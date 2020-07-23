First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 23, 2020

ABILENE, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020 of $53.47 million when compared with earnings of $42.09 million in the same quarter last year and $37.23 million in the first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.31 in the same quarter a year ago and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2020.

All amounts for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas which was effective January 1, 2020. As of the acquisition date, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station had total assets of $631.26 million, total loans of $455.18 million and total deposits of $548.38 million. The Company recorded a $7.65 million discount on the acquired loan portfolio.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter earnings performance, especially in the current environment of a pandemic, the shutdown of the economy and lower oil and gas prices," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We could not be prouder of our team that responded quickly to the SBA-PPP program and funded nearly 6,500 loans totaling over $700 million which not only took care of our existing customers but brought many new loan and depository customers from other banks that were not as well prepared to offer the PPP program or chose not to participate at all. We responded to the pandemic by protecting our employees and customers while keeping our doors open and working very long hours to make sure that our customers were taken care of well. At the same time, we had record mortgage closings. Although it was a tough quarter, we navigated well through the challenges and continue to stay TEXAS STRONG."

Overall, net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $8.33 million and $17.62 million from the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Net interest income was positively impacted by the Company's participation in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), an increase in investment securities and the reduction in interest rates paid on deposits. The following table summarizes key net interest income and net interest margin metrics for the second and first quarters of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019:

Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)

 June 30,
2020



 March 31,
2020



 June 30,
2019


Interest income

$

92,197

$

88,100

$

79,576

Interest expense

2,962

7,198

7,961

Net interest income

89,235

80,902

71,615

Tax equivalent adjustment (TE)

2,902

1,834

1,664

Net interest income (TE)                    $

92,137

$

82,736

$

73,279










Net interest margin

3.78

%

3.91

%

3.98

%

Impact of accretion on acquired loans

0.04

0.02

0.02

Yield on interest-earning assets

3.90

4.25

4.41

Rate on interest-bearing liabilities

0.20

0.54

0.70










Average earning assets

$

9,801,223

$

8,501,225

$

7,389,258

The Company processed approximately 6,500 PPP loans and funded $703.12 million ($586.03 million in average balances for the second quarter of 2020). The Company received PPP related origination fees totaling approximately $26.07 million and incurred incremental direct origination costs of $3.62 million, both of which have been deferred and are being amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or 24 months, the contractual life of these loans, totaling $2.83 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $8.70 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $9.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 continues to reflect uncertainty surrounding the economic impact caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the decline in oil and gas prices. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $68.95 million, or 1.31 percent of loans held for investment, or 1.52 percent of loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans held for investment.

Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. However, the COVID-19 related legislation included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President, or December 31, 2020. The Company elected to delay implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded the provision for loan losses for the quarter under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.  The CECL related modeling continues to be refined as the Company moves to adopt CECL later this year. 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 0.86 percent at March 31, 2020, and 0.69 percent at June 30, 2019. Classified loans totaled $200.90 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020, and $126.04 million at June 30, 2019.

Beginning in mid-March of 2020, the Company began offering deferral and modification of principle and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. At June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 2,200 loans totaling $468.54 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements, representing 10.30 percent of outstanding loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans.

At June 30, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128.14 million, or 2.78 percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $28.37 million of classified loans including $3.70 million in nonperforming loan totals. At June 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss specific reserves on its total oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 4.17 percent of total oil and gas loans, excluding PPP loans, and net charge-offs totaled $195 thousand and $801 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

In addition, at June 30, 2020, loan balances in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries, excluding PPP loans, totaled $338.76 million or 7.34 percent of the Company's total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $15.84 million of classified loans including $5.75 million in nonperforming loan totals.   Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $178 thousand and $308 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 rose to $36.92 million compared with $27.98 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees decreased $66 thousand to $6.96 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $7.03 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $6.78 billion from $6.19 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits decreased to $4.32 million compared with $5.37 million in the same quarter a year ago due largely to the lack of economic activity caused by the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 9.48 percent to $8.05 million compared with $7.35 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and our Bryan/College Station acquisition.  Mortgage related income increased 189.68 percent to $13.68 million compared with $4.72 million in the same quarter a year ago due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated.  The Company's mortgage loan pipeline increased to $182.14 million as of June 30, 2020, when compared to $65.90 million at June 30, 2019. Also included in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 was a gain on sale of securities of $1.51 million compared to $676 thousand from the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $53.32 million compared to $48.30 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2020 was 41.32 percent compared with 47.71 percent in the same quarter last year. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were salary and employee benefit costs of $30.81 million compared to $27.39 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions, offset by the deferral of $3.62 million in PPP loan origination costs. Also included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were conversion related costs totaling $583.46 thousand as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition.

As of June 30, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.34 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.98 billion at June 30, 2019. Loans totaled $5.32 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with loans of $4.68 billion at March 31, 2020, and $4.06 billion at June 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.16 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, and $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019. Additional information related to the Company's loan and deposit balances are as follows:


Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)

               Loans

 June 30, 2020



 March 31, 2020



 June 30, 2019


Loans HFI, excluding PPP loans

$

4,549,950

$

4,639,389

$

4,040,952

PPP loans, net of unearned income

703,117

-

-

Total loans held-for-investment

5,253,067

4,639,389

4,040,952

Loans held-for-sale

66,370

42,034

22,305

Allowance for loan losses

68,947

60,440

51,820










              Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,941,679

$

2,288,597

$

2,167,552

Interest-bearing deposits without
stated maturity

4,749,841

4,456,061

3,768,703

Time deposits

466,122

465,808

433,511

Total deposits

$

8,157,642

$

7,210,466

$

6,369,766

Shareholders' equity rose to $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared with $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.16 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition. At June 30, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.

About First Financial Bankshares:

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star,  Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















As of



2020

2019

ASSETS

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

188,373

$

191,486

$

231,534

$

198,855

$

178,345

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

196,426

76,378

47,920

31,410

128,652

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

-

-

-

-

960

Federal funds sold

-

-

3,150

-

700

Investment securities

4,118,863

4,107,069

3,413,317

3,397,156

3,259,492

Loans

5,319,437

4,681,423

4,223,197

4,140,815

4,063,257

Allowance for loan losses

(68,947)

(60,440)

(52,499)

(51,889)

(51,820)

Net loans

5,250,490

4,620,983

4,170,698

4,088,926

4,011,437

Premises and equipment

138,933

139,554

131,022

132,367

134,322

Goodwill

313,481

312,842

171,565

171,565

171,565

Other intangible assets

5,884

6,392

2,102

2,340

2,586

Other assets

127,367

246,387

90,919

91,220

91,234

Total assets

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839

$

7,979,293

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,941,679

$

2,288,597

$

2,065,128

$

2,210,997

$

2,167,552

Interest-bearing deposits

5,215,963

4,921,869

4,538,678

4,186,686

4,202,214

Total deposits

8,157,642

7,210,466

6,603,806

6,397,683

6,369,766

Borrowings

449,224

857,871

381,356

400,155

362,005

Other liabilities

150,502

106,392

49,868

110,903

82,774

Shareholders' equity

1,582,449

1,526,362

1,227,197

1,205,098

1,164,748

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839

$

7,979,293



















Quarter Ended



2020

2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Interest income

$

92,197

$

88,100

$

82,123

$

80,591

$

79,576

Interest expense

2,962

7,198

6,801

7,953

7,961

Net interest income

89,235

80,902

75,322

72,638

71,615

Provision for loan losses

8,700

9,850

950

450

600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

80,535

71,052

74,372

72,188

71,015

Noninterest income

36,919

28,732

27,347

28,669

27,976

Noninterest expense

53,321

55,318

51,938

48,910

48,304

Net income before income taxes

64,133

44,466

49,781

51,947

50,687

Income tax expense

10,663

7,234

8,393

8,867

8,594

Net income

$

53,470

$

37,232

$

41,388

$

43,080

$

42,093

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.38

$

0.26

$

0.30

$

0.32

$

0.31

Net income - diluted

0.38

0.26

0.30

0.32

0.31

Cash dividends declared

0.13

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

Book Value

11.14

10.73

9.03

8.87

8.58

Market Value

$

28.89

$

26.84

$

35.10

$

33.33

$

30.79

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,035,396

142,314,930

135,891,755

135,822,456

135,809,224

Average outstanding shares - basic

141,973,522

142,118,864

135,747,381

135,693,901

135,650,599

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,454,083

142,735,208

136,539,286

136,369,328

136,218,235

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.06

%

1.63

%

2.01

%

2.15

%

2.14

%

Return on average equity

14.00

10.11

13.56

14.46

15.04

Return on average tangible equity

17.67

12.89

15.83

16.96

17.81

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.78

3.91

3.99

3.94

3.98

Efficiency ratio

41.32

49.63

49.75

47.54

47.71




































Six Months Ended










June 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2020

2019









Interest income

$

180,297

$

156,477









Interest expense

10,159

15,348









Net interest income

170,138

141,129









Provision for loan losses

18,550

1,565









Net interest income after provision for loan losses

151,588

139,564









Noninterest income

65,651

52,413









Noninterest expense

108,640

95,673










Net income before income taxes

108,599

96,304









Income tax expense

17,898

15,959










Net income

$

90,701

$

80,345


























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.64

$

0.59









Net income - diluted

0.64

0.59









Cash dividends declared

0.25

0.23









Book Value

11.14

8.58









Market Value

$

28.89

$

30.79









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,035,396

135,809,224









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,045,779

135,572,859









Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,519,308

136,195,811


























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.86

%

2.08

%








Return on average equity

12.09

14.78









Return on average tangible equity

15.33

17.58









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.84

3.99









Efficiency ratio

45.17

48.56









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















Quarter Ended



2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

60,440

$

52,499

$

51,889

$

51,820

$

51,585

Loans charged off

(894)

(2,227)

(834)

(767)

(1,061)

Loan recoveries

701

318

494

386

696

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(193)

(1,909)

(340)

(381)

(365)

Provision for loan losses

8,700

9,850

950

450

600

Balance at end of period

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499

$

51,889

$

51,820

















Allowance for loan losses /














     period-end loans

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.24

%

1.25

%

1.28

%

Allowance for loan losses /














     nonperforming loans

174.83

153.16

212.02

200.75

190.66

Net charge-offs / average loans














     (annualized)

0.01

0.16

0.03

0.04

0.04

















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

63,489

$

87,099

$

63,371

$

46,300

$

51,490

Substandard

137,408

103,249

77,284

72,904

74,550

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

200,897

$

190,348

$

140,655

$

119,204

$

126,040

















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

39,320

$

39,226

$

24,582

$

25,717

$

26,408

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

25

26

26

27

471

Accruing loans 90 days past due

92

209

153

104

300

Total nonperforming loans

39,437

39,461

24,761

25,848

27,179

Foreclosed assets

287

983

1,009

1,364

681

Total nonperforming assets

$

39,724

$

40,444

$

25,770

$

27,212

$

27,860

















As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.75

%

0.86

%

0.61

%

0.66

%

0.69

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.38

0.42

0.31

0.34

0.35

















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

128,143

$

117,223

$

119,789

$

122,908

$

107,097

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.78

%

2.50

%

2.84

%

2.97

%

2.64

%

Classified oil and gas loans

28,366

22,032

7,041

7,953

3,438

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,702

3,477

481

519

621

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

195

606

-

-

-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

4.17

%

4.46

%

2.54

%

2.87

%

2.95

%

         * Excluding PPP loans































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *













Retail loans

$

216,244

$

217,380









Restaurant loans

46,418

25,570









Hotel loans

51,957

46,690









Other hospitality loans

23,230

8,470









Travel loans

908

937










Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

338,757

$

299,047


























Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans as a % of total loans

7.34

%

6.39

%








Classifieds Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

15,837

$

5,680









Nonaccruals Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans

5,752

867









Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

178

130









         * Excluding PPP loans































CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.78

%

19.55

%

20.06

%

20.05

%

20.04

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.78

19.55

20.06

20.05

20.04

Total capital ratio

22.03

20.65

21.13

21.14

21.16

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.25

12.49

12.60

12.58

12.29

Tangible Common Equity ratio

12.00

13.09

12.43

12.94

12.31

Equity/Assets ratio

15.30

15.73

14.85

14.85

14.60




































Quarter Ended



2020

2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

Trust fees

$

6,961

$

7,437

$

7,344

$

7,051

$

7,027

Service charges on deposits

4,318

5,915

5,861

5,629

5,374

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,049

7,400

7,943

7,728

7,352

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

13,676

3,852

4,216

5,733

4,721

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,512

2,062

5

52

676

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

52

1

81

71

53

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(24)

116

78

235

6

Interest on loan recoveries

154

265

277

575

903

Other noninterest income

2,221

1,684

1,542

1,595

1,864

Total noninterest income

$

36,919

$

28,732

$

27,347

$

28,669

$

27,976

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

28,836

$

28,670

$

27,175

$

27,030

$

25,510

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-

-

1,700

-

-

Profit sharing expense

1,978

972

2,766

1,520

1,884

Net occupancy expense

3,101

3,027

2,784

2,830

2,779

Equipment expense

2,010

2,075

2,043

2,225

2,331

FDIC insurance premiums

463

45

-

15

538

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,610

2,985

2,419

2,627

2,427

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,931

2,921

2,353

2,274

2,302

Audit fees

739

411

233

341

455

Printing, stationery and supplies

533

566

465

480

502

Amortization of intangible assets

508

509

238

246

264

Advertising and public relations

1,011

1,195

1,791

1,745

1,630

Operational and other losses

728

576

626

507

480

Software amortization and expense

2,010

2,024

2,158

1,767

1,783

Other noninterest expense

5,863

9,342

5,187

5,303

5,419

Total noninterest expense

$

53,321

$

55,318

$

51,938

$

48,910

$

48,304

















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,902

$

1,834

$

1,732

$

1,575

$

1,664




































Six Months Ended










June 30,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2020

2019









Trust fees

$

14,398

$

14,006









Service charges on deposits

10,233

10,550









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

15,449

14,192









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

17,528

8,195









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3,574

676









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

53

122









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

92

6









Interest on loan recoveries

419

1,241









Other noninterest income

3,905

3,425










Total noninterest income

$

65,651

$

52,413


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

57,506

$

50,543









Loss from partial settlement of pension plan

-

900









Profit sharing expense

2,950

3,375









Net occupancy expense

6,128

5,542









Equipment expense

4,085

4,784









FDIC insurance premiums

508

1,076









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

5,595

4,810









Legal, tax and professional fees

5,852

4,457









Audit  fees

1,150

872









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,099

868









Amortization of intangible assets

1,017

532









Advertising and public relations

2,206

3,278









Operational and other losses

1,304

746









Software amortization and expense

4,034

3,380









Other noninterest expense

15,206

10,510










Total noninterest expense

$

108,640

$

95,673


























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

4,735

$

3,484









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


June 30 2020


Mar. 31 2020



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

840

$

1

0.51

%


$

2,712

$

10

1.50

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

352,628

86

0.10




220,906

745

1.36

  Taxable securities

2,399,364

14,030

2.34




2,263,329

14,655

2.59

  Tax exempt securities

1,800,339

14,733

3.27




1,346,842

11,200

3.33

  Loans

5,248,052

66,249

5.08




4,667,436

63,323

5.46

Total interest-earning assets

9,801,223

$

95,099

3.90

%



8,501,225

$

89,933

4.25

%

Noninterest-earning assets

663,595










692,432







Total assets

$

10,464,818









$

9,193,657





























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,135,772

$

2,550

0.20

%


$

4,904,087

$

6,680

0.55

%

  Borrowings

877,076

412

0.19




460,605

517

0.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,012,848

$

2,962

0.20

%



5,364,692

$

7,197

0.54

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,915,461










2,348,485






Shareholders' equity

1,536,509










1,480,480







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,464,818









$

9,193,657





























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,137

3.78

%





$

82,736

3.91

%

























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2019


Sept. 30, 2019



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

1,198

$

6

2.03

%


$

3,006

$

19

2.52

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

54,841

218

1.58




61,465

363

2.34

  Taxable securities

2,185,777

14,165

2.59




2,183,930

14,292

2.62

  Tax exempt securities

1,243,487

10,695

3.44




1,132,279

10,075

3.56

  Loans

4,185,716

58,771

5.57




4,094,235

57,417

5.56

Total interest-earning assets

7,671,019

$

83,855

4.34

%



7,474,915

$

82,166

4.36

%

Noninterest-earning assets

500,924










489,446







Total assets

$

8,171,943









$

7,964,361





























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,336,063

$

6,052

0.55

%


$

4,156,850

$

7,123

0.68

%

  Borrowings

417,316

749

0.71




388,235

830

0.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,753,379

$

6,801

0.57

%



4,545,085

$

7,953

0.69

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,207,508










2,237,462






Shareholders' equity

1,211,056










1,181,814







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,171,943









$

7,964,361





























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

77,054

3.99

%





$

74,213

3.94

%

























Three Months Ended













June 30, 2019














Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /















Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

5,436

$

39

2.88

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

107,381

628

2.35












  Taxable securities

2,063,497

13,925

2.70












  Tax exempt securities

1,169,889

10,615

3.63












  Loans

4,043,055

56,033

5.56












Total interest-earning assets

7,389,258

$

81,240

4.41

%











Noninterest-earning assets

487,931



















Total assets

$

7,877,189









































Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,196,123

$

7,286

0.70

%











  Borrowings

378,389

675

0.72












Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,574,512

$

7,961

0.70

%











Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,180,361


















Shareholders' equity

1,122,316



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,877,189









































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

73,279

3.98

%



























































Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019



Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /



Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Federal funds sold

$

1,776

$

11

1.26

%


$

5,166

$

73

2.84

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

290,469

831

0.58




103,839

1,213

2.35

  Taxable securities

2,331,347

28,685

2.46




1,994,563

27,213

2.73

  Tax exempt securities

1,573,591

25,933

3.30




1,198,016

21,893

3.65

  Loans

4,957,744

129,572

5.26




4,008,275

109,569

5.51

Total interest-earning assets

9,154,927

$

185,032

4.06

%



7,309,859

$

159,961

4.41

%

Noninterest-earning assets

674,311










498,094







Total assets

$

9,829,238









$

7,807,953





























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

5,019,929

$

9,231

0.37

%


$

4,170,250

$

13,947

0.67

%

  Borrowings

668,840

928

0.28




393,432

1,401

0.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,688,769

$

10,159

0.36

%



4,563,682

$

15,348

0.68

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,631,974










2,148,398






Shareholders' equity

1,508,495










1,095,873







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,829,238









$

7,807,953





























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

174,873

3.84

%





$

144,613

3.99

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

