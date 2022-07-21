FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $60.49 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $56.38 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. Through July 20, 2022, the Company has repurchased 244,559 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.61. Currently, the Company has 4.75 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2023.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.56 million; (ii) a $4.93 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $2.56 million decrease in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items were the following increases (i) in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $12.76 million from continued balance sheet growth; (ii) in gains on the sale of investment securities of $1.64 million; and (iii) in interest on loan recoveries of $945 thousand.

"We have been able to keep the momentum that was created from the movement of non-customers to our bank during the pandemic. Our results reflect outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $325.85 million, or 23.5 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $123.16 million, or 4.49 percent annualized, with the addition of over 6,500 net new accounts year-to-date," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are excited about our results this quarter while actively monitoring changes in interest rates and the overall economic environment. We are prepared for the opportunities ahead as the Texas economy continues to be strong and resilient.  We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $98.78 million compared to $90.95 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.28 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.36 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.49 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $11.30 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $313 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.24 million in the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $2.30 million at June 30, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.21 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $71.93 million, or 1.22 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.14 million at June 30, 2021, or 1.17 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.72 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $6.75 million at June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, net recoveries totaled $916 thousand compared to net recoveries of $203 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.43 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.57 percent at June 30, 2021.  Classified loans totaled $152.67 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $174.99 million at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.32 million compared to $34.67 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a net increase of $2.64 million from the following:

  • Trust fees increased $1.05 million to $9.74 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.69 million for the second quarter of 2021 driven mainly by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue.
  • Service charges on deposits increased $1.11 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the continued increase in net new accounts.
  • ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $715 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago primary due to an increase in debit cards issued. Effective July 1, 2022, the Company became subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that will reduce future interchange revenue (aka. "Durbin Amendment").
  • Mortgage income was $5.73 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.29 million for the second quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $1.65 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $704 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Gains on sales of securities were $1.65 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $58.33 million compared to $59.37 million for the second quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $33.15 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $35.05 million in the second quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.49 million and a decrease of $803 thousand in profit sharing expenses.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $858 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily related to increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 41.83 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.26 billion compared to $12.33 billion at June 30, 2021. Loans totaled $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with loans of $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021.  Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $325.85 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $540.10 million for the first half of 2022. Deposits totaled $11.12 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $9.78 billion at June 30, 2021.

Shareholders' equity was $1.33 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.49 billion and $1.72 billion at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last two quarters. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $400.51 million at June 30, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $209.58 million at March 31, 2022 and an unrealized gain of $136.49 million at June 30, 2021.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of


2022

2021

ASSETS

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

242,665

$

203,187

$

205,053

$

201,901

$

190,061

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

222,899

394,566

323,535

359,241

654,531

Investment securities

6,215,036

6,502,495

6,573,179

6,119,984

5,578,048

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,876,281

5,550,430

5,336,179

5,147,160

4,984,210

PPP loans

2,301

15,739

52,793

139,334

320,392

Total loans, held-for-investment

5,878,582

5,566,169

5,388,972

5,286,494

5,304,602

Allowance for loan losses

(71,932)

(66,913)

(63,465)

(63,370)

(62,138)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,806,650

5,499,256

5,325,507

5,223,124

5,242,464

Loans, held-for-sale

26,445

27,670

37,810

47,721

61,802

Premises and equipment, net

149,280

150,168

149,764

147,516

147,655

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

2,658

2,978

3,298

3,689

4,087

Other assets

281,098

220,399

170,834

126,601

136,954

Total assets

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

4,104,034

$

3,978,724

$

3,780,230

$

3,574,405

$

3,427,038

Interest-bearing deposits

7,018,949

7,021,101

6,786,258

6,318,712

6,354,656

Total deposits

11,122,983

10,999,825

10,566,488

9,893,117

9,781,694

Borrowings

768,364

758,595

671,152

648,679

549,969

Trade date payable

-

-

-

174,236

189,838

Other liabilities

39,847

67,031

105,597

93,491

87,213

Shareholders' equity

1,329,018

1,488,749

1,759,224

1,733,735

1,720,369

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

















Quarter Ended


2022

2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30, 

Interest income

$

101,981

$

97,009

$

95,995

$

97,198

$

92,602

Interest expense

3,199

1,570

1,187

1,416

1,653

Net interest income

98,782

95,439

94,808

95,782

90,949

Provision for credit losses

5,350

4,782

2,064

-

(1,206)

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

93,432

90,657

92,744

95,782

92,155

Noninterest income

37,317

34,881

34,903

37,726

34,673

Noninterest expense

58,333

59,225

61,672

62,939

59,374

Net income before income taxes

72,416

66,313

65,975

70,569

67,454

Income tax expense

11,922

10,341

10,638

11,641

11,075

Net income

$

60,494

$

55,972

$

55,337

$

58,928

$

56,379
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.42

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.41

$

0.40

Net income - diluted

0.42

0.39

0.39

0.41

0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Book value

9.32

10.43

12.34

12.17

12.08

Tangible book value

7.10

8.21

10.12

9.94

9.85

Market value

39.27

44.12

50.84

45.95

49.13

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,586,601

142,704,495

142,532,116

142,467,687

142,359,774

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,682,251

142,558,743

142,437,804

142,334,449

142,245,555

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,238,669

143,302,063

143,251,521

143,218,920

143,164,611
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.82

%

1.71

%

1.74

%

1.90

%

1.89

%

Return on average equity

17.26

13.53

12.63

13.43

13.38

Return on average tangible equity

22.27

16.68

15.45

16.43

16.48

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.28

3.22

3.29

3.41

3.36

Efficiency ratio

41.83

44.16

46.18

45.88

45.94

































Six Months Ended









June 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2022

2021









Interest income

$

198,990

$

183,212









Interest expense

4,769

3,439









Net interest income

194,221

179,773









Provision for credit losses

10,132

(3,203)









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

184,089

182,976









Noninterest income

72,198

69,548









Noninterest expense

117,558

117,098









Net income before income taxes

138,729

135,426









Income tax expense

22,263

22,129









Net income

$

116,466

$

113,297

























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.82

$

0.80









Net income - diluted

0.81

0.79









Cash dividends declared

0.32

0.28









Book value

9.32

12.08









Tangible book value

7.10

9.85









Market value

$

39.27

$

49.13









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,586,601

142,359,774









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,620,838

142,196,190









Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,273,391

143,102,608

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.77

%

1.97

%








Return on average equity

15.24

13.61









Return on average tangible equity

19.18

16.78









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.25

3.45









Efficiency ratio

42.97

45.65

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2022

2021

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

66,913

$

63,465

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974

Loans charged off

(275)

(659)

(3,067)

(1,475)

(392)

Loan recoveries

1,191

360

783

2,707

595

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

916

(299)

(2,284)

1,232

203

Provision for loan losses

4,103

3,747

2,379

-

(1,039)

Balance at end of period

$

71,932

$

66,913

$

63,465

$

63,370

$

62,138
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

7,471

$

6,436

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,247

1,035

(315)

-

(167)

Balance at end of period

$

8,718

$

7,471

$

6,436

$

6,751

$

6,751
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.22

%

1.20

%

1.18

%

1.20

%

1.17

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

281.90

232.71

200.33

250.92

208.45

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

(0.06)

0.02

0.17

(0.09)

(0.02)

































Quarter Ended


2022

2021

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

Commercial:














C&I

$

837,627

$

822,310

$

784,282

$

680,263

$

662,711

PPP

2,301

15,739

52,793

139,334

320,392

Municipal

200,577

191,799

177,905

165,847

179,356

Total Commercial

1,040,505

1,029,848

1,014,980

985,444

1,162,459

Agriculture

90,420

82,883

98,089

98,947

95,212

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

928,644

806,211

749,793

656,530

550,928

Farm

250,028

225,942

217,220

203,064

185,288

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

636,432

636,160

623,434

674,958

673,608

Owner Occupied CRE

909,899

881,181

821,653

824,231

820,055

Residential

1,412,125

1,352,162

1,334,419

1,328,798

1,328,474

Total Real Estate

4,137,128

3,901,656

3,746,519

3,687,581

3,558,353

Consumer:














Auto

468,147

419,818

405,416

394,072

383,764

Non-Auto

142,382

131,964

123,968

120,450

104,814

Total Consumer

610,529

551,782

529,384

514,522

488,578
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

5,878,582

$

5,566,169

$

5,388,972

$

5,286,494

$

5,304,602
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

46,512

$

47,445

$

55,670

$

53,620

$

54,497

Substandard

106,156

104,715

105,515

112,151

120,497

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

152,668

$

152,160

$

161,185

$

165,771

$

174,994
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

25,475

$

28,723

$

31,652

$

25,210

$

29,786

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

20

20

21

22

23

Accruing loans 90 days past due

22

11

8

23

-

Total nonperforming loans

25,517

28,754

31,681

25,255

29,809

Foreclosed assets

-

-

2,477

28

305

Total nonperforming assets

$

25,517

$

28,754

$

34,158

$

25,283

$

30,114
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.43

%

0.52

%

0.63

%

0.48

%

0.57

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.19

0.22

0.26

0.20

0.24

































Quarter Ended


2022

2021

CAPITAL RATIOS

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50

%

19.00

%

19.35

%

19.71

%

20.04

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.50

19.00

19.35

19.71

20.04

Total capital ratio

19.54

20.01

20.34

20.76

21.12

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.65

10.78

11.13

11.19

11.10

Tangible common equity ratio

7.83

9.02

11.28

11.59

11.68

Equity/Assets ratio

10.02

11.18

13.43

13.82

13.95

















Quarter Ended


2022

2021

NONINTEREST INCOME

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Trust fees

$

9,742

$

9,817

$

9,670

$

9,484

$

8,692

Service charges on deposits

6,038

5,706

5,762

5,673

4,928

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

10,568

9,528

9,955

9,793

9,853

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

5,728

6,333

6,272

8,788

8,291

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,648

31

1

1

5

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

18

1,084

107

27

1

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6

(10)

(3)

(6)

74

Interest on loan recoveries

1,649

283

1,207

1,746

704

Other noninterest income

1,920

2,109

1,932

2,220

2,125

Total noninterest income

$

37,317

$

34,881

$

34,903

$

37,726

$

34,673
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

31,840

$

32,540

$

31,876

$

34,460

$

32,936

Profit sharing expense

1,307

1,598

3,099

2,630

2,110

Net occupancy expense

3,292

3,225

3,333

3,288

3,241

Equipment expense

2,346

2,257

2,382

2,450

2,177

FDIC insurance premiums

904

869

848

815

766

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

3,201

2,968

3,227

2,935

3,039

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,513

2,957

2,835

2,893

3,352

Audit fees

450

451

423

466

430

Printing, stationery and supplies

501

540

664

432

489

Amortization of intangible assets

320

320

391

398

412

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,554

1,493

1,842

1,746

1,392

Operational and other losses

782

596

1,385

1,087

534

Software amortization and expense

2,522

2,457

2,817

2,855

2,829

Other noninterest expense

6,801

6,954

6,550

6,484

5,667

Total noninterest expense

$

58,333

$

59,225

$

61,672

$

62,939

$

59,374
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,366

$

3,782

$

3,841

$

3,670

$

3,633

































Six Months Ended









June 30,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2022

2021









Trust fees

$

19,559

$

16,991









Service charges on deposits

11,744

9,721









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

20,096

18,530









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

12,061

18,185









Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,679

813









Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,102

56









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(4)

219









Interest on loan recoveries

1,932

1,086









Other noninterest income

4,029

3,947









Total noninterest income

$

72,198

$

69,548

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

64,380

$

65,572









Profit sharing expense

2,905

4,405









Net occupancy expense

6,517

6,388









Equipment expense

4,603

4,341









FDIC insurance premiums

1,773

1,467









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

6,169

5,811









Legal, tax and professional fees

5,470

6,078









Audit fees

901

870









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,041

814









Amortization of intangible assets

640

824









Advertising, meals and public relations

3,047

2,780









Operational and other losses

1,378

821









Software amortization and expense

4,979

5,448









Other noninterest expense

13,755

11,479









Total noninterest expense

$

117,558

$

117,098

























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

7,148

$

7,180

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022


Mar. 31, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,466

$

5

1.45

%


$

1,015

$

1

0.52

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

288,784

547

0.76




171,970

94

0.22

Taxable securities

4,101,751

19,151

1.87




4,231,949

17,823

1.68

Tax exempt securities

2,376,324

17,166

2.89




2,612,025

18,107

2.77

Loans

5,720,804

68,478

4.80




5,487,538

64,766

4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$

105,347

3.38

%



12,504,497

$

100,791

3.27

%

Noninterest-earning assets

825,711










744,810






Total assets

$

13,314,840









$

13,249,307






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,049,041

$

2,967

0.17

%


$

6,898,059

$

1,369

0.08

%

Borrowings

730,477

232

0.13




781,314

201

0.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$

3,199

0.16

%



7,679,373

$

1,570

0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207










3,827,451






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,475










64,999






Shareholders' equity

1,405,640










1,677,484






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,840









$

13,249,307




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

102,148

3.28

%





$

99,221

3.22

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021


Sept. 30, 2021


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

82

$

-

0.48

%


$

1,554

$

2

0.51

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

320,102

124

0.15




612,551

236

0.15

Taxable securities

3,590,137

13,556

1.51




3,081,215

12,122

1.57

Tax exempt securities

2,636,360

18,163

2.76




2,542,606

17,701

2.78

Loans

5,347,069

67,993

5.04




5,337,807

70,807

5.26

Total interest-earning assets

11,893,750

$

99,836

3.33

%



11,575,733

$

100,868

3.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets

726,932










705,099






Total assets

$

12,620,682









$

12,280,832






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,399,343

$

1,110

0.07

%


$

6,346,267

$

1,340

0.08

%

Borrowings

639,725

77

0.05




599,934

76

0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,039,068

$

1,187

0.07

%



6,946,201

$

1,416

0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,744,848










3,490,685






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,091










103,446






Shareholders' equity

1,737,675










1,740,500






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,620,682









$

12,280,832




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

98,649

3.29

%





$

99,452

3.41

%























Three Months Ended












June 30, 2021













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,049

$

4

0.54

%











Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

796,835

211

0.11












Taxable securities

2,656,211

11,449

1.72












Tax exempt securities

2,461,924

17,410

2.83












Loans

5,383,781

67,161

5.00












Total interest-earning assets

11,301,800

$

96,235

3.42

%











Noninterest-earning assets

692,282


















Total assets

$

11,994,082


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,229,991

$

1,560

0.10

%











Borrowings

527,669

93

0.07












Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,757,660

$

1,653

0.10

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,439,683


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

106,994


















Shareholders' equity

1,689,745


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,994,082








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

94,582

3.36

%


































Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,241

$

7

1.07

%


$

2,499

$

7

0.56

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

230,700

641

0.56




717,423

370

0.10

Taxable securities

4,166,490

36,974

1.77




2,454,933

21,712

1.77

Tax exempt securities

2,493,523

35,273

2.83




2,415,527

34,389

2.85

Loans

5,604,815

133,243

4.79




5,340,207

133,914

5.06

Total interest-earning assets

12,496,769

$

206,138

3.33

%



10,930,589

$

190,392

3.51

%

Noninterest-earning assets

785,486










696,393






Total assets

$

13,282,255









$

11,626,982






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,973,967

$

4,336

0.13

%


$

6,073,981

$

3,255

0.11

%

Borrowings

755,755

433

0.12




492,341

184

0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,729,722

$

4,769

0.12

%



6,566,322

$

3,439

0.11

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,946,483










3,278,067






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,239










103,307






Shareholders' equity

1,540,811










1,679,286






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,282,255









$

11,626,982




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

201,369

3.25

%





$

186,953

3.45

%












































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.