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.04

19.86

19.47

19.19

18.68

Total capital ratio

21.16

21.00

20.61

20.34

19.81

Tier 1 leverage

12.29

12.08

11.85

11.57

11.14

Equity to assets

14.60

13.94

13.62

13.15

12.82




































Quarter Ended



2019

2018

NONINTEREST INCOME

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Trust fees

$

7,027

$

6,979

$

6,915

$

7,291

$

7,070

Service charges on deposits

5,374

5,176

5,713

5,690

5,375

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

7,352

6,840

6,962

7,533

7,041

Real estate mortgage fees

4,721

3,474

3,439

4,834

3,951

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

676

-

8

58

67

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

53

69

(85)

84

19

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6

-

5

(61)

-

Interest on loan recoveries

903

338

332

199

289

Other noninterest income

1,864

1,561

1,508

1,427

1,676

Total noninterest income

$

27,976

$

24,437

$

24,797

$

27,055

$

25,488

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

25,510

$

25,033

$

23,908

$

24,693

$

24,545

Loss from partial settlement of pension plan

-

900

1,546

-

-

Profit sharing expense

1,884

1,491

1,839

1,684

2,317

Net occupancy expense

2,779

2,763

2,583

2,900

2,806

Equipment expense

2,827

3,127

3,403

3,482

3,440

FDIC insurance premiums

538

538

565

570

632

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,427

2,383

2,589

2,344

2,205

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,302

2,154

2,609

2,417

2,308

Audit fees

455

417

291

382

439

Printing, stationery and supplies

502

366

513

387

612

Amortization of intangible assets

264

269

223

279

384

Advertising and public relations

1,630

1,648

1,805

1,709

1,576

Operational and other losses

480

266

337

981

305

Software amortization and expense

1,287

923

755

540

479

Other noninterest expense

5,419

5,089

5,269

5,138

5,096

Total noninterest expense

$

48,304

$

47,367

$

48,235

$

47,506

$

47,144

















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

1,664

$

1,819

$

1,996

$

2,242

$

2,289




































Six Months Ended










June 30,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2019

2018









Trust fees

$

14,006

$

13,975