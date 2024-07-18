FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the same quarter a year ago and $53.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the linked quarter.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets. As always, we appreciate the support of customers, shareholders, and employees."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $103.27 million compared to $95.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.24 million for the first quarter 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Increased margins are primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows are reinvested in the loan portfolio. Average interest-earning assets were $12.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12.05 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $808 thousand for the first quarter 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $86.54 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.28 percent of loans and $89.56 million at March 31, 2024 or 1.24 percent of total loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.43 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 and $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $302 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.43 percent at June 30, 2023 and 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $219.26 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $175.14 million at June 30, 2023 and $201.59 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and classified loans in the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to one owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.27 million compared to $29.95 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

Trust fee income increased $1.83 million from the second quarter 2023 and $335 thousand from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees.

from the second quarter 2023 and from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees. Debit card fees decreased by $1.58 million for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased $254 thousand from the first quarter 2024.

for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased from the first quarter 2024. Mortgage income increased to $3.69 million compared to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year.

compared to for the second quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year. Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower revenue from overdraft fee income.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $65.01 million compared to $57.61 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.47 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.77 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $1.93 million in profit sharing expense, $1.65 million in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and $1.33 million in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses.

for the second quarter of 2024, compared to in the second quarter of 2023 and for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of in profit sharing expense, in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.69 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees. Non-interest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $283 thousand from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.08 million increase in legal, tax and professional fees, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $457 thousand and $385 thousand in operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related to the increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.

As of June 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.16 billion compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023, and $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.52 billion on June 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023 and $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, loans grew $290.32 million, or 16.15 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024, balances. Loans have grown $370.94 million or 10.43 percent year-to-date. Deposits totaled $11.41 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023 and $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity was $1.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to accumulated earnings. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.56 million at June 30, 2024, compared to unrealized losses of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2024



2023

ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 263,262

$ 222,464

$ 281,354

$ 208,277

$ 255,018

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

103,315



365,397



255,237



180,008



23,839

Federal funds sold

2,800



12,300



-



-



-

Investment securities

4,573,024



4,658,526



4,732,762



4,652,537



5,066,262

Loans, held-for-investment

7,519,733



7,229,410



7,148,791



6,994,696



6,777,570

Allowance for credit losses

(95,170)



(89,562)



(88,734)



(89,714)



(86,541)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,424,563



7,139,848



7,060,057



6,904,982



6,691,029

Loans, held-for-sale

19,668



16,109



14,253



12,229



19,220

Premises and equipment, net

153,075



151,953



151,788



152,936



152,876

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

828



984



1,141



1,369



1,597

Other assets

310,059



310,096



295,521



351,599



302,115

Total assets $ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,289,032

$ 3,348,147

$ 3,435,586

$ 3,477,553

$ 3,578,483

Interest-bearing deposits

8,120,125



7,941,661



7,702,714



7,238,970



7,229,077

Total deposits

11,409,157



11,289,808



11,138,300



10,716,523



10,807,560

Repurchase agreements

138,950



307,297



381,928



621,791



559,479

Borrowings

23,703



26,803



22,153



129,753



28,177

Trade date payable

-



-



-



2,500



-

Other liabilities

73,239



75,883



64,313



66,741



62,988

Shareholders' equity

1,519,026



1,491,367



1,498,900



1,240,110



1,367,233

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

$ 12,825,437



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income $ 153,673

$ 149,495

$ 142,207

$ 135,351

$ 129,005

Interest expense

50,400



49,253



44,699



41,202



33,139

Net interest income

103,273



100,242



97,508



94,149



95,866

Provision for credit losses

5,888



808



-



2,276



5,573

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

97,385



99,434



97,508



91,873



90,293

Noninterest income

31,268



29,383



21,979



28,070



29,947

Noninterest expense

65,012



63,940



63,474



59,539



57,613

Net income before income taxes

63,641



64,877



56,013



60,404



62,627

Income tax expense

11,156



11,480



10,031



10,848



11,754

Net income $ 52,485

$ 53,397

$ 45,982

$ 49,556

$ 50,873

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.32

$ 0.35

$ 0.36

Net income - diluted

0.37



0.37



0.32



0.35



0.36

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18

Book value

10.63



10.44



10.50



8.69



9.58

Tangible book value

8.43



8.24



8.30



6.48



7.37

Market value

29.53



32.81



30.30



25.12



28.49

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,848,909



142,817,159



142,716,939



142,677,069



142,741,196

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,814,363



142,724,674



142,680,263



142,707,260



142,700,805

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,088,930



143,029,449



143,069,900



143,149,373



143,087,555

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.61 %

1.62 %

1.42 %

1.53 %

1.58 % Return on average equity

14.43



14.43



14.26



14.51



14.89

Return on average tangible equity

18.38



18.29



18.92



18.90



19.33

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.48



3.34



3.33



3.22



3.29

Efficiency ratio

47.41



48.37



51.97



47.62



44.74



































Six Months Ended



















June 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2024



2023



















Interest income $ 303,167

$ 250,513



















Interest expense

99,653



58,361



















Net interest income

203,514



192,152



















Provision for credit losses

6,695



8,354



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

196,819



183,798



















Noninterest income

60,651



57,954



















Noninterest expense

128,952



114,869



















Net income before income taxes

128,518



126,883



















Income tax expense

22,636



23,442



















Net income $ 105,882

$ 103,441



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.72



















Net income - diluted

0.74



0.72



















Cash dividends declared

0.36



0.35



















Book value

10.63



9.58



















Tangible book value

8.43



7.37



















Market value $ 29.53

$ 28.49



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,848,909



142,741,196



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,769,518



142,683,322



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,067,193



143,027,503



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.62 %

1.62 %

















Return on average equity

14.43



15.58



















Return on average tangible equity

18.33



20.38



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.41



3.32



















Efficiency ratio

47.88



44.84





















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

$ 80,818

Loans charged-off

(702)



(850)



(1,213)



(1,080)



(1,118)

Loan recoveries

400



422



233



432



319

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(302)



(428)



(980)



(648)



(799)

Provision for loan losses

5,910



1,256



-



3,821



6,522

Balance at end of period $ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

$ 10,397

Provision for unfunded commitments

(22)



(448)



-



(1,545)



(949)

Balance at end of period $ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.28 %

1.28 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

157.20



247.48



256.36



229.44



296.13

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.02



0.02



0.06



0.04



0.05



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,141,990

$ 1,191,516

$ 1,164,811

$ 1,108,240

$ 1,021,863

Municipal

359,124



211,013



214,850



218,358



215,977

Total Commercial

1,501,114



1,402,529



1,379,661



1,326,598



1,237,840

Agricultural

86,186



87,882



84,890



81,876



82,032

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

986,394



921,773



963,158



929,570



915,221

Farm

318,597



311,002



344,954



341,052



335,644

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

815,713



853,721



827,969



828,900



811,347

Owner Occupied CRE

1,049,715



1,032,845



1,037,281



1,002,913



1,011,511

Residential

1,990,604



1,918,573



1,834,593



1,788,913



1,698,679

Total Real Estate

5,161,023



5,037,914



5,007,955



4,891,348



4,772,402

Consumer:





























Auto

615,192



549,837



521,859



540,382



534,603

Non-Auto

156,218



151,248



154,426



154,492



150,693

Total Consumer

771,410



701,085



676,285



694,874



685,296

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,519,733

$ 7,229,410

$ 7,148,791

$ 6,994,696

$ 6,777,570

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 57,864

$ 62,623

$ 40,834

$ 60,939

$ 66,960

Substandard

161,399



138,964



135,379



118,166



108,179

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 219,263

$ 201,587

$ 176,213

$ 179,105

$ 175,139

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 60,311

$ 36,157

$ 33,609

$ 38,812

$ 28,672

Accruing loans 90 days past due

231



33



1,004



289



552

Total nonperforming loans

60,542



36,190



34,613



39,101



29,224

Foreclosed assets

647



1,014



483



597



25

Total nonperforming assets $ 61,189

$ 37,204

$ 35,096

$ 39,698

$ 29,249

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.81 %

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.57 %

0.43 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.46



0.28



0.27



0.31



0.23





Quarter Ended



2024



2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.42 %

18.60 %

18.50 %

18.35 %

18.48 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.42



18.60



18.50



18.35



18.48

Total capital ratio

19.55



19.70



19.62



19.49



19.62

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.40



12.12



12.06



12.00



11.81

Tangible common equity ratio

9.38



9.14



9.26



7.42



8.41

Equity/Assets ratio

11.54



11.31



11.44



9.71



10.66



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Trust fees $ 11,714

$ 11,379

$ 10,678

$ 10,050

$ 9,883

Service charges on deposits

6,009



6,246



6,523



6,509



6,310

Debit card fees

5,145



4,891



5,024



5,041



6,720

Credit card fees

672



631



631



694



711

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,687



3,128



1,940



3,442



3,534

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



-



(6,205)



(972)



46

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(58)



-



23



(10)



(1)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

2



-



(101)



696



-

Interest on loan recoveries

664



555



536



698



475

Other noninterest income

3,433



2,553



2,930



1,922



2,269

Total noninterest income $ 31,268

$ 29,383

$ 21,979

$ 28,070

$ 29,947

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 35,569

$ 35,003

$ 34,560

$ 32,755

$ 31,796

Profit sharing expense

1,903



1,680



1,193



180



(30)

Net occupancy expense

3,618



3,470



3,348



3,565



3,423

Equipment expense

2,233



2,237



2,020



2,200



2,198

FDIC insurance premiums

1,508



1,965



3,105



1,573



1,417

Debit card expense

3,242



3,058



3,229



3,284



3,221

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,809



2,734



3,125



3,007



2,847

Audit fees

453



333



587



551



563

Printing, stationery and supplies

425



447



492



512



740

Amortization of intangible assets

157



157



228



228



228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,466



1,455



1,146



1,622



1,789

Operational and other losses

769



1,154



1,096



959



856

Software amortization and expense

3,158



3,005



3,017



2,441



2,519

Other noninterest expense

6,702



7,242



6,328



6,662



6,046

Total noninterest expense $ 65,012

$ 63,940

$ 63,474

$ 59,539

$ 57,613

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 2,572

$ 2,573

$ 2,649

$ 2,823

$ 2,950



































Six Months Ended





















June 30,



















NONINTEREST INCOME

2024



2023



















Trust fees $ 23,093

$ 19,728



















Service charges on deposits

12,255



12,346



















Debit card fees

10,036



11,656



















Credit card fees

1,303



1,320



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,815



6,508



















Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



58



















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

(58)



33



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

2



930



















Interest on loan recoveries

1,219



821



















Other noninterest income

5,986



4,554



















Total noninterest income $ 60,651

$ 57,954



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 70,572

$ 63,227



















Profit sharing expense

3,583



-



















Net occupancy expense

7,088



6,853



















Equipment expense

4,470



4,325



















FDIC insurance premiums

3,473



3,071



















Debit card expense

6,300



6,420



















Legal, tax and professional fees

6,543



5,534



















Audit fees

786



1,103



















Printing, stationery and supplies

872



1,450



















Amortization of intangible assets

314



456



















Advertising, meals and public relations

2,920



3,264



















Operational and other losses

1,923



1,787



















Software amortization and expense

6,163



4,830



















Other noninterest expense

13,945



12,549



















Total noninterest expense $ 128,952

$ 114,869



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 5,145

$ 6,080





















































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024





Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 5,160

$ 74



5.81 %





$ 3,923

$ 57



5.85 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

159,707



2,292



5.77









344,969



4,657



5.43

Taxable securities

3,250,684



19,912



2.45









3,376,324



19,952



2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,404,706



9,730



2.77









1,434,505



9,794



2.73

Loans

7,405,297



124,237



6.75









7,205,424



117,608



6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,225,554

$ 156,245



5.14 %







12,365,145

$ 152,068



4.95 % Noninterest-earning assets

855,719





















864,885













Total assets $ 13,081,273



















$ 13,230,030













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,020,247

$ 48,414



2.43 %





$ 7,878,094

$ 45,250



2.31 % Repurchase Agreements

212,590



1,895



3.59









317,439



2,562



3.25

Borrowings

22,932



91



1.60









132,963



1,441



4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,255,769

$ 50,400



2.46 %







8,328,496

$ 49,253



2.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,289,906





















3,346,757













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

72,464





















66,134













Shareholders' equity

1,463,134





















1,488,643













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,081,273



















$ 13,230,030

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 105,845



3.48 %











$ 102,815



3.34 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023





Sept. 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,768

$ 25



5.72 %





$ 2,383

$ 35



5.79 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839



1,961



5.33









55,231



757



5.44

Taxable securities

3,317,114



19,686



2.37









3,429,290



19,425



2.27

Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148



10,188



2.89









1,578,660



11,085



2.81

Loans

7,052,463



112,996



6.36









6,894,064



106,872



6.15

Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$ 144,856



4.82 %







11,959,628

$ 138,174



4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets

886,811





















850,855













Total assets $ 12,814,143



















$ 12,810,483













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,371,260

$ 39,225



2.11 %





$ 7,259,252

$ 36,165



1.98 % Repurchase Agreements

558,592



4,627



3.29









567,064



4,518



3.16

Borrowings

78,066



847



4.30









54,124



519



3.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$ 44,699



2.21 %







7,880,440

$ 41,202



2.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544





















3,509,809













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,524





















65,094













Shareholders' equity

1,279,157





















1,355,140













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,814,143



















$ 12,810,483

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 100,157



3.33 %











$ 96,972



3.22 %













































Three Months Ended

























June 30, 2023



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,242

$ 30



5.45 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

119,168



1,553



5.23

























Taxable securities

3,589,381



20,032



2.23

























Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418



11,799



2.85

























Loans

6,683,276



98,541



5.91

























Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$ 131,955



4.39 %























Noninterest-earning assets

842,284





































Total assets $ 12,889,769





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,037,677

$ 27,629



1.57 %























Repurchase Agreements

570,071



3,949



2.78

























Borrowings

145,000



1,561



4.32

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$ 33,139



1.71 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

62,227





































Shareholders' equity

1,370,651





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,889,769

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 98,816



3.29 %





































































Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024





June 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 4,541

$ 131



5.82 %





$ 2,374

$ 62



5.28 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

252,338



6,948



5.54









131,288



3,172



4.87

Taxable securities

3,313,504



39,864



2.41









3,630,591



40,815



2.25

Tax exempt securities

1,419,606



19,524



2.75









1,701,707



24,542



2.88

Loans

7,305,361



241,846



6.66









6,592,310



188,002



5.75

Total interest-earning assets

12,295,350

$ 308,313



5.04 %







12,058,270

$ 256,593



4.29 % Noninterest-earning assets

860,302





















852,753













Total assets $ 13,155,652



















$ 12,911,023













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,949,170

$ 93,666



2.37 %





$ 7,058,979

$ 49,441



1.41 % Repurchase Agreements

265,014



4,457



3.38









573,672



6,994



2.46

Borrowings

77,947



1,530



3.95









96,680



1,926



4.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,292,131

$ 99,653



2.42 %







7,729,331

$ 58,361



1.52 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,318,332





















3,781,876













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

69,300





















61,134













Shareholders' equity

1,475,889





















1,338,682













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,155,652



















$ 12,911,023

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 208,660



3.41 %











$ 198,232



3.32 %













































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.