First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 of $56.38 million compared to earnings of $53.47 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $0.38 and $0.38 respectively, for the same quarter a year ago.

"During the second quarter, we produced strong operating results as we moved beyond the pandemic. As the economy in Texas continues to quickly recover from the pandemic, we were able to capitalize on the growth that we experienced over the past year. Our strong momentum produced net organic loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $193.46 million for the quarter and $296.84 million year-to-date while customer deposits have grown $1.11 billion year-to-date. We will continue to build relationships, serve our communities across Texas, and remain focused on growth over the last half of 2021. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $90.95 million compared to $89.24 million for the second quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.30 billion for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.36 percent for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.78 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Our continued deposit growth produced higher levels of short-term liquidity and investment securities balances.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans are included in the following table (dollars in thousands):



PPP Loans Originated

PPP Amounts as of June 30, 2021

Number of

Loans

Amount

Number of Loans

Period-End

Amount, Net

Unamortized

Fees

Recognized

Fees During the

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021























PPP Round 1 6,530

$ 703,450

724

$ 72,595

$ 1,107

$ 3,912























PPP Round 2 3,179

267,423

2,997

247,797

12,615

1,326 PPP Total 9,709

$ 970,873

3,721

$ 320,392

$ 13,722

$ 5,238

PPP loan balances accounted for $482.00 million in average balances for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $499.35 in the first quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.21 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.70 million for the second quarter of 2020. The Company's provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in the economic outlook for our markets across Texas and overall improvements in asset quality.

For the second quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $203 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $193 thousand for the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $62.14 million, or 1.17 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.25 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $68.95 million at June 30, 2020, or 1.31 percent of loans, or 1.52 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $809 thousand at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.57 percent at June 30, 2021, compared with 0.76 percent at June 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $174.99 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $200.90 million at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $34.67 million compared to $36.92 million in the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $8.69 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $6.96 million in the second quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.06 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $6.78 billion at June 30, 2020 .

in the second quarter of 2021 from in the second quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to at compared to at . Service charges on deposits were $4.93 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $4.32 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021 compared with in the second quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.85 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $8.05 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.

in the second quarter of 2021 from in the second quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization. Mortgage income was $8.29 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.68 million in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower overall pipeline volumes.

in the second quarter of 2021 compared to in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower overall pipeline volumes. Gains on sales of securities and other assets totalled $80 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.54 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $59.37 million compared to $53.32 million in the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $35.05 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $30.81 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the deferral of $3.62 million of PPP loan orgination costs during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 combined with increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and incentive compensation during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 41.32 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.33 billion compared to $10.34 billion at June 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.25 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $434.26 million or 9.5 percent, from June 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.78 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $8.16 billion at June 30, 2020, driven by organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)









































As of







2021



2020

ASSETS





June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks

$ 190,061

$ 190,350

$ 211,113

$ 175,088

$ 188,373

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

654,531



893,221



517,971



58,933



196,426

Investment securities



5,578,048



5,109,631



4,393,029



4,431,280



4,118,863

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

4,984,210



4,790,752



4,687,370



4,589,948



4,549,950

PPP Loans





320,392



531,810



483,663



703,731



703,117



Allowance for loan losses

(62,138)



(62,974)



(66,534)



(76,038)



(68,947)

Net loans, held-for-investment



5,242,464



5,259,588



5,104,499



5,217,641



5,184,120

Loans, held-for-sale



61,802



65,405



83,969



101,055



66,370

Premises and equipment, net



147,655



142,415



142,269



141,002



138,933

Goodwill





313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets



4,087



4,499



4,911



5,394



5,884

Other assets





136,954



124,297



133,258



123,778



127,367



Total assets

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,427,038

$ 3,350,145

$ 2,982,697

$ 2,950,407

$ 2,941,679

Interest-bearing deposits



6,354,656



6,063,302



5,693,120



5,344,481



5,215,963



Total deposits



9,781,694



9,413,447



8,675,817



8,294,888



8,157,642

Borrowings





549,969



548,604



430,093



503,163



449,224

Trade Date Payable



189,838



381,871



14,641



53,730



33,553

Other liabilities





87,213



93,537



105,759



96,370



116,949

Shareholders' equity



1,720,369



1,665,428



1,678,190



1,619,501



1,582,449



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652

$ 10,339,817











































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

INCOME STATEMENTS



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income



$ 92,602

$ 90,610

$ 92,457

$ 91,373

$ 92,197

Interest expense



1,653



1,786



1,920



2,163



2,962

Net interest income



90,949



88,824



90,537



89,210



89,235

Provision for credit losses



(1,206)



(1,997)



(8,033)



9,000



8,700

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

92,155



90,821



98,570



80,210



80,535

Noninterest income



34,673



34,874



35,709



38,575



36,919

Noninterest expense



59,374



57,723



63,705



55,593



53,321



Net income before income taxes

67,454



67,972



70,574



63,192



64,133

Income tax expense



11,075



11,054



12,099



10,335



10,663



Net income

$ 56,379

$ 56,918

$ 58,475

$ 52,857

$ 53,470





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.38

Net income - diluted



0.39



0.40



0.41



0.37



0.38

Cash dividends declared



0.15



0.13



0.13



0.13



0.13

Book value





12.08



11.70



11.80



11.40



11.14

Tangible book value



9.85



9.47



9.57



9.15



8.89

Market value



$ 49.13

$ 46.73

$ 36.17

$ 27.91

$ 28.89

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,359,774



142,285,611



142,161,834



142,121,595



142,035,396

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,245,555



142,146,275



142,057,705



141,980,707



141,973,522

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,164,611



143,002,658



142,644,088



142,529,242



142,454,083





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.89 %

2.05 %

2.19 %

2.01 %

2.06 % Return on average equity



13.38



13.83



14.27



13.14



14.00

Return on average tangible equity

16.48



17.09



17.74



16.41



17.67

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.36



3.55



3.75



3.75



3.78

Efficiency ratio





45.94



45.36



49.15



42.45



41.32















































































Six Months Ended























June 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS



2021



2020



















Interest income



$ 183,212

$ 180,297



















Interest expense



3,439



10,159



















Net interest income



179,773



170,138



















Provision for loan losses



(3,203)



18,550



















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

182,976



151,588



















Noninterest income



69,548



65,651



















Noninterest expense



117,098



108,640





















Net income before income taxes

135,426



108,599



















Income tax expense



22,129



17,898





















Net income

$ 113,297

$ 90,701























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic

$ 0.80

$ 0.64



















Net income - diluted



0.79



0.64



















Cash dividends declared



0.28



0.25



















Book Value





12.08



11.14



















Tangible book value



9.85



8.89



















Market Value



$ 49.13

$ 28.89



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,359,774



142,035,396



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,196,190



142,045,779



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,102,608



142,519,308























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.97 %

1.86 %

















Return on average equity



13.61



12.09



















Return on average tangible equity

16.78



15.33



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.45



3.84



















Efficiency ratio





45.65



45.17

























































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)









































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period

$ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038

$ 68,947

$ 60,440

Loans charged off



(392)



(574)



(1,339)



(853)



(894)

Loan recoveries





595



443



778



444



701

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



203



(131)



(561)



(409)



(193)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



(619)



-



-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-



-



1,678



-



-

Provision for loan losses



(1,039)



(3,429)



(10,002)



7,500



8,700

Balance at end of period

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038

$ 68,947





































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period

$ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309

$ 809

$ 809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



1,208



-



-

Provision for unfunded commitments

(167)



1,432



1,969



1,500



-

Balance at end of period

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309

$ 809





































Allowance for loan losses /































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.29 %

1.44 %

1.31 % Allowance for loan losses /































nonperforming loans



208.45



160.00



155.61



177.99



174.83

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)





(0.02)



0.01



0.04



0.03



0.01





































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention



$ 54,497

$ 61,866

$ 56,585

$ 66,033

$ 63,489

Substandard





120,497



128,550



140,866



136,010



137,408

Doubtful





-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 174,994

$ 190,416

$ 197,451

$ 202,043

$ 200,897





































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual loans

$ 29,786

$ 39,333

$ 42,619

$ 42,673

$ 39,320

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

23



23



24



25



25

Accruing loans 90 days past due

-



2



113



23



92



Total nonperforming loans

29,809



39,358



42,756



42,721



39,437

Foreclosed assets



305



300



142



331



287



Total nonperforming assets $ 30,114

$ 39,658

$ 42,898

$ 43,052

$ 39,724





































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.57 %

0.75 %

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.76 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.24



0.33



0.39



0.41



0.38





































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans

$ 103,166

$ 105,261

$ 106,237

$ 118,567

$ 128,143

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.07 %

2.20 %

2.27 %

2.58 %

2.82 % Classified oil and gas loans



13,090



10,079



13,298



26,823



28,366

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans



3,986



4,759



4,774



6,800



3,702

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

59



40



24



-



195

* Excluding PPP loans



































































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Retail loans



$ 326,409

$ 282,310

$ 216,244

$ 229,386

$ 216,244

Restaurant loans



56,997



51,772



48,618



39,523



46,418

Hotel loans





71,008



71,435



71,716



63,273



51,957

Other hospitality loans



27,929



24,014



21,970



26,041



23,230

Travel loans





790



664



780



801



908



Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 483,133

$ 430,195

$ 359,328

$ 359,024

$ 338,757





































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

9.69 %

8.98 %

7.67 %

7.82 %

7.45 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 43,635

$ 45,214

$ 31,192

$ 28,171

$ 15,837

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

5,600



6,575



5,975



5,689



5,752

Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

-



-



561



26



178

* Excluding PPP loans



































































CAPITAL RATIOS































Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.04 %

20.32 %

20.79 %

20.56 %

20.78 % Tier 1 capital ratio



20.04



20.32



20.79



20.56



20.78

Total capital ratio



21.12



21.47



22.03



21.82



22.03

Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.10



11.55



11.86



11.65



11.25

Tangible common equity ratio



11.75



12.35



12.71



12.61



12.00

Equity/Assets ratio



13.95



13.76



15.39



15.33



15.30















































































Quarter Ended







2021



2020

NONINTEREST INCOME



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Trust fees



$ 8,692

$ 8,299

$ 7,672

$ 7,461

$ 6,961

Service charges on deposits



4,928



4,793



5,330



5,009



4,318

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,853



8,677



8,376



8,644



8,049

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

8,291



9,894



11,116



15,228



13,676

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

5



808



23



36



1,512

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1



55



87



19



52

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



74



145



22



(2)



(24)

Interest on loan recoveries



704



382



235



202



154

Other noninterest income



2,125



1,821



2,848



1,978



2,221



Total noninterest income $ 34,673

$ 34,874

$ 35,709

$ 38,575

$ 36,919





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,936

$ 32,636

$ 34,773

$ 32,104

$ 28,836

Profit sharing expense



2,110



2,295



6,245



1,545



1,978

Net occupancy expense



3,241



3,147



3,067



3,193



3,101

Equipment expense



2,177



2,164



2,154



2,157



2,010

FDIC insurance premiums



766



701



663



587



463

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

3,039



2,772



2,811



2,829



2,610

Legal, tax and professional fees



3,352



2,726



2,302



2,615



2,931

Audit fees





430



440



407



526



739

Printing, stationery and supplies



489



325



449



615



533

Amortization of intangible assets

412



412



483



490



508

Advertising and public relations



1,392



1,388



1,600



797



1,011

Operational and other losses



534



287



537



621



728

Software amortization and expense

2,829



2,619



2,563



2,265



2,010

Other noninterest expense



5,667



5,811



5,651



5,249



5,863



Total noninterest expense $ 59,374

$ 57,723

$ 63,705

$ 55,593

$ 53,321





































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,633

$ 3,547

$ 3,355

$ 3,170

$ 2,902















































































Six Months Ended























June 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME



2021



2020



















Trust fees



$ 16,991

$ 14,398



















Service charges on deposits



9,721



10,233



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

18,530



15,449



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

18,185



17,528



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

813



3,574



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

56



53



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



219



92



















Interest on loan recoveries



1,086



419



















Other noninterest income



3,947



3,905





















Total noninterest income $ 69,548

$ 65,651























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 65,572

$ 57,506



















Profit sharing expense



4,405



2,950



















Net occupancy expense



6,388



6,128



















Equipment expense



4,341



4,085



















FDIC insurance premiums



1,467



508



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

5,811



5,595



















Legal, tax and professional fees



6,078



5,852



















Audit fees





870



1,150



















Printing, stationery and supplies



814



1,099



















Amortization of intangible assets

824



1,017



















Advertising and public relations



2,780



2,206



















Operational and other losses



821



1,304



















Software amortization and expense

5,448



4,034



















Other noninterest expense



11,479



15,206





















Total noninterest expense $ 117,098

$ 108,640























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 7,180

$ 4,735

























































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































































































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021





Mar. 31, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 3,049

$ 4



0.54 %





$ 1,942

$ 3



0.58 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

796,835



211



0.11









637,129



159



0.10

Taxable securities



2,656,211



11,449



1.72









2,251,419



10,264



1.82

Tax exempt securities



2,461,924



17,410



2.83









2,368,615



16,979



2.87

Loans





5,383,781



67,161



5.00









5,296,149



66,753



5.11

Total interest-earning assets



11,301,800

$ 96,235



3.42 %







10,555,254

$ 94,158



3.62 % Noninterest-earning assets



692,282





















700,550















Total assets

$ 11,994,082



















$ 11,255,804





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,229,991

$ 1,560



0.10 %





$ 5,916,237

$ 1,696



0.12 % Borrowings





527,669



93



0.07









456,620



91



0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,757,660

$ 1,653



0.10 %







6,372,857

$ 1,787



0.11 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,546,677





















3,214,237













Shareholders' equity



1,689,745





















1,668,710















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,994,082



















$ 11,255,804





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 94,582



3.36 %











$ 92,371



3.55 %





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2020





Sept. 30, 2020







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ -

$ -



- %





$ 2,009

$ 3



0.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

195,637



50



0.10









223,104



59



0.10

Taxable securities



2,086,419



10,708



2.05









2,187,547



12,063



2.21

Tax exempt securities



2,318,912



16,733



2.89









2,058,032



15,737



3.06

Loans





5,356,229



68,321



5.07









5,334,174



66,681



4.97

Total interest-earning assets



9,957,197

$ 95,812



3.83 %







9,804,866

$ 94,543



3.84 % Noninterest-earning assets



674,229





















671,374















Total assets

$ 10,631,426



















$ 10,476,240





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 5,479,873

$ 1,826



0.13 %





$ 5,270,600

$ 2,064



0.16 % Borrowings





428,117



94



0.09









482,555



99



0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,907,990

$ 1,920



0.13 %







5,753,155

$ 2,163



0.15 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,093,637





















3,122,995













Shareholders' equity



1,629,799





















1,600,090















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,631,426



















$ 10,476,240





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 93,892



3.75 %











$ 92,380



3.75 %





















































Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2020































Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /

































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 840

$ 1



0.51 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

352,628



86



0.10

























Taxable securities



2,399,364



14,030



2.34

























Tax exempt securities



1,800,339



14,733



3.27

























Loans





5,248,052



66,249



5.08

























Total interest-earning assets



9,801,223

$ 95,099



3.90 %























Noninterest-earning assets



663,595







































Total assets

$ 10,464,818





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 5,135,772

$ 2,550



0.20 %























Borrowings





877,076



412



0.19

























Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,012,848

$ 2,962



0.20 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,915,461





































Shareholders' equity



1,536,509







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,464,818





















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,137



3.78 %





























































































































Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 2,499

$ 7



0.56 %





$ 1,776

$ 11



1.26 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

717,423



370



0.10









290,469



831



0.58

Taxable securities



2,454,933



21,712



1.77









2,331,347



28,685



2.46

Tax exempt securities



2,415,527



34,389



2.85









1,573,591



25,933



3.30

Loans





5,340,207



133,914



5.06









4,957,744



129,572



5.26

Total interest-earning assets



10,930,589

$ 190,392



3.51 %







9,154,927

$ 185,032



4.06 % Noninterest-earning assets



696,393





















674,311















Total assets

$ 11,626,982



















$ 9,829,238





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits



$ 6,073,981

$ 3,255



0.11 %





$ 5,019,929

$ 9,231



0.37 % Borrowings





492,341



184



0.08









668,840



928



0.28

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,566,322

$ 3,439



0.11 %







5,688,769

$ 10,159



0.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,381,374





















2,631,974













Shareholders' equity



1,679,286





















1,508,495















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,626,982



















$ 9,829,238





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 186,953



3.45 %











$ 174,873



3.84 %

































































































