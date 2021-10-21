First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Oct 21, 2021, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago.

"During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas.  We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. 

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020.  Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago.  The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020.  

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):

PPP Loans Originated

PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021

Number
of Loans

Amount

Number

of Loans

Period-End
Amount, Net

Unamortized
Fees

Recognized
Fees During the
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021












PPP Round 1

6,530

$ 703,450

51

$    4,324

$     63

$  1,044












PPP Round 2

3,179

267,423

1,298

135,010

6,025

6,590

PPP Total

9,709

$ 970,873

1,349

$ 139,334

$ 6,088

$  7,634

PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021.  Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.

For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020.  At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020.  Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020. 

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
  • Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes.
  • Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020.  Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020.  Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances.  Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of


2021

2020

ASSETS

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

201,901

$

190,061

$

190,350

$

211,113

$

175,088

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

359,241

654,531

893,221

517,971

58,933

Investment securities

6,119,984

5,578,048

5,109,631

4,393,029

4,431,280

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,147,160

4,984,210

4,790,752

4,687,370

4,589,948

PPP loans

139,334

320,392

531,810

483,663

703,731

Total loans, held-for-investment

5,286,494

5,304,602

5,322,562

5,171,033

5,293,679

Allowance for loan losses

(63,370)

(62,138)

(62,974)

(66,534)

(76,038)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,223,124

5,242,464

5,259,588

5,104,499

5,217,641

Loans, held-for-sale

47,721

61,802

65,405

83,969

101,055

Premises and equipment, net

147,516

147,655

142,415

142,269

141,002

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

3,689

4,087

4,499

4,911

5,394

Other assets

126,601

136,954

124,297

133,258

123,778

Total assets

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,574,405

$

3,427,038

$

3,350,145

$

2,982,697

$

2,950,407

Interest-bearing deposits

6,318,712

6,354,656

6,063,302

5,693,120

5,344,481

Total deposits

9,893,117

9,781,694

9,413,447

8,675,817

8,294,888

Borrowings

648,679

549,969

548,604

430,093

503,163

Trade date payable

174,236

189,838

381,871

14,641

53,730

Other liabilities

93,491

87,213

93,537

105,759

96,370

Shareholders' equity

1,733,735

1,720,369

1,665,428

1,678,190

1,619,501

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,543,258

$

12,329,083

$

12,102,887

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652



















Quarter Ended



2021

2020

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

Interest income

$

97,198

$

92,602

$

90,610

$

92,457

$

91,373

Interest expense

1,416

1,653

1,786

1,920

2,163

Net interest income

95,782

90,949

88,824

90,537

89,210

Provision for credit losses

-

(1,206)

(1,997)

(8,033)

9,000

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

95,782

92,155

90,821

98,570

80,210

Noninterest income

37,726

34,673

34,874

35,709

38,575

Noninterest expense

62,939

59,374

57,723

63,705

55,593

Net income before income taxes

70,569

67,454

67,972

70,574

63,192

Income tax expense

11,641

11,075

11,054

12,099

10,335

Net income

$

58,928

$

56,379

$

56,918

$

58,475

$

52,857


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic

$

0.41

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.41

$

0.37

Net income - diluted

0.41

0.39

0.40

0.41

0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.15

0.15

0.13

0.13

0.13

Book value

12.17

12.08

11.70

11.80

11.40

Tangible book value

9.94

9.85

9.47

9.57

9.15

Market value

45.95

49.13

46.73

36.17

27.91

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,467,687

142,359,774

142,285,611

142,161,834

142,121,595

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,334,449

142,245,555

142,146,275

142,057,705

141,980,707

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,218,920

143,164,611

143,002,658

142,644,088

142,529,242


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

1.90

%

1.89

%

2.05

%

2.19

%

2.01

%

Return on average equity

13.43

13.38

13.83

14.27

13.14

Return on average tangible equity

16.43

16.48

17.09

17.74

16.41

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.41

3.36

3.55

3.75

3.75

Efficiency ratio

45.88

45.94

45.36

49.15

42.45







































Nine Months Ended











Sept. 30,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2021

2020









Interest income

$

280,410

$

271,671









Interest expense

4,855

12,323









Net interest income

275,555

259,348









Provision for credit losses

(3,203)

27,550









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

278,758

231,798









Noninterest income

107,273

104,226









Noninterest expense

180,036

164,233










Net income before income taxes

205,995

171,791









Income tax expense

33,770

28,233










Net income

$

172,225

$

143,558



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic

$

1.21

$

1.01









Net income - diluted

1.20

1.01









Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.38









Book Value

12.17

11.40









Tangible book value

9.94

9.15









Market Value

45.95

27.91









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,467,687

142,121,595









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,242,783

142,023,930









Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,183,792

142,519,448



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

1.94

%

1.91

%








Return on average equity

13.55

12.46









Return on average tangible equity

16.66

15.71









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.43

3.81









Efficiency ratio


45.73

44.21









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





















Quarter Ended







2021




2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

62,138

$

62,974

$

66,534

$

76,038

$

68,947

Loans charged off

(1,475)

(392)

(574)

(1,339)

(853)

Loan recoveries

2,707

595

443

778

444

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

1,232

203

(131)

(561)

(409)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

-

-

(619)

-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-

-

-

1,678

-

Provision for loan losses

-

(1,039)

(3,429)

(10,002)

7,500

Balance at end of period

$

63,370

$

62,138

$

62,974

$

66,534

$

76,038


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

6,751

$

6,918

$

5,486

$

2,309

$

809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-

-

-

1,208

-

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

(167)

1,432

1,969

1,500

Balance at end of period

$

6,751

$

6,751

$

6,918

$

5,486

$

2,309


















Allowance for loan losses /














     period-end loans held-for-investment

1.20

%

1.17

%

1.18

%

1.29

%

1.44

%

Allowance for loan losses /














     nonperforming loans

250.92

208.45

160.00

155.61

177.99

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














     (annualized)

(0.09)

(0.02)

0.01

0.04

0.03







































Quarter Ended







2021




2020

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Commercial:














    C&I

$

680,263

$

662,711

$

646,316

$

647,719

$

 N/A 

    PPP

139,334

320,392

531,810

483,663

703,731

    Municipal

165,847

179,356

176,949

181,325

 N/A 

          Total Commercial

985,444

1,162,459

1,355,075

1,312,707

1,488,345


















Agriculture

98,947

95,212

90,366

94,864

93,972

Real Estate:















    Construction & Development

656,530

550,928

587,928

553,959

 N/A 

    Farm

203,064

185,288

162,046

152,237

 N/A 

    Non-Owner Occupied CRE

674,958

673,608

650,144

617,686

 N/A 

    Owner Occupied CRE

824,231

820,055

759,906

746,974

 N/A 

    Residential

1,328,798

1,328,474

1,254,727

1,248,409

 N/A 

          Total Real Estate

3,687,581

3,558,353

3,414,751

3,319,265

3,287,605

Consumer:















    Auto

394,072

383,764

370,027

353,595

 N/A 

    Non-Auto

120,450

104,814

92,343

90,602

 N/A 

          Total Consumer

514,522

488,578

462,370

444,197

423,757



















Total loans held-for-investment

$

5,286,494

$

5,304,602

$

5,322,562

$

5,171,033

$

5,293,679


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

53,620

$

54,497

$

61,866

$

56,585

$

66,033

Substandard

112,151

120,497

128,550

140,866

136,010

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

165,771

$

174,994

$

190,416

$

197,451

$

202,043


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS















Nonaccrual loans

$

25,210

$

29,786

$

39,333

$

42,619

$

42,673

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

22

23

23

24

25

Accruing loans 90 days past due

23

-

2

113

23

Total nonperforming loans

25,255

29,809

39,358

42,756

42,721

Foreclosed assets

28

305

300

142

331

Total nonperforming assets

$

25,283

$

30,114

$

39,658

$

42,898

$

43,052


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.48

%

0.57

%

0.75

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.20

0.24

0.33

0.39

0.41


















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

96,469

$

103,166

$

105,261

$

106,237

$

118,567

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

1.87

%

2.07

%

2.20

%

2.27

%

2.58

%

Classified oil and gas loans

$

10,831

$

13,090

$

10,079

$

13,298

$

26,823

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,058

3,986

4,759

4,774

6,800

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans

(71)

59

40

24

-

         * Excluding PPP loans
































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Retail loans

$

348,797

$

326,409

$

282,310

$

216,244

$

229,386

Restaurant loans

59,031

56,997

51,772

48,618

39,523

Hotel loans

60,733

71,008

71,435

71,716

63,273

Other hospitality loans

27,369

27,929

24,014

21,970

26,041

Travel loans

593

790

664

780

801

Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans

$

496,523

$

483,133

$

430,195

$

359,328

$

359,024


















Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

9.65

%

9.69

%

8.98

%

7.67

%

7.82

%

Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

34,341

$

43,635

$

45,214

$

31,192

$

28,171

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

1,995

5,600

6,575

5,975

5,689

Net Charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

(506)

-

-

561

26

         * Excluding PPP loans
































CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.71

%

20.04

%

20.32

%

20.79

%

20.56

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.71

20.04

20.32

20.79

20.56

Total capital ratio

20.76

21.12

21.47

22.03

21.82

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.19

11.10

11.55

11.86

11.65

Tangible common equity ratio

11.90

11.75

12.35

12.71

12.61

Equity/Assets ratio

13.82

13.95

13.76

15.39

15.33







































Quarter Ended







2021




2020

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

Trust fees

$

9,484

$

8,692

$

8,299

$

7,672

$

7,461

Service charges on deposits

5,673

4,928

4,793

5,330

5,009

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,793

9,853

8,677

8,376

8,644

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

8,788

8,291

9,894

11,116

15,228

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1

5

808

23

36

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

27

1

55

87

19

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(6)

74

145

22

(2)

Interest on loan recoveries

1,746

704

382

235

202

Other noninterest income

2,220

2,125

1,821

2,848

1,978

Total noninterest income

$

37,726

$

34,673

$

34,874

$

35,709

$

38,575
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

34,460

$

32,936

$

32,636

$

34,773

$

32,104

Profit sharing expense

2,630

2,110

2,295

6,245

1,545

Net occupancy expense

3,288

3,241

3,147

3,067

3,193

Equipment expense

2,450

2,177

2,164

2,154

2,157

FDIC insurance premiums

815

766

701

663

587

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,935

3,039

2,772

2,811

2,829

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,893

3,352

2,726

2,302

2,615

Audit fees

466

430

440

407

526

Printing, stationery and supplies

432

489

325

449

615

Amortization of intangible assets

398

412

412

483

490

Advertising and public relations

1,746

1,392

1,388

1,600

797

Operational and other losses

1,087

534

287

537

621

Software amortization and expense

2,855

2,829

2,619

2,563

2,265

Other noninterest expense

6,484

5,667

5,811

5,651

5,249

Total noninterest expense

$

62,939

$

59,374

$

57,723

$

63,705

$

55,593


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,670

$

3,633

$

3,547

$

3,355

$

3,170







































Nine Months Ended











Sept. 30,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2021

2020









Trust fees

$

26,475

$

21,859









Service charges on deposits

15,394

15,242









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

28,323

24,093









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

26,973

32,756









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

814

3,610









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

83

72









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

213

90









Interest on loan recoveries

2,832

621









Other noninterest income

6,166

5,883










Total noninterest income

$

107,273

$

104,226



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

100,032

$

89,610









Profit sharing expense

7,035

4,495









Net occupancy expense

9,676

9,321









Equipment expense

6,791

6,242









FDIC insurance premiums

2,282

1,095









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

8,746

8,424









Legal, tax and professional fees

8,971

8,467









Audit  fees

1,336

1,676









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,246

1,714









Amortization of intangible assets

1,222

1,507









Advertising and public relations

4,526

3,003









Operational and other losses

1,908

1,925









Software amortization and expense

8,303

6,299









Other noninterest expense

17,962

20,455










Total noninterest expense

$

180,036

$

164,233



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

10,850

$

7,905









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



















































Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021


June 30, 2021




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,554

$

2

0.51

%


$

3,049

$

4

0.54

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

612,551

236

0.15




796,835

211

0.11

  Taxable securities

3,081,215

12,122

1.57




2,656,211

11,449

1.72

  Tax exempt securities

2,542,606

17,701

2.78




2,461,924

17,410

2.83

  Loans

5,337,807

70,807

5.26




5,383,781

67,161

5.00

Total interest-earning assets

11,575,733

$

100,868

3.46

%



11,301,800

$

96,235

3.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

705,099










692,282







Total assets

$

12,280,832









$

11,994,082






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,346,267

$

1,340

0.08

%


$

6,229,991

$

1,560

0.10

%

  Borrowings

599,934

76

0.05




527,669

93

0.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,946,201

$

1,416

0.08

%



6,757,660

$

1,653

0.10

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,490,685










3,439,683






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

103,446










106,994






Shareholders' equity

1,740,500










1,689,745







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,280,832









$

11,994,082






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

99,452

3.41

%





$

94,582

3.36

%



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2020




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,942

$

3

0.58

%


$

-

$

-

-

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129

159

0.10




195,637

50

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,251,419

10,264

1.82




2,086,419

10,708

2.05

  Tax exempt securities

2,368,615

16,979

2.87




2,318,912

16,733

2.89

  Loans

5,296,149

66,753

5.11




5,356,229

68,321

5.07

Total interest-earning assets

10,555,254

$

94,158

3.62

%



9,957,197

$

95,812

3.83

%

Noninterest-earning assets

700,550










674,229







Total assets

$

11,255,804









$

10,631,426






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,916,237

$

1,696

0.12

%


$

5,479,873

$

1,826

0.13

%

  Borrowings

456,620

91

0.08




428,117

94

0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,372,857

$

1,787

0.11

%



5,907,990

$

1,920

0.13

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,114,656










2,987,572






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,581










106,065






Shareholders' equity

1,668,710










1,629,799







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,255,804









$

10,631,426






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,371

3.55

%





$

93,892

3.75

%



























Three Months Ended














Sept. 30, 2020















Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /
















Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

2,009

$

3

0.51

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104

59

0.10












  Taxable securities

2,187,547

12,063

2.21












  Tax exempt securities

2,058,032

15,737

3.06












  Loans

5,334,174

66,681

4.97












Total interest-earning assets

9,804,866

$

94,543

3.84

%











Noninterest-earning assets

671,374



















Total assets

$

10,476,240










































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,270,600

$

2,064

0.16

%











  Borrowings

482,555

99

0.08












Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,753,155

$

2,163

0.15

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,016,700


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

106,295


















Shareholders' equity

1,600,090



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,476,240










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,380

3.75

%






























































Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021


Sept. 30, 2020




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

2,181

$

9

0.55

%


$

1,854

$

14

0.99

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

682,082

606

0.12




267,850

889

0.44

  Taxable securities

2,665,988

33,834

1.69




2,283,064

40,748

2.38

  Tax exempt securities

2,458,352

52,090

2.83




1,736,250

41,670

3.20

  Loans

5,339,398

204,721

5.13




5,084,136

196,255

5.16

Total interest-earning assets

11,148,001

$

291,260

3.49

%



9,373,154

$

279,576

3.98

%

Noninterest-earning assets

699,326










673,325







Total assets

$

11,847,327









$

10,046,479






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

6,165,740

$

4,595

0.10

%


$

5,104,096

$

11,293

0.30

%

  Borrowings

528,599

260

0.07




606,291

1,030

0.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,694,339

$

4,855

0.10

%



5,710,387

$

12,323

0.29

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,349,719










2,714,173






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

103,354










82,670






Shareholders' equity

1,699,915










1,539,249







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,847,327









$

10,046,479






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

286,405

3.43

%





$

267,253

3.81

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

