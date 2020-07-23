First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

ABILENE, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020 of $53.47 million when compared with earnings of $42.09 million in the same quarter last year and $37.23 million in the first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.31 in the same quarter a year ago and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2020.

All amounts for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas which was effective January 1, 2020. As of the acquisition date, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station had total assets of $631.26 million, total loans of $455.18 million and total deposits of $548.38 million. The Company recorded a $7.65 million discount on the acquired loan portfolio.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter earnings performance, especially in the current environment of a pandemic, the shutdown of the economy and lower oil and gas prices," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We could not be prouder of our team that responded quickly to the SBA-PPP program and funded nearly 6,500 loans totaling over $700 million which not only took care of our existing customers but brought many new loan and depository customers from other banks that were not as well prepared to offer the PPP program or chose not to participate at all. We responded to the pandemic by protecting our employees and customers while keeping our doors open and working very long hours to make sure that our customers were taken care of well. At the same time, we had record mortgage closings. Although it was a tough quarter, we navigated well through the challenges and continue to stay TEXAS STRONG."

Overall, net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $8.33 million and $17.62 million from the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Net interest income was positively impacted by the Company's participation in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), an increase in investment securities and the reduction in interest rates paid on deposits. The following table summarizes key net interest income and net interest margin metrics for the second and first quarters of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019:



Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



June 30,

2019

Interest income $ 92,197

$ 88,100

$ 79,576

Interest expense

2,962



7,198



7,961

Net interest income

89,235



80,902



71,615

Tax equivalent adjustment (TE) 2,902



1,834



1,664

Net interest income (TE) $ 92,137

$ 82,736

$ 73,279





















Net interest margin

3.78 %

3.91 %

3.98 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.04



0.02



0.02

Yield on interest-earning assets 3.90



4.25



4.41

Rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.20



0.54



0.70





















Average earning assets $ 9,801,223

$ 8,501,225

$ 7,389,258



The Company processed approximately 6,500 PPP loans and funded $703.12 million ($586.03 million in average balances for the second quarter of 2020). The Company received PPP related origination fees totaling approximately $26.07 million and incurred incremental direct origination costs of $3.62 million, both of which have been deferred and are being amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or 24 months, the contractual life of these loans, totaling $2.83 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $8.70 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $9.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 continues to reflect uncertainty surrounding the economic impact caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the decline in oil and gas prices. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $68.95 million, or 1.31 percent of loans held for investment, or 1.52 percent of loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans held for investment.

Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. However, the COVID-19 related legislation included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President, or December 31, 2020. The Company elected to delay implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded the provision for loan losses for the quarter under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL. The CECL related modeling continues to be refined as the Company moves to adopt CECL later this year.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 0.86 percent at March 31, 2020, and 0.69 percent at June 30, 2019. Classified loans totaled $200.90 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020, and $126.04 million at June 30, 2019.

Beginning in mid-March of 2020, the Company began offering deferral and modification of principle and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. At June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 2,200 loans totaling $468.54 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements, representing 10.30 percent of outstanding loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans.

At June 30, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128.14 million, or 2.78 percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $28.37 million of classified loans including $3.70 million in nonperforming loan totals. At June 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss specific reserves on its total oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 4.17 percent of total oil and gas loans, excluding PPP loans, and net charge-offs totaled $195 thousand and $801 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

In addition, at June 30, 2020, loan balances in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries, excluding PPP loans, totaled $338.76 million or 7.34 percent of the Company's total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $15.84 million of classified loans including $5.75 million in nonperforming loan totals. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $178 thousand and $308 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 rose to $36.92 million compared with $27.98 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees decreased $66 thousand to $6.96 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $7.03 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $6.78 billion from $6.19 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits decreased to $4.32 million compared with $5.37 million in the same quarter a year ago due largely to the lack of economic activity caused by the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 9.48 percent to $8.05 million compared with $7.35 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and our Bryan/College Station acquisition. Mortgage related income increased 189.68 percent to $13.68 million compared with $4.72 million in the same quarter a year ago due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage loan pipeline increased to $182.14 million as of June 30, 2020, when compared to $65.90 million at June 30, 2019. Also included in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 was a gain on sale of securities of $1.51 million compared to $676 thousand from the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $53.32 million compared to $48.30 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2020 was 41.32 percent compared with 47.71 percent in the same quarter last year. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were salary and employee benefit costs of $30.81 million compared to $27.39 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions, offset by the deferral of $3.62 million in PPP loan origination costs. Also included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were conversion related costs totaling $583.46 thousand as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition.

As of June 30, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.34 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.98 billion at June 30, 2019. Loans totaled $5.32 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with loans of $4.68 billion at March 31, 2020, and $4.06 billion at June 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.16 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, and $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019. Additional information related to the Company's loan and deposit balances are as follows:



Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) Loans June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019

Loans HFI, excluding PPP loans $ 4,549,950

$ 4,639,389

$ 4,040,952

PPP loans, net of unearned income 703,117



-



-

Total loans held-for-investment

5,253,067



4,639,389



4,040,952

Loans held-for-sale

66,370



42,034



22,305

Allowance for loan losses 68,947



60,440



51,820





















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,941,679

$ 2,288,597

$ 2,167,552

Interest-bearing deposits without

stated maturity 4,749,841



4,456,061



3,768,703

Time deposits

466,122



465,808



433,511

Total deposits $ 8,157,642

$ 7,210,466

$ 6,369,766



Shareholders' equity rose to $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared with $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.16 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition. At June 30, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.

About First Financial Bankshares:

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































As of





2020



2019

ASSETS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 188,373

$ 191,486

$ 231,534

$ 198,855

$ 178,345

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

196,426



76,378



47,920



31,410



128,652

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

-



-



-



-



960

Federal funds sold

-



-



3,150



-



700

Investment securities

4,118,863



4,107,069



3,413,317



3,397,156



3,259,492

Loans



5,319,437



4,681,423



4,223,197



4,140,815



4,063,257



Allowance for loan losses

(68,947)



(60,440)



(52,499)



(51,889)



(51,820)

Net loans

5,250,490



4,620,983



4,170,698



4,088,926



4,011,437

Premises and equipment

138,933



139,554



131,022



132,367



134,322

Goodwill

313,481



312,842



171,565



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

5,884



6,392



2,102



2,340



2,586

Other assets

127,367



246,387



90,919



91,220



91,234



Total assets $ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,941,679

$ 2,288,597

$ 2,065,128

$ 2,210,997

$ 2,167,552

Interest-bearing deposits

5,215,963



4,921,869



4,538,678



4,186,686



4,202,214



Total deposits

8,157,642



7,210,466



6,603,806



6,397,683



6,369,766

Borrowings

449,224



857,871



381,356



400,155



362,005

Other liabilities

150,502



106,392



49,868



110,903



82,774

Shareholders' equity

1,582,449



1,526,362



1,227,197



1,205,098



1,164,748



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,339,817

$ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293







































Quarter Ended





2020



2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income $ 92,197

$ 88,100

$ 82,123

$ 80,591

$ 79,576

Interest expense

2,962



7,198



6,801



7,953



7,961

Net interest income

89,235



80,902



75,322



72,638



71,615

Provision for loan losses

8,700



9,850



950



450



600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

80,535



71,052



74,372



72,188



71,015

Noninterest income

36,919



28,732



27,347



28,669



27,976

Noninterest expense

53,321



55,318



51,938



48,910



48,304



Net income before income taxes

64,133



44,466



49,781



51,947



50,687

Income tax expense

10,663



7,234



8,393



8,867



8,594



Net income $ 53,470

$ 37,232

$ 41,388

$ 43,080

$ 42,093



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

Net income - diluted

0.38



0.26



0.30



0.32



0.31

Cash dividends declared

0.13



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12

Book Value

11.14



10.73



9.03



8.87



8.58

Market Value $ 28.89

$ 26.84

$ 35.10

$ 33.33

$ 30.79

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,035,396



142,314,930



135,891,755



135,822,456



135,809,224

Average outstanding shares - basic

141,973,522



142,118,864



135,747,381



135,693,901



135,650,599

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,454,083



142,735,208



136,539,286



136,369,328



136,218,235



































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.06 %

1.63 %

2.01 %

2.15 %

2.14 % Return on average equity

14.00



10.11



13.56



14.46



15.04

Return on average tangible equity

17.67



12.89



15.83



16.96



17.81

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.78



3.91



3.99



3.94



3.98

Efficiency ratio

41.32



49.63



49.75



47.54



47.71









































































Six Months Ended





















June 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2020



2019



















Interest income $ 180,297

$ 156,477



















Interest expense

10,159



15,348



















Net interest income

170,138



141,129



















Provision for loan losses

18,550



1,565



















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

151,588



139,564



















Noninterest income

65,651



52,413



















Noninterest expense

108,640



95,673





















Net income before income taxes

108,599



96,304



















Income tax expense

17,898



15,959





















Net income $ 90,701

$ 80,345





















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.64

$ 0.59



















Net income - diluted

0.64



0.59



















Cash dividends declared

0.25



0.23



















Book Value

11.14



8.58



















Market Value $ 28.89

$ 30.79



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,035,396



135,809,224



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,045,779



135,572,859



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,519,308



136,195,811





















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.86 %

2.08 %

















Return on average equity

12.09



14.78



















Return on average tangible equity

15.33



17.58



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.84



3.99



















Efficiency ratio

45.17



48.56





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































Quarter Ended





2020



2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 60,440

$ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820

$ 51,585

Loans charged off

(894)



(2,227)



(834)



(767)



(1,061)

Loan recoveries

701



318



494



386



696

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(193)



(1,909)



(340)



(381)



(365)

Provision for loan losses

8,700



9,850



950



450



600

Balance at end of period $ 68,947

$ 60,440

$ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820



































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.25 %

1.28 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

174.83



153.16



212.02



200.75



190.66

Net charge-offs / average loans





























(annualized)

0.01



0.16



0.03



0.04



0.04



































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 63,489

$ 87,099

$ 63,371

$ 46,300

$ 51,490

Substandard

137,408



103,249



77,284



72,904



74,550

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 200,897

$ 190,348

$ 140,655

$ 119,204

$ 126,040



































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 39,320

$ 39,226

$ 24,582

$ 25,717

$ 26,408

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

25



26



26



27



471

Accruing loans 90 days past due

92



209



153



104



300



Total nonperforming loans

39,437



39,461



24,761



25,848



27,179

Foreclosed assets

287



983



1,009



1,364



681



Total nonperforming assets $ 39,724

$ 40,444

$ 25,770

$ 27,212

$ 27,860



































As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.75 %

0.86 %

0.61 %

0.66 %

0.69 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.38



0.42



0.31



0.34



0.35



































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans $ 128,143

$ 117,223

$ 119,789

$ 122,908

$ 107,097

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.78 %

2.50 %

2.84 %

2.97 %

2.64 % Classified oil and gas loans

28,366



22,032



7,041



7,953



3,438

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,702



3,477



481



519



621

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

195



606



-



-



-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

4.17 %

4.46 %

2.54 %

2.87 %

2.95 % * Excluding PPP loans































































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *



























Retail loans $ 216,244

$ 217,380



















Restaurant loans

46,418



25,570



















Hotel loans

51,957



46,690



















Other hospitality loans

23,230



8,470



















Travel loans

908



937





















Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 338,757

$ 299,047





















































Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans as a % of total loans

7.34 %

6.39 %

















Classifieds Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 15,837

$ 5,680



















Nonaccruals Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans

5,752



867



















Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

178



130



















* Excluding PPP loans































































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.78 %

19.55 %

20.06 %

20.05 %

20.04 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.78



19.55



20.06



20.05



20.04

Total capital ratio

22.03



20.65



21.13



21.14



21.16

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.25



12.49



12.60



12.58



12.29

Tangible Common Equity ratio

12.00



13.09



12.43



12.94



12.31

Equity/Assets ratio

15.30



15.73



14.85



14.85



14.60









































































Quarter Ended





2020



2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Trust fees $ 6,961

$ 7,437

$ 7,344

$ 7,051

$ 7,027

Service charges on deposits

4,318



5,915



5,861



5,629



5,374

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,049



7,400



7,943



7,728



7,352

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

13,676



3,852



4,216



5,733



4,721

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,512



2,062



5



52



676

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

52



1



81



71



53

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(24)



116



78



235



6

Interest on loan recoveries

154



265



277



575



903

Other noninterest income

2,221



1,684



1,542



1,595



1,864



Total noninterest income $ 36,919

$ 28,732

$ 27,347

$ 28,669

$ 27,976



































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 28,836

$ 28,670

$ 27,175

$ 27,030

$ 25,510

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-



-



1,700



-



-

Profit sharing expense

1,978



972



2,766



1,520



1,884

Net occupancy expense

3,101



3,027



2,784



2,830



2,779

Equipment expense

2,010



2,075



2,043



2,225



2,331

FDIC insurance premiums

463



45



-



15



538

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,610



2,985



2,419



2,627



2,427

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,931



2,921



2,353



2,274



2,302

Audit fees

739



411



233



341



455

Printing, stationery and supplies

533



566



465



480



502

Amortization of intangible assets

508



509



238



246



264

Advertising and public relations

1,011



1,195



1,791



1,745



1,630

Operational and other losses

728



576



626



507



480

Software amortization and expense

2,010



2,024



2,158



1,767



1,783

Other noninterest expense

5,863



9,342



5,187



5,303



5,419



Total noninterest expense $ 53,321

$ 55,318

$ 51,938

$ 48,910

$ 48,304



































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 2,902

$ 1,834

$ 1,732

$ 1,575

$ 1,664









































































Six Months Ended





















June 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2020



2019



















Trust fees $ 14,398

$ 14,006



















Service charges on deposits

10,233



10,550



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

15,449



14,192



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

17,528



8,195



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3,574



676



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

53



122



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

92



6



















Interest on loan recoveries

419



1,241



















Other noninterest income

3,905



3,425





















Total noninterest income $ 65,651

$ 52,413





















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 57,506

$ 50,543



















Loss from partial settlement of pension plan

-



900



















Profit sharing expense

2,950



3,375



















Net occupancy expense

6,128



5,542



















Equipment expense

4,085



4,784



















FDIC insurance premiums

508



1,076



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

5,595



4,810



















Legal, tax and professional fees

5,852



4,457



















Audit fees

1,150



872



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,099



868



















Amortization of intangible assets

1,017



532



















Advertising and public relations

2,206



3,278



















Operational and other losses

1,304



746



















Software amortization and expense

4,034



3,380



















Other noninterest expense

15,206



10,510





















Total noninterest expense $ 108,640

$ 95,673





















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 4,735

$ 3,484





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended



June 30 2020





Mar. 31 2020





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 840

$ 1



0.51 %





$ 2,712

$ 10



1.50 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

352,628



86



0.10









220,906



745



1.36

Taxable securities

2,399,364



14,030



2.34









2,263,329



14,655



2.59

Tax exempt securities

1,800,339



14,733



3.27









1,346,842



11,200



3.33

Loans

5,248,052



66,249



5.08









4,667,436



63,323



5.46

Total interest-earning assets

9,801,223

$ 95,099



3.90 %







8,501,225

$ 89,933



4.25 % Noninterest-earning assets

663,595





















692,432















Total assets $ 10,464,818



















$ 9,193,657



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,135,772

$ 2,550



0.20 %





$ 4,904,087

$ 6,680



0.55 % Borrowings

877,076



412



0.19









460,605



517



0.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,012,848

$ 2,962



0.20 %







5,364,692

$ 7,197



0.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,915,461





















2,348,485













Shareholders' equity

1,536,509





















1,480,480















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,464,818



















$ 9,193,657



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,137



3.78 %











$ 82,736



3.91 %

















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019





Sept. 30, 2019





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,198

$ 6



2.03 %





$ 3,006

$ 19



2.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

54,841



218



1.58









61,465



363



2.34

Taxable securities

2,185,777



14,165



2.59









2,183,930



14,292



2.62

Tax exempt securities

1,243,487



10,695



3.44









1,132,279



10,075



3.56

Loans

4,185,716



58,771



5.57









4,094,235



57,417



5.56

Total interest-earning assets

7,671,019

$ 83,855



4.34 %







7,474,915

$ 82,166



4.36 % Noninterest-earning assets

500,924





















489,446















Total assets $ 8,171,943



















$ 7,964,361



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,336,063

$ 6,052



0.55 %





$ 4,156,850

$ 7,123



0.68 % Borrowings

417,316



749



0.71









388,235



830



0.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,753,379

$ 6,801



0.57 %







4,545,085

$ 7,953



0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,207,508





















2,237,462













Shareholders' equity

1,211,056





















1,181,814















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,171,943



















$ 7,964,361



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 77,054



3.99 %











$ 74,213



3.94 %

















































Three Months Ended



























June 30, 2019





























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 5,436

$ 39



2.88 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

107,381



628



2.35

























Taxable securities

2,063,497



13,925



2.70

























Tax exempt securities

1,169,889



10,615



3.63

























Loans

4,043,055



56,033



5.56

























Total interest-earning assets

7,389,258

$ 81,240



4.41 %























Noninterest-earning assets

487,931







































Total assets $ 7,877,189



















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,196,123

$ 7,286



0.70 %























Borrowings

378,389



675



0.72

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,574,512

$ 7,961



0.70 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,180,361





































Shareholders' equity

1,122,316







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,877,189



















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 73,279



3.98 %























































































































Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020





June 30, 2019





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,776

$ 11



1.26 %





$ 5,166

$ 73



2.84 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

290,469



831



0.58









103,839



1,213



2.35

Taxable securities

2,331,347



28,685



2.46









1,994,563



27,213



2.73

Tax exempt securities

1,573,591



25,933



3.30









1,198,016



21,893



3.65

Loans

4,957,744



129,572



5.26









4,008,275



109,569



5.51

Total interest-earning assets

9,154,927

$ 185,032



4.06 %







7,309,859

$ 159,961



4.41 % Noninterest-earning assets

674,311





















498,094















Total assets $ 9,829,238



















$ 7,807,953



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 5,019,929

$ 9,231



0.37 %





$ 4,170,250

$ 13,947



0.67 % Borrowings

668,840



928



0.28









393,432



1,401



0.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,688,769

$ 10,159



0.36 %







4,563,682

$ 15,348



0.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,631,974





















2,148,398













Shareholders' equity

1,508,495





















1,095,873















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,829,238



















$ 7,807,953



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 174,873



3.84 %











$ 144,613



3.99 %

