FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 18, 2024, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the same quarter a year ago and $53.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the linked quarter.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets.  As always, we appreciate the support of customers, shareholders, and employees."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $103.27 million compared to $95.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.24 million for the first quarter 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Increased margins are primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows are reinvested in the loan portfolio.  Average interest-earning assets were $12.23 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12.05 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.57 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $808 thousand for the first quarter 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $86.54 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.28 percent of loans and $89.56 million at March 31, 2024 or 1.24 percent of total loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.43 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $9.45 million at June 30, 2023 and $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $302 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $799 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.43 percent at June 30, 2023 and 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $219.26 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $175.14 million at June 30, 2023 and $201.59 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming and classified loans in the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to one owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. 

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.27 million compared to $29.95 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

  • Trust fee income increased $1.83 million from the second quarter 2023 and $335 thousand from the first quarter 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management and increases in oil and gas related fees.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $1.58 million for the second quarter of 2024 from the prior year due to annual incentives that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Annual incentives are being amortized throughout the year in 2024. Debit card fee income increased $254 thousand from the first quarter 2024.
  • Mortgage income increased to $3.69 million compared to $3.53 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024 as overall origination volume and margins have improved slightly from the prior year.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $6.31 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower revenue from overdraft fee income.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $65.01 million compared to $57.61 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago and for the linked quarter are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.47 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.77 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.68 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $1.93 million in profit sharing expense, $1.65 million in bonus and incentive accruals due to annualized earnings growth for several regions and $1.33 million in health insurance expenses. The increase from first quarter of 2024 is related to bonus and incentive accruals offset by a slight decrease in health insurance expenses.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.69 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees. Non-interest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $283 thousand from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.08 million increase in legal, tax and professional fees, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $457 thousand and $385 thousand in operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 44.74 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior year is related to the increase in non-interest expense.  The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to the increase in net interest income. 

As of June 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.16 billion compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023, and $13.11 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans totaled $7.52 billion on June 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.78 billion at June 30, 2023 and $7.15 billion at December 31, 2023.  During the second quarter of 2024, loans grew $290.32 million, or 16.15 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024, balances. Loans have grown $370.94 million or 10.43 percent year-to-date.  Deposits totaled $11.41 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion at June 30, 2023 and $11.14 billion at December 31, 2023.  

Shareholders' equity was $1.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively, primarily due to accumulated earnings.  The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $441.56 million at June 30, 2024, compared to unrealized losses of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $403.30 million at December 31, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.  Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of


2024

2023

ASSETS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks

$

263,262

$

222,464

$

281,354

$

208,277

$

255,018

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

103,315

365,397

255,237

180,008

23,839

Federal funds sold

2,800

12,300

-

-

-

Investment securities

4,573,024

4,658,526

4,732,762

4,652,537

5,066,262

Loans, held-for-investment

7,519,733

7,229,410

7,148,791

6,994,696

6,777,570

Allowance for credit losses

(95,170)

(89,562)

(88,734)

(89,714)

(86,541)

Net loans, held-for-investment


7,424,563

7,139,848

7,060,057

6,904,982

6,691,029

Loans, held-for-sale

19,668

16,109

14,253

12,229

19,220

Premises and equipment, net

153,075

151,953

151,788

152,936

152,876

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

828

984

1,141

1,369

1,597

Other assets

310,059

310,096

295,521

351,599

302,115

Total assets

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,289,032

$

3,348,147

$

3,435,586

$

3,477,553

$

3,578,483

Interest-bearing deposits

8,120,125

7,941,661

7,702,714

7,238,970

7,229,077

Total deposits

11,409,157

11,289,808

11,138,300

10,716,523

10,807,560

Repurchase agreements

138,950

307,297

381,928

621,791

559,479

Borrowings

23,703

26,803

22,153

129,753

28,177

Trade date payable

-

-

-

2,500

-

Other liabilities

73,239

75,883

64,313

66,741

62,988

Shareholders' equity

1,519,026

1,491,367

1,498,900

1,240,110

1,367,233

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158

$

13,105,594

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Interest income

$

153,673

$

149,495

$

142,207

$

135,351

$

129,005

Interest expense

50,400

49,253

44,699

41,202

33,139

Net interest income

103,273

100,242

97,508

94,149

95,866

Provision for credit losses

5,888

808

-

2,276

5,573

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

97,385

99,434

97,508

91,873

90,293

Noninterest income

31,268

29,383

21,979

28,070

29,947

Noninterest expense

65,012

63,940

63,474

59,539

57,613

Net income before income taxes

63,641

64,877

56,013

60,404

62,627

Income tax expense

11,156

11,480

10,031

10,848

11,754

Net income

$

52,485

$

53,397

$

45,982

$

49,556

$

50,873
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.37

$

0.37

$

0.32

$

0.35

$

0.36

Net income - diluted

0.37

0.37

0.32

0.35

0.36

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Book value

10.63

10.44

10.50

8.69

9.58

Tangible book value

8.43

8.24

8.30

6.48

7.37

Market value

29.53

32.81

30.30

25.12

28.49

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,848,909

142,817,159

142,716,939

142,677,069

142,741,196

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,814,363

142,724,674

142,680,263

142,707,260

142,700,805

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,088,930

143,029,449

143,069,900

143,149,373

143,087,555
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.61

%

1.62

%

1.42

%

1.53

%

1.58

%

Return on average equity

14.43

14.43

14.26

14.51

14.89

Return on average tangible equity

18.38

18.29

18.92

18.90

19.33

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.48

3.34

3.33

3.22

3.29

Efficiency ratio

47.41

48.37

51.97

47.62

44.74

















Six Months Ended









June 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2024

2023









Interest income

$

303,167

$

250,513









Interest expense

99,653

58,361









Net interest income

203,514

192,152









Provision for credit losses

6,695

8,354









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

196,819

183,798









Noninterest income

60,651

57,954









Noninterest expense

128,952

114,869









Net income before income taxes

128,518

126,883









Income tax expense

22,636

23,442









Net income

$

105,882

$

103,441

























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.74

$

0.72









Net income - diluted

0.74

0.72









Cash dividends declared

0.36

0.35









Book value

10.63

9.58









Tangible book value

8.43

7.37









Market value

$

29.53

$

28.49









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,848,909

142,741,196









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,769,518

142,683,322









Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,067,193

143,027,503

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.62

%

1.62

%








Return on average equity

14.43

15.58









Return on average tangible equity

18.33

20.38









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.41

3.32









Efficiency ratio

47.88

44.84

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



 Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period

$

89,562

$

88,734

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818

Loans charged-off

(702)

(850)

(1,213)

(1,080)

(1,118)

Loan recoveries

400

422

233

432

319

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(302)

(428)

(980)

(648)

(799)

Provision for loan losses

5,910

1,256

-

3,821

6,522

Balance at end of period

$

95,170

$

89,562

$

88,734

$

89,714

$

86,541
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

7,455

$

7,903

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397

Provision for unfunded commitments

(22)

(448)

-

(1,545)

(949)

Balance at end of period

$

7,433

$

7,455

$

7,903

$

7,903

$

9,448
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.27

%

1.24

%

1.24

%

1.28

%

1.28

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

157.20

247.48

256.36

229.44

296.13

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.04

0.05

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Commercial:














C&I

$

1,141,990

$

1,191,516

$

1,164,811

$

1,108,240

$

1,021,863

Municipal

359,124

211,013

214,850

218,358

215,977

Total Commercial

1,501,114

1,402,529

1,379,661

1,326,598

1,237,840

Agricultural

86,186

87,882

84,890

81,876

82,032

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

986,394

921,773

963,158

929,570

915,221

Farm

318,597

311,002

344,954

341,052

335,644

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

815,713

853,721

827,969

828,900

811,347

Owner Occupied CRE

1,049,715

1,032,845

1,037,281

1,002,913

1,011,511

Residential

1,990,604

1,918,573

1,834,593

1,788,913

1,698,679

Total Real Estate

5,161,023

5,037,914

5,007,955

4,891,348

4,772,402

Consumer:














Auto

615,192

549,837

521,859

540,382

534,603

Non-Auto

156,218

151,248

154,426

154,492

150,693

Total Consumer

771,410

701,085

676,285

694,874

685,296
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,519,733

$

7,229,410

$

7,148,791

$

6,994,696

$

6,777,570
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

57,864

$

62,623

$

40,834

$

60,939

$

66,960

Substandard

161,399

138,964

135,379

118,166

108,179

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

219,263

$

201,587

$

176,213

$

179,105

$

175,139
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

60,311

$

36,157

$

33,609

$

38,812

$

28,672

Accruing loans 90 days past due

231

33

1,004

289

552

Total nonperforming loans

60,542

36,190

34,613

39,101

29,224

Foreclosed assets

647

1,014

483

597

25

Total nonperforming assets

$

61,189

$

37,204

$

35,096

$

39,698

$

29,249
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.81

%

0.51

%

0.49

%

0.57

%

0.43

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.46

0.28

0.27

0.31

0.23

Quarter Ended


2024

2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,

 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30,



June 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.42

%

18.60

%

18.50

%

18.35

%

18.48

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.42

18.60

18.50

18.35

18.48

Total capital ratio

19.55

19.70

19.62

19.49

19.62

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.40

12.12

12.06

12.00

11.81

Tangible common equity ratio

9.38

9.14

9.26

7.42

8.41

Equity/Assets ratio

11.54

11.31

11.44

9.71

10.66

















Quarter Ended


2024

2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

 June 30,



 Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

 Sept. 30,



 June 30,


Trust fees

$

11,714

$

11,379

$

10,678

$

10,050

$

9,883

Service charges on deposits

6,009

6,246

6,523

6,509

6,310

Debit card fees

5,145

4,891

5,024

5,041

6,720

Credit card fees

672

631

631

694

711

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,687

3,128

1,940

3,442

3,534

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-

(6,205)

(972)

46

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(58)

-

23

(10)

(1)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

2

-

(101)

696

-

Interest on loan recoveries

664

555

536

698

475

Other noninterest income

3,433

2,553

2,930

1,922

2,269

Total noninterest income

$

31,268

$

29,383

$

21,979

$

28,070

$

29,947
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

35,569

$

35,003

$

34,560

$

32,755

$

31,796

Profit sharing expense

1,903

1,680

1,193

180

(30)

Net occupancy expense

3,618

3,470

3,348

3,565

3,423

Equipment expense

2,233

2,237

2,020

2,200

2,198

FDIC insurance premiums

1,508

1,965

3,105

1,573

1,417

Debit card expense

3,242

3,058

3,229

3,284

3,221

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,809

2,734

3,125

3,007

2,847

Audit fees

453

333

587

551

563

Printing, stationery and supplies

425

447

492

512

740

Amortization of intangible assets

157

157

228

228

228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,466

1,455

1,146

1,622

1,789

Operational and other losses

769

1,154

1,096

959

856

Software amortization and expense

3,158

3,005

3,017

2,441

2,519

Other noninterest expense

6,702

7,242

6,328

6,662

6,046

Total noninterest expense

$

65,012

$

63,940

$

63,474

$

59,539

$

57,613
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,572

$

2,573

$

2,649

$

2,823

$

2,950

















Six Months Ended










June 30,









NONINTEREST INCOME

2024

2023









Trust fees

$

23,093

$

19,728









Service charges on deposits

12,255

12,346









Debit card fees

10,036

11,656









Credit card fees

1,303

1,320









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,815

6,508









Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

58









Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

(58)

33









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

2

930









Interest on loan recoveries

1,219

821









Other noninterest income

5,986

4,554









Total noninterest income

$

60,651

$

57,954

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

70,572

$

63,227









Profit sharing expense

3,583

-









Net occupancy expense

7,088

6,853









Equipment expense

4,470

4,325









FDIC insurance premiums

3,473

3,071









Debit card expense

6,300

6,420









Legal, tax and professional fees

6,543

5,534









Audit fees

786

1,103









Printing, stationery and supplies

872

1,450









Amortization of intangible assets

314

456









Advertising, meals and public relations

2,920

3,264









Operational and other losses

1,923

1,787









Software amortization and expense

6,163

4,830









Other noninterest expense

13,945

12,549









Total noninterest expense

$

128,952

$

114,869

























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

5,145

$

6,080

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

5,160

$

74

5.81

%


$

3,923

$

57

5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

159,707

2,292

5.77




344,969

4,657

5.43

Taxable securities

3,250,684

19,912

2.45




3,376,324

19,952

2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,404,706

9,730

2.77




1,434,505

9,794

2.73

Loans

7,405,297

124,237

6.75




7,205,424

117,608

6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,225,554

$

156,245

5.14

%



12,365,145

$

152,068

4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets

855,719










864,885






Total assets

$

13,081,273









$

13,230,030






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,020,247

$

48,414

2.43

%


$

7,878,094

$

45,250

2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements

212,590

1,895

3.59




317,439

2,562

3.25

Borrowings

22,932

91

1.60




132,963

1,441

4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,255,769

$

50,400

2.46

%



8,328,496

$

49,253

2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,289,906










3,346,757






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

72,464










66,134






Shareholders' equity

1,463,134










1,488,643






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273









$

13,230,030




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

105,845

3.48

%





$

102,815

3.34

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023


Sept. 30, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,768

$

25

5.72

%


$

2,383

$

35

5.79

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

145,839

1,961

5.33




55,231

757

5.44

Taxable securities

3,317,114

19,686

2.37




3,429,290

19,425

2.27

Tax-exempt securities

1,410,148

10,188

2.89




1,578,660

11,085

2.81

Loans

7,052,463

112,996

6.36




6,894,064

106,872

6.15

Total interest-earning assets

11,927,332

$

144,856

4.82

%



11,959,628

$

138,174

4.58

%

Noninterest-earning assets

886,811










850,855






Total assets

$

12,814,143









$

12,810,483






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,371,260

$

39,225

2.11

%


$

7,259,252

$

36,165

1.98

%

Repurchase Agreements

558,592

4,627

3.29




567,064

4,518

3.16

Borrowings

78,066

847

4.30




54,124

519

3.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,007,918

$

44,699

2.21

%



7,880,440

$

41,202

2.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,461,544










3,509,809






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,524










65,094






Shareholders' equity

1,279,157










1,355,140






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,814,143









$

12,810,483




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

100,157

3.33

%





$

96,972

3.22

%























Three Months Ended












June 30, 2023













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,242

$

30

5.45

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

119,168

1,553

5.23












Taxable securities

3,589,381

20,032

2.23












Tax-exempt securities

1,653,418

11,799

2.85












Loans

6,683,276

98,541

5.91












Total interest-earning assets

12,047,485

$

131,955

4.39

%











Noninterest-earning assets

842,284


















Total assets

$

12,889,769


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,037,677

$

27,629

1.57

%











Repurchase Agreements

570,071

3,949

2.78












Borrowings

145,000

1,561

4.32












Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,752,748

$

33,139

1.71

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,704,143


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

62,227


















Shareholders' equity

1,370,651


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,889,769








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

98,816

3.29

%


































Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

4,541

$

131

5.82

%


$

2,374

$

62

5.28

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

252,338

6,948

5.54




131,288

3,172

4.87

Taxable securities

3,313,504

39,864

2.41




3,630,591

40,815

2.25

Tax exempt securities

1,419,606

19,524

2.75




1,701,707

24,542

2.88

Loans

7,305,361

241,846

6.66




6,592,310

188,002

5.75

Total interest-earning assets

12,295,350

$

308,313

5.04

%



12,058,270

$

256,593

4.29

%

Noninterest-earning assets

860,302










852,753






Total assets

$

13,155,652









$

12,911,023






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,949,170

$

93,666

2.37

%


$

7,058,979

$

49,441

1.41

%

Repurchase Agreements

265,014

4,457

3.38




573,672

6,994

2.46

Borrowings

77,947

1,530

3.95




96,680

1,926

4.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,292,131

$

99,653

2.42

%



7,729,331

$

58,361

1.52

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,318,332










3,781,876






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

69,300










61,134






Shareholders' equity

1,475,889










1,338,682






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,155,652









$

12,911,023




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

208,660

3.41

%





$

198,232

3.32

%






















