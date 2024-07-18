FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS
ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the same quarter a year ago and $53.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the linked quarter.
"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets. As always, we appreciate the support of customers, shareholders, and employees."
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $103.27 million compared to $95.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.24 million for the first quarter 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Increased margins are primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows are reinvested in the loan portfolio. Average interest-earning assets were $12.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12.05 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $808 thousand for the first quarter 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $86.54 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.28 percent of loans and $89.56 million at March 31, 2024 or 1.24 percent of total loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.43 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 and $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.
For the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $302 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.43 percent at June 30, 2023 and 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $219.26 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $175.14 million at June 30, 2023 and $201.59 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and classified loans in the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to one owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.27 million compared to $29.95 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:
- Trust fee income increased $1.83 million from the second quarter 2023 and $335 thousand from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees.
- Debit card fees decreased by $1.58 million for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased $254 thousand from the first quarter 2024.
- Mortgage income increased to $3.69 million compared to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year.
- Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower revenue from overdraft fee income.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $65.01 million compared to $57.61 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.47 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.77 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $1.93 million in profit sharing expense, $1.65 million in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and $1.33 million in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.69 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees. Non-interest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $283 thousand from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.08 million increase in legal, tax and professional fees, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $457 thousand and $385 thousand in operational and other losses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related to the increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.
As of June 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.16 billion compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023, and $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.52 billion on June 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023 and $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, loans grew $290.32 million, or 16.15 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024, balances. Loans have grown $370.94 million or 10.43 percent year-to-date. Deposits totaled $11.41 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023 and $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity was $1.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to accumulated earnings. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.56 million at June 30, 2024, compared to unrealized losses of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
As of
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
263,262
|
$
|
222,464
|
$
|
281,354
|
$
|
208,277
|
$
|
255,018
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
|
103,315
|
365,397
|
255,237
|
180,008
|
23,839
|
Federal funds sold
|
2,800
|
12,300
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Investment securities
|
4,573,024
|
4,658,526
|
4,732,762
|
4,652,537
|
5,066,262
|
Loans, held-for-investment
|
7,519,733
|
7,229,410
|
7,148,791
|
6,994,696
|
6,777,570
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(95,170)
|
(89,562)
|
(88,734)
|
(89,714)
|
(86,541)
|
Net loans, held-for-investment
|
7,424,563
|
7,139,848
|
7,060,057
|
6,904,982
|
6,691,029
|
Loans, held-for-sale
|
19,668
|
16,109
|
14,253
|
12,229
|
19,220
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
153,075
|
151,953
|
151,788
|
152,936
|
152,876
|
Goodwill
|
313,481
|
313,481
|
313,481
|
313,481
|
313,481
|
Other intangible assets
|
828
|
984
|
1,141
|
1,369
|
1,597
|
Other assets
|
310,059
|
310,096
|
295,521
|
351,599
|
302,115
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,164,075
|
$
|
13,191,158
|
$
|
13,105,594
|
$
|
12,777,418
|
$
|
12,825,437
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
3,289,032
|
$
|
3,348,147
|
$
|
3,435,586
|
$
|
3,477,553
|
$
|
3,578,483
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
8,120,125
|
7,941,661
|
7,702,714
|
7,238,970
|
7,229,077
|
Total deposits
|
11,409,157
|
11,289,808
|
11,138,300
|
10,716,523
|
10,807,560
|
Repurchase agreements
|
138,950
|
307,297
|
381,928
|
621,791
|
559,479
|
Borrowings
|
23,703
|
26,803
|
22,153
|
129,753
|
28,177
|
Trade date payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,500
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
73,239
|
75,883
|
64,313
|
66,741
|
62,988
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,519,026
|
1,491,367
|
1,498,900
|
1,240,110
|
1,367,233
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,164,075
|
$
|
13,191,158
|
$
|
13,105,594
|
$
|
12,777,418
|
$
|
12,825,437
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Interest income
|
$
|
153,673
|
$
|
149,495
|
$
|
142,207
|
$
|
135,351
|
$
|
129,005
|
Interest expense
|
50,400
|
49,253
|
44,699
|
41,202
|
33,139
|
Net interest income
|
103,273
|
100,242
|
97,508
|
94,149
|
95,866
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5,888
|
808
|
-
|
2,276
|
5,573
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
97,385
|
99,434
|
97,508
|
91,873
|
90,293
|
Noninterest income
|
31,268
|
29,383
|
21,979
|
28,070
|
29,947
|
Noninterest expense
|
65,012
|
63,940
|
63,474
|
59,539
|
57,613
|
Net income before income taxes
|
63,641
|
64,877
|
56,013
|
60,404
|
62,627
|
Income tax expense
|
11,156
|
11,480
|
10,031
|
10,848
|
11,754
|
Net income
|
$
|
52,485
|
$
|
53,397
|
$
|
45,982
|
$
|
49,556
|
$
|
50,873
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.36
|
Net income - diluted
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
0.32
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
Book value
|
10.63
|
10.44
|
10.50
|
8.69
|
9.58
|
Tangible book value
|
8.43
|
8.24
|
8.30
|
6.48
|
7.37
|
Market value
|
29.53
|
32.81
|
30.30
|
25.12
|
28.49
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
142,848,909
|
142,817,159
|
142,716,939
|
142,677,069
|
142,741,196
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
142,814,363
|
142,724,674
|
142,680,263
|
142,707,260
|
142,700,805
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
143,088,930
|
143,029,449
|
143,069,900
|
143,149,373
|
143,087,555
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
14.43
|
14.43
|
14.26
|
14.51
|
14.89
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
18.38
|
18.29
|
18.92
|
18.90
|
19.33
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.48
|
3.34
|
3.33
|
3.22
|
3.29
|
Efficiency ratio
|
47.41
|
48.37
|
51.97
|
47.62
|
44.74
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest income
|
$
|
303,167
|
$
|
250,513
|
Interest expense
|
99,653
|
58,361
|
Net interest income
|
203,514
|
192,152
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,695
|
8,354
|
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
|
196,819
|
183,798
|
Noninterest income
|
60,651
|
57,954
|
Noninterest expense
|
128,952
|
114,869
|
Net income before income taxes
|
128,518
|
126,883
|
Income tax expense
|
22,636
|
23,442
|
Net income
|
$
|
105,882
|
$
|
103,441
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.74
|
$
|
0.72
|
Net income - diluted
|
0.74
|
0.72
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.36
|
0.35
|
Book value
|
10.63
|
9.58
|
Tangible book value
|
8.43
|
7.37
|
Market value
|
$
|
29.53
|
$
|
28.49
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
142,848,909
|
142,741,196
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
142,769,518
|
142,683,322
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
143,067,193
|
143,027,503
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
14.43
|
15.58
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
18.33
|
20.38
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.41
|
3.32
|
Efficiency ratio
|
47.88
|
44.84
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
89,562
|
$
|
88,734
|
$
|
89,714
|
$
|
86,541
|
$
|
80,818
|
Loans charged-off
|
(702)
|
(850)
|
(1,213)
|
(1,080)
|
(1,118)
|
Loan recoveries
|
400
|
422
|
233
|
432
|
319
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
(302)
|
(428)
|
(980)
|
(648)
|
(799)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
5,910
|
1,256
|
-
|
3,821
|
6,522
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
95,170
|
$
|
89,562
|
$
|
88,734
|
$
|
89,714
|
$
|
86,541
|
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
7,455
|
$
|
7,903
|
$
|
7,903
|
$
|
9,448
|
$
|
10,397
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(22)
|
(448)
|
-
|
(1,545)
|
(949)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
7,433
|
$
|
7,455
|
$
|
7,903
|
$
|
7,903
|
$
|
9,448
|
Allowance for loan losses /
|
period-end loans held-for-investment
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses /
|
nonperforming loans
|
157.20
|
247.48
|
256.36
|
229.44
|
296.13
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
|
(annualized)
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Commercial:
|
C&I
|
$
|
1,141,990
|
$
|
1,191,516
|
$
|
1,164,811
|
$
|
1,108,240
|
$
|
1,021,863
|
Municipal
|
359,124
|
211,013
|
214,850
|
218,358
|
215,977
|
Total Commercial
|
1,501,114
|
1,402,529
|
1,379,661
|
1,326,598
|
1,237,840
|
Agricultural
|
86,186
|
87,882
|
84,890
|
81,876
|
82,032
|
Real Estate:
|
Construction & Development
|
986,394
|
921,773
|
963,158
|
929,570
|
915,221
|
Farm
|
318,597
|
311,002
|
344,954
|
341,052
|
335,644
|
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
|
815,713
|
853,721
|
827,969
|
828,900
|
811,347
|
Owner Occupied CRE
|
1,049,715
|
1,032,845
|
1,037,281
|
1,002,913
|
1,011,511
|
Residential
|
1,990,604
|
1,918,573
|
1,834,593
|
1,788,913
|
1,698,679
|
Total Real Estate
|
5,161,023
|
5,037,914
|
5,007,955
|
4,891,348
|
4,772,402
|
Consumer:
|
Auto
|
615,192
|
549,837
|
521,859
|
540,382
|
534,603
|
Non-Auto
|
156,218
|
151,248
|
154,426
|
154,492
|
150,693
|
Total Consumer
|
771,410
|
701,085
|
676,285
|
694,874
|
685,296
|
Total loans held-for-investment
|
$
|
7,519,733
|
$
|
7,229,410
|
$
|
7,148,791
|
$
|
6,994,696
|
$
|
6,777,570
|
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
|
Special Mention
|
$
|
57,864
|
$
|
62,623
|
$
|
40,834
|
$
|
60,939
|
$
|
66,960
|
Substandard
|
161,399
|
138,964
|
135,379
|
118,166
|
108,179
|
Doubtful
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total classified loans
|
$
|
219,263
|
$
|
201,587
|
$
|
176,213
|
$
|
179,105
|
$
|
175,139
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
60,311
|
$
|
36,157
|
$
|
33,609
|
$
|
38,812
|
$
|
28,672
|
Accruing loans 90 days past due
|
231
|
33
|
1,004
|
289
|
552
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
60,542
|
36,190
|
34,613
|
39,101
|
29,224
|
Foreclosed assets
|
647
|
1,014
|
483
|
597
|
25
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
61,189
|
$
|
37,204
|
$
|
35,096
|
$
|
39,698
|
$
|
29,249
|
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
|
0.81
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.57
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
As a % of end of period total assets
|
0.46
|
0.28
|
0.27
|
0.31
|
0.23
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
18.42
|
%
|
18.60
|
%
|
18.50
|
%
|
18.35
|
%
|
18.48
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
18.42
|
18.60
|
18.50
|
18.35
|
18.48
|
Total capital ratio
|
19.55
|
19.70
|
19.62
|
19.49
|
19.62
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
12.40
|
12.12
|
12.06
|
12.00
|
11.81
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
9.38
|
9.14
|
9.26
|
7.42
|
8.41
|
Equity/Assets ratio
|
11.54
|
11.31
|
11.44
|
9.71
|
10.66
|
Quarter Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
11,714
|
$
|
11,379
|
$
|
10,678
|
$
|
10,050
|
$
|
9,883
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,009
|
6,246
|
6,523
|
6,509
|
6,310
|
Debit card fees
|
5,145
|
4,891
|
5,024
|
5,041
|
6,720
|
Credit card fees
|
672
|
631
|
631
|
694
|
711
|
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
|
3,687
|
3,128
|
1,940
|
3,442
|
3,534
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
-
|
-
|
(6,205)
|
(972)
|
46
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
(58)
|
-
|
23
|
(10)
|
(1)
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
2
|
-
|
(101)
|
696
|
-
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
664
|
555
|
536
|
698
|
475
|
Other noninterest income
|
3,433
|
2,553
|
2,930
|
1,922
|
2,269
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
31,268
|
$
|
29,383
|
$
|
21,979
|
$
|
28,070
|
$
|
29,947
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
35,569
|
$
|
35,003
|
$
|
34,560
|
$
|
32,755
|
$
|
31,796
|
Profit sharing expense
|
1,903
|
1,680
|
1,193
|
180
|
(30)
|
Net occupancy expense
|
3,618
|
3,470
|
3,348
|
3,565
|
3,423
|
Equipment expense
|
2,233
|
2,237
|
2,020
|
2,200
|
2,198
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
1,508
|
1,965
|
3,105
|
1,573
|
1,417
|
Debit card expense
|
3,242
|
3,058
|
3,229
|
3,284
|
3,221
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
3,809
|
2,734
|
3,125
|
3,007
|
2,847
|
Audit fees
|
453
|
333
|
587
|
551
|
563
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
425
|
447
|
492
|
512
|
740
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
157
|
157
|
228
|
228
|
228
|
Advertising, meals and public relations
|
1,466
|
1,455
|
1,146
|
1,622
|
1,789
|
Operational and other losses
|
769
|
1,154
|
1,096
|
959
|
856
|
Software amortization and expense
|
3,158
|
3,005
|
3,017
|
2,441
|
2,519
|
Other noninterest expense
|
6,702
|
7,242
|
6,328
|
6,662
|
6,046
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
65,012
|
$
|
63,940
|
$
|
63,474
|
$
|
59,539
|
$
|
57,613
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
2,572
|
$
|
2,573
|
$
|
2,649
|
$
|
2,823
|
$
|
2,950
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
2024
|
2023
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
23,093
|
$
|
19,728
|
Service charges on deposits
|
12,255
|
12,346
|
Debit card fees
|
10,036
|
11,656
|
Credit card fees
|
1,303
|
1,320
|
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
|
6,815
|
6,508
|
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
-
|
58
|
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|
(58)
|
33
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
2
|
930
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
1,219
|
821
|
Other noninterest income
|
5,986
|
4,554
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
60,651
|
$
|
57,954
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
70,572
|
$
|
63,227
|
Profit sharing expense
|
3,583
|
-
|
Net occupancy expense
|
7,088
|
6,853
|
Equipment expense
|
4,470
|
4,325
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
3,473
|
3,071
|
Debit card expense
|
6,300
|
6,420
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
6,543
|
5,534
|
Audit fees
|
786
|
1,103
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
872
|
1,450
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
314
|
456
|
Advertising, meals and public relations
|
2,920
|
3,264
|
Operational and other losses
|
1,923
|
1,787
|
Software amortization and expense
|
6,163
|
4,830
|
Other noninterest expense
|
13,945
|
12,549
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
128,952
|
$
|
114,869
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
5,145
|
$
|
6,080
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2024
|
Mar. 31, 2024
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
5,160
|
$
|
74
|
5.81
|
%
|
$
|
3,923
|
$
|
57
|
5.85
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
159,707
|
2,292
|
5.77
|
344,969
|
4,657
|
5.43
|
Taxable securities
|
3,250,684
|
19,912
|
2.45
|
3,376,324
|
19,952
|
2.36
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
1,404,706
|
9,730
|
2.77
|
1,434,505
|
9,794
|
2.73
|
Loans
|
7,405,297
|
124,237
|
6.75
|
7,205,424
|
117,608
|
6.56
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
12,225,554
|
$
|
156,245
|
5.14
|
%
|
12,365,145
|
$
|
152,068
|
4.95
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
855,719
|
864,885
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,081,273
|
$
|
13,230,030
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,020,247
|
$
|
48,414
|
2.43
|
%
|
$
|
7,878,094
|
$
|
45,250
|
2.31
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
212,590
|
1,895
|
3.59
|
317,439
|
2,562
|
3.25
|
Borrowings
|
22,932
|
91
|
1.60
|
132,963
|
1,441
|
4.36
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
8,255,769
|
$
|
50,400
|
2.46
|
%
|
8,328,496
|
$
|
49,253
|
2.38
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
3,289,906
|
3,346,757
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
72,464
|
66,134
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,463,134
|
1,488,643
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,081,273
|
$
|
13,230,030
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
105,845
|
3.48
|
%
|
$
|
102,815
|
3.34
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2023
|
Sept. 30, 2023
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
1,768
|
$
|
25
|
5.72
|
%
|
$
|
2,383
|
$
|
35
|
5.79
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
145,839
|
1,961
|
5.33
|
55,231
|
757
|
5.44
|
Taxable securities
|
3,317,114
|
19,686
|
2.37
|
3,429,290
|
19,425
|
2.27
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
1,410,148
|
10,188
|
2.89
|
1,578,660
|
11,085
|
2.81
|
Loans
|
7,052,463
|
112,996
|
6.36
|
6,894,064
|
106,872
|
6.15
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
11,927,332
|
$
|
144,856
|
4.82
|
%
|
11,959,628
|
$
|
138,174
|
4.58
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
886,811
|
850,855
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,814,143
|
$
|
12,810,483
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
7,371,260
|
$
|
39,225
|
2.11
|
%
|
$
|
7,259,252
|
$
|
36,165
|
1.98
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
558,592
|
4,627
|
3.29
|
567,064
|
4,518
|
3.16
|
Borrowings
|
78,066
|
847
|
4.30
|
54,124
|
519
|
3.80
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
8,007,918
|
$
|
44,699
|
2.21
|
%
|
7,880,440
|
$
|
41,202
|
2.07
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
3,461,544
|
3,509,809
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
65,524
|
65,094
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,279,157
|
1,355,140
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
12,814,143
|
$
|
12,810,483
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
100,157
|
3.33
|
%
|
$
|
96,972
|
3.22
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
2,242
|
$
|
30
|
5.45
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
119,168
|
1,553
|
5.23
|
Taxable securities
|
3,589,381
|
20,032
|
2.23
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
1,653,418
|
11,799
|
2.85
|
Loans
|
6,683,276
|
98,541
|
5.91
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
12,047,485
|
$
|
131,955
|
4.39
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
842,284
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,889,769
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
7,037,677
|
$
|
27,629
|
1.57
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
570,071
|
3,949
|
2.78
|
Borrowings
|
145,000
|
1,561
|
4.32
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
7,752,748
|
$
|
33,139
|
1.71
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
3,704,143
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
62,227
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,370,651
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
12,889,769
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
98,816
|
3.29
|
%
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2023
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
4,541
|
$
|
131
|
5.82
|
%
|
$
|
2,374
|
$
|
62
|
5.28
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
252,338
|
6,948
|
5.54
|
131,288
|
3,172
|
4.87
|
Taxable securities
|
3,313,504
|
39,864
|
2.41
|
3,630,591
|
40,815
|
2.25
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,419,606
|
19,524
|
2.75
|
1,701,707
|
24,542
|
2.88
|
Loans
|
7,305,361
|
241,846
|
6.66
|
6,592,310
|
188,002
|
5.75
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
12,295,350
|
$
|
308,313
|
5.04
|
%
|
12,058,270
|
$
|
256,593
|
4.29
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
860,302
|
852,753
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,155,652
|
$
|
12,911,023
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
7,949,170
|
$
|
93,666
|
2.37
|
%
|
$
|
7,058,979
|
$
|
49,441
|
1.41
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
265,014
|
4,457
|
3.38
|
573,672
|
6,994
|
2.46
|
Borrowings
|
77,947
|
1,530
|
3.95
|
96,680
|
1,926
|
4.02
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
8,292,131
|
$
|
99,653
|
2.42
|
%
|
7,729,331
|
$
|
58,361
|
1.52
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
3,318,332
|
3,781,876
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
69,300
|
61,134
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,475,889
|
1,338,682
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,155,652
|
$
|
12,911,023
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
208,660
|
3.41
|
%
|
$
|
198,232
|
3.32
|
%
