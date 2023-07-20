FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $60.49 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022.

As further described below, the results this quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a $2.92 million decrease in net interest income, (ii) a $3.15 million decrease in debit card fees, (iii) a $2.19 million decrease in mortgage revenues, (iv) a $1.60 million decrease in gains on sale of available for sale securities, and (v) a $1.17 million decrease in interest recoveries on charged off loans. Offsetting these decreases in income was a $1.34 million decrease in profit sharing expense.

"We are pleased with the strong, organic loan growth, our consistent deposit base and the continued growth in net new accounts which was over 4,000 accounts during the quarter. While we continue to experience rising interest expense costs, we have been able to mitigate some of the impact on the net interest margin by investing our bond portfolio cash flows into our higher yielding loan portfolio. In addition, our outlook for mortgage activity has improved with our new team of experienced mortgage lenders in the Bryan, College Station region and increased activity as home buyers seem to have become more accustomed to higher rates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Looking forward, we plan to continue to grow loans and deposits, maintain our strong capital position, manage interest rate risk and reduce expenses. To cut expenses, I have made the personal decision to forgo awards of stock options, restricted stock grants, performance stock grants and my annual bonus for 2023.  I am a firm believer that cost savings should start with the CEO. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $95.87 million compared to $98.78 million for the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.30 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $12.05 billion for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $12.49 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $86.54 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $71.93 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.22 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $8.72 million at June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $799 thousand compared to net recoveries of $916 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.43 percent at both June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022. Classified loans totaled $175.14 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $152.67 million at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $29.95 million compared to $37.32 million for the second quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:

  • Debit card fees decreased by $3.15 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the impact of becoming subject to regulations that limit debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") effective at the start of third quarter last year. Accordingly, the second quarter of 2023 is the last quarter that will be impacted for comparability purposes to the prior year as a result of the Company becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment.
  • Mortgage income declined to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.73 million for the second quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the significant increase in mortgage interest rates.
  • Available for sale securities were sold in the second quarter last year for gain on sales of $1.65 million. Securities sales activity in subsequent quarters in 2022 and in the second quarter of 2023 did not generate similar gains.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $475 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.65 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was a larger than normal amount.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $6.04 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $57.61 million compared to $58.33 million for the second quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $31.77 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.15 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $1.34 million in profit sharing expense and $428 thousand in mortgage incentives.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $661 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $513 thousand in FDIC insurance fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 41.61 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in non-interest income from the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.83 billion compared to $13.26 billion at June 30, 2022. Loans totaled $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with loans of $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022.  During the second quarter of 2023, loans grew $201.37 million, or 12.28 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $11.12 billion at June 30, 2022.  

Shareholders' equity was $1.37 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.33 billion at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $490.28 million at June 30, 2023, compared to unrealized losses of $458.25 million at March 31, 2023 and $400.51 million at June 30, 2022.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)


As of


2023

2022

ASSETS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Cash and due from banks

$

255,018

$

224,875

$

293,286

$

227,298

$

242,665

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

23,839

221,336

37,392

138,484

222,899

Investment securities

5,066,262

5,298,557

5,474,359

5,745,443

6,215,036

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,777,429

6,576,060

6,441,699

6,255,286

5,876,281

PPP loans

141

155

169

202

2,301

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,777,570

6,576,215

6,441,868

6,255,488

5,878,582

Allowance for credit losses

(86,541)

(80,818)

(75,834)

(74,108)

(71,932)

Net loans, held-for-investment


6,691,029

6,495,397

6,366,034

6,181,380

5,806,650

Loans, held-for-sale

19,220

11,996

11,965

18,815

26,445

Premises and equipment, net

152,876

153,718

152,973

152,646

149,280

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

1,597

1,825

2,053

2,352

2,658

Other assets

302,115

286,801

322,523

330,445

281,098

Total assets

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,578,483

$

3,890,991

$

4,061,788

$

4,200,792

$

4,104,034

Interest-bearing deposits

7,229,077

7,045,427

6,943,719

6,941,326

7,018,949

Total deposits

10,807,560

10,936,418

11,005,507

11,142,118

11,122,983

Borrowings

587,656

632,927

642,507

774,581

768,364

Other liabilities

62,988

65,788

60,315

61,030

39,847

Shareholders' equity

1,367,233

1,372,853

1,265,737

1,132,615

1,329,018

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Interest income

$

129,005

$

121,508

$

121,137

$

112,728

$

101,981

Interest expense

33,139

25,222

17,100

9,572

3,199

Net interest income

95,866

96,286

104,037

103,156

98,782

Provision for credit losses

5,573

2,781

4,075

3,221

5,350

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

90,293

93,505

99,962

99,935

93,432

Noninterest income

29,947

28,007

28,524

30,943

37,317

Noninterest expense

57,613

57,256

57,778

59,442

58,333

Net income before income taxes

62,627

64,256

70,708

71,436

72,416

Income tax expense

11,754

11,688

12,040

12,095

11,922

Net income

$

50,873

$

52,568

$

58,668

$

59,341

$

60,494
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.36

$

0.37

$

0.41

$

0.42

$

0.42

Net income - diluted

0.36

0.37

0.41

0.41

0.42

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Book value

9.58

9.62

8.87

7.94

9.32

Tangible book value

7.37

7.41

6.66

5.73

7.10

Market value

28.49

31.90

34.40

41.83

39.27

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,741,196

142,703,531

142,657,871

142,628,163

142,586,601

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,700,805

142,665,646

142,619,632

142,524,500

142,682,251

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,087,555

143,066,011

143,071,538

143,126,088

143,238,669
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.58

%

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.76

%

1.82

%

Return on average equity

14.89

16.32

19.87

17.31

17.26

Return on average tangible equity

19.33

21.51

27.20

22.55

22.27

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.29

3.34

3.47

3.38

3.30

Efficiency ratio*

44.74

44.93

42.39

43.10

41.61

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

Six Months Ended

June 30,

INCOME STATEMENTS

2023

2022

Interest income

$

250,513

$

198,990

Interest expense

58,361

4,769

Net interest income

192,152

194,221

Provision for credit losses

8,354

10,132

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

183,798

184,089

Noninterest income

57,954

72,198

Noninterest expense

114,869

117,558

Net income before income taxes

126,883

138,729

Income tax expense

23,442

22,263

Net income

$

103,441

$

116,466







PER COMMON SHARE DATA







Net income - basic

$

0.72

$

0.82

Net income - diluted

0.72

0.81

Cash dividends declared

0.35

0.32

Book value

9.58

9.32

Tangible book value

7.37

7.10

Market value

$

28.49

$

39.27

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,741,196

142,586,601

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,683,322

142,620,838

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,027,503

143,273,391







PERFORMANCE RATIOS





Return on average assets

1.62

%

1.77

%

Return on average equity

15.58

15.24

Return on average tangible equity

20.38

19.18

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.32

3.26

Efficiency ratio*

44.84

42.86

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Balance at beginning of period

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932

$

66,913

Loans charged-off

(1,118)

(288)

(1,225)

(293)

(275)

Loan recoveries

319

565

320

1,409

1,191

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(799)

277

(905)

1,116

916

Provision for loan losses

6,522

4,707

2,631

1,060

4,103

Balance at end of period

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS












Balance at beginning of period

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718

$

7,471

Provision for unfunded commitments

(949)

(1,926)

1,444

2,161

1,247

Balance at end of period

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.18

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

296.13

334.06

311.75

301.02

281.90

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans












(annualized)

0.05

(0.02)

0.06

(0.07)

(0.06)

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Commercial:














C&I

$

1,021,722

$

954,531

$

917,148

$

871,133

$

837,627

PPP

141

155

169

202

2,301

Municipal

215,977

221,379

221,090

214,852

200,577

Total Commercial

1,237,840

1,176,065

1,138,407

1,086,187

1,040,505

Agricultural

82,032

77,017

76,947

76,937

90,420

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

915,221

921,190

959,426

938,051

928,644

Farm

335,644

307,706

306,322

268,139

250,028

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

811,347

737,117

732,089

717,738

636,432

Owner Occupied CRE

1,011,511

1,043,018

954,400

945,665

909,899

Residential

1,698,679

1,628,841

1,575,758

1,536,180

1,412,125

Total Real Estate

4,772,402

4,637,872

4,527,995

4,405,773

4,137,128

Consumer:














Auto

534,603

537,410

550,635

538,798

468,147

Non-Auto

150,693

147,851

147,884

147,793

142,382

Total Consumer

685,296

685,261

698,519

686,591

610,529
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,777,570

$

6,576,215

$

6,441,868

$

6,255,488

$

5,878,582
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

66,960

$

65,141

$

49,382

$

43,149

$

46,512

Substandard

108,179

91,915

101,316

100,568

106,156

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

175,139

$

157,056

$

150,698

$

143,717

$

152,668
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

28,672

$

24,171

$

24,325

$

24,604

$

25,495

Accruing loans 90 days past due

552

22

-

15

22

Total nonperforming loans

29,224

24,193

24,325

24,619

25,517

Foreclosed assets

25

196

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

29,249

$

24,389

$

24,325

$

24,619

$

25,517
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.43

%

0.37

%

0.38

%

0.39

%

0.43

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.23

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

Quarter Ended


2023

2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.48

%

18.68

%

18.22

%

18.03

%

18.50

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.48

18.68

18.22

18.03

18.50

Total capital ratio

19.62

19.79

19.29

19.07

19.54

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.81

11.53

10.96

10.79

10.65

Tangible common equity ratio

8.41

8.33

7.51

6.38

7.83

Equity/Assets ratio

10.66

10.55

9.76

8.64

10.02

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

 June 30,



 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Trust fees

$

9,883

$

9,845

$

10,122

$

10,314

$

9,742

Service charges on deposits

6,310

6,036

6,397

6,399

6,038

Debit card fees

6,720

4,936

5,899

5,587

9,868

Credit card fees

711

609

632

651

700

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,534

2,974

2,904

4,070

5,728

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

46

12

131

334

1,648

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(1)

34

-

349

18

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-

930

(2)

526

6

Interest on loan recoveries

475

346

244

664

1,649

Other noninterest income

2,269

2,285

2,197

2,049

1,920

Total noninterest income

$

29,947

$

28,007

$

28,524

$

30,943

$

37,317
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

31,796

$

31,431

$

32,391

$

33,129

$

31,840

Profit sharing expense

(30)

30

565

763

1,307

Net occupancy expense

3,423

3,430

3,350

3,440

3,292

Equipment expense

2,198

2,127

2,053

2,396

2,346

FDIC insurance premiums

1,417

1,654

1,021

917

904

Debit card expense

3,221

3,199

3,054

3,013

3,200

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,847

2,687

2,814

2,604

2,513

Audit fees

563

540

451

451

450

Printing, stationery and supplies

740

710

473

600

501

Amortization of intangible assets

228

228

299

306

320

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,789

1,475

1,646

1,692

1,554

Operational and other losses

856

931

982

869

782

Software amortization and expense

2,519

2,311

2,420

2,564

2,522

Other noninterest expense

6,046

6,503

6,259

6,698

6,802

Total noninterest expense

$

57,613

$

57,256

$

57,778

$

59,442

$

58,333
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

2,950

$

3,131

$

3,751

$

3,807

$

4,083

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance









Six Months Ended

June 30,

NONINTEREST INCOME

2023

2022

Trust fees

$

19,728

$

19,559

Service charges on deposits

12,346

11,744

Debit card fees

11,656

18,795

Credit card fees

1,320

1,301

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,508

12,061

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

58

1,679

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

33

1,102

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

930

(4)

Interest on loan recoveries

821

1,932

Other noninterest income

4,554

4,029

Total noninterest income

$

57,954

$

72,198






NONINTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

63,227

$

64,380

Profit sharing expense

-

2,905

Net occupancy expense

6,853

6,517

Equipment expense

4,325

4,603

FDIC insurance premiums

3,071

1,773

Debit card expense

6,420

6,164

Legal, tax and professional fees

5,534

5,470

Audit fees

1,103

901

Printing, stationery and supplies

1,450

1,041

Amortization of intangible assets

456

640

Advertising, meals and public relations

3,264

3,047

Operational and other losses

1,787

1,378

Software amortization and expense

4,830

4,979

Other noninterest expense

12,549

13,760

Total noninterest expense

$

114,869

$

117,558






TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

6,080

$

7,866

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023


Mar. 31, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,242

$

30

5.45

%

$

2,507

$

32

5.12

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

119,168

1,553

5.23




143,542

1,618

4.57

Taxable securities

3,589,381

20,032

2.23




3,672,257

20,782

2.26

Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418

11,799

2.85




1,750,533

12,743

2.91

Loans

6,683,276

98,541

5.91




6,500,332

89,464

5.58

Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$

131,955

4.39

%


12,069,171

$

124,639

4.19

%

Noninterest-earning assets

842,284










863,342






Total assets

$

12,889,769









$

12,932,513






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,037,677

$

27,629

1.57

%

$

7,080,518

$

21,812

1.25

%

Borrowings

715,071

5,510

3.09




625,137

3,410

2.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$

33,139

1.71

%


7,705,655

$

25,222

1.33

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143










3,860,472






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

62,227










60,028






Shareholders' equity

1,370,651










1,306,358






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,889,769









$

12,932,513




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)

$

98,816

3.29

%




$

99,417

3.34

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2022


Sept. 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,165

$

36

4.57

%

$

3,107

$

19

2.49

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

160,200

1,579

3.91




248,929

1,413

2.25

Taxable securities

3,761,206

21,152

2.25




4,039,107

20,799

2.06

Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185

15,740

3.15




2,164,829

16,423

3.03

Loans

6,391,703

86,381

5.36




6,082,649

77,880

5.08

Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$

124,888

4.02

%


12,538,621

$

116,534

3.69

%

Noninterest-earning assets

891,972










833,980






Total assets

$

13,209,431









$

13,372,601






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,871,315

$

13,123

0.76

%

$

7,004,478

$

8,787

0.50

%

Borrowings

927,250

3,977

1.70




768,096

784

0.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$

17,100

0.87

%


7,772,574

$

9,571

0.49

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494










4,178,675






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

60,085










61,320






Shareholders' equity

1,171,287










1,360,032






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,209,431









$

13,372,601




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$

107,788

3.47

%




$

106,963

3.38

%

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:








Federal funds sold

$

1,466

$

5

1.45

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

288,784

547

0.76

Taxable securities

4,101,751

19,151

1.87

Tax-exempt securities

2,376,324

17,873

3.01

Loans

5,720,804

68,488

4.80

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$

106,064

3.41

%

Noninterest-earning assets

825,711






Total assets

$

13,314,840






Interest-bearing liabilities:








Deposits

$

7,049,041

$

2,967

0.17

%

Borrowings

730,477

232

0.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$

3,199

0.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

65,475






Shareholders' equity

1,405,640






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,840
















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$

102,865

3.30

%

Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,374

$

62

5.28

%

$

1,241

$

7

1.07

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

131,288

3,172

4.87




230,700

641

0.56

Taxable securities

3,630,591

40,815

2.25




4,166,490

36,974

1.77

Tax exempt securities

1,701,707

24,542

2.88




2,493,523

35,980

2.89

Loans

6,592,310

188,002

5.75




5,604,815

133,254

4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,058,270

$

256,593

4.29

%


12,496,769

$

206,856

3.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets

852,753










785,486






Total assets

$

12,911,023









$

13,282,255






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,058,979

$

49,441

1.41

%

$

6,973,967

$

4,336

0.13

%

Borrowings

670,352

8,920

2.68




755,755

433

0.12

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,729,331

$

58,361

1.52

%


7,729,722

$

4,769

0.12

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,781,876










3,946,483






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                             

61,134










65,239






Shareholders' equity

1,338,682










1,540,811






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,911,023









$

13,282,255




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$

198,232

3.32

%




$

202,087

3.26

%

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance














SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

FIRST FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES BOARD ELECTION AND INCREASED DIVIDEND AT ANNUAL MEETING

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES TO LIVE STREAM ANNUAL MEETING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.