FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $60.49 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022.

As further described below, the results this quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) a $2.92 million decrease in net interest income, (ii) a $3.15 million decrease in debit card fees, (iii) a $2.19 million decrease in mortgage revenues, (iv) a $1.60 million decrease in gains on sale of available for sale securities, and (v) a $1.17 million decrease in interest recoveries on charged off loans. Offsetting these decreases in income was a $1.34 million decrease in profit sharing expense.

"We are pleased with the strong, organic loan growth, our consistent deposit base and the continued growth in net new accounts which was over 4,000 accounts during the quarter. While we continue to experience rising interest expense costs, we have been able to mitigate some of the impact on the net interest margin by investing our bond portfolio cash flows into our higher yielding loan portfolio. In addition, our outlook for mortgage activity has improved with our new team of experienced mortgage lenders in the Bryan, College Station region and increased activity as home buyers seem to have become more accustomed to higher rates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Looking forward, we plan to continue to grow loans and deposits, maintain our strong capital position, manage interest rate risk and reduce expenses. To cut expenses, I have made the personal decision to forgo awards of stock options, restricted stock grants, performance stock grants and my annual bonus for 2023. I am a firm believer that cost savings should start with the CEO. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $95.87 million compared to $98.78 million for the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.30 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $12.05 billion for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $12.49 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $86.54 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $71.93 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.22 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $8.72 million at June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $799 thousand compared to net recoveries of $916 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.43 percent at both June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022. Classified loans totaled $175.14 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $152.67 million at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $29.95 million compared to $37.32 million for the second quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:

Debit card fees decreased by $3.15 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the impact of becoming subject to regulations that limit debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") effective at the start of third quarter last year. Accordingly, the second quarter of 2023 is the last quarter that will be impacted for comparability purposes to the prior year as a result of the Company becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment.

Mortgage income declined to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.73 million for the second quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the significant increase in mortgage interest rates.

Available for sale securities were sold in the second quarter last year for gain on sales of $1.65 million. Securities sales activity in subsequent quarters in 2022 and in the second quarter of 2023 did not generate similar gains.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $475 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.65 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was a larger than normal amount.

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $6.04 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $57.61 million compared to $58.33 million for the second quarter of 2022, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $31.77 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.15 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $1.34 million in profit sharing expense and $428 thousand in mortgage incentives.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $661 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $513 thousand in FDIC insurance fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 41.61 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in non-interest income from the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.83 billion compared to $13.26 billion at June 30, 2022. Loans totaled $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with loans of $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, loans grew $201.37 million, or 12.28 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $11.12 billion at June 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity was $1.37 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.33 billion at March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $490.28 million at June 30, 2023, compared to unrealized losses of $458.25 million at March 31, 2023 and $400.51 million at June 30, 2022.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of



2023



2022

ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 255,018

$ 224,875

$ 293,286

$ 227,298

$ 242,665

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

23,839



221,336



37,392



138,484



222,899

Investment securities

5,066,262



5,298,557



5,474,359



5,745,443



6,215,036

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans 6,777,429



6,576,060



6,441,699



6,255,286



5,876,281

PPP loans

141



155



169



202



2,301

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,777,570



6,576,215



6,441,868



6,255,488



5,878,582

Allowance for credit losses

(86,541)



(80,818)



(75,834)



(74,108)



(71,932)

Net loans, held-for-investment

6,691,029



6,495,397



6,366,034



6,181,380



5,806,650

Loans, held-for-sale

19,220



11,996



11,965



18,815



26,445

Premises and equipment, net

152,876



153,718



152,973



152,646



149,280

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

1,597



1,825



2,053



2,352



2,658

Other assets

302,115



286,801



322,523



330,445



281,098

Total assets $ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,578,483

$ 3,890,991

$ 4,061,788

$ 4,200,792

$ 4,104,034

Interest-bearing deposits

7,229,077



7,045,427



6,943,719



6,941,326



7,018,949

Total deposits

10,807,560



10,936,418



11,005,507



11,142,118



11,122,983

Borrowings

587,656



632,927



642,507



774,581



768,364

Other liabilities

62,988



65,788



60,315



61,030



39,847

Shareholders' equity

1,367,233



1,372,853



1,265,737



1,132,615



1,329,018

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,825,437

$ 13,007,986

$ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income $ 129,005

$ 121,508

$ 121,137

$ 112,728

$ 101,981

Interest expense

33,139



25,222



17,100



9,572



3,199

Net interest income

95,866



96,286



104,037



103,156



98,782

Provision for credit losses

5,573



2,781



4,075



3,221



5,350

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 90,293



93,505



99,962



99,935



93,432

Noninterest income

29,947



28,007



28,524



30,943



37,317

Noninterest expense

57,613



57,256



57,778



59,442



58,333

Net income before income taxes

62,627



64,256



70,708



71,436



72,416

Income tax expense

11,754



11,688



12,040



12,095



11,922

Net income $ 50,873

$ 52,568

$ 58,668

$ 59,341

$ 60,494

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.36

$ 0.37

$ 0.41

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

Net income - diluted

0.36



0.37



0.41



0.41



0.42

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.17



0.17



0.17



0.17

Book value

9.58



9.62



8.87



7.94



9.32

Tangible book value

7.37



7.41



6.66



5.73



7.10

Market value

28.49



31.90



34.40



41.83



39.27

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,741,196



142,703,531



142,657,871



142,628,163



142,586,601

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,700,805



142,665,646



142,619,632



142,524,500



142,682,251

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,087,555



143,066,011



143,071,538



143,126,088



143,238,669

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.58

% 1.65 % 1.76 % 1.76 % 1.82 % Return on average equity

14.89



16.32



19.87



17.31



17.26

Return on average tangible equity

19.33



21.51



27.20



22.55



22.27

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.29



3.34



3.47



3.38



3.30

Efficiency ratio*

44.74



44.93



42.39



43.10



41.61

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance



Six Months Ended

June 30, INCOME STATEMENTS

2023



2022

Interest income $ 250,513

$ 198,990

Interest expense

58,361



4,769

Net interest income

192,152



194,221

Provision for credit losses

8,354



10,132

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 183,798



184,089

Noninterest income

57,954



72,198

Noninterest expense

114,869



117,558

Net income before income taxes

126,883



138,729

Income tax expense

23,442



22,263

Net income $ 103,441

$ 116,466















PER COMMON SHARE DATA











Net income - basic $ 0.72

$ 0.82

Net income - diluted

0.72



0.81

Cash dividends declared

0.35



0.32

Book value

9.58



9.32

Tangible book value

7.37



7.10

Market value $ 28.49

$ 39.27

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,741,196



142,586,601

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,683,322



142,620,838

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,027,503



143,273,391















PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.62 % 1.77 % Return on average equity

15.58



15.24

Return on average tangible equity

20.38



19.18

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.32



3.26

Efficiency ratio*

44.84



42.86

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

Loans charged-off

(1,118)



(288)



(1,225)



(293)



(275)

Loan recoveries

319



565



320



1,409



1,191

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(799)



277



(905)



1,116



916

Provision for loan losses

6,522



4,707



2,631



1,060



4,103

Balance at end of period $ 86,541

$ 80,818

$ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

























Balance at beginning of period $ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

Provision for unfunded commitments

(949)



(1,926)



1,444



2,161



1,247

Balance at end of period $ 9,448

$ 10,397

$ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.28

% 1.23 %

1.18 %

1.18 %

1.22 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

296.13



334.06



311.75



301.02



281.90

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans

























(annualized)

0.05



(0.02)



0.06



(0.07)



(0.06)



































































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,021,722

$ 954,531

$ 917,148

$ 871,133

$ 837,627

PPP

141



155



169



202



2,301

Municipal

215,977



221,379



221,090



214,852



200,577

Total Commercial

1,237,840



1,176,065



1,138,407



1,086,187



1,040,505

Agricultural

82,032



77,017



76,947



76,937



90,420

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

915,221



921,190



959,426



938,051



928,644

Farm

335,644



307,706



306,322



268,139



250,028

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

811,347



737,117



732,089



717,738



636,432

Owner Occupied CRE

1,011,511



1,043,018



954,400



945,665



909,899

Residential

1,698,679



1,628,841



1,575,758



1,536,180



1,412,125

Total Real Estate

4,772,402



4,637,872



4,527,995



4,405,773



4,137,128

Consumer:





























Auto

534,603



537,410



550,635



538,798



468,147

Non-Auto

150,693



147,851



147,884



147,793



142,382

Total Consumer

685,296



685,261



698,519



686,591



610,529

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 6,777,570

$ 6,576,215

$ 6,441,868

$ 6,255,488

$ 5,878,582

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 66,960

$ 65,141

$ 49,382

$ 43,149

$ 46,512

Substandard

108,179



91,915



101,316



100,568



106,156

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 175,139

$ 157,056

$ 150,698

$ 143,717

$ 152,668

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 28,672

$ 24,171

$ 24,325

$ 24,604

$ 25,495

Accruing loans 90 days past due

552



22



-



15



22

Total nonperforming loans

29,224



24,193



24,325



24,619



25,517

Foreclosed assets

25



196



-



-



-

Total nonperforming assets $ 29,249

$ 24,389

$ 24,325

$ 24,619

$ 25,517

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets 0.43

% 0.37 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.43 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.23



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19





Quarter Ended



2023



2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.48

% 18.68 %

18.22 %

18.03 %

18.50 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.48



18.68



18.22



18.03



18.50

Total capital ratio

19.62



19.79



19.29



19.07



19.54

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.81



11.53



10.96



10.79



10.65

Tangible common equity ratio

8.41



8.33



7.51



6.38



7.83

Equity/Assets ratio

10.66



10.55



9.76



8.64



10.02



































Quarter Ended



2023



2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Trust fees $ 9,883

$ 9,845

$ 10,122

$ 10,314

$ 9,742

Service charges on deposits

6,310



6,036



6,397



6,399



6,038

Debit card fees

6,720



4,936



5,899



5,587



9,868

Credit card fees

711



609



632



651



700

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,534



2,974



2,904



4,070



5,728

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 46



12



131



334



1,648

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(1)



34



-



349



18

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



930



(2)



526



6

Interest on loan recoveries

475



346



244



664



1,649

Other noninterest income

2,269



2,285



2,197



2,049



1,920

Total noninterest income $ 29,947

$ 28,007

$ 28,524

$ 30,943

$ 37,317

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 31,796

$ 31,431

$ 32,391

$ 33,129

$ 31,840

Profit sharing expense

(30)



30



565



763



1,307

Net occupancy expense

3,423



3,430



3,350



3,440



3,292

Equipment expense

2,198



2,127



2,053



2,396



2,346

FDIC insurance premiums

1,417



1,654



1,021



917



904

Debit card expense

3,221



3,199



3,054



3,013



3,200

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,847



2,687



2,814



2,604



2,513

Audit fees

563



540



451



451



450

Printing, stationery and supplies

740



710



473



600



501

Amortization of intangible assets

228



228



299



306



320

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,789



1,475



1,646



1,692



1,554

Operational and other losses

856



931



982



869



782

Software amortization and expense

2,519



2,311



2,420



2,564



2,522

Other noninterest expense

6,046



6,503



6,259



6,698



6,802

Total noninterest expense $ 57,613

$ 57,256

$ 57,778

$ 59,442

$ 58,333

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 2,950

$ 3,131

$ 3,751

$ 3,807

$ 4,083

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance





















Six Months Ended

June 30, NONINTEREST INCOME

2023



2022 Trust fees $ 19,728

$ 19,559 Service charges on deposits

12,346



11,744 Debit card fees

11,656



18,795 Credit card fees

1,320



1,301 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,508



12,061 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 58



1,679 Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

33



1,102 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

930



(4) Interest on loan recoveries

821



1,932 Other noninterest income

4,554



4,029 Total noninterest income $ 57,954

$ 72,198











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 63,227

$ 64,380 Profit sharing expense

-



2,905 Net occupancy expense

6,853



6,517 Equipment expense

4,325



4,603 FDIC insurance premiums

3,071



1,773 Debit card expense

6,420



6,164 Legal, tax and professional fees

5,534



5,470 Audit fees

1,103



901 Printing, stationery and supplies

1,450



1,041 Amortization of intangible assets

456



640 Advertising, meals and public relations

3,264



3,047 Operational and other losses

1,787



1,378 Software amortization and expense

4,830



4,979 Other noninterest expense

12,549



13,760 Total noninterest expense $ 114,869

$ 117,558











TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT * $ 6,080

$ 7,866 *Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023





Mar. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,242

$ 30



5.45 %



$ 2,507

$ 32



5.12 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks 119,168



1,553



5.23









143,542



1,618



4.57

Taxable securities

3,589,381



20,032



2.23









3,672,257



20,782



2.26

Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418



11,799



2.85









1,750,533



12,743



2.91

Loans

6,683,276



98,541



5.91









6,500,332



89,464



5.58

Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$ 131,955



4.39 %





12,069,171

$ 124,639



4.19 % Noninterest-earning assets

842,284





















863,342













Total assets $ 12,889,769



















$ 12,932,513













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,037,677

$ 27,629



1.57 %



$ 7,080,518

$ 21,812



1.25 % Borrowings

715,071



5,510



3.09









625,137



3,410



2.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$ 33,139



1.71 %





7,705,655

$ 25,222



1.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143





















3,860,472













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 62,227





















60,028













Shareholders' equity

1,370,651





















1,306,358













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,889,769



















$ 12,932,513

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)



$ 98,816



3.29 %









$ 99,417



3.34 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2022





Sept. 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,165

$ 36



4.57 %



$ 3,107

$ 19



2.49 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks 160,200



1,579



3.91









248,929



1,413



2.25

Taxable securities

3,761,206



21,152



2.25









4,039,107



20,799



2.06

Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185



15,740



3.15









2,164,829



16,423



3.03

Loans

6,391,703



86,381



5.36









6,082,649



77,880



5.08

Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$ 124,888



4.02 %





12,538,621

$ 116,534



3.69 % Noninterest-earning assets

891,972





















833,980













Total assets $ 13,209,431



















$ 13,372,601













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,871,315

$ 13,123



0.76 %



$ 7,004,478

$ 8,787



0.50 % Borrowings

927,250



3,977



1.70









768,096



784



0.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$ 17,100



0.87 %





7,772,574

$ 9,571



0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494





















4,178,675













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,085





















61,320













Shareholders' equity

1,171,287





















1,360,032













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,209,431



















$ 13,372,601

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$ 107,788



3.47 %









$ 106,963



3.38 %



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Federal funds sold $ 1,466

$ 5



1.45 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks 288,784



547



0.76

Taxable securities

4,101,751



19,151



1.87

Tax-exempt securities

2,376,324



17,873



3.01

Loans

5,720,804



68,488



4.80

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$ 106,064



3.41 % Noninterest-earning assets

825,711













Total assets $ 13,314,840













Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 7,049,041

$ 2,967



0.17 % Borrowings

730,477



232



0.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$ 3,199



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,475













Shareholders' equity

1,405,640













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,314,840

































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$ 102,865



3.30 %



Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023





June 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,374

$ 62



5.28 %



$ 1,241

$ 7



1.07 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks 131,288



3,172



4.87









230,700



641



0.56

Taxable securities

3,630,591



40,815



2.25









4,166,490



36,974



1.77

Tax exempt securities

1,701,707



24,542



2.88









2,493,523



35,980



2.89

Loans

6,592,310



188,002



5.75









5,604,815



133,254



4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,058,270

$ 256,593



4.29 %





12,496,769

$ 206,856



3.34 % Noninterest-earning assets

852,753





















785,486













Total assets $ 12,911,023



















$ 13,282,255













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,058,979

$ 49,441



1.41 %



$ 6,973,967

$ 4,336



0.13 % Borrowings

670,352



8,920



2.68









755,755



433



0.12

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,729,331

$ 58,361



1.52 %





7,729,722

$ 4,769



0.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,781,876





















3,946,483













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,134





















65,239













Shareholders' equity

1,338,682





















1,540,811













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,911,023



















$ 13,282,255

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*

$ 198,232



3.32 %









$ 202,087



3.26 % *Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance































