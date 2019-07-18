First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2019 of $42.09 million, up $4.46 million when compared with earnings of $37.63 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago.

On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019. All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $71.62 million compared with $67.61 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.98 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.00 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.92 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $402 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions.

The provision for loan losses was $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.11 million in the second quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019, and 0.73 percent at June 30, 2018. Classified loans totaled $126.04 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $118.43 million at March 31, 2019, and $113.73 million at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income increased 9.76 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to $27.98 million compared with $25.49 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.03 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $7.07 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.19 billion from $5.40 billion a year ago; however, the income from this growth was offset by lower mineral fees. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 4.42 percent to $7.35 million compared with $7.04 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in debit cards. Real estate mortgage fees increased 19.49 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to $4.72 million compared with $3.95 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $48.30 million compared to $47.14 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019 was 47.71 percent compared with 49.42 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of an increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $27.39 million compared to $26.86 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases and rising medical insurance costs.

For the first half of 2019, net income increased to $80.34 million from $72.15 million for the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share rose to $0.59 in the first half of 2019 from $0.53 in the same period of 2018. Net interest income increased to $141.13 million in the first half of 2019 from $133.06 million in the same period a year ago. The provision for loan losses totaled $1.57 million compared with $2.42 million in the first half of the previous year. Noninterest income was $52.41 million in the first half of 2019 compared with $49.91 million in the same period of 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $95.67 million in the first half of 2019 compared with $94.94 million during the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $7.98 billion compared to $7.95 billion at March 31, 2019, and $7.69 billion at June 30, 2018. Loans totaled $4.06 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with loans of $4.00 billion at March 31, 2019, and $3.86 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019, and $6.21 billion at June 30, 2018. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.16 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared with $1.11 billion at March 31, 2019, and $985.63 million at June 30, 2018.

"We are pleased to report increased earnings and steady organic loan growth this quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "In the second half of the year, we will continue to pursue opportunities for acquisitions and focus on growing loans and deposits, cutting costs and increasing our bottom line."

About First Financial Bankshares:

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































As of





2019



2018

ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 178,345

$ 176,278

$ 207,835

$ 164,998

$ 178,217

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

128,652



197,758



40,812



34,511



99,499

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

960



1,458



1,458



1,458



1,458

Fed funds sold

700



12,825



-



-



8,450

Investment securities

3,259,492



3,212,812



3,158,777



3,144,367



3,197,567

Loans

4,063,257



4,003,606



3,975,308



3,885,536



3,855,769



Allowance for loan losses

(51,820)



(51,585)



(51,202)



(50,871)



(49,951)

Net loans

4,011,437



3,952,021



3,924,106



3,834,665



3,805,818

Premises and equipment

134,322



135,321



133,421



130,815



130,366

Goodwill

171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

2,586



2,850



3,118



3,342



3,620

Other assets

91,234



83,007



90,762



85,510



88,910



Total assets $ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854

$ 7,571,231

$ 7,685,470



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,167,552

$ 2,165,745

$ 2,116,107

$ 2,146,984

$ 2,105,953

Interest-bearing deposits

4,202,214



4,184,996



4,064,282



3,998,298



4,104,654



Total deposits

6,369,766



6,350,741



6,180,389



6,145,282



6,210,607

Borrowings

362,005



382,711



468,706



380,760



456,935

Other liabilities

82,774



104,921



29,464



49,450



32,300

Shareholders' equity

1,164,748



1,107,522



1,053,295



995,739



985,628



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854

$ 7,571,231

$ 7,685,470







































Quarter Ended





2019



2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income $ 79,576

$ 76,901

$ 76,481

$ 74,049

$ 72,078

Interest expense

7,961



7,387



6,207



4,623



4,467

Net interest income

71,615



69,514



70,274



69,426



67,611

Provision for loan losses

600



965



1,800



1,450



1,105

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

71,015



68,549



68,474



67,976



66,506

Noninterest income

27,976



24,437



24,797



27,055



25,488

Noninterest expense

48,304



47,367



48,235



47,506



47,144



Net income before income taxes

50,687



45,619



45,036



47,525



44,850

Income tax expense

8,594



7,367



6,599



7,475



7,217



Net income $ 42,093

$ 38,252

$ 38,437

$ 40,050

$ 37,633



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.31

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.30

$ 0.28

Net income - diluted

0.31



0.28



0.28



0.29



0.28

Cash dividends declared

0.12



0.11



0.11



0.11



0.11

Book Value

8.58



8.16



7.77



7.35



7.28

Market Value $ 30.79

$ 28.89

$ 28.85

$ 29.55

$ 25.45

Shares outstanding - end of period

135,809,224



135,680,420



135,506,266



135,387,172



135,339,316

Average outstanding shares - basic

135,650,599



135,494,254



135,352,408



135,270,116



135,194,550

Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,218,235



136,286,862



136,191,224



136,107,448



135,848,336



































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.14 % 2.00 %

2.00 % 2.10 %

1.98 % Return on average equity

15.04



14.51



15.18



16.00



15.53

Return on average tangible equity

17.81



17.34



18.38



19.42



18.94

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.98



4.00



4.02



4.01



3.92

Efficiency ratio

47.71



49.46



49.69



48.12



49.42









































































Six Months Ended





















June 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2019



2018



















Interest income $ 156,477

$ 141,160



















Interest expense

15,348



8,100



















Net interest income

141,129



133,060



















Provision for loan losses

1,565



2,415



















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

139,564



130,645



















Noninterest income

52,413



49,912



















Noninterest expense

95,673



94,943





















Net income before income taxes

96,304



85,614



















Income tax expense

15,959



13,462





















Net income $ 80,345

$ 72,152





















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.59

$ 0.53



















Net income - diluted

0.59



0.53



















Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.20



















Book Value

8.58



7.28



















Market Value $ 30.79

$ 25.45



















Shares outstanding - end of period

135,809,224



135,339,316



















Average outstanding shares - basic

135,572,859



135,124,672



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,195,811



135,735,930





















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.08 % 1.91 %

















Return on average equity

14.78



15.14



















Return on average tangible equity

17.58



18.39



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.99



3.90



















Efficiency ratio

48.56



50.57



















